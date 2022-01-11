Friends Turn Plastic Waste Into Cash, Clean Up In Kyrgyzstan
Three friends in Kyrgyzstan's capital hated seeing the pollution caused by plastic waste, so they decided to take matters into their own hands. Pushing back against their country's weak culture of recycling, they set up hundreds of green collection bins across Bishkek to promote the idea of separating plastic waste from regular trash. Three years later, the concept is catching on and the friends have started up their own plastic-recycling plant.