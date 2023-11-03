'Looking Forward To Jail': The Prison Diary Of Kyrgyz Opposition Writer Oljobai Shakir 

BISHKEK -- "The erosion of a nation's freedom of speech can happen rapidly."

Oljobai Shakir, a 52-year-old activist and writer, spoke these words shortly after being detained by security forces in Kyrgyzstan for stating his opposition to the state giving four lakeside resorts to Uzbekistan and calling for protests against President Sadyr Japarov.

For many years, Kyrgyzstan was a country where voices of dissent were plentiful and unprosecuted. But a series of detentions, prosecutions, and jailings of demonstrators, opposition activists (such as Shakir), and even housewives has spoiled its reputation as a place where freedom of speech is freely practiced.

Looking Forward To Jail?

In a poignant moment just before his arrest, Shakir (aka Egemberdiev) expressed more of his emotions as dozens of journalists encircled him at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital.

"It is better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times,” he said in noting that a part of him was looking forward to being “behind bars."

Shakir was arrested shortly after the popular blogger’s critique of the government's controversial transfer of four resorts at its picturesque Lake Issyk-Kul to neighboring Uzbekistan and a call for protests outside the president’s office. He is facing charges of inciting mass unrest through social media.

The 52-year-old began crafting a “prison diary” shortly after his August 23 detention at a State Committee for National Security (GKNB) facility, where he is still being held ahead of his unknown court trial.

His observations provide an intimate and revealing perspective on various critical issues in the Kyrgyz penitentiary system.

"The state has adopted a dictatorial approach, resorting to arresting individuals who express their opinions and highlight the government's errors. The nation's freedom of speech is at risk of swift erosion," Shakir wrote.

The Kyrgyz government's clampdown on political opposition, independent media, and critical bloggers, particularly those who openly scrutinize the policies of Japarov and GKNB head Kamchybek Tashiev -- who came to power in 2020 -- has intensified recently. Even the summoning or arrest of people for critical social media posts has become a prevalent practice.

Using My Son To 'Defame' Me

Shakir has shown through the entries in his diary -- which was given to RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service by his lawyer -- that he will not be deterred by state efforts to quiet him.

"In attempts to defame and portray me disgracefully over the last three years, government-generated trolls in social media have consistently linked me to the LGBT community,” he wrote.

“But this will not deter me from advocating for the rights of the LGBT. In response, I've penned this short poem:

Silly people mock the gay,

"Spawn of Satan," they say, in disarray;

But when their own child embraces this way,

They cower in fear of society's say!”

Shakir wrote that the poem “echoes my life's reality,” noting that his own son is transgender.

"My open acknowledgment of this fact has exposed me to vitriol and hate. Most parents whose children are transgender remain in hiding, fearing society's prejudiced judgment," he wrote.

Shakir stands out as a rare author in Central Asia who openly supports transgender rights. His 2021 book, Adam+ (Person+), intimately chronicles his personal journey and the challenges faced when his child transitioned from female to male.

He also established a private club for parents and relatives of LGBT youth, conducting live streams on social media to promote awareness of human rights issues faced by sexual minorities in Kyrgyzstan.

In Central Asia, discussing LGBT rights is considered taboo. Homosexuality is not only prohibited but is also still a criminal offense in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, with imprisonment as punishment. Although not explicitly outlawed in Tajikistan, individuals within the LGBT community lack legal protection and face the risk of being subjected to psychiatric treatments.

'Judge, Do You Ever Think About God?'

His diary provides insight into several interesting prison scenes.

"Yesterday, a judge was placed in one of the cells within the detention center. Although the specific cell remains unknown to me, I overheard fellow detainees bombarding the judge with probing questions such as: Are you here for corruption? Judge, do you ever think about God? How did you find yourself in this place? How much in bribes did you take?

“The relentless onslaught of mocking questions continued, and I couldn't help but empathize with the judge's situation. It must have been an immensely challenging experience for him, as all he could manage was a faint response amid the flood of sarcasm," Shakir wrote.

According to Freedom House, Kyrgyzstan's judicial system has long grappled with the issues of political interference and corruption. Following the reform of the constitution in 2021, Japarov consolidated his control over all tiers of the judiciary and now holds the power to nominate judges for the Supreme and Constitutional courts that must be approved by the Supreme Council.

As per the Global Competitiveness Report, Kyrgyzstan exhibits one of the highest occurrences in the world of bribes and irregular payments that were found to influence judicial decisions. In recent months, several judges have been arrested on charges related to corruption and bribery.

"In our country, three coups have taken place yet the flaws in the judicial system persist unchanged,” wrote Shakir. “One of the primary catalysts for these uprisings has been the miscarriage of justice within our courts. Decisions favoring those in positions of authority have consistently ignited public discontent. Despite this, why do people passively endure the incompetence of these judges?"

'Cells Refurbished By Ex-Officials Jailed On Corruption Charges'

"From what I've gathered, detainees facing corruption charges and serving extended periods in prison are permitted to bring items such as TVs, refrigerators, and other daily essentials into the detention center,” Shakir claimed. “Certainly they won't take all these possessions with them upon leaving. What's even more startling is that some of these people are refurbishing their cells. I find these gestures -- gifts and refurbishments -- a distinctive experience within the Kyrgyz prison system. Could these acts inadvertently be contributing to the betterment of detainees' lives, including my own?"

In his diary, Shakir provides details about the severe and inhumane conditions prevalent in Kyrgyz detention centers.

A country of more than 7 million, Kyrgyzstan is home to 36 penal establishments, with 11 high-security prisons and 50 temporary detention facilities housing more than 9,000 people.

Additionally, there are more than 500 women serving prison terms in Kyrgyzstan in what are described as harsh conditions. According to the International Crisis Group, the Kyrgyz penal system is among the most neglected sectors in the country.

Before his arrest, Shakir operated RuhEsh, a literature website where he showcased stories, poems, and dramas by contemporary Kyrgyz writers, along with translated works by foreign authors.

He also aspires to publish a book chronicling his experiences behind bars and said he will utilize any proceeds to try to improve the conditions of the country’s imprisoned women.

"Can a society have a promising future without infusing humanism into its prisons? It's in this context that I feel a compelling need to dedicate my life to public service, specifically in ameliorating the harsh conditions within our prisons," Shakir promises.