Blackmail, Rape, Suicide: Inside The Webcam Studios Of Kyrgyzstan

An RFE/RL investigation into live webcam sites has exposed how young women employed by them are subject to abuse, blackmail, and even rape. At least two cases ended in suicide. We spoke to multiple people who have worked in webcam studios in Kyrgyzstan -- a hub in a multibillion dollar global industry. They lift the lid on dark practices and allege collusion from senior officials. Warning: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.