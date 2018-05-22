Kyrgyz Supreme Court Hears Ex-Prosecutor Salyanova's Appeal

Kyrgyzstan's highest court has started to hear the appeal of opposition politician and former Prosecutor-General Aida Salyanova, who was sentenced to a suspended prison term for abuse of office.

The Supreme Court's hearing on May 22 comes after the Bishkek city court upheld in February a suspended five-year prison sentence against Salyanova, a legislator from the Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party.

Following the ruling, the Central Election Commission on March 3 deprived her of her legislative mandate.

Salyanova was initially convicted and sentenced in October 2017 by Bishkek's Lenin district court, which also ordered the confiscation of her property. However, the court postponed her imprisonment until her 2-year-old daughter reaches the age of 14.

Salyanova was accused of illegally extending the license of a lawyer with links to then-President Kurmanbek Bakiev's son Maksim shortly before Bakiev's ouster in 2010. She was prosecutor-general at the time.

Salyanova has maintained her innocence, saying the case against her was politically motivated.

Her conviction came amid political tensions just five days before the October 2017 presidential election.

Authorities targeted Salyanova in an investigation in March 2017, just days after Ata-Meken leader Omurbek Tekebaev was arrested on what his supporters say were trumped-up bribery charges.

Tekebaev, who was nominated as Ata-Meken's presidential candidate shortly after his arrest, was convicted in August 2017 and sentenced to eight years in prison.

His supporters say the conviction was aimed at preventing him from running in the election.

In November, several masked men shot Salyanova's brother dead in his home, according to the Interior Ministry, which at the time overruled a political motive for the shooting.

Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov on May 18 said that two suspects in the killing of 42-year-old Ulan Salyanov had been detained in Kyrgyzstan and Russia. A third suspect, a Russian citizen, was still on the loose, Asanov said.