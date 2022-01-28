Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kyrgyzstan

Deadly Clashes Erupt Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

Deadly Clashes Erupt Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
Embed
Deadly Clashes Erupt Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:58 0:00

At least two people were killed and many more wounded as Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces traded fire along a disputed segment of the border between the two countries, according to officials on both sides. A standoff over a blocked road apparently triggered the fighting on January 27. It was the most intense outbreak of violence between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan since a similar border clash killed dozens last year. Authorities in both countries agreed to a cease-fire on January 28.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG