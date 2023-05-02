News
HRW Says Actions By Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces In 2022 Conflict 'Likely Amount To War Crimes'
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Actions carried out by Kyrgyz and Tajik forces during a four-day conflict along the Central Asian countries’ contested border that left more than 100 civilians and soldiers dead in September included “serious violations of the laws of war by both sides,” Human Rights Watch said.
The report, released on May 2, is the first by a major rights watchdog since the most lethal incident yet in a conflict that has its roots in border disagreements originating from when both countries were part of the Soviet Union.
HRW said many of the actions by the countries “likely amount to war crimes,” in what was at the time the second large-scale conflict between the two neighbors in 18 months.
Incidents highlighted in the report included attacks on civilian vehicles and ambulances, the “indiscriminate” use of explosives, extrajudicial killings by military forces, and arson attacks on homes and civilian infrastructure.
In a series of recommendations, the group called on both governments to hold perpetrators to account for “serious violations of international humanitarian law” and train their armed forces personnel on the application of international humanitarian law in conflict situations.
The group also said that any agreement reached in ongoing border demarcation talks should acknowledge the rights of local populations “to education, adequate housing, and water” in the fertile but densely populated and water-stressed region.
HRW’s 89-page report drew on 86 interviews, including 69 with eyewitnesses, victims, or relatives of victims; 10 days of onsite investigations in October and November 2022; a review of medical records and other documents; an analysis of satellite imagery; the verification of 12 videos showing attacks and their aftermath; and 3D modeling to analyze the impact of a laser-guided bomb attack and attacks on medical vehicles.
The focus of the report was the conflict’s impact on civilians rather than military personnel.
HRW documented 37 civilian deaths, five of them children, and injuries to 36 others on both sides. But “considering media reports and official victim lists, the full number could reach 51 civilians killed and 121 injured,” HRW said, not including casualties among military personnel.
WATCH: There are burned-out shops, destroyed homes, and many stories of death and destruction on both sides of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border following clashes between the two countries that have claimed around 100 lives. (Published on September 19, 2022)
Well over 100,000 people were displaced in Kyrgyzstan during the conflict. Tajikistan has not released a figure for the number of people displaced in the conflict.
Prior to April 2021, when dozens died in brutal clashes, conflicts tended not to spread or to result in full-scale military mobilizations along the frontier.
The report does not draw a conclusion as to who started the September conflict.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly just days after the conflict, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that Tajikistan “attacked” Kyrgyzstan.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry accused Kyrgyzstan of "an attack on the territory of Tajikistan along the entire line of the border with Kyrgyzstan."
In an interview with RFE/RL ahead of the report’s release, HRW’s Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher Jean-Baptiste Gallopin said that international humanitarian law “applies equally to all parties of a conflict.”
“Whether an army is attacking or defending, it has the same duty not to violate the laws of war,” Gallopin said. "That means in particular the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets and the principle of proportionality in the use of force."
HRW said that the third day of the conflict -- September 16 -- was particularly packed with violations.
“At around 5 p.m. that day, the evidence indicated that Kyrgyz forces used a Bayraktar TB-2 drone to deliver a laser-guided bomb near Tajik forces minutes after they arrived in the central square in Ovchi Kalacha, a Tajik town on the border,” HRW wrote.
The explosive hit at a time when local civilians were gathering next to a mosque after a funeral, killing 10 and wounding 13 others, HRW said, describing the strike as a “disproportionate and apparently indiscriminate attack.”
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days. (Published on September 16, 2022)
On the same day, Tajik soldiers repeatedly fired on cars carrying Kyrgyz civilians fleeing the fighting, the report stated.
One Kyrgyz woman interviewed said that her family crawled out of their car “to avoid being killed in it if it exploded” after Tajik soldiers shot at them, injuring her husband and son.
The family lay still for some time, but Tajik soldiers opened fire again when they moved, she said.
The report also said Kyrgyz combatants likely fired at ambulances, which enjoy special protection under humanitarian law.
One attack on two "clearly marked" ambulances and a private car carrying civilians on a bridge near the Tajik village of Chorbog in Tajikistan left 10 people dead, including four children and two medical workers.
HRW used 3D modeling to reconstruct the attack and judged that the fire had come from the Kyrgyz village of Dostuk, some 110 meters away.
The group noted that “to intentionally direct attacks against [the ambulances] when they are clearly marked is recognized as a war crime in an international armed conflict, under the statute of the International Criminal Court.”
HRW’s report documented that Tajik forces occupied Kyrgyz villages during the conflict, leaving several virtually destroyed.
On September 16, “Tajik forces overran Kyrgyz forces and, accompanied by Tajik-speaking people in civilian clothes, entered Kyrgyz villages on the border. During this brief occupation, Tajik forces killed at least six civilian men, including three while they were apparently fleeing, and two in apparent extrajudicial executions,” HRW said.
The brief seizure saw wide-scale looting by Tajiks in plainclothes “under the watch of Tajik forces,” with hundreds of homes as well as kindergartens, schools, medical facilities, and administrative buildings burned “in an apparent attempt to clear the area of its population,” the group added.
Human Rights Watch issued a separate recommendation to Tajikistan to investigate these events.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, and Kyrgyz President Japarov said on April 17 that progress on border demarcation had “slowed,” and blamed Tajikistan’s commitment to a map from 1924 as the reason for the lack of progress.
“In the past year, I said that we will finish everything by May, because the parties were agreed and work was moving quickly. Unfortunately, nothing has been completed yet,” he said.
Tajikistan has not commented on the progress of the talks.
HRW’s Gallopin said that Tajiks and Kyrgyz living at the border were weary and hungry for peace after having their lives turned upside down by conflicts in successive years.
“Our interviews with people on both sides of the border showed that local populations are tired of these terrifying conflicts and are really yearning for peace,” Gallopin told RFE/RL.
Ukrainian Forces Repel More Attacks In Bakhmut As Russians Step Up Shelling In South
Russian forces launched more unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut over the past day, Kyiv said on May 2, as the protracted battle for the city in the eastern Donetsk Province extended into another month and Russia escalated the shelling of southern Ukrainian regions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian missile strikes the previous day targeted northern and central Ukraine, killing a 14-year-old boy in the Chernihiv region and two people in the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 1.
Forty other people were injured in Pavlohrad, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces had carried out missile strikes against Ukrainian locations and claimed that all of its missiles had hit designated military sites. Russia denies targeting civilian locations, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 attacks over the past 24 hours, most of them concentrated on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 2, adding that Russia carried out a number of air strikes in the area.
Russia has stepped up the shelling of southern Ukraine, especially targeting the liberated parts of the Kherson region, where the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported 71 such shellings over the past 24 hours.
Ukraine retook parts of Kherson in November as Russian troops withdrew eastward across the Dnieper River. Russia kept on shelling the region from across the Dnieper regularly and recently stepped up such attacks, which Ukrainian authorities say are now occurring daily.
Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said the intensified Russian shelling of civilian targets in the south is meant to divert the public's attention from the lack of Russian successes elsewhere on the battlefield.
"This is more related to the fact that the enemy has obtained no clear victories. There are no convincing advances in eastern Ukraine, there are no successes along the front line in the southern direction," Humenyuk told Ukrainian television on May 1.
The White House on May 1 said that it estimates that, since December, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed in fighting for control of Bakhmut and other parts of eastern Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said nearly half those killed since December were Wagner group mercenaries, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia's fight.
The new figures suggest that Russian losses have accelerated in recent months. U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war.
Ukraine’s commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, spoke by phone on May 1 with Milley and informed him about the situation across the front line, describing it as “difficult but under control.” He also stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and of the timely delivery of weapons.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Speaker Stresses Support For Kyiv, Tells Russian Reporter Moscow Must Pull Out Of Ukraine
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) said on May 1 that the United States will continue to support Ukraine after a Russian journalist suggested McCarthy doesn’t support continuing the supply of U.S. weapons.
Responding to the reporter during a news conference in Israel, McCarthy said he supports aid for Ukraine but does not support “what your country has done to Ukraine."
"I do not support your killing of the children either," McCarthy said, adding, “You should pull out.” The U.S. will continue its support for Ukraine “because the rest of the world sees it just as it is.” To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Says 20,000 Russians Killed In Ukraine War Since December
The White House estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Kyiv rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on May 1 that the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. The new figures suggest that Russian losses have dramatically accelerated in recent months. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Police In Almaty Detain Demonstrators Gathered For Anti-Government Rally
Police in Almaty on May 1 detained about a dozen people at an opposition rally called by fugitive Kazakh oligarch and opposition politician leader Mukhtar Ablyazov.
About 20 people gathered near the Central Park of Culture and Recreation for the afternoon rally before police began making arrests without explanation.
Some demonstrators held signs reading: “There is no road for China on Kazakh land,” while others demanded a fair investigation into unprecedented anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation in January 2022 that began over a sudden fuel price hike and grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice. Violent clashes during the demonstrations left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
Ablyazov, an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government who received political asylum in France several years ago, is wanted in Kazakhstan and Russia on suspicion of embezzling some $5 billion. Ablyazov rejects the charge as politically motivated.
The fugitive tycoon established the opposition movement Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and regularly uses the Internet to organize unsanctioned anti-government rallies across Kazakhstan. DVK was labelled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan in March 2018.
Demonstrations were held on May 1 in other cities in Kazakhstan after civil activists announced peaceful rallies in support of Ukraine and Kazakhstan's withdrawal from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in which Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are also members.
Applications filed by some activists for peaceful assemblies on May 1 were refused by authorities citing other events and incomplete information on applications for rallies.
One human rights group reported police surveillance of civil activists in different Kazakh cities, and some activists reportedly were detained or summoned to the police department.
Investigation Launched Into Roadside Explosion That Appeared To Target Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor
The prosecutor-general in Bulgaria is investigating a roadside explosion on May 1 that struck as the car of Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev passed by on a highway near the town of Samokov, south of Sofia. The investigation was announced by Geshev's deputy, Borislav Sarafov, who described the blast as "extremely strong” and said the explosive device was intended to kill. There were no injuries in the explosion, which eyewitnesses said touched off a fire and left a crater about 3 meters wide. Sarafov said the explosion was "professionally prepared and well-executed. He said Geshev was traveling in the car with his family when the bomb went off. To read the full story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Moldovan Prosecutors Say Top Official With Pro-Russian Political Party Detained At Airport
A top official in a pro-Russian political party was detained at a Moldovan airport as she prepared to leave the country. The May 1 detention of Marina Tauber was announced by the Moldova’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which has accused her of involvement in illegal funding of the Shor Party. The party is backed by wealthy populist Ilan Shor, who’s lived abroad since 2019 following fraud and money-laundering convictions. Tauber’s detention comes days before another planned anti-government demonstration. Tensions are soaring in Moldova, as a pro-Western government seeks closer ties with the European Union. Russia has made several threats in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Explosion Derails Russian Freight Train Traveling North Of Ukrainian Border
Russian officials said an explosion was to blame for a freight train derailing not far from the border with Ukraine. There were no casualties in the May 1 incident, which occurred about 60 kilometers north of the border, not far from the city of Bryansk. Regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz blamed an unidentified explosive device for the blast, which occurred at 10:17 a.m. local time, according to state-run Russian Railways. Separately, the governor of the region just outside of St. Petersburg said a power line had been blown up overnight and an explosive device had been found near a second power line. To read the story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Foreign Ministers Of Armenia And Azerbaijan Open Talks In Washington On Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute
A U.S.-hosted meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has begun in Washington as part of an effort to quell tensions over a checkpoint that Baku recently set up on the only road leading to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Before the start of the meeting on May 1, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had separate discussions with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov.
Mirzoyan and Blinken discussed issues related to stability and security in the region and the process of regulating relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service reports, quoting official government sources.
The meeting between Mirzoyan and Bayramov is to last four days at a State Department facility outside Washington, AFP reported.
A U.S. official speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity said the talks aim more at "an agreement on normalization of relations" rather than a peace treaty.
"Our goal is to make sure the ministers can sit down and talk to each other," the official said. The United States expects the two sides to have a forthright and frank discussion, the official said, adding "all the issues are being discussed."
Asked about Russia's position on the U.S.-led dialogue, another State Department official said, "We will be disappointed if they take it negatively."
The most important thing is that the parties communicate with each other regardless of where, the official said, adding that “a lasting, balanced and dignified peace between the parties" is the goal.
Nagorno-Karabakh is home to mostly ethnic Armenians but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Baku committed to keeping the road open as part of a Russian-brokered cease-fire in 2020 that ended a six-week war.
On the eve of the talks, Blinken held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and expressed the United States’ deep concern over the checkpoint, saying it undermines efforts to establish confidence in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.
Azerbaijan said it had established the checkpoint in response to what it said were Armenian weapon supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan denies that charge.
Blinken promised continued U.S. support for the peace talks and emphasized the importance of reopening the road, known as the Lachin Corridor, to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
According to a Baku government statement. Aliyev told Blinken the checkpoint “was established within the framework of Azerbaijan's sovereign rights and in accordance with all international norms."
Aliyev said its purpose is not to limit traffic but to ensure control, and said people are already passing through it.
Armenia called the checkpoint a gross violation of a 2020 cease-fire. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in his call with Blinken ahead of the Washington talks emphasized that the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and the complete depopulation of the enclave.
Pashinian emphasized the importance of an adequate response by the international community to Azerbaijan’s actions and taking active steps toward the unconditional implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The Hague-based ICJ ruled in February that Azerbaijan must “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”
With reporting by AFP
Uzbek Officials Say Constitutional Changes Extending President's Term Overwhelmingly Approved
Uzbek officials said voters approved a series of constitutional amendments that, among other things, pave the way for President Shavkat Mirziyoev to stay in office until 2040.
Outside observers said the April 30 vote appeared to run smoothly, but there appeared to be problems with ballot counting. Observers also noted wider problems in Uzbek society with a lack of genuine political opposition or independent media.
The Central Election Commission said on May 1 that the proposed changes were approved with 90.2 percent of the vote.
In the run-up to the referendum, authorities had billed the changes as a way to improve governance in the tightly controlled nation. Officials heavily promoted the vote, holding concerts and rallies ahead of the balloting to promote the reforms. Billboards in the capital, Tashkent, showed imaginary text conversations encouraging Uzbek to cast their ballots.
The most closely watched question on the ballot effectively zeroed in on Mirzoyev’s current tenure, and also extended the presidential term from five years, to seven. The result is that Mirziyoev, 65, can now serve until 2040. His current term ends in 2026.
A former prime minister, Mirziyoev came to power in 2016, succeeding the late longtime leader Islam Karimov, who had turned Uzbekistan into one of the most oppressive countries in the world.
Mirziyoev undertook a series of reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy, pushing Karimov loyalists out of top government posts and bringing in younger technocrats.
He also clamped down on forced labor in the cotton harvest, which is a major source of hard currency.
But activists say rights abuses persist, there is no viable political opposition, and independent media are tightly restricted.
Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitored the vote, said that the voting process was “technically well-prepared and widely promoted as intending to enhance various rights and freedoms.”
However, “the referendum took place in an environment without genuine political pluralism, and there was no organized opposition to the amendments and the referendum,” the observers said in their May 1 preliminary report.
In a few of the polling stations visited by the group, “various serious violations were observed during voting and counting undermining the integrity of the process.”
In July 2022, protests broke out in Karakalpakstan over a constitutional amendment that would have reduced the autonomy of the region.
The protests were met with a harsh police response that killed at least 21 people, according to rights activists. Dozens of people were jailed.
The proposed amendment was later withdrawn. The April 30 ballot did not include the amendment.
Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for people accused of crimes.
With reporting by Reuters
Three Killed In Latest Russian Missile Barrage To Hit Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says
Russia hit Ukraine with a nighttime barrage of 18 missiles, killing two people in Pavlohrad and a 14-year-old boy in the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 1.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Forty other people were injured in Pavlohrad, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"The terrorists' missiles took the lives of two people, very young men," Zelenskiy said, referring to the two deaths in the eastern city, which is a railway hub,.
Zelenskiy also said the 14-year-boy killed in the northern region of Chernihiv died close to his school when the building was hit by a bomb.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional administration, had said earlier that 34 people, including five children, were injured in the attack on Pavlohrad, and seven rockets were shot down by air-defense units.
"An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad,” he wrote on Telegram. “In a residential area, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six educational institutions, and five shops were damaged; nearly 40 residential buildings.”
A post to the Telegram account of Ukraine’s commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said missiles were launched from Russian plants at around 2.30 a.m. local time. It said 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces had carried out missile strikes against Ukrainian locations, and claimed that all its missiles had hit designated military sites.
Zaluzhniy spoke by phone later on May 1 with U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and informed him about the situation across the front line, describing it as “difficult but under control.” He also stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and the timely delivery of weapons.
The head of Russian-controlled Sevastopol said the Crimean city was the target of a drone attack. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of the port city, said the Black Sea Fleet and Russian air-defense forces shot down one of the drones.
In recent days, there has been an uptick in aerial attacks and other explosions in Ukraine, as well as in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including at a fuel depot on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
Some Ukrainian authorities have hinted that the new explosions might be connected to a widely anticipated counteroffensive.
The site of the fiercest fighting for nearly 10 months has been the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, where Russian forces are slowly chipping away at Ukrainian positions, and are believed to hold most of the territory in the now-devastated town, but apparently at a high cost.
The White House on May 1 said it estimates that since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed in fighting for control of Bakhmut and other parts of eastern Ukraine.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said nearly half those killed since December were Wagner group mercenaries, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia's fight.
The new figures suggest that Russian losses have accelerated in recent months. Milley said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war.
Zelenskiy spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 1 to discuss long-term defense cooperation. Zelenskiy noted on Twitter the confiscation of Russian assets and called for increased sanctions-pressure on Russia.
Canada last month announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 39 million Canadian dollars ($28.8 million). The aid includes funds for 3.3 million liters of fuel, sniper rifles, ammunition, spare parts for guns, and new radio equipment for Leopard 2 tanks.
The ministry added that all eight Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Canada have been delivered to Poland, and that Canada has sent three instructors to train Ukrainian troops on operating the tanks.
With reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russian Fashion Designer Known In The West As The 'Red Dior' Dies At 85
Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev has died, according to media reports confirmed by the Russian Academy of Arts. Zaitsev, 85, died in a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo near Moscow. He rose to fame in the 1960s and was one of the first Soviet fashion designers to gain recognition in the West, especially in France, where he was known as the "Red Dior." He designed the sportswear for Soviet athletes at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and in 1991 created a new look for the uniforms of the Russian police. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Biden Meets With Parents Of U.S. Journalist Detained In Russia On Spying Charges
U.S. President Joe Biden has met privately with the parents of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russia on espionage charges.
The president and first lady Jill Biden met with Ella and Mikhail Gershkovich on April 29 ahead of an annual gala dinner in Washington hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association.
Details of the conversation were not released, but Biden mentioned the meeting during his speech to an estimated audience of 2,600 people, including some guests wearing buttons reading “Free Evan.”
Gershkovich, a Moscow-based reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been imprisoned in Russia since March on the spying charges, which he, his newspaper, and the U.S. government have strongly denied.
Also among the guests at the dinner was Debra Tice, the mother of freelance journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. Although he has not been heard from since, U.S. officials say they operate under the assumption that he is alive and are working to bring him home.
Biden mentioned both these journalists and Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, in his speech as he emphasized the importance of freedom of the press.
“Journalism is not a crime," Biden said. “Evan and Austin should be released immediately along with every other American detained abroad.” He said: “I promise you, I am working like hell to get them home.”
Biden also noted the presence of Brittney Griner, the U.S. women’s basketball star and Olympic gold medalist who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months before her release in December in a prisoner swap.
“This time last year we were praying for you, Brittney," said Biden, who mixed the serious topic of the detained Americans with a light-heartedness as he took jabs at political critics and joked about his age.
Biden, 80, the oldest U.S. president in history, announced his campaign for reelection on April 25.
Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the dinner, which brings together government officials, Washington-based journalists, and celebrities. The event returned last year after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
With reporting by AP
Iranian President To Visit Damascus For First Time Since Syria War
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus on May 3, Iranian state media reported on April 30, touting a "very important" visit against the backdrop of increased regional engagement with the Syrian regime. Raisi's trip “is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region," state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari as saying. According to IRNA, Raisi will lead a "high economic-political delegation" in his two-day trip at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Lawyer Says Russian Man Who Gave Critical Opinion Of Ukraine War In News Video Faces Stiffer Charges
A Russian man who participated in a man-on-the-street interview last year, offering a critical opinion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now faces more serious charges. Lawyer Elena Sheremetyeva told OVD-Info that prosecutors have added an enhanced charge of “acting out of hatred or enmity” to the case against Yury Kokhovets. Kokhovets was one of several Russians interviewed by RFE/RL’s Russian Service in July 2022 for his opinion on the invasion of Ukraine. In the RFE/RL video, Kokhovets said the Russian government had bombed shopping malls in Ukraine, targeting civilians, including in Bucha. He was detained last month.
Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian Border Guards As More Signs Point To Start Of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the "main battles" of the war against invading Russian forces lie ahead as Russia replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics before a widely expected counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
Zelenskiy took part on April 30 in events marking the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine, presenting awards and thanking border guards for firmly defending the state.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"It is an honor for me to congratulate you today on...the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine -- the steel and indomitable border guard of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
The president noted that border guard units are helping to defend Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and other cities and villages of Donbas region and said more battles lie ahead.
"We must free our land and our people from Russian slavery. We have to restore the full line of our state border both on land and at sea," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.
Bakhmut has been the focus of a prolonged Russian assault, and each side on April 30 made claims about its status.
"Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. The enemy is unable to take control over the city, despite throwing all its forces into the battle and having some success," said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. But she added that the defense of Bakhmut "is coping with its military tasks."
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier its forces had taken four blocks of Bakhmut on April 30. Neither claim could be independently verified.
Malyar and other Ukrainian leaders have hinted that preparations for a counteroffensive are under way.
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, said earlier on April 30 that the preparation for the counteroffensive "is going according to plan" but would not elaborate.
A Ukrainian official commenting on April 29 about an explosion and fire at a fuel storage depot in Sevastopol tied the incident to the expected counteroffensive.
"This work is preparatory to the large-scale full-scale offensive that everyone expects," Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said in comments published by the UNIAN news agency.
There was no independent confirmation of Humenyuk’s comments, and Kyiv has not formally claimed responsibility for the attack. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed head of the region, blamed Ukraine, saying drones carried out the strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on April 30 that Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev had been replaced as head of logistics by Aleksei Kuzmenkov, a former official of the National Guard.
The statement did not say why Mizintsev, who was appointed to the logistics post in September days after President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization, was replaced.
The announcement came as Zelenskiy had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he informed Macron about the situation on the front line and the outlook for developments in May and June.
"We discussed cooperation in working with other international partners to consolidate their support for the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "We coordinated our positions on the eve of important international events and agreed on the next concrete steps within the bilateral dialogue."
Zelenskiy said he thanked Macron for "comprehensive and effective support of Ukraine," and again emphasized the priority needs of Ukrainian forces, saying the "speed and specificity of the response is very important."
Later on April 30, Pope Francis told reporters that the Vatican is involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict.
The pope said he spoke about the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and with Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian Orthodox Church's representative in Budapest, during his weekend visit to Hungary.
"In these meetings we did not just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We spoke of all these things. Everyone is interested in the road to peace," he said during an impromptu news conference on his flight back to Rome.
Francis also told reporters that the Vatican was willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war. Representatives of the Vatican have already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do “all that is humanly possible” to reunite families, he said.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Closed Doors 'Sad And Painful,' Pope Tells Hungarians As He Wraps Up Weekend Visit
Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to migrants and poor people as he wrapped up a weekend visit to Hungary dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants and the war in Ukraine.
“How sad and painful it is to see closed doors,” Francis said on April 30 as he celebrated Mass on Budapest’s Kossuth Lajos Square with the Hungarian parliament building and the city's Chain Bridge as a backdrop.
Francis spoke of the "closed doors of our selfishness with regard to others; the closed doors of our individualism amid a society of growing isolation; the closed doors of our indifference towards the underprivileged and those who suffer; the doors we close towards those who are foreign or unlike us, towards migrants, or the poor” as he addressed tens of thousands of worshippers gathered on the square and in the surrounding streets.
"I am asking you, let's open the gates!" he said. "Let's try to be gates that are not slammed in front of anyone, through which everyone can enter."
Francis has previously expressed appreciation for Hungary allowing in Ukrainian refugees but also has challenged Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s hard-line anti-immigration policies.
Orban, who attended the Mass, has had disagreements with European leaders over those policies and over his government's refusal to send arms to Ukraine. In addition, the U.S. ambassador to Hungary has said his calls for a cease-fire and peace talks in Ukraine amounted to “appeasement masquerading as peace.”
Francis concluded the Mass with a prayer for peace in Ukraine and “a future of hope, not war; a future full of cradles, not tombs; a world of brothers and sisters, not walls.”
Francis, 86, has previously pleaded for an end to the war, expressing solidarity with Ukrainians while keeping the door open to dialogue with Moscow.
The pontiff arrived in Budapest on April 28, issuing a call for a return to the "European spirit" envisioned by the founders of modern Europe after World War II and urging nations to "look beyond national boundaries."
He met on April 29 with an envoy of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has firmly supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Francis had what the Vatican said was a “cordial” 20-minute meeting with Metropolitan Hilarion at the Vatican Embassy in Budapest. In a sign of respect for the Russian Orthodox Church, he kissed Metropolitan Hilarion's cross, the Vatican said.
In his final event in Hungary, Francis on April 30 warned against the dangers of technology dominating human life, saying culture and education are the antidote to a future dictated by technology.
With reporting by AP
- By Reuters
Russian Olympic Committee Claims IOC Proposal Is 'Excessive and Discriminatory'
Russia’s Olympic Committee has complained that a recommendation that would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition only as neutral participants was “excessive and discriminatory.” The April 30 statement was the latest back-and-forth with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after it sanctioned Russia and Belarus for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last month, the IOC recommended that these countries' athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals. The IOC is to decide on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Paris Games at a later date. Ukraine has threatened to boycott the event if Russians are allowed to compete there. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Die Zeit
Merkel Again Defends Her Policies Toward Russia
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel again defended her policies toward Russia. amid lingering criticism that her approach paved the way for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Speaking during an event in Leipzig on April 29, Merkel, who left office in December 2021, said she stood by her diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict that initially erupted in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Asked about Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Merkel said: "I tried to prevent this situation with what I had at my disposal. The fact that it didn't work is not proof that it wasn't the right thing to attempt." To read the original story by Die Zeit, click here.
Uzbeks Vote On Constitutional Changes Aimed At Keeping President In Power Until 2040
Uzbeks have been voting in a constitutional referendum that could pave the way for President Shavkat Mirziyoev to remain in power until 2040.
Voters in the April 30 referendum are widely expected to endorse the proposals, which include extending presidential terms from five to seven years.
Other questions on the referendum would allow Mirziyoev, 65, to serve two more terms and extend his time in power until 2040. His current term ends in 2026.
Authorities have billed the changes as a way to improve governance in the tightly controlled nation. Officials have heavily promoted the vote, holding concerts and rallies ahead of the balloting to extol the reforms. Billboards in the capital Tashkent have shown imaginary text conversations encouraging Uzbek to cast their ballots.
There were scattered reports of voting irregularities. The news site Gazeta.uz reported several instances of people voting for family members or relatives without authorization, and students at several universities said they had been ordered to submit photographs of themselves at polling stations, to prove they had cast ballots.
Students living in a hostel in Tashkent's Yakkasaray district told RFE/RL's Uzbek Service that election employees had forced them to go to the polling station to vote, threatening a fine if they didn't go.
One report said free food -- traditional Uzbek plov -- was being served to voters at several polling stations.
Mirziyoyev cast his ballot at a polling station in Tashkent, stopping to greet other voters.
"Every person should have a belief in tomorrow in their heart and support reforms," he said, according to the Associated Press. "We are doing our best to ensure that, and, God willing, your trust in reforms will be remain strong."
The Central Election Commission declared the referendum valid after turnout surpassed 50 percent. It reached 81.4 percent by 5 p.m. local time. Preliminary vote results are expected on May 1.
Mirziyoev came to power in 2016, succeeding the late longtime leader Islam Karimov, who had turned Uzbekistan into one of the most oppressive countries in the world.
A former prime minister, Mirziyoev undertook a series of reforms to modernize the country’s oppressive bureaucracy, pushing Karimov loyalists out of top government posts and bringing in younger technocrats.
He also clamped down on forced labor in the cotton harvest, which is a major source of hard currency.
But activists say rights abuses persist, there is no viable political opposition, and independent media are tightly restricted.
In July 2022, protests broke out in Karakalpakstan over a constitutional amendment that would have reduced the autonomy of the autonomous region.
The protests were met with a harsh police response that killed at least 21 people, according to rights activists. Dozens of people were jailed.
The proposed amendment was later withdrawn. The April 30 ballot does not include the amendment.
Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for people accused of crimes.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russian Woman Handed Crushing Fine For Anti-War Post
A Russian court fined a retired lawyer 1 million rubles ($12,400), the equivalent of about four years of pension payments, for making an anti-war post on her social media account in the days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian prosecutor had requested a 3-year prison sentence for Marina Novikova for posting “fake” information about Russia’s invasion to her 170 Telegram followers in March 2022.
Novikova, a 65-year-old retired lawyer living in the Tomsk region, told the court she preferred prison as she did not have the money to pay the fine. The average yearly pension in the region is about $3,100.
President Vladimir Putin in March 2022 signed into law legislation that essentially criminalized any criticism of the army and the invasion of Ukraine. Novikova was among the first to be swept up under the new legislation.
Those laws are part of a suite of repressive measures that have come into force since the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 as the Kremlin seeks to squash any dissent. Dozens, if not hundreds, have been charged under the various measures, and some jailed for long sentences.
Novikova was charged for posts she made on March 15, 2022, following a conversation she had with a friend living in Kyiv.
She said her friend stopped hiding in the bunker because it was too much for her health, saying if worse came to worse, she was prepared to die if her building was struck by a Russian missile.
Novikova said she was initially surprised that few people commented on her post, but eventually came to realize that they "don't want to understand what is happening in Ukraine."
She said one friend turned on her, becoming a witness for the prosecution, while other friends declined to come to her defense. Novikova said one even went so far as to deny even knowing her.
She also claimed her lawyer and doctors at a local clinic undermined her defense case. Russian authorities often bully witnesses to strengthen their cases.
Novikova said she was disappointed with the people around her.
"I did everything I could to make my fellow citizens hear me and make the right choice to stand on the side of good and light," Novikova said before sentencing.
In Spontaneous Protest, Afghan Women Urge World Not To Recognize Taliban
A group of Afghan women on April 29 staged a spontaneous march in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in defiance of Taliban security forces to urge the international community not to recognize the militant group that returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Since taking power after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
About two dozen women marched in Kabul on April 29 ahead of a summit in Doha on May 1 that the United Nations says will discuss a "durable way forward" for Afghanistan.
"The United Nations will hold a meeting in Doha and they have not invited any women. They want to hold a meeting to recognize the (government) of the Taliban," Julia Parsi, one of the protesters, told RFE/RL.
"Recognition of the Taliban -- a violation of women's rights," and "We will fight and we will die for our rights," the protesters chanted during the minutes-long march that was not suppressed by Taliban security forces.
No country has recognized the Taliban government as legitimate since the radical militant movement's return to power.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said last week that the Doha summit could take into consideration some "baby steps" on a path to a conditional recognition of the Taliban.
"There are some who believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen," Mohammed told a conference in the United States.
"The Taliban clearly want recognition...and that's the leverage we have," she added.
Earlier this month, the United Nations ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country sought further clarification after Taliban rulers appeared to extend a ban on Afghan women working in UN offices.
With reporting by AFP
Poland Seizes Russian High-School Building In Warsaw
Poland on April 29 said it had seized a high-school building near Moscow's embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, a move the Russian envoy called "illegal." The spat over the 1970s multistory building, nicknamed the "spy nest" by Warsaw citizens, has been going on for a year. "This building belongs to the Warsaw City Hall," Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AFP, adding that the move followed a bailiff's order. "This is an illegal act. An intrusion on a diplomatic facility," Moscow's envoy, Sergei Andreyev, told the RIA Novosti news agency.
In Hungary, Pope Warns Against Indifference
Pope Francis warned against indifference on April 29 while thanking Hungary for taking in Ukrainians despite the anti-refugee policies of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On his arrival on the three-day visit on April 28, the pope in his first speech stressed "the need for openness towards others," warning against "withdrawing into oneself." Hungary's government -- in a departure from its usual anti-refugee stand -- has welcomed those fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine. But Orban's insistence on maintaining ties with Moscow puts off Ukrainians. Francis on April 29 further urged the need of "showing compassion toward all."
Armenian FM To Visit Washington To Discuss Normalization Agreement With Azerbaijan
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will arrive on a working visit to Washington on April 30, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalian said on April 29. Mirzoyan plans to hold a new round of discussions on the agreement on the regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Badalian said. Azerbaijan did not immediately confirm the meeting. Tensions have risen as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 cease-fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Subscribe