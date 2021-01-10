Kyrgyzstan Votes In Presidential Election Amid Extreme Cold, Delays

Kyrgyz citizens went to the polls on January 10 in an election that is expected to confirm nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov's hold on power. Voters are also choosing between the current parliamentary system and a presidential system in a referendum. There were technical glitches and delays at some polling stations, including at a university in Bishkek, where officials blamed extreme cold for malfunctioning voting machines. The cold weather was also blamed for low turnout.