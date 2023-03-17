News
Bishkek Court Starts Hearing Into Kyrgyz Request To Halt RFE/RL's Local Operations
BISHKEK -- The Lenin district court in Bishkek has started a hearing into a request from Kyrgyzstan's Culture Information, Sports, and Youth Policies Ministry to halt the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk and officially registered as Azattyk Media in the Central Asian nation.
The judge opened the hearing on March 17 by allowing the first 20 minutes of the session to be recorded.
The ministry's official request to halt Radio Azattyk's operations as a media outlet was filed with the court in late January.
According to the ministry, the request was made due to Radio Azattyk's refusal to remove from the Internet a video about clashes last year along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October when the video report in question -- which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America -- was left on the sites.
Officials of the Central Asian nation have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
The authorities' decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has been criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
RFE/RL has appealed against the move to block the sites with Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court.
Earlier this month, Bishkek's Administrative Court rejected an appeal launched by RFE/RL that sought to have the October move to block the sites overturned.
The court did not explain the reasoning behind its ruling.
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Gas Prices Fell When EU And Allies Acted Together
Europe's gas prices, which soared last year as Russia cut supplies, declined when the European Union and its allies took common action to improve the situation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 17. "The moment we acted in unity to diversify away from Russia, gas prices went down," von der Leyen said during a visit to a North Sea gas platform.
Two Days Before Elections Kazakhstan Toughens Punishment For Calls For Mass Unrest
Just two days before parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed a law that toughens punishments for those who call for mass unrest. According to the law, endorsed on March 17, the punishment for such actions will rise from three years to up to seven years in prison. The law also takes away the possibility of early release on parole for individuals convicted on the charge. Kazakh authorities have been wary of rallies in the country after the dispersal of unprecedented anti-government protests in January last year turned violent and left at least 238 people dead. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Belarusian Activist Extradited From Russia
MINSK -- The trial of a Belarusian rights activist who was extradited to Minsk from Russia last August will be held on April 1, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on March 17.
Judge Tatsyana Falkouskaya of the Minsk City Court will try Yana Pinchuk, who is accused of inciting social hatred, creating an extremist group, involvement in the creation of a terrorist group, calling to disrupt the constitutional order, and inflicting damage to the country’s security, Vyasna said.
Pinchuk's supporters and rights defenders insist that the charges are politically motivated to punish her for joining protests after Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka was declared the winner of an August 2020 presidential election despite allegations of widespread voter fraud, triggering Western sanctions.
Police in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, arrested Pinchuk in early November 2021 at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests following Lukashenka's contested reelection.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the 2020 vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Death Toll Rises To Four In Fire At Russian FSB Compound Near Ukrainian Border
Russian media reports cited sources in emergency services on March 17 as saying that the death toll has risen to four in a fire that broke out the previous day in the compound of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which is located close to Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions where fierce fighting between invading Russian troops and Ukraine's armed forces is taking place. According to the reports, five people were hospitalized and rescue work continues. Earlier reports said one person was killed and two injured in the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Co-Chairman Of Russian Opposition Party's Regional Branch Gets Seven Years In Prison
A court in Russia's city of Tolyatti on March 17 sentenced Andrei Balin, a former co-chairman of the opposition Parnas party's local branch, to seven years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Balin's lawyer, Zakhar Lebedev, says the charge against his client stemmed from his six online posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of Russian politicians, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens have been either fined or handed prison terms over their anti-war online posts or public statements since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Group Of Karakalpak Activists Handed Prison Terms In Uzbekistan Over Protests In 2022
A court in Uzbekistan's southwestern city of Bukhara has sentenced another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in unsanctioned anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan last year.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said on March 17 that 28 defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years on various charges, including organizing and taking part in mass unrest, distributing materials inciting social discord, inflicting serious bodily damage, and the illegal use of firearms.
Another 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody. It remains unclear how the defendants pleaded.
In late January, the same court sentenced the first group of Karakalpak activists, 22 individuals in the high-profile case, sending lawyer and journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov to prison for 16 years on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering.
Seventeen defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between three years and 8 1/2 years at the time. Four defendants, including another journalist, Lolagul Qallykhanova, were then handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody.
One of the activists, Polat Shamshetov, who was convicted in January and sentenced to six years in prison, died in custody last month.
Self-exiled Karakalpak activists have expressed suspicions that the 45-year-old Shamshetov might have been tortured to death in custody and demanded a thorough investigation of his death, while Uzbek authorities have said he died of a "thromboembolism of the pulmonary artery and acute heart failure."
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement in early July last year of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than two million people, out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than one-third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Slovakia Agrees To Give Ukraine Fleet Of Soviet Warplanes
Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on March 17. Slovakia no longer uses the jets. The decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member country after Poland to agree to fulfill the Ukrainian government's persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany Cancels World Cup Fencing Event After Russia, Belarus Readmitted
Germany's fencing federation has cancelled a women's foil World Cup event after the sport's global governing body (FIE) reversed a ban on athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia invaded Ukraine last February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." More than 60 percent of nations voted to allow Russians and Belarusians to resume competing in FIE events at last week's extraordinary congress. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Says Black Sea Grain Deal To Be Extended By 60 Days
The Kremlin says Russia is extending a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments on March 17 come one day before the deal was set to expire. The pact can be extended only with Russia's agreement. Moscow had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, hinting that it might not approve an extension.
It was not clear when an actual agreement on the extension would be signed. The United Nations Office in Geneva said discussions were ongoing.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Before the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed upon in late July 2022, Ukraine and other countries accused Russia of using hunger as a weapon by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations reached the agreement, which also paved the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets. The shipments are monitored by a joint coordination center in Istanbul that includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.
The deal has enabled grain shipments to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.
Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other food to those countries, and Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine last year in February.
The deal, which was first extended for four months on November 17, establishes a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels meant for grain might carry weapons or be used to launch attacks.
Last month, the head of the United Nations food agency warned that failure to renew the deal would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine.
World Food Program (WFP) chief David Beasley said that the grain flows under the deal were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Pakistani Athlete Who Died In Migrant Boat Crash Laid To Rest
Mourners attended the March 16 funeral of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy’s coast last month. The boat carrying the athlete, Shahiza Raza, 27, and 170 others set sail from the Turkish port of Izmir last month. It broke apart in rough waters off Calabria, killing Raza and at least 66 others. Raza's family said the athlete attempted to emigrate to Europe to find a good job and earn money for the treatment of her disabled three-year-old son. Raza's funeral took place in the southwestern Baluchistan Province's capital, Quetta. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Pakistani PM Khan Asks Court To Hear Request To Stop Arrest Warrant, May Appear At Hearing
A lawyer for Imran Khan says the former prime minister has asked a Pakistani court to hear his request on March 17 to stop a police operation to arrest him after violent clashes this week between his supporters and security forces trying to detain him at his residence in the northeastern city of Lahore.
His lawyers said the one-time cricket superstar had yet to decide whether he will appear in court on March 18, though it was likely as that is when his bail runs out.
Aides to Khan say the former prime minister had secured "protective bail" from a court and therefore police could not arrest him.
Over the past two days, the Lahore High Court has ruled that the police operation be paused after followers of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), gathered outside Khan's residence in Lahore on March 14 and battled with police, who had arrived to arrest Khan in a case involving state gifts.
Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has repeatedly ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif has insisted that Khan's arrest was ordered by a court and was not political.
Two courts in Islamabad on March 13 issued arrest warrants for Khan over his failure to appear before judges in a case involving accusations that Khan has concealed details of gifts received while he was prime minister in his asset declarations, and in a terrorism case.
Khan has failed to attend indictment hearings three times in the gifts case.
A district and sessions court restored nonbailable arrest warrants for Khan in the gifts case, and instructed the police to arrest him and present him in court by March 18.
Khan has called on his supporters to reach his residence in Lahore in video messages and tweets. He urged his supporters to “continue the struggle.”
Ukrainians Fend Off More Assaults In Bakhmut As Russian Shelling Kills Civilians In East
Ukrainian fighters repulsed a fresh series of Russian assaults in Bakhmut and the surroundings of the city in the eastern region of Donetsk, Kyiv's military said early on March 17, while Russian shelling of settlements caused deaths among Ukrainian civilians.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In the south, the city of Kherson came under intense Russian shelling again, according to the region's military administration.
Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kirylenko said that two people were killed and eight others were wounded over the past day.
"On March 16, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Toretsk and the village of Krasnohorivka. Another 8 people in the region were injured," Kirylenko wrote on Telegram.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops carried out more than 70 attacks in the past day along the front line in eastern Ukraine, with the focus being on the now-ruined city of Bakhmut, the main target of an intense Russian offensive that started in November and has ground on relentlessly during the winter months.
Besides Bakhmut, Russian forces launched offensive actions on the Donetsk settlements of Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk, the Ukrainian military said.
Russian forces launched five missile strikes and 18 air strikes, and carried out dozens of salvoes from rocket systems.
Heavy Russian shelling of the Donetsk settlement of Kostyantynivka wounded six civilians and damaged dozens of houses and civilian infrastructure, the military report said.
The southern city of Kherson was shelled 13 times in 24 hours, the region's military governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said early on March 17. One person was wounded. Prokudin said that the whole region of Kherson sustained 76 attacks mainly launched from heavy Grad rocket-launching systems.
Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson city, on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in November, forcing Russian troops to retreat to the left bank.
Since then, Russian troops have been constantly shelling the city of Kherson and other parts of the region under Ukrainian control, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries and repeatedly damaging energy infrastructure and leaving large areas without electricity during the winter months.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has persistently denied targeting civilians despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukraine's allies to speed up deliveries of weapons, warning that delays were measured in human lives lost on the battlefield.
"If one delivery is postponed for one day, it means that someone is going to die on the front line," Kuleba told the BBC in an interview in Kyiv.
He added that Ukraine won't forget who helped it in its hour of need and who did not.
"War is a moment when one has to make a choice. And every choice has been recorded," Kuleba said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and BBC
Chinese President To Visit Moscow On March 20-22 Following Invitation From Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Moscow from March 20 to March 22 as Beijing looks to show support for Russian President Vladimir Putin while also pushing forward a peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
"During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement on March 17.
"An exchange of views is also planned in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena," it added.
The visit comes after Putin recently invited the Chinese leader to come to the Russian capital.
Last month, China unveiled a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict that echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion. The Chinese plan called for a cease-fire and peace talks among other provisions.
The West has dismissed the Chinese proposal, but Moscow welcomed it.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing also confirmed the trip, saying that Xi and Putin will discuss major international and regional issues during the visit.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing that the visit aims at further strengthening the trust between the two powers.
Shortly before the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin issued a common declaration in Beijing last February as the Russian leader was attending the Winter Olympics.
In the declaration, the two leaders said the "friendship between the two states has no limits, there are no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation."
China has since refused to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and criticized the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.
Western allies have accused China of mulling supplying weapons to Russia, and warned Beijing not to do so.
The Chinese president's last visit to Moscow took place in 2019. Putin and Xi met most recently in September at a regional security conference in Uzbekistan.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Court Upholds Conscript's Right To Alternative Service On Religious Grounds
A court in St. Petersburg has upheld the right of a soldier conscripted during Russia's war in Ukraine to perform alternative civil service, a rights group said. The group Voenniy Ombudsmen (Military Ombudsman) said the court ruled on March 16 that Pavel Mushumansky is entitled to perform alternative service on the grounds of his religious beliefs. Media reports said Mushumansky, an evangelical Christian, did alternative service in 2019 in place of his military service. He was called up under a mobilization order in September, but his request for a similar arrangement was rejected. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Asks For Advice On Dealing With Afghan Taliban
The UN Security Council on March 16 asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an independent assessment on how to deal with Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that requires Guterres to submit the report in mid-November. The Taliban has banned women and girls from attending high school and university and working for aid groups. Women are also not allowed to leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces. The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
President Of Montenegro Dissolves Parliament, Clearing Way For Early Elections
Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic on March 16 issued a decree dissolving the national assembly, paving the way for new parliamentary elections.
According to the constitution, Djukanovic must announce the date of early parliamentary elections on March 17, and the vote must take place 60 to 100 days after his decree.
The dissolution of parliament comes three days before the presidential election in which Djukanovic is running for reelection. Analysts predict the vote will not produce a clear winner and that Djukanovic will face a runoff two weeks later.
The decree dissolving the assembly, which was sent to the media by the president’s press service, notes that it has been 90 days since the amendment to the law on the president proposing Miodrag Lekic for the mandate was published in the Official Gazette.
Lekic failed to secure the support of at least 41 out of 81 MPs for the formation of a new government within the stipulated period.
Djukanovic has refused Lekic as prime minister citing procedural errors.
Djukanovic has held high-ranking political posts in Montenegro for the past 30 years. He led Montenegro to its independence from the Serbia-Montenegro state union in 2006, secured NATO membership for Montenegro, and put it on the road toward joining the European Union.
His opponents accuse him and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption and links to organized crime. He denies those charges.
The tiny Adriatic country's political turmoil dates back to August last year when the government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic fell in a no-confidence vote.
Lekic was subsequently handed a mandate to form a government on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president under which the parliamentary majority took over part of Djukanovic’s constitutional powers.
The law was changed in the Assembly of Montenegro in December by the parliamentary majority, which consists of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, the Democrats, the Socialist People's Party and the URA Civic Movement.
Djukanovic and European authorities have said the curbing of the president's authority contradicted the constitution and should be changed.
The United States and the European Union have appealed to the parliamentary majority not to try to form a government based on the amended law because it would have questionable legitimacy.
With reporting by Aneta Durovic, AP, and Reuters
U.S. Official: Latest Sanctions Against Bosnians Came After Lengthy Investigation
A decision to impose sanctions against the former director of Bosnia-Herzegovina's intelligence and security agency and two other individuals associated with the Balkan country was made after a lengthy and thorough investigation, a U.S. official said on March 16.
The United States made the decision based on the probe and evidence collected by many people, said James O'Brien, head of the State Department's sanction coordination office.
O’Brien referred to the blacklisting on March 15 of Osman Mehmedagic, former head of the Intelligence Security Agency (OSA); Dragan Stankovic, identified by the United States as the director of the Republika Srpska agency responsible for real estate law; and Edin Gacanin, an alleged drug trafficker and money launderer.
Speaking to reporters in Sarajevo, O'Brien said the United States would continue to work closely with its European partners to achieve the necessary reforms in Bosnia.
"When we announce sanctions like these, the reactions we see from people are: 'Finally, we knew it too,'" he said, adding that U.S. sanctions alone are not enough to change the situation in Bosnia.
"It is up to the citizens, who should say that they do not want their country to be run by people like this," said O'Brien.
The U.S. official referred specifically to the violation of the constitution in the Republika Srpska entity, where legislation has been passed allowing the transfer of state property to that entity. O'Brien said no legitimate businessmen would ever buy real estate that had a "cloud hanging over the property title."
Bosnians should look at who would buy such a property and decide if they want to live in a country ruled by people who do business this way, he said.
When asked by RFE/RL whether Washington has any other mechanisms to address corruption in Bosnia, O'Brien said: "We will use all the tools we have, and we will not stop. I will admit, sometimes we focus on something, and then we move on. But that is not the case here."
He noted that the United States has imposed several packages of sanctions related to the use of Bosnian public resources for personal interest.
With reporting by Ermin Zatega
Moldovan Parliament Approves Final Reading Of Romanian Language Bill
Moldovan lawmakers have approved the final reading of a bill that will replace references to the country’s official national language from Moldovan to Romanian in the constitution and in all legislative texts.
The bill, intended to resolve a heated dispute over whether the national language should be referred to as Romanian or Moldovan, was introduced by pro-Western President Maia Sandu's ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS). It was approved by lawmakers in its first reading in early March and passed again on March 16 with the support of 58 lawmakers in the 101-member parliament.
Lawmakers from the pro-Russian Communists and Socialists' Bloc (BCS) protested against the bill during the session, unfurling banners criticizing the PAS as "a tyrant." One read: "The Moldovan language is the mother, the Romanian language is the daughter." Another said: "Constitution of the Republic of Moldova: Moldova, Moldovans, the Moldovan way."
BCS leaders Vladimir Voronin and Vladimir Bolea said before the vote that the changes are "illegal" and they will challenge them in the Constitutional Court.
The bill will be considered as endorsed into law after its text is published in the media.
The law will replace the currently used "Moldovan language," "official language," "state language," and "maternal language" in the constitution and all official documents. More than 80 percent of Moldovans speak Romanian as their mother tongue.
The naming of the country's official language is a hot political topic, and some lawmakers consider it an important step for the European Union candidate to distance itself from its Soviet past and historic ties to Moscow. During the parliamentary debates over the bill in its first reading on March 3, some PAS and BCS lawmakers engaged in scuffles.
Romanian is favored by those who want closer relations or even unification with Romania, a European Union and NATO member.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.7 million, is located between Romania and Ukraine and has a history that is deeply intertwined with Romania.
The two neighbors share a common history, culture, and language. The eastern region of Romania is also called Moldova.
Most of Moldova was annexed by tsarist Russia in 1812 and was part of the Russian empire under the name Bessarabia until the end of World War I, when it voted to unite with Romania.
It was again annexed by Moscow and turned into a Soviet republic at the end of WWII, before declaring independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine. It has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and fears a potential Russian invasion aided by Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
Fresh Protests Break Out In Western Iran Amid Reports Of Man Dying In Custody
The death of a man while in the custody of security forces has sparked fresh anti-government protests in the northwestern Iranian city of Bukan.
According to local sources, including the website of the rights group Hengaw, people took to the streets on March 15 chanting anti-government slogans, as well as "The martyr will never die" in Kurdish after 41-year-old Shirzad Ahmadinejad, a resident of Bukan, died while being held at an IRGC Intelligence Detention Center in the nearby city of Urmia.
It is unclear why Ahmadinejad was detained, but Hengaw, citing "informed sources," said he was supposed to be temporarily released on bail but then his family was informed that he had died of a heart attack.
"However, we have learned from our sources that Ahmadinejad died under torture, and the security forces have not yet handed over his body to the family," Hengaw said, quoting sources close to Ahmadinejad's family.
Bukan, located in West Azerbaijan Province, was one of the cities that saw numerous protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during her detention by the Islamic republic's morality police in Tehran last September.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests that authorities have met with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed -- without providing evidence -- the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Regional Lawmaker In Viral Picture With Noodles On Ears Fined For Mocking Putin's Annual Address
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara, Mikhail Abdalkin, who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers, has been fined 150,000 rubles ($1,975) on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. A court in Novokuibyshevsk pronounced the ruling on March 16. A photo of Abdalkin listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." Abdalkin’s lawyers said they will appeal the ruling as the picture of their client had nothing to do with Russian armed forces. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Activist Gholian Rearrested Hours After Release From Evin Prison
Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been rearrested by security forces just hours after her release from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, where she served almost five years after being forced to confess to treason.
According to reports on social media, Gholian was detained by security forces late on March 15 while traveling back to her hometown in Khuzestan, between the cities of Qom and Arak.
There was no official comment on the reports, which came after video footage released on social media showed her supporting protests against the mandatory hijab law by shouting: "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground."
Reports on social media also suggested that those who filmed Gholian's rearrest were detained by security forces.
Gholian, 28, is one of the most prominent female activists held in Iran. She was released early on March 15 after being behind bars for four years and seven months.
"I was released from the Seven Hills case. This time I came out hoping for the freedom of Iran!" she wrote in the post, which showed a video of her leaving the prison with a bouquet of flowers.
Gholian was arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China Hopes Ukraine, Russia Will Not Close Door To Political Solution
China is concerned about an escalation of the war in Ukraine and wants Moscow and Kyiv to engage in peace talks, senior Chinese diplomat Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart on March 16. "China hopes that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, and resume peace talks as soon as possible," Qin told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. Qin added that China hopes Ukraine and Russia will not close the door to finding a political solution, the ministry said. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Supreme Court Labels Free Russia Legion In Ukraine As 'Terrorist' Organization
Russia's Supreme Court on March 16 labeled as a terrorist organization the Free Russia legion, an armed group consisting of Russian citizens that fights alongside Ukraine's armed forces against invading Russian armed forces. Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Kyiv, announced the creation of the Free Russia legion shortly after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Daghestani Police Chief Gets Life Sentence For Role In Deadly Moscow Terror Attacks
The former police chief of the Kizlyar district of Daghestan, Gazi Isayev, was found guilty of involvement in the terrorist attacks in the Moscow metro in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison by the Second Western Military Court in Moscow on March 16. The court found Isayev guilty of terrorism, banditry, and participating in an organized criminal group. Isayev pleaded not guilty. Two bomb attacks in the Moscow metro in late March 2010 killed 39 people and injured dozens of others. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
