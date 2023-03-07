News
Kyrgyz Court Upholds Decision Blocking RFE/RL Websites; Broadcaster Says It Will Appeal
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan has upheld a decision of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after the broadcaster refused to remove a report on a border dispute with neighboring Tajikistan.
The ruling by Bishkek's Administrative Court was announced on March 7 at an appeal hearing launched by RFE/RL that sought to have the October move to block the sites overturned. The court did not explain the reasoning behind its ruling.
RFE/RL's lawyers said they will appeal the court decision.
Representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies reiterated at the hearing that their decision was made due to RFE/RL's refusal to remove from its websites a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September, again emphasizing that the video took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Shortly after Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian were blocked in late October, Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed RFE/RL that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on countering money laundering after "a flag was raised" by security services.
In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that after a special inspection, the media outlet was excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
More News
Kyiv Reportedly Holding Online Talks With Partners On Extension Of Grain Export Deal
Ukraine has started online talks with partners on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at ensuring Kyiv can keep shipping grain to global markets, a senior Ukrainian government source said. The source said Ukraine had not held discussions with Russia, which blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports after its invasion last year, but that it was Kyiv's understanding that its partners were talking to Moscow. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July and was extended in November, but it is due to expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Watchdog Urges Kazakhstan To Guarantee Better Protection For Women In Fresh Legislation
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Kazakhstan to make sure that draft legislation will provide maximum protection for women from domestic violence, including by criminalizing it as a stand-alone offense. The New York-based HRW said in a statement on March 7 that two new bills that are being debated offer "crucial opportunities" to correct previously scant provisions on domestic abuse. “Lawmakers should urgently use this chance to ensure that new laws fully protect women from domestic violence,” said HRW's Mihra Rittmann.
Female Employment Falls Sharply In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
Afghan women's employment has fallen by 25 percent since August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a statement on March 7. The ILO said restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women have contributed to the sharp drop. It said that the drop would have been even sharper had it not been for home-based self-employment, which has become the principal modality for Afghan women to work. Meanwhile, men's employment has fallen by 7 percent over the same period, the ILO said.
Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan A No-Show In Court, Avoids Arrest
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to appear before a court in Islamabad on March 7 to answer charges in a graft case against him. The no-show was apparently a legal maneuver to avoid arrest. The hearing was set by Judge Zafar Iqbal, and Khan was required to appear in person to respond to charges of selling state gifts while in office. The same judge last week issued an arrest warrant for Khan, but only the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, can order the police to take him into custody. To read the original story by AP, click here.
'Utter Hell': Zelenskiy Vows To Strengthen Bakhmut Defense, Despite Raging Russian Assault
Russia launched fresh waves of attacks on Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said on March 7, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to beef up the defense of the besieged city in the eastern Donetsk region, saying that he and his military commanders have agreed that withdrawal is not an option.
An air-raid alert was declared across Ukraine midmorning on March 7, but there were no reports of Russian strikes and the alarm was lifted after less than an hour.
"Over the last day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 140 enemy attacks," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report, adding that Bakhmut again bore the brunt of Russia's offensive.
Despite significant losses, the General Staff said, Russia continues to attempt to storm Bakhmut and its surroundings.
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka," it said, referring to a settlement that lies just northeast of Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on March 6 that he had discussed Bakhmut with Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of the armed forces, and Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, where "they spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut,"according to the president's website.
"The military command unanimously supported this position," he said. "There were no other positions. I told the commander in chief to find the forces needed to back our boys in Bakhmut."
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, spoke in a Telegram video on March 6 about the difficult situation in and around Bakhmut, but he and other leaders vowed to continue the fight.
“The situation in Bakhmut and around it is utter hell, as it is on the entire eastern front,” Nazarenko said.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said that Ukrainian defensive efforts have substantially drained Russian military resources but that Kyiv’s forces may now be conducting a “gradual fighting withdrawal" from some positions.
Ukrainian commanders, however, have pointed out that holding Bakhmut will prevent Russian forces from advancing deeper into the western part of Donetsk in the direction of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
New signs of discord in Moscow emerged on March 6 with the boss of the Wagner private military group, which has spearheaded much of Russia's attack in the region. Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had demanded more ammunition supplies while complaining that one of his aides had been refused entry to the operational headquarters for the Russian military.
"On March 5, I wrote a letter to the commander of the SMO grouping about the urgent need to allocate ammunition. On March 6, at 8 a.m., my representative at the headquarters had his pass canceled and was denied access," Prigozhin said via his press service on Telegram.
"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: Is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin, who has repeatedly criticized Russian commanders, said according to Reuters.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm casualty or battlefield developments claimed by either side in Russia's yearlong full-scale war in Ukraine.
During a Middle East visit on March 6, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed Bakhmut's significance as more "symbolic" than anything else, while declining to suggest its eventual fall to Russian forces.
"I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value," Austin said in Amman, Jordan, adding, "The fall of Bakhmut won't necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight."
With reporting by Reuters
Detention Of Russian Opposition Politician Kara-Murza Extended Despite Serious Illness
The Moscow City Court has extended the pretrial detention of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza despite a physician's request to release him immediately due to an illness described as polyneuropathy, a disease affecting peripheral nerves.
The ruling came on March 6 as the court began preliminary hearings into the case against Kara-Murza, who faces up to 24 years in prison on high-treason and other charges that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, said after the hearing that his client's trial will be held behind closed doors by a "troika" -- three judges, one of whom will most likely be Sergei Podoprigorov, who has been placed under sanctions related to the U.S. Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
Among the targets of the Magnitsky Act are those believed to have been involved in the death of a whistle-blowing Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, in a Moscow jail in 2009.
Podoprigorov was targeted for his involvement in Magnitsky's detention.
Kara-Murza was one of those who took part in creating the list of Russian officials targeted by the Magnitsky Act.
The preliminary hearing will resume on March 13.
Kara-Murza's lawyer said the illness was a result of two separate incidents in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- when his client fell deathly ill with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Kara-Murza and his associates have said the Kremlin must have been behind his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied involvement.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April 2022 and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with U.S. lawmakers in Arizona.
In November, Kara-Murza was honored with the Berlin-based Axel Springer Foundation's award for courage.
In October, he won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
On March 3, the U.S. State Department and Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against those involved in what U.S. authorities called the "arbitrary detention" and "serious human rights abuses" of Kara-Murza.
Ukraine Demands Investigation After Video Appears To Show Russians Killing POW
Ukrainian authorities have called for a war crimes investigation after a video that surfaced on social media appeared to show Russian forces killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war. "The shooting of a captured Ukrainian serviceman is a violation of the Geneva Conventions," Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, wrote on Telegram. "This is a manifestation of baseness and meanness." The video appears to show an unidentified, detained Ukrainian soldier standing in a trench being shot dead with automatic weapons after saying, "Glory to Ukraine." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Inflatable Tanks And Missiles: Czech Firm Makes Decoy Armaments
The war in Ukraine has apparently created a surge in demand for inflatable fake armaments that can be deployed as decoys. Czech company Inflatech is producing more than 30 different inflatable military decoys ranging from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft and howitzers. They also offer decoy versions of U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems. Inflatech's chief won't say if the decoys are being used by Ukrainian forces battling Russian invaders, but on March 6 he said his business was up more than 30 percent last year. He said he expected growth to keep rising in the next few years. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Prosecutor Files Case Against Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik For Genocide Denial
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Prosecutor's Office has filed a case against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for denial of genocide in the massacre of 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia in 1995.
According to Bosnian law, the office will conduct an investigation, after which the acting prosecutor will decide whether to file an indictment, officials said on March 6.
The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the UN's top judicial authority, the International Court of Justice, each recognized the killings by Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic at Srebrenica late in the 1992-95 Bosnian war as genocide.
Dodik has on multiple occasions denied genocide since the-then international high representative for Bosnia, Valentin Inzko, imposed the Law on Prohibition of Genocide Denial at the end of July 2021.
"Genocide did not happen there. We all know that here in Republika Srpska," Dodik told a news conference in Banja Luka on February 21.
The following day, the U.S. ambassador to Bosnia issued a scathing condemnation of Dodik's remarks, calling such comments "reprehensible," illegal, and destabilizing.
Ambassador Michael Murphy said in a video statement that Dodik's "repeated attempts to deny the genocide at Srebrenica, as he did again yesterday, cannot change the facts and it cannot change the truth."
"Genocide took place in Srebrenica in 1995," Murphy said.
Some Serbs cite violence and injustices committed against Serbs during that and other conflicts and refuse to acknowledge Srebrenica as anything but another major tragedy in the brutal wars that followed Yugoslavia's breakup.
Dodik was declared the winner after a recount of the election on October 2 to the presidency of Republika Srpska, which along with a Bosniak and Croat Federation comprises Bosnia.
The United States has targeted Dodik with multiple rounds of sanctions over perceived destabilization efforts and alleged corruption.
Dodik has long threatened to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia, and rejects the authority of the Office of the High Representative in matters including the ban on genocide denial and glorification of war criminals.
More than 50 people have been sentenced to a combined 700 years in prison for their roles in genocide and war crimes at Srebrenica, including former Bosnian Serb leaders Radovan Karadzic and ex-commander Mladic.
Iran's Concessions To IAEA Largely Hinge On Future Talks, Grossi Says
Iran's concessions to UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran depend largely on future negotiations, Grossi conceded, walking back some earlier comments. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled IAEA inquiry into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran. Grossi told reporters on March 4 they had agreed to reinstall all extra monitoring equipment but said on March 6 that "we will have to discuss...this, how do we do it," conceding this and other issues would hinge on future technical talks. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Recently Released Iranian Activists Say They Continue To Face Pressure
Several Iranian civil and political activists who were recently released from prison under an amnesty decree signed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have been summoned again.
Photojournalist Alieh Motalebzadeh wrote on Twitter that in the 25 days since her release from prison, she had received two summons to go to the Evin prison Prosecutor's Office -- a sign of how the authorities continue to pressure her and other civil activists.
Another Iranian activist, Leila Hosseinzadeh, said she had experienced similar treatment since being released from prison in January.
She said on Twitter that Tehran’s Intelligence Department recently summoned her in a threatening phone call while the Forensic Medicine Commission has told her she must be out of prison for at least three months before she can pursue medical treatment for health issues.
"These are the most obvious cases that show violations of the law," Hosseinzadeh added.
On February 5, Iranian state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in custody for allegedly violating the head-scarf law.
Several Iranian lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests, which pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU, U.S., Ukraine Bust International Cybercrime Gang
German police on March 6 said they disrupted an international cybercrime gang that has been blackmailing large companies and institutions since at least 2010, raking in millions of euros. Working with partners including Europol, the FBI, and authorities in Ukraine, Duesseldorf police said they identified 11 individuals linked to the group. Police conducted simultaneous raids in Germany and Ukraine on February 28, seizing evidence and detaining several suspects. Three suspects beyond the reach of European law enforcement couldn't be apprehended, identified as Russian citizens Igor Turashev, 41, and Irinia Zemlyanikina, 36, and 31-year-old Igor Garshin, whose nationality was unknown. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By AFP
Iran Says It's Ready For A Prisoner Swap With Belgium
Iran on March 6 expressed its readiness for a long-awaited prisoner swap with Belgium, days after the Belgian Constitutional Court green-lighted such a move. After the decision "we can now say that the way to implement the agreement has been opened, and the Islamic Republic of Iran certainly welcomes this change," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. The move would see Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele -- jailed in Iran for 40 years for charges including spying -- swapped for Iranian official Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted in Belgium for masterminding a plot to blow up a 2018 opposition event outside Paris.
Ukrainian Saboteurs Accused Of Attempting To Assassinate Pro-Kremlin Businessman Malofeyev
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 6 that it prevented the assassination of businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, an active supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to the FSB, the media tycoon's assassination was a main goal of a group of Ukrainian saboteurs, the Russian Volunteers Corps, under the command of Denis Nikitin (aka Kapustin). No details were given. Russia said last week that the Russian Volunteers Corps crossed into the western region of Bryansk and fired on civilians. Kyiv has denied any involvement and suggested that Moscow might be seeking a "false-flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Adds Transparency International To 'Undesirables' List
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office announced on March 6 its designation of one of the world's leading anti-corruption nonprofits, German-based Transparency International, as an "undesirable organization." In a statement, it accused the group of activities that "clearly extend beyond [its] declared goals and objectives." It said the group "interferes in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security." Russian officials have used the nearly decade-old designation, whose underlying legislation was expanded in 2021, to marginalize dozens of foreign organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Appeal Opens Into Landmark Balkan Murder Case Against Serbian Intelligence Bosses
The appeals trial of four former Serbian state security officers sentenced last year to decades in prison over the 1999 murder of a journalist and outspoken critic of the late strongman Slobodan Milosevic's government began in a Belgrade courtroom on March 6. Defendants in the killing of Slavko Curuvija include the former head of Serbian State Security, Radomir Markovic, and the ex-head of Belgrade's intelligence branch, Milan Radonjic. The case has been cited as an important event in Balkan efforts to end impunity for crimes stretching back to former regimes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Amnesty International Demands UN Council's Attention On 'Relentless' Taliban Abuses In Afghanistan
Amnesty International has urged the UN Human Rights Council to address "relentless abuses" by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.
In a statement announcing its new report, the rights watchdog demanded that the UN council "establish an independent investigative mechanism in Afghanistan at the earliest opportunity, with a focus on evidence preservation to pursue international justice."
It cited a "wave of arrests" and "unlawful detentions" of women's rights defenders, academics, and activists.
Amnesty International also cited fresh evidence of attacks on civilians in the Panjshir region where military resistance to the Taliban has been historically strong, "including abductions and enforced disappearances" that "are still being committed as the Taliban’s conflict with the National Resistance Front (NRF) continues."
It cited its own investigation into mass killings of ethnic Hazaras by Taliban fighters in the Ghazni, Ghor, and Daykundi provinces where perpetrators have evaded justice.
It said the preservation of evidence "is key to pursue international justice."
Persistent abuses and denial of the most basic rights for women and minorities have continued and even accelerated in the 18 months since the Taliban swept to power as the U.S.-led international troops withdrew and the UN-backed Afghan government collapsed and fled, leaving millions of Afghans already battered by decades of conflict to fend for themselves.
Just this week, international officials have been frustrated by the Taliban's refusal to allow women and girls to attend school as universities reopened in Afghanistan.
“It is time for the international community to follow up their repeated public statements with concrete action,” Amnesty quoted its secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, as saying.
“The international community should act soon to establish a UN-mandated international fact-finding and evidence preservation mechanism to ensure independent investigations and prosecutions are possible," she said. "The current accountability gap is allowing grave violations and abuses in Afghanistan to continue unabated, and it must be urgently closed.”
The UN Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva, is the only global intergovernmental rights organization but has no legally binding powers over UN member states.
With reporting by AP
- By Current Time
Governor Of Russia's Belgorod Region Says Three Missiles Downed By Antiaircraft Forces
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, says anti-aircraft forces there downed three missiles on March 6. Vyacheslav Gladkov added that one person was injured by debris as it fell to the ground. Electricity lines and the facades of several buildings in Novy Oskol were damaged, he added. The claims could not be independently verified. Ukraine has not commented on the report but Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks 10-Year Prison Terms For Belarusian Activists Considered Political Prisoners
MINSK -- The prosecutor at the trial of two activists in Belarus -- Valeryya Kastsyuhova and Tatsyana Kuzina -- has asked a court in Minsk to convict the two women and sentence them to 10 years in prison each as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The prosecutor's request to the Minsk City Court was announced on March 6, exactly one month since the trial of the two started in the Belarusian capital.
Kastsyuhova and Kuzina, who are considered political prisoners by rights groups, were arrested in June 2021 on charges of assisting actions aimed to seize power, calls for actions to damage the country’s national security, and inciting social hatred.
Their supporters call the charges politically motivated.
Kastsyuhova is a noted political observer, the founder and chief editor of the Our Opinion website, an editor of the Belarus Annually website, and the leader of an experts' group known as Belarus Under Focus.
Kuzina is the founder of the School for Young Public Administration Managers and an expert of the Bipart investigative group.
Separately on March 6, the Minsk City Court started the trial of 15 men and women accused of organizing an attempted arson attack at the house of a pro-government lawmaker, the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus, Aleh Haydukevich, in June 2021.
Three defendants in the case will be tried in absentia separately.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Pakistan Bans Media Broadcasts Of Ex-PM Imran Khan's Speeches
Pakistan's media regulator banned media broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said on March 6. The development is the latest in a political tug-of-war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections. The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on March 5 and went into effect the next day. It covers the airing of both recorded and live speeches by Khan. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Hands Lengthy Prison Terms To Tsikhanouskaya And Four Other Opposition Figures
A court in Minsk has sentenced exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and four other leading opposition figures in absentia to lengthy prison terms on charges that are widely considered to be politically motivated.
The Minsk City Court on March 6 sentenced Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison, and another leading opposition politician, Paval Latushka, to 18 years, in prison. Three other opposition figures -- Maria Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- were sentenced to 12 years in prison each.
Judge Pyatro Arlou found all five opposition politicians guilty of conspiring to overthrow the government, creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred, and harming national security.
All five left Belarus in the wake of a deadly crackdown on mass protests against the official results of a August 2020 presidential poll that Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he won. Belarusian opposition and Western governments say the election was rigged and the real winner in the poll was Tsikhanouskaya.
Tsikhanouskaya called the trial a "farce" and "revenge" from Lukashenka, saying she had not been given access to court documents.
"This is how the regime “rewarded” my work for democratic changes in Belarus," she said on Twitter after the verdict was announced.
"But today I don't think about my own sentence. I think about the thousands of innocent, detained & sentenced to real prison terms."
The sentences were pronounced days after a Belarusian court extended the prison term of Tsikhanouskaya's husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, by 18 months on a charge of "blatantly violating a penitentiary's inner regulations."
Tsikhanouski is already serving 18 years on a range of charges related to the 2020 election. The popular video blogger announced his presidential candidacy, challenging Lukashenka, and was disqualified and arrested before the vote. His wife then mounted her own campaign.
Thousands were detained in protests against the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Leaders From Germany's Ruling Social Democrats Vow Continued Support For Ukraine During Kyiv Visit
Two high-ranking politicians from Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) pledged continuing support while on a visit to Kyiv on March 6. This would include military support, Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the party that has a strong antiwar tradition, said after meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Klingbeil said the assistance would take in rapid delivery of the Leopard 2 main battle tanks coveted by Kyiv and accelerated production of ammunition. The German politicians also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. To read the statement from the Ukrainian presidency, click here.
Ukrainian Cabinet Appoints New Anti-Corruption Chief After Rough Patch
The Ukrainian government has named a new director of the country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) from among three candidates in a live-streamed meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to address domestic and international corruption concerns as foreign assistance plays a crucial role in Ukraine's war effort.
The extraordinary session on March 6 appointed Semen Kryvonos to the post. He had previously led an architectural and urban-planning inspectorate
"This demonstrates our determination to move to the start of [EU] accession negotiations already this year," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after the vote.
Brussels has been firm in its position that while it backs Ukraine's EU bid, the country will need to implement a wide array of democratic and economic reforms and root out endemic corruption and graft before it can be admitted to the bloc, and that the admission process could take many years.
NABU's former director, Artem Sytnyk, was dismissed in April after a seven-year term in office.
Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials' homes were raided by anti-corruption agents on February 1 in a second sweep in a week, with senior officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy down pledging to fix the problem.
The two other shortlisted applicants for the NABU leadership post were Serhiy Hulyak, head of a department within the state investigative bureau, and Roman Osypchuk, head of NABU's internal control department.
During a visit to western Ukraine last week, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called for Kyiv to start EU membership negotiations as early as this year.
"The future of Ukraine is in the European Union," Metsola said.
The European Union earlier this month acknowledged Ukraine's "considerable efforts" in recent months to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc and urged Kyiv to continue on that path after EU leaders met with Zelenskiy in the Ukrainian capital in a show of support.
Zelenskiy, speaking at a news conference after the meeting on February 3 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, pressed again for negotiations to start relatively soon. He called it "not just a purpose but a major overwhelming goal."
Von der Leyen said there were no rigid timelines for Ukraine to join the European Union, and reiterated that Kyiv must meet certain benchmarks as part of its membership push.
Kostyuk Dedicates Maiden Tennis Title To All 'Fighting And Dying' In Ukraine
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk dedicated her first WTA Tour title to “all the people who are fighting and dying” after beating Russia’s Varvara Gracheva at the ATX Open. Competing in her maiden final, 20-year-old Kostyuk, ranked 40 in the world, clinched a 6-3, 7-5 victory in Austin, Texas, and refused to shake her opponent's hand after the match. Kostyuk has been the most outspoken player about the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to continue playing on tour following the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
