Deadly Clashes Erupt Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

At least two people were killed and many more wounded as Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces traded fire along a disputed segment of the border between the two countries, according to officials on both sides. A standoff over a blocked road apparently triggered the fighting on January 27. It was the most intense outbreak of violence between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan since a similar border clash killed dozens last year. Authorities in both countries agreed to a cease-fire on January 28.