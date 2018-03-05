Kyrgyz Demonstrators Demand Dismissal Of 'Corrupt' Judges

BISHKEK -- At least 200 protesters have rallied in downtown Bishkek, demanding judicial reforms and the dismissal of "corrupt judges."

The protesters rallied in front of the Supreme Court on March 5 and then marched to the building that houses the Kyrgyz parliament and presidential administration.

The demonstrators had a list of more than 20 judges they alleged are corrupt and urged President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to replace them. They also demanded the resignation of the chief of the State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbaev.

Some protesters held portraits of opposition politicians jailed on charges that are widely seen as political.

Police did not interfere.

One of the demonstrators, prominent human rights activist Rita Karasartova, said that since neither presidential representatives nor lawmakers had met with the protesters, an anticorruption movement will be established.

March 5 is marked in Kyrgyzstan as the Day of the Workers of the Judicial System.