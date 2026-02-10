Kyrgyz President Reshuffles National Security Leadership Amid Political Tensions

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev as chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on February 10 and appointed Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov as acting chairman amid rising political tensions in the Central Asian nation.

Tashiev, a longtime political ally of Japarov, is currently undergoing medical treatment in Munich, Germany, according to the Kyrgyz Embassy there.

Sources close to Tashiev told RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service that the dismissal "was completely unexpected," adding that he "heard this news while receiving medical treatment."

The reshuffle is widely seen as a move by Japarov to reassert control over key institutions ahead of upcoming political cycles. It also comes amid ongoing debate over the timing of the next presidential election.

Since Japarov and his allies took power in 2021, Kyrgyzstan's reputation as a democratic outlier in authoritarian Central Asia has been dealt one blow after another, with crackdowns on the media, civil society, and political opponents.

Included in the reshuffle is Rustam Mamasadykov, who was recently removed as secretary of the Security Council and who now has been appointed first deputy chairman of the SCNS.

In a statement to RFE/RL, Japarov's press secretary, Askat Alagozov, said the president made the decision "first and foremost" in the interest of the state "to prevent divisions in society, including among state institutions and instead to strengthen unity."

Tashiev was appointed SCNS chairman in October 2020, shortly after a wave of political unrest rocked the country.

During his tenure, he led a high-profile campaign against corruption and organized crime, including the 2023 killing of Kamchy Kolbaev, a prominent criminal figure in Bishkek, during a special SCNS operation.

Over the past five years, the SCNS reported recovering more than 352 billion soms ($4.14 billion) for the state.

Shabdanbekov, 56, previously served as deputy chairman of the SCNS and head of its 9th Department. His appointment as permanent chairman still needs parliamentary approval.

From Alliance to Rivalry

Tashiev and Japarov, once close allies, formed a powerful duo in Kyrgyz politics. Tashiev played a central role in managing security and anti-corruption operations while Japarov consolidated the presidency.

Analysts say their relationship has shown signs of strain in recent years as Tashiev's growing influence created an informal power base that at times appeared to rival that of the president.

Tashiev's dismissal has intensified questions about Kyrgyzstan's political landscape, particularly with upcoming elections in view.

Civil activist Mavlyan Askarbekov told RFE/RL that the move likely reflects deeper strategic calculations.

"Let me also say why Kamchy Kolbaev was neutralized: because he refused to compromise. Given this factor, he was eliminated. Very important and difficult decisions are likely to be made soon," he said.

"Tashiev also has his own major plans and is thinking ahead. I believe Tashiev understands that in the upcoming election, if he wants to be president, now is his chance; otherwise, it may never happen."

In a video interview with RFE/RL, journalist and Tashiev ally Mirlan Duishonbaev described the dismissal as "completely unexpected, especially since Tashiev was abroad."

"He has worked to ensure political stability and unity, and this could mark the end of the political tandem, possibly leading him to run in the next presidential election against Japarov."