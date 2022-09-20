News
Cease-Fire Signed, But Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Still 'Complicated' After Deadly Violence
Officials in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have issued differing assessments following violence in the past week that killed at least 100 people around their unresolved border, with Bishkek saying the situation is "normalized" but Dushanbe saying it remains "complicated."
The chairmen of the Kyrgyz and Tajik national security committees, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, reportedly signed a protocol at the Guliston-Avtodorozhny border crossing on September 19 to stabilize the situation and restore peace.
The document reportedly paves the way for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops.
Kyrgyzstan's officials say 59 of its citizens died, 183 were injured, and more than 140,000 people were evacuated.
Evacuees in the Batken region are still fearful of returning to their homes, the officials said.
Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41.
WATCH: Burned-out shops, destroyed homes, and many stories of death and destruction on both sides of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border show the impact of the latest violence.
The sides have set up a joint working commission to monitor and implement the agreement.
But Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi also called the situation on the border "difficult" and accused Kyrgyzstan of failing to comply with a cease-fire.
He said alleged movements of Kyrgyz forces made assessment of the situation difficult and suggested such groups' presence "leaves no doubt that they are contemplating violence."
He said the situation was the same "almost all along the border."
The border service run by Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) reported at mid-morning on September 20 that the situation along the entire Kyrgyz-Tajik border was stable and the night was peaceful.
It said its troops continued to patrol the border on higher alert.
Each side has accused the other of "armed aggression" amid six days of violence.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev sent his neighboring country's condolences to both sides and urged them to seek "friendly, close neighborly relations."
"Kazakhstan advocates solving all controversial issues in a peaceful, diplomatic way," Toqaev said.
Hungary Tries To Hush EU Talk Of More Russian Sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has urged EU officials to avoid talk of further sanctions on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, repeating Budapest's warnings that such moves hurt the bloc's 27 members.
Szijjarto said in a statement that "The EU should...stop mentioning an eighth package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis."
Hungary is a member of the European Union and NATO, but is especially reliant on Russian gas and to a lesser extent oil.
Hungarian leaders including Prime Minister Viktor Orban have criticized Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine but resisted punitive measures including gas, oil, and other sanctions while also meeting repeatedly with Russian leaders.
Budapest's relations with Brussels have also gradually soured over rule-of-law and political issues currently driving a bitter dispute that threatens billions of euros' in EU subsidies earmarked for Hungary.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said earlier this year that the West was "shooting itself in the lung" through its unprecedented trade and economic sanctions and other punitive steps toward Russia since its full-scale invasion began in February.
His government has publicly resisted sanctions and military shipments to aid Ukraine's defense and continued warming relations with Moscow, including negotiating a new boost in Russian gas shipments.
Orban was alone among Western leaders in traveling to the funeral in Moscow of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev earlier this month, and Szijjarto made a surprise Russian visit in July.
A Kremlin spokesman on September 19 praised Hungarian leadership for what it described as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the EU.
Critics in Brussels have accused Orban and his Fidesz party of democratic backsliding, corruption, an assault on free media, and attacks on LGBT rights during the past 12 years in power.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy,"
Hungary's justice minister, Judit Varga, said on September 19 that the government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at avoiding the loss of the EU billions.
The proposal modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and rules affecting state asset management foundations.
The day before, the EU's executive called for the suspeion of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding pledged toward Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Alleged Bank Robber Takes Hostages In Georgia
TBILISI -- An alleged bank robber has taken about a dozen people hostage in Georgia's western city of Kutaisi.
The Interior Ministry said on September 20 that special units of the police were taking "all necessary measures" to resolve the hostage crisis on the premises of the Bank of Georgia on Kutaisi's Shota Rustaveli Avenue.
The statement came shortly after media reported that an unidentified man tried to rob the bank's branch in Kutaisi, but because police arrived at the site very quickly, he took at least 10 people hostage, including bank personnel and clients.
This is not the first time that a branch of the Bank of Georgia, the largest bank in the country, has been targeted.
In October 2020, a masked gunman wearing military fatigues took 43 people hostage in a Bank of Georgia branch in the western city of Zugdidi and managed to escape with an unspecified amount of cash in U.S. dollars. The perpetrator has not been apprehended.
Iranian Medical Official Says Amini's Death Caused By Head Injury, Rejects Official Version
The top medical official in the southern province of Hormozgan has rejected some Iranian officials' claims that Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died after apparently being beaten by morality police, suffered a heart attack, saying the most likely cause of her death was a blow to the head.
Amini , 22, died on September 16, a few days after being taken into police custody in the city of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan Province, for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that Amini, who fell into a coma after being admitted to a hospital, appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
Iranian officials have rejected the accusations, with Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claiming that Amini had a previous illness and that the morality police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
Dr. Hossein Karampour, in a letter on September 18, to Mohammad Raeiszadeh, the president of the Iranian Medical Council, urged the organization to fulfill its duties over Amini's death.
Referring to the published pictures of Mahsa Amini in the hospital, which shows her bleeding from the ear and bruises under her eyes, Karampour wrote that these symptoms "do not match the reasons given by some authorities who declared the cause to be a heart attack," but rather "it is consistent with the symptoms associated with a head injury and the resulting bleeding."
Karampour asked the president of the Iranian Medical Council to "act honestly and courageously to clarify and reveal the truth" and stand by the people.
According to reports published on social networks, Amini had traveled from the western province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested by morality police on September 13.
Amjad Amini, Mahsa's father, said in an interview with Emtedad news website that based on the calls of many girls who were detained with his daughter that day, he is sure that "she was beaten."
Several other doctors, seeing the pictures of Amini in the hospital, have pointed out on social media that the cause of the bleeding from her ear could be a blow to the head.
Her death has sparked street protests in Iran and strong international reactions. At least four people have been reported killed in Iran during protests over Amini's death.
On Twitter, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Tehran to "end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest," adding that the United States mourned Mahsa Amini along with the Iranian people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Seeks End To Hostilities In Meeting With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers
The United States has urged a quick return to face-to-face meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials to ease tensions after recent border fighting that killed more than 200 people.
The State Department said Secretary Antony Blinken had conveyed condolences and "emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities" in his meeting in New York on September 19 with Armenia's and Azerbaijan's top diplomats.
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov came on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly that kicked off this week.
Both Caucasus countries afterwards stressed their respective interest in avoiding escalation.
"They discussed next steps, and the Secretary [Blinken] encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the meeting.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry said Mirzoyan pushed for the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenian territory and decried the use of military force as unacceptable.
Mirzoyan urged the implementation of international mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating, Yerevan said.
He also repeated a long-standing demand by Yerevan for the return of prisoners of war from the two sides' intense 44-day conflict in 2020 in which a Russian-backed cease-fire cemented the return to Azerbaijan of wide swaths of territory in an around Nagorno-Karabakh that had been held for decades by ethnic Armenians.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Bayramov told the meeting that "Azerbaijan is not interested in destabilization" and stressed Baku's efforts to rebuild areas held for decades by ethnic Armenians and to resettle internally displaced persons there.
It quoted Bayramov as accusing Armenia of "obstructing" efforts at reopening communication lines, border demarcation, and humanitarian efforts and "grossly violat[ing] its obligations within the tripartite declarations."
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries last week traded artillery and mortars across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
Armenia has said the clashes left 207 people dead or missing on its side and Baku has reported 79 deaths among its military.
During a visit to Armenia last week, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the latest violence, adding, "We strongly condemn those attacks."
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay responded on September 19 by saying the White House should clarify whether her statements reflect the official view of the United States.
Ukraine Pushes 'Pace,' Stabilization In Eastern Offensive To Deny Russia 'Any Foothold'
Ukrainian officials have announced efforts to urgently stabilize recently retaken eastern territory and stressed the need for rapid gains in order to deny Russia "any foothold on Ukrainian soil" with Russia's invasion nearing the seven-month mark.
The rapid gains of recent weeks as Russian forces abandon occupied areas particularly in the region east of Kharkiv have left Ukrainian troops approach parts of the Donbas region long held by Kremlin-backed separatists as Kyiv seeks more Western arms to wage its defense.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on September 19 that Kyiv's forces in the Kharkiv region were "stabilizing the situation [and] holding our positions...so firmly that the occupiers are clearly panicking."
"We are now confident that the occupiers will not have any foothold on Ukrainian soil," he said.
"The pace is very important now," Zelenskiy said amid rapidly falling temperatures in the region and concerns about the basic needs of residents who have remained. "The pace of stabilization in the liberated areas. The pace of movement of our troops. The pace of restoration of normal life in the liberated territory."
Zelenskiy said last week that around 150,000 Ukrainians had lived under Russian occupation in the Kharkiv region for the past five months.
Late on September 19, the deputy prime minister in charge of reintegrating recaptured areas, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that the authorities had launched a pilot program of small cash payments to help residents around Kharkiv.
She said each person would receive the equivalent of $33 and thanked the International Red Cross for its financial support of the project.
Zelenskiy has said investigators discovered new evidence of torture amid the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers buried near Izyum, a key city in the Kharkiv region.
The head of the regional military administration around Izyum, Oleh Synyehubov, said on September 19 that most of the 146 bodies exhumed from a mass grave there were civilians and "some of the dead have signs of violent death. There are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture."
WATCH: Ukrainian security services say "people were tortured" by Russian troops at a local police station in the recently liberated city of Kupyansk.
The Kremlin has dismissed allegations of Russian forces committing war crimes there as a "lie."
Zelenskiy said on September 19 that the local administrative hub of Kupyansk had been retaken from Russian forces.
In another sign of Ukrainian confidence amid the offensive in the east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said that Ukrainian forces had retaken control of the village of Bilohorivka and were preparing to retake the entire province.
Bilohorivka is just 10 kilometers or so from the city of Lysychansk, with Russian forces took in July after weeks of intense fighting.
The Ukrainian General Staff on September 20 warned Ukrainians of the threat of Russian air and missile attacks throughout the country and said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian operations in Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka, and Novomykhaylivka.
RFE/RL cannot corroborate battlefield claims in the areas of intense fighting.
British defense intelligence, meanwhile, assessed on September 20 that Ukraine's "long-range strike capability" against Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters and airfield had forced a relocation of Russian submarines, "undermining" one of Moscow's main aims in its eight-year occupation of Crimea.
In London, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the United Kingdom next year will meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) in military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022, her office said on September 20.
Britain's military support to Ukraine is likely to include equipment such as multiple-launch rocket systems, her office said in a statement.
"Ukraine's victories in recent weeks have been inspirational," the statement said, after Kyiv's forces pushed the Russians out of almost all of the Kharkiv region in a lightning counteroffensive.
"My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the U.K. will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.K. Says Russia Relocated Black Sea Submarines As 'Threat Level' Rose From Ukrainian Attacks
British defense intelligence has said in its latest assessment that it believes Russia's Black Sea Fleet has moved submarines from their home port on the annexed Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia in a sign of the increased threat to Russian forces of Ukraine's "long-range strike capability."
The British Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update that the Black Sea Fleet's command "has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines" from the waters off Sevastopol to Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region.
"This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability," it said.
It cited attacks in the past two months on the Russian fleet's headquarters and its main naval-aviation airfield.
The British update said Russian President Vladimir Putin had thus undercut one of his main "motivations" for occupying and annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 -- to provide a safe base for the fleet.
"Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine," the ministry said.
Hungary Submits Proposals Aimed At Avoiding Loss Of EU Funds
Hungary's government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at avoiding the loss of billions of euros from the European Union, Justice Minister Judit Varga has said.
The proposal modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and rules affecting state asset-management foundations.
Varga said on Facebook she had submitted the first bill to parliament as the government focuses on "drafting and implementing the commitments (to the EU) in coming weeks and months."
A day earlier, the EU's executive called for the suspension of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
The European Commission also set out requirements for Hungary to keep access to the funding, including new legislation.
Critics in Brussels have argued that cronyism under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party's 12-year leadership, anti-LGBT legislation, and other backsliding threaten shared EU values.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy," prompting Fidesz to accuse it of "attacking Hungary again."
Varga was quoted earlier by the Spanish newspaper El Correo de Espana as saying the European Parliament was waging an ideological witch-hunt against Hungary and was trying to hinder its negotiations with the commission about EU funds.
'We are engaging in a very constructive, very positive negotiating procedure," Varga told the newspaper regarding talks with the European Commission on the rule-of-law mechanism and the withheld recovery funds.
The European Commission's proposal to cut off billions in so-called cohesion funds to Budapest was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-member bloc.
The next EU step requires support by what's called a "qualified majority," representing at least 55 percent of the member states and at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns and some of its officials have pledged to form an anti-corruption body and make other moves to allay EU concerns.
Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said after the European Commission's recommendation that there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has resisted European unity over gas and economic sanctions to punish Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and otherwise cozied up to Moscow, including traveling to the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and sending his foreign minister for a surprise visit in July.
A Kremlin spokesman on September 19 praised Hungarian leadership for what it described as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the EU.
The September 19 statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin's office came in a conference call between spokesman Dmitry Peskov and reporters.
He said the Kremlin was following the EU-Hungary developments closely.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet In New York With Blinken
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have met in New York in their first talks since recent deadly border clashes claimed more than 200 lives.
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov was arranged by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile cease-fire between the two countries.
"We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there has not been" a resumption of shelling, Blinken said. "Strong, sustainable diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone. There is a path to a durable peace that resolves the differences."
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Bayramov said his country was "satisfied with the level of relations" with Washington and said his direct talks with Mirzoyan were not unusual.
"We are always open for meetings," he said.
The meeting came after Armenia said the clashes last week -- the worst fighting since a six-week war in 2020 – left 207 people dead or missing on its side alone.
The new Armenian toll included two civilians who are missing, the country's Security Council said on September 19 during a meeting led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. It said 293 troops and three civilians were wounded and 20 troops were captured.
Baku has reported 79 deaths among its military.
A statement adopted by the Security Council called on the international community to continue to put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia and to withdraw its troops.
In Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on September 19 responded critically to statements made over the weekend by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) on a visit to Yerevan.
Pelosi's comments during her visit to Armenia "are incompatible with historical and current facts, completely devoid of goodwill, reflecting a biased point of view, and sabotaging diplomatic efforts are never acceptable," Oktay said on Twitter.
The White House should clarify whether her statements reflect the official view of the United States, he said, suggesting that her message might have been for ethnic Armenians who live in California.
Pelosi was accompanied by Representatives Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, (Democrats-California), who have Armenian heritage and who face reelection in November, and Representative Frank Pallone (Democrat-New Jersey).
Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the latest outbreak of fighting with Armenia during her trip, which she said had particular significance following the "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan" on Armenia.
"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi added, saying the border fighting was triggered by Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries traded artillery and mortar fire across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassador Over Alleged Attacks On Embassy
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador over alleged attacks on the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.
The ministry said in a statement on September 19 that an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the territory of the Russian Embassy in the Canadian capital.
The ministry also said that law enforcement officers in Ottawa had not prevented what it said were "aggressive" demonstrators who it said had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.
"The Russian side demanded immediate measures to secure due safety of the Russian entities abroad, as well as that of their employees and members of their families," the statement said.
The statement did not specify when the incidents took place.
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov was quoted by Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik as saying that the bottle was thrown early on September 12 but didn't ignite.
Stepanov said a video of the incident was sent to Canadian police, but Ottawa police said they were not aware of any such report, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said relevant authorities were looking into the matter.
"We know that Canadians are shocked at the latest images coming out of Izyum," Adrien Blanchard said in a statement. "That is why we will not spare any effort to hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his accomplices accountable for their war crimes."
Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440 bodies buried in a forest near Izyum, a town in northeastern Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces. They said most of the dead were civilians.
Blanchard also quoted Joly as saying violence and vandalism were not acceptable.
Relations between Russia and Western countries, including Canada, have been tense since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, barred Russian vessels from using Canadian ports and internal waters, banned the sale of luxury items to Russia, and prohibited Canadian banks from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank.
Ottawa has slapped sanctions on some 1,500 Russian citizens and companies, including President Vladimir Putin, his two adult daughters, Russian athlete Alina Kabayeva, who is believed to be Putin's current partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, central bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, and many other close associates of the president.
With reporting by Reuters and the CBC
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking Another Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has responded to officials' accusations that Russian troops shelled another nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine overnight by saying the world must "stop [Russia] before it's too late."
He said via Telegram on September 19 that "a rocket fell 300 meters from" the South Ukraine (Pivdennoukrayinsk) Nuclear Power Plant in the war-torn Mykolayiv region and "there was a short-term power outage."
Zelenskiy said windows at the complex were damaged and suggested "the invaders wanted to shoot again but forgot what a nuclear power plant was."
"Russia endangers the whole world," Zelenskiy said. "We have to stop it before it's too late."
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, accused Russian troops of striking the Pivdennoukrayinsk plant and said there was no damage to any of its three reactors. The facility is working normally, Enerhoatom added early on September 19.
The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), did not immediately comment on the attack.
Another Ukrainian nuclear plant, at Zaporizhzhya, about 250 kilometers farther east, that was occupied by Russian forces in March has been the object of intense concern and urgent international demands for a demilitarized zone and return to Ukrainian control.
Ukrainian officials on September 18 accused Russian troops of pounding civilian infrastructure with artillery including in the city of Zaporizhzhya in which that bigger plant is located.
Electricity was reportedly restored over the weekend to the Zaporizhzhya plant to help allay fears of a catastrophic disaster there.
But the IAEA said on September 19 that a power line used to supply the plant was disconnected, leaving it without backup power from the grid.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify battlefield claims in areas of the most intense fighting.
Zelenskiy and some Western leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of waging "nuclear terrorism" and "nuclear blackmail" since ordering the full-scale invasion in February and snatching Ukrainian nuclear facilities, in addition to hinting at a possible nuclear response if the conflict in Ukraine threatens Russia broadly.
A Telegram post by Enerhoatom condemning the Pivdennoukrayinsk blast quoted Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and included a video of a bright light and blast, seemingly narrowly missing a building at the facility.
"In desperation, Russia is putting the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster," it quoted Halushchenko as saying.
Russia has routinely blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling near Zaporizhzhya that Kyiv has said were Russian artillery or rockets.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh President's Decree On Renaming Capital Comes Into Force
The presidential decree to change the name of Kazakhstan's capital city back to Astana from Nur-Sultan came into force on September 19 after its text was officially published in state media.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed the decree two days earlier in another move to distance himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Toqaev first changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan in 2019, one day after Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, announced he was resigning and that Toqaev was his handpicked successor.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy" or leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev's stepping down, many Kazakhs remained bitter about the oppression felt during his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to enjoy any of the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Kazinform
Moscow-Backed Separatists In Eastern Ukraine Sentence OSCE Employee To 13 Years In Prison
Moscow-backed separatist authorities in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk have sentenced an employee of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to 13 years in prison.
The Luhansk information center controlled by the separatists said on September 19 that the de facto Supreme Court of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic sentenced Dmitry Shabanov after finding him guilty of "high treason and working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)."
Shabanov, a local resident of Luhansk, is one of at least six employees of the OSCE mission arrested by the separatists since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, of whom three, including Shabanov, have been held in detention.
In July, Russian state-controlled television channels broadcast what they said was a confession by Shabanov.
It is not possible to obtain confirmation of the report, as inmates in parts of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk that have been under separatist control since 2014 do not have a right to defense.
After the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the OSCE evacuated about 500 observers of its mission that monitored the cease-fire in the region. All contracts with local residents were terminated at the time.
The OSCE stated in July that the charges against Shabanov were unfounded and fabricated.
The OSCE has yet to comment on the report about Shabanov's conviction and sentencing.
Russian Anarchist Couple Convicted Of Hooliganism For Criticizing FSB
CHELYABINSK, Russia -- A Russian court sentenced a couple of self-declared anarchists to 21 months in a colony settlement for criticizing the Federal Security Service (FSB) by unfurling a protest banner at the agency's headquarters in 2018.
A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees.
Pavel Chikov of the legal defense organization Agora wrote on Telegram that the central district court in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk sentenced Dmitry Tsibukovsky and Anastasia Safonova on September 19 after finding them guilty of "hooliganism motivated by political hatred."
Tsibukovsky said earlier that he and Safonova were tortured while in custody. Prosecutors had sought five years in prison for each defendant.
Tsibukovsky and Safonova were initially arrested in 2018 after they placed the anti-FSB banner to express solidarity with a group of activists arrested in 2017-18 for allegedly creating a terrorist group called Set (Network), with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
In September 2021, the court sentenced Tsibukovsky to two and a half years and Safonova to two years in prison for the same action, but a court of appeals quashed the sentences in November and sent the case back to investigators.
Before that, the case against Tsibukovsky and Safonova was thrown out twice after investigators failed to prove elements of a crime in the couple’s actions.
Expert Says Iran's Passenger Aircraft Fleet Operating At Less Than Half-Capacity
More than half of Iran's fleet of passenger aircraft has been grounded due to aging and a lack of spare parts and engines, an aviation expert has told Iranian media.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Omid Khansari as saying that only "about 120 to 130 planes are active" out of a total of some 340 aircraft owned by Iranian airlines while the remainder "are grounded and in need of spare parts."
U.S. sanctions imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution have hindered Tehran's ability to modernize the fleet with new planes and repair the older ones due to a lack of spare parts.
Some of the planes -- including U.S.-made Boeing 747 and McDonnell Douglas jets as well as EU-made Airbus planes -- are well past their retirement dates.
Following the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, U.S. sanctions were lifted and Iranian airlines placed orders for more than 300 planes, including modern airliners from Boeing and Airbus.
However, only three Airbus planes and 11 turboprop ATR aircraft were delivered to Iran before the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Tehran's subsequent efforts to acquire Chinese passenger aircraft that contain U.S. technology bore no result due to Beijing's refusal to violate the sanctions. Reported attempts to purchase Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet planes apparently proved futile, too.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Leader Says To Ignore Online 'Speculations' Regarding Deadly Clashes Along Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has called on citizens to ignore unconfirmed web reports about last week's deadly clashes along the Kyrgyzstan's border with Tajikistan as his nation observes a mourning day for those killed in the fighting.
In an address to the nation on January 19, Japarov called for "patience and peace," claiming that "manipulative" information is being posted online to "disrupt friendly ties with Kyrgyzstan's neighbors."
"We have a capable army and courageous warriors that can prevent any attempts to illegally cross our borders -- and they explicitly proved it by repelling all such attempts to illegally enter our territory," Japarov said.
"We continue our efforts to resolve the Kyrgyz-Tajik border issues in a purely peaceful way," Japarov said in the televised address.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the key to resolving the conflict lay in negotiations, and it reiterated its position that Kyrgyzstan had instigated the fighting.
The clashes in Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Batken on September 14-17 left at least 59 Kyrgyz citizens dead, the authorities said earlier.
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days.
Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi said on September 19 that at least 41 Tajik citizens lost their lives during the clashes.
Imomi told a briefing that ethnic Tajiks who were not Tajik citizens were being detained in Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz drones had been spotted flying into Tajik territory overnight.
He accused Kyrgyzstan of not complying with the terms of a truce and said that Kyrgyzstan, unlike Tajikistan, kept additional forces and heavy weaponry near the border and was "signaling a readiness for new violence."
Based on the agreement, both countries should withdraw additional forces from the border and work together to ensure stability on the border area.
The two countries' foreign ministries accused each other of "armed aggression" with the usage of heavy artillery, multiple-missile launchers, and mortars.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to recurring tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
With reporting by Reuters
Four Dead In Iran During Protests Over Woman’s Death In Morality-Police Custody
Four people have been killed in Iran during protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules, a human rights group said.
The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said on September 19 that two men were killed in the town of Divandarreh, part of the Kurdish region of Iran, where protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have been the most intense.
Two other people were killed in Saqqez, said the organization, which monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas in western Iran, on Twitter.
The organization identified the two men killed in Divandarreh as Fuad Ghadimi and Mohsin Mohamadi, saying they were civilians "killed by direct fire from armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran." It said 15 other people were injured.
In a separate tweet it said the two people killed in Saqqez died "by direct fire from Iranian regime forces."
There was no official confirmation from Iranian authorities. State TV said a number of protesters had been arrested but rejected the reports of deaths.
Iranian police said earlier on September 19 that Amini's death was an "unfortunate incident" and denied accusations of mistreatment.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has claimed that Amini had a previous illness and that the hijab police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
People in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, took to the streets for the second night in a row on September 18 to protest Amini's death.
Amateur videos posted online purported to show a group of women among the protesters taking off their hijab and chanting "Death to the dictator" in an apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Police reportedly fired shots in the air and used tear gas to disperse the protesters. According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, security forces also using a water cannon to disperse protesters.
At least nine protesters have reportedly been injured in Sanandaj.
The protest came three days after doctors declared Amini dead on September 16 after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to the hospital.
According to reports published on social networks, Amini had traveled from the western Iranian province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested by the morality police on September 13.
Eyewitnesses to her arrest told journalists that Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the police van while being taken to the detention center.
But businesses and shopkeepers in cities in the provinces of Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, and Alborz went on strike and closed their shops in protest of Amini's death despite threats by the authorities.
The notorious Guidance Patrols -- otherwise known as the morality police or hijab police -- have become increasingly active and violent in Iran. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab, the head covering worn by Muslim women, became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, with reporting by Reuters
Kremlin Lauds Orban Government's 'Sovereign Positions' Within EU
A Kremlin spokesman has praised a stubbornly allied Hungarian leadership for what it describes as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the European Union.
The September 19 statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin's office came in a conference call between spokesman Dmitry Peskov and reporters.
He said the Kremlin is following the EU-Hungary developments closely.
A day earlier, the European Commission called for the elimination of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Critics in Brussels have argued that cronyism under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party's 12-year leadership, year-old anti-LGBT legislation, and other backsliding threaten shared EU values.
The European Commission's proposal to cut off billions in so-called cohesion funds to Budapest was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-nation bloc.
The next EU step requires support by what's called a qualified majority, representing at least 55 percent of the member states and at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns, and some of its officials have pledged to form an anti-corruption body and make other moves to allay EU concerns.
Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said after the European Commission's recommendation that there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy," prompting Fidesz to accuse it of "attacking Hungary again."
Orban has resisted European unity over gas and economic sanctions to punish Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and otherwise cozied up to Moscow, including traveling to Moscow this month for the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and sending his foreign minister to Moscow for a surprise visit in July.
Orban was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Security Council Touts 'Further Military Cooperation' With China
The Russian Security Council claimed on September 19 that Moscow and Beijing had agreed on "further military cooperation" with a focus on exercises and senior contacts.
The statement from Moscow follows a meeting last week where President Vladimir Putin was forced to publicly acknowledge Chinese concerns over his ongoing invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions around the world.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Chinese of the Russian Security Council's announcement.
"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the [respective] general staffs," the Russian security body said.
The Russian Security Council's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, is currently on a visit to China for consultations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has avoided condemning the Russian invasion of its smaller post-Soviet neighbor, which came within weeks of a meeting at which he and Putin pledged a Sino-Russian friendship with "no limits."
But he has urged "restraint" and said at their first meeting since the Ukraine invasion began in late February that Beijing is ready to play a leading role in bringing the world to the stable development path.
At the regional security gathering in Uzbekistan on September 15, Putin responded: "We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis."
He added, "We understand your questions and concern about this."
With unprecedented international sanctions targeting Russia, Beijing's support is widely seen as essential for Moscow, which needs markets for its energy exports and sources to import high-tech goods.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Raisi Seeks Nuclear 'Guarantees' As Iran Rules Out Bilateral U.S. Meeting At UN
Iran on September 19 ruled out any bilateral meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials on efforts to revive a seven-year-old nuclear deal and floated a demand for "guarantees" as the UN General Assembly prepares to gather in New York this week.
But Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Tehran isn't ruling out a meeting on the topic with world powers.
The ministry statements followed the broadcast of a U.S. television interview with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in which he suggested Tehran "would be serious about reaching an agreement" so long as "it's a good deal and a fair deal."
But Raisi also called for guarantees in any new nuclear deal in light of the previous U.S. administration's decision to withdraw unilaterally from the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that traded curbs on Iran's nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
After 16 months of international negotiations and indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the European Union last month put forward a final offer to overcome an impasse for the JCPOA's revival.
Iran responded to the proposal, to which the United States then replied, prompting a further response from Tehran, bolstering hopes a deal may be near.
In a rare interview ahead of a visit to the UN General Assembly, Raisi told the CBS program 60 Minutes in a pretaped interview of any agreement: "It needs to be lasting. There need to be guarantees. If there were a guarantee, then the Americans could not withdraw from the deal."
Then-President Donald Trump scuppered the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Iran that have helped cripple its economy, while Joe Biden came into office in 2021 vowing to seek a new deal.
"We cannot trust the Americans because of the behavior that we have already seen from them," Raisi said. "That is why if there is no guarantee, there is no trust."
A deal appeared within reach in March but hopes waned until the EU text emerged last month.
Tehran is said to be pressing for the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to close an investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites as a condition for a new agreement.
The United States and Iran have sent tough messages since then.
Observers expect both sides to try to use the attention around the UN General Assembly to try to increase their leverage on terms for a sustainable deal.
Tehran recently signaled ahead of the UN gathering that it was prepared to agree on prisoner swaps with the United States even in the absence of a new nuclear agreement.
But tensions have otherwise increased recently between Iran and the United States over Iran's supply of military drones to Russia to help Moscow in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, human rights issues since the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman three days after police arrested her for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code, and alleged Iranian cyberattacks on NATO ally Albania.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Cites Battlefield Victories As U.S. Tells Allies To Be On 'High Alert' For Russian Response To Setbacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cited a "series of victories" on the battlefield against invading Russian forces following reports that Ukrainian troops reached the eastern bank of a major river in the northeast, but he joined Western military and other officials cautioning of new risks in the nearly seven-month-old conflict.
An attack by Russian troops on a nuclear power plant near Mykolayiv in the south reportedly did not damage any reactors but underscored ongoing risks to Ukrainian atomic facilities.
Zelenskiy warned late on September 18 that any "lull" was part of "preparation for the next series" of operations. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said that while Ukrainians "are defeating Russia," there's still much more to be done.
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff signaled concerns about how Moscow might react to setbacks in battle, urging U.S. troops in Europe and allies to be at "high states of readiness [and] alert."
"Maybe it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series.... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's military said via Telegram that its troops had established a bridgehead ver the Oskil River in their counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where they appear to have retaken thousands of square kilometers so far this month.
Experts suggest the foothold on the Oskil could threaten Russian troops in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that Moscow has suggested is a priority and where Russia-backed separatists have held swaths of territory for eight years.
The Oskil flows south to the Siverskiy Donets River, which bisects the Luhansk region that along with Donetsk composes what's known as the Donbas.
Ukraine's military said late on September 18 that its troops "have pushed across the Oskil," adding, "From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank."
WATCH: The speed and efficiency of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv came as a stunning surprise to the Russian military. Ukraine went to great lengths to keep its counteroffensive secret, including deliberately deceiving Russian forces about its military maneuvers.
The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Hayday, wrote on Telegram that "Luhansk region is right next door. Decoccupation is not far away."
Early on September 19, the Ukrainian General Staff said there had been six Russian missile strikes in the past day and a half, 22 air strikes, and more than 90 strikes from multiple-rocket launchers.
It said infrastructure in more than 30 cities and towns had been damaged and warned Ukrainians of the continued threat of air and missile strikes all over the country.
The Ukrainian nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, accused Russian troops of striking the Pivdennoukrayinska nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolayiv region but said none of its three reactors had been damaged. The facility is functioning normally, Enerhoatom said.
Ukrainian officials on September 18 accused Russian troops of pounding civilian infrastructure with artillery including in the city of Zaporizhzhya, where Europe's largest nuclear facility lies.
Russians have occupied Zaporizhzhya since shortly after the February launch of their invasion, and electricity was reportedly restored over the weekend to the plant to help allay fears of a catastrophic disaster there.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify battlefield claims in areas of the most intense fighting.
After a visit to a base in Poland where troops from the United States and other countries are aiding Ukraine's defenders, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said "the war is not going too well for Russia right now."
While he said U.S. troops in Europe are not under immediate threat, questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to battlefield losses mean it is "incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness [and] alert."
U.S. and NATO officials have warned Moscow that any attack on NATO territory would elicit a strong military response.
President Biden said during a television appearance that "winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and to recognize [Ukrainian] sovereignty."
He suggested that "they're defeating Russia," and said, "Russia's turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be."
Asked about the risk of Putin considering the use of nuclear weapons amid setbacks in its Ukraine war, Biden had simple words for the Russian president: "Don't. Don't. Don't. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II."
With reporting by Reuters
Poland, Baltics Impose Entry Bans On Most Russians With EU Visas
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were scheduled to begin enforcing a ban on access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas on September 19, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members.
Russian citizens with a Schengen visa for tourism, business, sports, or cultural purposes are now blocked from all four of those countries' territory.
Switzerland also said it was suspending simplified visa procedures for Russians beginning the same day.
A joint statement by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland earlier this month cited increasing security and other concerns at a "substantial and growing influx" of Russians amid the fallout from Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Poland and the Baltic states said their respective bans on the national level were "not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force for dissidents, humanitarian cases," and a handful of other circumstances including Russian diplomatic missions and familial links.
The EU's members debated a near-complete ban on Russian visitors in August, with Germany and France arguing such a move would be counterproductive and Nordic and Baltic states leading the proponents.
On August 31 the EU suspended its visa-facilitation agreement with Russia as a "necessary first step."
Russian authorities have criminalized many public and even private expressions of dissent against the invasion, even from abroad, and tightened measures against the media and NGOs.
Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country since the invasion began in late February, possibly to evade official strictures or to escape the unprecedented financial, airspace, trade, and other international sanctions put in place in the West.
With reporting by dpa
Ukrainian Troops Return Home From UN Mission In D.R. Congo To Help In War Effort
The contingent of Ukrainian troops participating in the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has returned home to help in the fighting against invading Russian troops.
Jacques Ndjoli, who serves on Congo's parliamentary defense committee, told the BBC on September 18 that the Ukrainian withdrawal of some 250 troops represented a relatively serious loss to the mission.
When the withdrawal of Ukraine's aviation unit was announced in March, some diplomats warned it could leave the UN mission seriously short of helicopters.
Ukraine had eight helicopters in the mission, about one-third of the total UN fleet there.
The Congo is battling various rebel groups based in the thick forests in the eastern regions of the African nation.
The Ukrainian military in 2019 said crews of the Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters would conduct air reconnaissance and provide support for UN ground units.
Ukraine has pulled troops out of other UN peacekeeping missions since Russia’s full-scale invasion was launched in February.
Based on reporting by the BBC and UkrainInform
Famed Russian Singer Pugacheva Speaks Out Against Ukraine War, Says Russia Now A 'Pariah' Nation
MOSCOW -- Famed Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against her country's war in Ukraine, saying it has made it a "pariah" nation and that the deaths in the conflict "weigh heavily" on Russian citizens.
Pugacheva made the remarks in an Instagram post on September 18 in which she also said she wanted to be placed on Russia's "foreign agent" list two days after her TV presenter/comedian husband was designated as such by Moscow.
The 73-year-old Pugacheva, who has been an iconic singer since the 1970s, remains popular throughout the former Soviet Union.
She joins a small but growing number of Russian citizens who have spoken out against Russia's unprovoked February 24 invasion of Ukraine, a conflict in which Russia has suffered heavy losses and has so far failed to accomplish most of its stated goals.
Pugacheva's husband, Maksim Galkin -- who also has spoken out against the war -- on September 16 was added to the Russian Justice Ministry's list of persons acting as "foreign agents" for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Kyiv and receiving funds from Ukraine.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Pugacheva wrote on her Instagram account, which has 3.5 million followers, that she also wants to be added to the foreign agent list in support of her husband.
"I am asking you to please include me in the group of foreign agents of my beloved country...because I stand in solidarity with my husband, who is an honest and ethical person, a true, and incorruptible Russian patriot, who only wishes for prosperity, peace, and freedom of expression in his motherland.”
Pugacheva said Galkin wishes for "the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals that make our country a pariah and weigh heavily on the lives of its citizens."
In response to the foreign agent allegations, Galkin wrote on Instagram: "I don't do political activities.... I do humor and political satire."
He said he received money from Ukraine about a decade ago when he performed at a concert there.
Galkin and Pugacheva left Russia shortly after the start of the war, but Pugacheva reportedly returned in August. Galkin's location is not clear.
With reporting by AP, Newsweek, and Meduza
Serbian Authorities Vow To Prosecute 'Hooligans' After LGBT Walk, Counterprotests
BELGRADE -- The prosecutor’s office in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, said it would do everything necessary to identify and prosecute those who caused violence during a EuroPride walk that was officially banned by authorities.
The office on September 18 said it would work to “determine all relevant circumstances of attacks on members of the Interior Ministry…the attacks and threats made to journalists, as well as to certain participants in the 'EuroPride' event."
The statement said the Senior Public Prosecutor's Office would work with the Interior Ministry to identify and prosecute those responsible for the violence, some being labeled as "hooligans."
The Interior Ministry on September 13 officially announced a ban on the EuroPride Week's culminating march through downtown Belgrade and said it had similarly denied permission for a counterdemonstration the same day.
It concluded that there was a “danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale."
LGBT activists, however, vowed to carry on in some manner and about 1,000 supporters conducted a scaled-down walk in central Belgrade, with some 6,000 security personnel keeping watch. At the same time, far-right opponents clashed with police on the city’s streets.
Organizers of the EuroPride events also faced strong opposition from the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church.
Scattered incidents were reported throughout the day. Officials said anti-gay activists threw bottles at police and attempted to break through cordons set up by authorities.
Serbian officials said 87 people were detained in the capital, with Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin saying criminal charges were brought against 11 of them.
Prior to the march, LGBT organizers said they had been given assurances by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic -- who is openly lesbian but who has been criticized by the Serbian gay community for lack of support -- that they could proceed and that the streets would be safe.
Following the event, Brnabic told reporters that “the police did a great job” and said she was proud that “we managed to avoid more serious incidents.”
She added that the matter was now closed and that “it's time to focus on things that are more difficult and important."
After the event, Vulin insisted that the ban on a march had, in fact, been enforced and that the people walking on the streets were only being "escorted to a concert."
Vulin said 13 police officers were injured and that five police vehicles were damaged during the day. He visited the injured officers and said Belgrade police had shown they were not intimidated by "pressure or hooligans."
EuroPride Week celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city nearly every year since 1992.
With reporting by AFP
