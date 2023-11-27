News
Mayor Of Kyrgyz Town, Son Detained On Corruption Charges Over Quartz Mine
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on November 27 that its officers had detained Erkin Toigonbaev, the mayor of the southern town of Toktogul, and two other men including his son on suspicion of illegally obtaining a quartz mine near the town. According to the UKMK, the crime took place last year when Toigonbaev served as a district governor. The alleged illegal mining activities of Toigonbaev and his son caused damages, including through the alleged violation of environmental safety regulations, estimated at around 74 million soms ($835,000). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moscow Court Hands Prison Terms To Two Journalists On Extortion Charge
A Moscow court on November 27 sentenced journalist Aleksandra Bayazitova, a former reporter of Izvestiya and Kommersant newspapers, and media manager Olga Arkharova to five years and 4 1/2 years in prison, respectively, on a charge of extortion. The court held that the two had attempted to extort 1.2 million rubles ($13,400) from Aleksandr Ushakov, the vice president of state-owned Promsvyaz Bank, in exchange for not publishing "negative information" about the bank on Bayazitova's YouTube channel. Bayazitova pleaded not guilty while Arkharova pleaded guilty. The trial was held behind closed doors. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By Reuters
Russia's Lavrov Says Some In The West Requested Meetings At OSCE Council
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he would take part in a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in North Macedonia if Bulgaria opened its air space to the Russian delegation, and that some Western countries had asked to meet him. Since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022, the West has sought to isolate Moscow, and face-to-face meetings between senior ministers have been rare. Lavrov said North Macedonia had invited him to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the OSCE in Skopje from November 30 to December 1.
Scythian Gold Of Crimea Returns To Ukraine From The Netherlands After Court Decision
A collection of gold artifacts from Crimea, known as the Scythian Gold, which was on loan to a Dutch museum when Russia seized Ukraine's peninsula in 2014, was returned to Ukraine after Dutch courts decided that the collection cannot be returned to Moscow-annexed Crimea. The Kyiv-based National Museum of Ukrainian History said on November 27 that it has the items now and will keep them until Crimea's 'de-occupation." In 2016, a court in Amsterdam ruled that the collection was part of Ukraine's cultural heritage and should be returned to Kyiv, a decision Moscow appealed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Trial Starts For Belarusian Activist Arrested Upon Her Return From Poland
Alyaksandra Kasko, a 30-year-old Belarusian rights activist who was arrested in early February right after she returned from Poland, went on trial in the western city of Hrodna on November 27 on charges of inciting hatred, mishandling personal data, organizing an extremist group, assisting the implementation of extremist activities, spreading lies about authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, contempt of court, and insulting an official. If convicted, Kasko faces up to 12 years in prison. The charges stem from Kasko's activities protesting the official results of a widely disputed presidential election in 2020 that handed Lukashenka victory. She has been declared a political prisoner by rights organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kadyrov Critic Flees Kyrgyzstan To Avoid Deportation To Russia
Russian citizen Mansur Movlayev, an outspoken critic of Ramzan Kadyrov -- the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya -- has left Kyrgyzstan before a court order to deport him to Russia was implemented.
Movlayev’s lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told RFE/RL on November 27 that his client is now in an unspecified country, adding that Movlayev made the decision to leave the Central Asian nation by himself.
Last week, a court in Bishkek ruled that Movlayev, who was sentenced in Kyrgyzstan earlier in October to six months in prison for illegal border-crossing, must be released from detention though his deportation order to Russia remained in effect.
Avtandil told RFE/RL at the time that the Birinchi Mai district court ruled that Movlayev had served his six-month sentence because time spent in pretrial detention counts for double.
Movlayev, a native of Chechnya, is wanted in Russia on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said in August that its officers detained Movlayev in a counterterrorist operation, stressing that the 28-year-old Chechen activist is "a follower of radical Islam" with links to terrorist groups in the Middle East.
In 2020, Movlayev was sentenced to three years in prison on illegal drugs charges that he vehemently rejected as politically motivated, calling the case against him retaliation by Chechen officials for his criticism of Kadyrov and his government.
In 2022, Movlayev was granted early release, but then detained again.
Noted Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Baisangur Yangulbayev said at the time that Movlayev managed to escape and fled Russia for Kyrgyzstan in 2022, where he planned to get assistance from international rights groups to travel to the European Union for safety reasons.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Three Kyrgyz Men Detained On Charge of Attempted Bride Abduction
Police in Kyrgyzstan's northern region of Issyk-Kul said on November 27 that they detained three men on a charge of attempted bride snatching, a crime that has been a problem in the country for decades despite the criminalization of the practice in 2013. The Central Asian nation has witnessed several high-profile deadly cases of bride snatching and domestic violence in recent years. Last year, the United Nations said that, despite recent efforts made by Kyrgyz authorities to promote gender equality, perpetrators of violence against women and girls continued to enjoy impunity. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Deputy Head Of Ukraine's Chess Federation Killed In The War
Artem Sachuk, a renowned chess player and vice president of Ukraine's Chess Federation, has been killed in action while defending his country against Russia's unprovoked invasion, the federation announced on November 26. "Ukrainian volunteer Artem Sachuk died in the war of liberation against the Russian occupiers," it said on its Facebook page, adding, "Eternal memory." No further details about Sachuk's death were immediately available. Last month, Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Hutzait said 361 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had died in the war so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pakistani Military Says It Has Killed Eight Suspected Militants In South Waziristan
Pakistani troops have shot dead eight suspected Islamist militants during a firefight in the South Waziristan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, the military said in a press release on November 27. The statement did not say what group the alleged the militants had belonged to, but members of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been active in the area. Islamabad has accused Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of allowing TTP militants to use Afghan territory to launch cross-border attacks. The Taliban has denied the accusation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pro-Palestinian Slogans Appear On Synagogue In Uzbekistan's Capital
Unidentified persons wrote pro-Palestinian slogans on the walls of a synagogue in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, the AZfront Telegram channel reported on November 27. The slogans appeared despite the authorities' claim that security has been stepped up around synagogues amid a warning by Israel about a possible increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Uzbekistan amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Late last month, two members of the international religious Jewish movement Chabad were attacked in Tashkent. The incident went unreported in Uzbekistan, a tightly controlled, mainly Muslim Central Asian country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Hundreds Of Thousands Left In Dark, Cold As Massive Storms Hit Southeastern Europe
Blizzards, snowfall, and high winds have wreaked havoc over the past two days in eastern and southeastern Europe, leaving hundreds of thousands of people isolated and without electricity and running water, while traffic accidents prompted by the dangerous conditions have caused at least two deaths and several injuries.
A powerful cyclone sweeping from the Black Sea brought snowfall as far north as Moscow in what the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia called “one of the strongest storms to ever hit at the end of November.”
Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania were among the hardest hit areas, including the Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula where one person died and almost half a million people were left without power after the storm in the Black Sea region flooded roads, unrooted trees and downed electricity lines.
The Aquarium Museum in the Russia-annexed city of Sevastopol reported that the storm tore through the complex, killing all of the 800 or so animals housed in the facility.
A storm warning remains in effect in Crimea due to wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second and November 27 was declared a day off, the Interfax news agency reported.
In war-wracked Ukraine, inclement weather added to people's hardships caused by Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure.
Heavy snowfall across the whole country prompted the closure of 14 highways while 16 of Ukraine's 24 regions were experiencing power cuts. Especially harsh conditions were reported in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv, where snow drifts as high as two meters hampered traffic.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said a total of 2,019 settlements in 16 regions have been left without electricity, while 1,370 trucks remain stranded, and 840 cars had to be towed.
Authorities in Romania and neighboring Moldova said hundreds of cities and villages have been left without electricity and water in the two neighboring countries following heavy snowfall and blizzards that prompted a severe disruption of road and railway traffic.
Railway traffic has resumed in southeastern Romania but 21 national highways remain closed as of November 27, authorities said, while schools in five southeastern counties -- Braila, Galati, Tulcea, Calarasi, and Constanta were also closed.
A total of 22 counties out of 41 and 170 villages and cities in the southeast of the country, including Bucharest, were affected by power cuts.
In Moldova, 123,000 people from almost 200 localities were left without electricity. One man died when his car veered off the snow-covered road and hit a tree on November 26, police said, adding that several other traffic accidents had been reported.
Sixteen Moldovans were injured when the bus they were traveling on overturned during a blizzard on a highway in southern Romania, police said. Emergency services transported several injured people to the hospital.
In Bulgaria, snowfall and blizzards prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency in several areas in the northeast of the country -- in the Silistra and Razgrad regions, the Valchi dol municipality, the Varna region, and the Shumen region.
Some 1,000 settlements were without electricity, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said at an emergency government meeting on November 26.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Digi24.ro, hotnews.ro, unimedia.md, and AP
Authorities Declare Air Raid Alert Across Ukraine Amid Russian Attacks, Inclement Weather
Ukraine announced an air raid alert across its entire territory on November 27 as Russian strikes continued overnight and parts of the country wrestled with the impact of days of heavy snowfall and strong winds blowing in from a Black Sea cyclone.
The alert was declared in the early afternoon as the Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile-strike threat following the takeoff of Russian Mig-31 combat jets from the airfield in Mozdok, south of Kursk, some 55 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Civilians were urged to remain in shelters for the duration of the alert, which came after overnight Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure and settlements in Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk.
Russian forces struck the city of Kherson 56 times over the past 24 hours, wounding one civilian, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
In Dnipropetrovsk, Russian shelling was directed at Nikopol and its surroundings, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported. "Heavy artillery was directed at the city of Marhanets," Lysak said, adding that there were no immediate reports of victims or damage.
The latest attacks came as heavy snowfall across the whole country triggered power cuts and road closures in most of Ukraine, hampering traffic and adding to the hardship experienced by the civilian population.
In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that, despite the threat of Russian attacks, a Christmas tree will be installed in the Ukrainian capital's Sophia Square. However, no celebrations and no Christmas fairs will be held in the capital for safety reasons, Klitschko said.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 63 close-quarter battles along the entire front line over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on November 27. The heaviest fighting has been taking place in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, the military said.
The industrial city of Avdiyivka, in Donetsk remains the focal point of Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to surround Ukrainian troops for months while sustaining huge human and material losses.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence report on November 27 that the last month and a half has probably seen "some of the highest Russian casualty rates of the war so far," mostly caused by Moscow's offensive in Avdiyivka.
One Killed, 21 Injured In Suicide Attack On Market In Pakistan
One person was killed and 21 others were injured, including Pakistani soldiers, in a suicide attack on November 26 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwestern Pakistan, authorities said.
The suicide bomber drove a car into security forces in a market in Bannu, two officials with the police and intelligence agencies told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
They said the dead person was a civilian and that 13 soldiers and other civilians were among the injured who were taken to the hospital. The officials did not provide any other information, and there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.
The security situation in the province has worsened in recent months despite promises by the government and security authorities. There were multiple deadly incidents last week, including the killing of a Forestry Department employee in North Waziristan on November 23.
One day earlier two soldiers were killed in a landmine explosion and a policeman was killed in an attack on a checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in South Waziristan on November 22, three civilians, including a local leader, were killed and four were injured in a bomb blast in Azam Worsk. No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks.
The bombing in Azam Worsk occurred after two soldiers were killed in an armed attack on a post in Sar Rogha in South Waziristan. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for that attack.
The Pakistani government and the country's army say that they have continued their operations against the militants.
The army said on November 21 that it had killed three suspected militants in an encounter in North Waziristan. The army added that one of its soldiers was also killed in the clash.
Earlier, the army had claimed the killing of 11 suspected militants in clashes during operations in Peshawar and Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 16.
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, said on November 20 that terrorist attacks inside his country have increased by 60 percent since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Some 2,300 people have been killed in these attacks.
Pope Francis Reflects On 'Tormented' Ukraine Marking Holodomor Remembrance Day
Pope Francis on November 26 called the Holodomor a “lacerating wound” that has been made even more painful for Ukraine by the ongoing war.
Speaking at the Vatican one day after Ukraine's Holodomor Remembrance Day, Francis noted that "tormented" Ukraine commemorated "the genocide perpetrated by the Soviet regime which, 90 years ago, caused millions of people to starve to death.”
Russia on November 25 launched the largest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war as Ukraine commemorated the 1932–33 famine in Soviet Ukraine under dictator Josef Stalin that killed millions.
Ukraine said its air defenses it shot down 74 out of a total of 75 drones launched by Russia, with Kyiv bearing the brunt of the attack.
Pope Francis, 86, made the televised remarks from a chapel in the Vatican after skipping his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square because of what he said was a lung inflammation.
The Vatican said on November 25 that Francis had to cancel all appointments due to a "mild flu."
Francis urged the faithful to continue to pray tirelessly for all peoples torn apart by conflicts, saying that “prayer is the force of peace that stops the spiral of hatred” and opens unexpected paths of reconciliation.
He also noted the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
“Let us thank God that there is finally a truce between Israel and Palestine, and some hostages have been freed. Let us pray that they will all be freed as soon as possible,” he said.
The pontiff also said he would go later this week to Dubai to address the COP28 climate change conference, saying that besides war climate change is “another great danger…which puts life on Earth, especially for the future generations, at risk.”
With reporting by AP
Three Hungarian Citizens, One Russian Among Hostages Released By Hamas
Three of the hostages released on November 26 by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, are Hungarian citizens, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook.
“I can share good news with those who are worried about the Hungarian hostages: thanks to the mediation of the Qatar government, new hostages were released today from Hamas captivity, two of them children with Hungarian citizenship.”
Hungarian President Katalin Novak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the other Hungarian released was a woman. She also thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts.
A hostage who holds Russian citizenship has also been released by Hamas. The extremist group announced the release of the hostage on November 26, adding that it had taken the action in appreciation of Moscow's position.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to swap 50 hostages held by Hamas for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day truce period.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier on November 26 that there was "reason to believe" a U.S. hostage would also be among those released.
Report: Russia Orders Arrest Of Spokesman For Facebook Parent Company
Russia has reportedly ordered the arrest of the chief spokesman for Facebook parent company Meta, accusing him of promoting terrorism. The decision against Andy Stone was revealed on November 26 by Russian news site Mediazona, which said the Justice Ministry order was made in February 2023. Stone, who could not be reached for comment, was targeted due to a policy change he announced in March 2022, less than a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The policy shift by Meta allowed some calls for violence against Russian invaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to be made on Facebook or Instagram, which Meta also owns. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Moscow, Other Cities With Fleet Of Drones; No Major Damage Reported
Russian officials said Ukraine targeted Moscow and other Russian cities with a fleet of at least 24 drones, claiming most were downed by antiaircraft systems.
Ukraine, meanwhile, reported being targeted by at least nine Russian drones overnight on November 26, one day after Russia launched a massive wave of drones against Kyiv and other sites. It was the biggest such attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported at least 24 Ukrainian drones that it claimed were downed over Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk, as well as the Russian capital. No major damage was reported in any of the locations.
"A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post to Telegram.
Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, wrote on Telegram that three unspecified buildings were damaged, but there were no injuries.
In Tula, south of Moscow, one person was wounded when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, regional Governor Aleksei Dyumin said, also in a Telegram post.
As of the afternoon of November 26, Ukrainian officials had made no immediate comment on the reported attacks.
The Russian Army also said it had downed two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea that it said were headed for Russia. Russia controls the Ukrainian Azov Sea coast, which fell to Moscow early in its offensive last year.
Local authorities in the affected regions did not report casualties.
Ukraine has upped attacks on Russia since launching its counteroffensive, aiming to hit regions close to fighting zones as well as further inland into Russia, including Moscow.
Flights were delayed or canceled at several of Moscow’s major airports due to the attack, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
Ukrainian officials made no comment on the reported attacks, which came one day after Russia launched its own major drone attack on the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian officials said more than 70 were brought down or intercepted by air defenses.
Ukraine's military said on November 26 that it had shot down eight of nine Russian attack drones, which targeted various locations.
On the battlefield, fighting has focused around the industrial hub of Avdiyivka, which appears almost encircled by Russian forces. Its fall would be a significant loss for Kyiv.
Ukraine, meanwhile, reported Russian attacks in the south and east of the country, saying the situation remains difficult.
Roman Mrochko, head of the military administration in the southern city of Kherson, said two urban districts were shelled, while regional authorities said around a dozen villages were left without electricity due to bad weather and Russian attacks.
Ukraine has been bracing for an expected increase in Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure now that winter weather has set in. That would echo Moscow's campaign last winter that, at times, left millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness and destroyed critical power facilities.
"Due to bad weather and Russian shelling, a number of settlements in our region were left without electricity," Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. "Power supply teams are already working to eliminate the malfunctions," he added.
Nearly 400 localities are without electricity in Ukraine due to "extremely difficult" weather conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, warned that the weather is worsening with heavy snowfalls expected in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia 'Lost' 76 Planes To Sanctions Related To Ukraine Invasion, Minister Says
Russia lost 76 passenger planes due to sanctions imposed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on November 25, according to RBK. "We were unexpectedly caught off-guard by the decision to seize the planes," he said. "We lost 76 passenger ships that were at technical stops, were being serviced abroad, or were preparing to transit." He said there were now 1,167 passenger aircraft being operated by Russian airlines. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Skopje Says Blinken To Attend OSCE Summit That May Include Lavrov
SKOPJE -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to attend the OSCE ministerial summit in Skopje on November 30-December 1, North Macedonia’s foreign minister said, an event that could also include the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"Secretary of State Blinken has been confirmed for the informal dinner [on November 29]," Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters on November 25 in North Macedonia's capital.
"At the informal dinner, we expect the majority of ministers. This is where you talk openly, without writing speeches. We have set two issues for the informal dinner -- aggression in Ukraine and OSCE functionality," Osmani said.
Osmani's comments come a day after Skopje said it would temporarily lift a ban on Russian flights to the Western Balkan country to allow the Russian delegation to attend the summit, although overall sanctions will remain in place for other flights.
Days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels closed EU airspace to Russian flights. North Macedonia aspires to join the bloc.
"The decision on EU sanctions does not relate to multilateral events such as the OSCE, hence the government’s decision," Osmani said.
Lavrov has not confirmed his intentions to travel to Skopje, but he has indicated he would like to attend with a delegation of some 80 people. Skopje has invited the Russian diplomat to participate.
Washington has not confirmed Blinken's attendance at the Skopje summit, but the State Department on November 25 said the secretary would travel to Brussels for the NATO foreign ministers meeting, which will include discussions on Ukraine and "emphasize our support for democracy and regional stability in the Western Balkans."
U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said in Skopje on November 14 that "what Russia did to Ukraine is absolutely terrible."
"The War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity Commission is troubled by Mr. Lavrov's participation.... But at the end of the day, the [OSCE] is inclusive and has 57 member states," Carpenter said.
- By dpa
EU Commission Pledges 50 Million Euros To Repair Ukrainian Port Facilities
The European Commission on November 25 said it will provide 50 million euros ($54 million) to Kyiv to repair and upgrade infrastructure in Ukrainian ports in an attempt to increase food exports. "Improved port capacities will speed up exports of food and other goods which Ukraine supplies to global markets," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "Over time, our investment should allow Ukraine's ports to return to export quantities that were in place before the war," she added.
Iran Hangs Teenage Boy Convicted Of Murder, Rights Groups Say
Iran has executed a 17-year-old boy who had been tried and convicted of murder, the Norway-based Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) groups said. IHR said the execution of Hamidreza Azari took place on November 24. "It is important to note that in his previously aired forced confession and state media report, his age was given as 18," the IHR said. It quoted the Tasnim news agency as saying the youth was convicted in an alleged "honor" killing. Iran has seen a surge in executions this year, drawing widespread condemnation, with critics saying many judgments are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Hundreds Protest Plans For Waste-Recycling Plant In Russia's Altai Region
About 1,000 residents of the village of Pavlovsk, in Russia's Altai region in southern Siberia, have staged an unsanctioned protest against the planned construction of a waste-recycling plant in their village. Participants voiced fear that the recycling plant will cause damage to the region's forests and rivers. Participants were holding banners reading "No to the monster plant in Pavlovsk," "Stop the garbage chaos," and "We demand a public environmental assessment." Altai regional authorities have been looking for a replacement of the solid landfill in the city of Barnaul, which was built back in 1974. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Five Dead, Four Injured In Avalanche In Western Iran
Five people were killed and four injured in an avalanche on western Iran's Oshtrankuh Mountain, state media reported. The bodies of five climbers were found by rescuers near the 4,150-meter San Boran peak, located some 300 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Four other climbers were rescued and taken to hospital. The nine-member team consisted of two climbers from Melair, a city in Hamadan Province, and seven from the cities of Borujerd and Durood in Lorestan Province. The group began their expedition on November 23 despite warnings by local authorities about a possible avalanche risk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Vows To Respond As Moldova Joins EU Sanctions Against Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow "will not leave unanswered" Chisinau's decision to align with a package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Moldovan authorities in recent days joined the largest package of European sanctions against Russia in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, targeting hundreds of people, including those from Moldova or who have worked in the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Shopping Mall Fire Kills 11 In Pakistan
Eleven people were killed and 10 injured in a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, on November 25, officials said. Afsar Ali, an official at the Karachi Fire Department, told RFE/RL that more than 50 stores were burnt down in the fire at RJ Mall on Rashid Minhas Road. "The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the commercial center and later spread to the fourth floor," Ali said. At least 42 people were rescued and the injured were taken to the hospital, officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
