News
Fresh Skirmishes Reported At Tajik-Kyrgyz Border
Fresh clashes have erupted overnight between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards after a dispute over the border between the two Central Asian countries, according to officials on both sides.
The clash started after Kyrgyz border guards accused the Tajiks of taking positions at a part of the border that has not been demarcated.
The Tajik military in turn accused the Kyrgyz border guards of firing at Tajik positions "without any reason." The Tajik side then returned fire.
The Tajik State Committee for National Security also said that "additional military forces and equipment were transferred to the area by the Kyrgyz Republic."
A report by Russian news agency RIA Novosti that one Tajik soldier was killed in the clash could not be immediately confirmed.
RFE/RL correspondents report that the two sides have started negotiations to resolve the dispute.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions and sporadic deadly clashes since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders are expected to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan this week alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as a host of other world leaders.
With reporting by Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Von Der Leyen Says EU Cannot Appease Russia Over Ukraine, Putin Will 'Fail'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union must show "resolve, not appeasement" as it deal with Russia over its war with Ukraine.
Speaking at her annual state-of-the-union speech on September 14 in Strasbourg, France, von der Leyen said the bloc's solidarity with Ukraine was "unshakeable," and must remain that way.
"Never before has this parliament debated the state of our union with war raging on European soil," von der Leyen told the legislature, with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska seated as the guest of honor among lawmakers, many of whom were wearing blue and yellow, Ukraine's national colors.
"And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will fail and Europe will prevail.... Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable," she said, adding that she would pay a surprise visit to Kyiv later in the day.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's 27 members have agreed on several rounds of crippling sanctions, hitting target from Putin and his family to the country's oligarchs and senior politicians.
"I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen accused Moscow of manipulating Europe's energy markets to the point where they are no longer properly functioning anymore.
Some critics have pointed to a huge spike in energy prices and intermittent cuts to supplies as a sign that the sanctions on Moscow are causing more damage at home than in Russia.
But von der Leyen said Russia's financial sector was on "life support," while its industries and military were being crippled by an exodus of international companies in response to the war.
"The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware, because they ran out of semiconductors. Russia's industry is in tatters," she said.
To damp the impact of soaring prices because of Russia's actions, von der Leyen said she would propose legislation to impose windfall levies on energy companies that could total more than 140 billion euros ($139.6 billion).
"In these times, profits must be shared and channeled to those who need it most," von der Leyen said.
To aid Ukraine, von der Leyen said the EU would open its single market to Ukrainian goods and in addition to the billions of euros in aid already given to Kyiv, she pledged another 100 million euros to rebuild schools destroyed by the heavy shelling by Russian artillery.
Ukraine Says Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones In Conflict As Kyiv Works To Consolidate Gains
Ukraine says it has for the first time encountered an Iranian-made suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, where its military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on September 13 that Ukraine was in full control of more than 4,000 square kilometers of territory recaptured from Russian forces and is stabilizing another 4,000 square kilometers.
Despite the sizeable gains of the Ukrainian forces, U.S. President Joe Biden late on September 13 predicted "a long haul" ahead.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
On September 14, the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate published what it said were images of the wreckage of what appeared to be a delta-shaped drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed-136, or "Witness" in Persian.
Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupyansk amid Kyiv's offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front, the Ukrainian military said.
The Shahed drone appeared to have been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn't detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv.
An inscription on the drone identified it as an "M214 Gran-2," which didn't immediately correspond to known Russian military equipment.
Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. Russia did not acknowledge the Ukrainian claim.
The British Ministry of Defense, in an intelligence update on September 14, similarly noted the Ukrainian shootdown claim, saying, "Russia has highly likely deployed Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles...in Ukraine for the first time."
"The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more-strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory," British intelligence said.
In July, U.S. intelligence publicly warned that Iran planned to send hundreds of bomb-carrying drones to Russia for use in its war on Ukraine.
Iran initially denied the accusation but the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has boasted in recent days about arming the world's top powers.
The Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country, and Zelenskiy said the stabilization of the liberated communities is under way.
"As of this time, stabilization measures have been completed in areas with a total area of more than 4,000 square kilometers, and stabilization continues in approximately the same liberated territory," Zelenskiy said. "Remnants of occupying forces, sabotage groups are discovered, collaborators are detained, full security is restored."
Just one day before, Zelenskiy had said Ukraine had retaken 6,000 square kilometers in its recent counteroffensive in the northeast, where dozens of areas, including the cities of Izyum, Kupyansk, and Balaklia, have been retaken.
Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region have since September 6 reclaimed more than 300 settlements and areas home to around 150,000 people, said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, speaking in the central square of Balaklia.
A senior U.S. military official said Russia had largely ceded territory near Kharkiv and pulled many of its troops back over the border.
With the recapture of nearly all of the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian advance could soon spread into neighboring Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia has concentrated its forces in an effort to expand territory held by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
In Washington, Biden, asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, said it was hard to tell.
"It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it's going to be a long haul," Biden said on September 13.
The White House, which has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support to Ukraine, has said the United States is likely to announce a new military aid package in the "coming days."
Though the recent territorial shifts marked one of Russia's biggest setbacks since its troops were repelled from Kyiv in the early days of the war, Moscow signaled it was no closer to agreeing to a negotiated peace, and the Kremlin insisted it would achieve its military goals.
Russia said it was carrying out strikes across the Ukrainian front line and accused Ukrainian soldiers of abusing civilians in the recaptured territories.
"Air, rocket, and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
"High-precision" strikes have also been launched on Ukrainian positions around Slovyansk and Kostyantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region, it added.
In a phone call on September 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict based on a cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, a spokesman for the chancellor's office said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
World Leaders Urge Halt To Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting After Scores Killed In Clashes
World leaders have called for an immediate cessation in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan after nearly 100 troops were killed in the deadliest clashes between the two Caucasus neighbors since the end of a 2020 war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on September 13 said it lost 50 troops in the clashes while Armenia said that at least 49 of its soldiers were killed in the latest flare-up of violence in the region, prompting the United States, Russia, and the United Nations to urge both sides to halt the fighting.
But early on September 14, Armenia's Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of resuming the shelling.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to urgently de-escalate tensions, calling on them "to exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late on September 13.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
His spokesman, Ned Price, said Washington would "push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement" between the neighbors while
Philip Reeker, a veteran U.S. diplomat recently put in charge of jump-starting Caucasus negotiations, was in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on September 13 on a previously scheduled visit.
Blinken said he told Aliyev and Pashinian the conflict was "in no one's interest" and "urged them to do everything possible to pull back from conflict and get back to talking about a lasting peace."
The office of President Emmanuel Macron said France will raise the clashes at the UN Security Council.
The Kremlin said on September 13 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities.
"The president makes every effort to contribute to the de-escalation of tensions at the border. These efforts continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
Blinken said there were "always concerns" about Moscow's role in the peace process but added, "If Russia can actually use its own influence to calm the waters...that would be a positive thing."
The Armenian government said earlier it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Moscow and appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) -- a Russian-led regional security bloc -- as well as the UN Security Council.
The CSTO, which includes Armenia but not Azerbaijan, met virtually on September 13 to discuss the situation.
After the meeting the press service of the Belarusian president reported that the secretary-general of the CSTO may go to the conflict zone. The trip was proposed as one of the steps that could be taken immediately to diffuse the situation.
CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas would use the trip to prepare a detailed report. Another proposal would create a working group from the staff of the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Headquarters to analyze the situation and develop proposals, a CSTO statement said.
Earlier on September 13, Russia said it had brokered a cease-fire between the two sides, but Azerbaijan accused ethnic Armenian forces of violating the agreement.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosian denied the accusation, calling it "obvious nonsense." Torosian said the Azerbaijani armed forces had not stopped shelling the positions of ethnic Armenian troops, settlements, and infrastructure "for a single minute." But he said the shelling in some directions had significantly weakened.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said earlier its forces were responding to Armenian "provocation" and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.
The two sides fought a 44-day war in late 2020 that killed more than 6,500 people and ended in a Moscow-brokered cease-fire, with Azerbaijan regaining control of all districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh as well as large swaths of territory inside the former autonomous region itself.
Some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region to oversee the truce.
The mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had the status of an autonomous region within Soviet Azerbaijan, declared its independence from Baku amid a Soviet Union disintegration, triggering a 1992-94 war that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
That war left Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenians in control of most of the region as well as several adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Internationally mediated negotiations with the involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by the United States, Russia, and France -- failed to result in a resolution.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Says Russia Has Spent $300 Million To Influence Elections In Dozens Of Countries
Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 on efforts to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the U.S. State Department alleged on September 13.
The money was spent to support think tanks backed by far-right nationalist political parties and on such things as front organizations used to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians.
U.S. intelligence believes $300 million is a "minimum" estimate and that Russia likely has transferred additional funds in cases that have gone undetected, an official who briefed reporters said.
"We think this is just the tip of the iceberg, and we are engaging with allies and partners to gather more information about this threat," the official said.
U.S. diplomats were sharing their findings with governments in more than 100 nations.
The information follows a review by the U.S. intelligence community of Russia's efforts to influence other countries' politics, the official said.
The State Department is publicly providing some information from the review because of an expectation that Russia would "increasingly rely on its covert influence toolkit" in the coming months, they said.
The report does not name specific Russian targets but says Moscow likely will increasingly turn to covert political financing to undermine international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
The official noted that President Joe Biden had recently extended a national emergency declaration addressing the continued threat of foreign election interference.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, did not provide specific evidence about the alleged secret financing. U.S. officials previously have pointed to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ecuador as countries where Russia has intervened directly through its financial power.
State-owned Russian companies have directly funneled covert funding in Central America, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, the assessment said. Russia has used cash, made payments in cryptocurrencies, and sent "lavish" gifts, the assessment said.
The Biden administration requested the assessment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted international sanctions in an effort to isolate Moscow.
The official also declined to say how much money Russia is believed to have spent in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his top deputies have long accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of meddling in domestic politics.
The official rejected comparisons between Russia's activities and U.S. financing of media and political initiatives.
The official said the difference was that Putin had spent huge sums “in an attempt to manipulate democracies from the inside.”
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Scholz Urges Putin To Agree To Cease-Fire, Withdraw Troops From Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, the chancellor’s office said on September 13 after the two leaders spoke by phone.
Scholz also emphasized the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine and appealed to Putin to continue to fully implement the United Nations-backed grain agreement, Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said.
"The Federal Chancellor emphasized that any further Russian annexation steps would not go unanswered and would not be recognized under any circumstances," Hebestreit said a statement, adding that Scholz and Putin agreed to remain in contact.
The 90-minute call was the first between Scholz and Putin in weeks, according to the chancellor's office.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Serbia Bans EuroPride March Citing Risks Of Violence
Serbian authorities have banned the EuroPride march just days before the pan-European gathering was scheduled to take place in Belgrade, sparking an outcry from organizers of the LGBT event.
Belgrade Pride said on Twitter on September 13 that Serbian police banned this year's EuroPride march by handing over the official notice to the organizers.
The organization vowed to " use all available legal means to overturn this decision."
The Interior Ministry later confirmed to RFE/RL that the EuroPride march, which was scheduled to take place on September 17 in Belgrade for the first time, had been banned. A counterprotest scheduled for the same day was also banned.
The ministry said that there was a “high risk that the safety of the participants of both walks on the announced routes will be endangered, as well as the safety of other citizens.”
It added that after a security assessment it was determined that there was a “danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale.”
Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin added that in the “current geopolitical situation and tensions in the region, senseless clashes on the streets of Belgrade would make the position of our country more difficult (and) endanger the safety of the participants of the walk, as well as other citizens.”
The ban comes just days after an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade by right-wing groups with the support of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its patriarch demanded that the EuroPride rally be prohibited.
The march attracted thousands of people, threatening counterdemonstrations and other steps if EuroPride went ahead.
Tensions have been mounting in Belgrade since Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for the cancellation of EuroPride last month, prompting protests from the country's LGBT community.
The Serbian leader cited a number of reasons for wanting to call off the event, including recent tensions with Kosovo and concerns over energy and food.
But organizers of the pan-European LGBT event went ahead with the launch of EuroPride week on September 12 in a defiant opening that passed without incident.
Following the announcement of the ban, dozens of protesters booed Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic -- who is openly gay -- at a human rights conference in Belgrade.
"We want Pride" and “Let’s walk on Saturday,” they chanted. She responded by saying no one can forbid them. "It is your basic human right," said Brnabic.
She said state authorities had given in to thugs from extreme right-wing organizations in issuing the ban.
EuroPride celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city each year since 1992. It has drawn crowds of over 1 million people multiple times.
The event includes music and theater, rights conferences, club nights, and culminates in a carnival-style parade.
With reporting by AFP
Anti-War Activist In Russia's Tatarstan Flees Country
A teacher and activist who openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has left his native Republic of Tatarstan in Russia for another country.
Raushan Valiullin told RFE/RL on September 13 that he, his wife, and their three children are currently in an unspecified former Soviet republic that is now an independent state.
Valiullin said that it was not easy for him to make the decision to leave the country with the whole family.
"We consider this current place of residence to be a temporary one. How long will we stay here? It will depend on how fast we will be able to find an opportunity to move to a country with the rule of law and democracy, as well as where human rights are respected," he said.
Valiullin also said that he was tired of living in "an atmosphere of permanent fear, total control, and persecution for freely expressed thoughts."
"It would be great to have a chance to live in a free environment, with freedom of expression, and without fearing for my children’s future," Valiullin said.
Valiullin was fired from his position as a teacher at a secondary school in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny on September 1 following a long standoff between him and the school's administration that he attributes to his rights activities.
Valiullin has openly protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in late February.
He also previously led Tatarstan’s branch of the Alliance of Teachers labor union, which was established by jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team.
Since launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin has clamped down hard on any dissent against the war.
In March, he signed bills into law that effectively criminalize any criticism of the war or actions of Russian soldiers.
Russian citizens face up to 10 years in prison for distributing "false news" about military operations and up to 15 years for “discrediting” the nation’s armed forces.
Kazakh President Agrees To Return Former Name To Country's Capital
In another move to distance himself from his predecessor, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has agreed to change the name of his country's capital city back to Astana from Nur-Sultan.
Toqaev's spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibai, wrote on Facebook on September 13 that the president approved the move, which will now be added to a bill of amendments to the constitution that is currently under preparation.
On September 2, members of the New Kazakhstan parliamentary group proposed changing the current name of the capital, Nur-Sultan, which honors the nation’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to its former name -- Astana.
Toqaev first changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan in 2019, one day after Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, announced he was resigning and that Toqaev was his handpicked successor.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented nationwide anti-government protests started over a fuel-price hike, and then exploded into deadly unrest around the country over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and don't change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Zheldibai's September 13 Facebook post noted: "At the same time, the president considers Nazarbaev's decisive role in strengthening Kazakhstan's modern statehood and the capital's formation to be a historical fact."
Iranian Security Forces Prevent Relatives From Protesting Death Sentences
Law enforcement and security officers have prevented families of prisoners who have been handed death sentences from demonstrating in front of Iran's judiciary headquarters in Tehran.
The September 12 gathering was to be the sixth consecutive day of such protests, which have been held under the slogan "No to execution."
There was no official report on people being detained and whether they have been released, but most of the attendees were women and children, eyewitnesses said.
In videos of the protests posted on social media, police officers can be seen dispersing the demonstrators, who identified themselves as relatives of those on death row, arresting some of them.
According to one foreign-based Iranian rights group, at least 18 prisoners sentenced to death have been transferred to solitary confinement from the Karaj, Minab, and Gohardasht central prisons to different parts of Iran.
Judicial officials have yet to respond to the demands of the protesters.
Many protest rallies have been held in Iran in recent years, but a rally to oppose the death sentence is a rare act of defiance.
As of September 12, at least 410 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency, say that more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began in September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Spokesman Says No Mobilization Despite Ukrainian Counteroffensive Success
The Kremlin says there are no plans to announce a full or partial mobilization for Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as Russian troops suffer losses and lose territory in the Kharkiv region to a counteroffensive.
"At this point, no, there is no talk about it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 13, answering a journalist’s question about the possibility of a mobilization.
Peskov also said that any criticism of Russian military officials over Ukraine's recent successes on the battlefield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region could be made only "in accordance with the current legislation."
"But the dividing line here is very thin. One should be very careful here [when criticizing Russian military leadership]," Peskov warned, in a thinly veiled reference to a law adopted in March, days after Russian launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February, that criminalized any criticism of the invasion.
One day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian armed forces had recaptured 6,000 square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive launched at the start of the month.
One Moscow-imposed official admitted that Russian forces have been vastly outnumbered as the Ukrainian military pushes to the border with Russia.
Based on reports by TASS and Interfax
- By Current Time
Moscow Court Confiscates Properties Of Late Uzbek President's Eldest Daughter
A court in Moscow has confiscated six apartments in the Russian capital belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the imprisoned eldest daughter of the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov.
Uzbek Deputy Justice Minister Muzraf Ikramov said on September 13 that the proceeds from the sale of the properties will be split evenly between the Russia and Uzbekistan.
Earlier in February, the Uzbek Justice Ministry said it was working with authorities in Russia, Switzerland, the United States, France, and several other nations on the return of Karimova's assets that it said were "earned through criminal activities."
The ministry said at the time that Karimova had $6 million in her accounts in Russian banks and owned a penthouse, a mansion, and eight apartments in Moscow. In addition, the ministry said Karimova owned a hotel, a house, and a parcel of land in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea.
Last month, Uzbekistan and Switzerland agreed on the return by Swiss authorities of $131 million in assets seized during criminal proceedings against Karimova.
Switzerland froze around 800 million Swiss francs ($842 million) in 2012 in connection with the probe against the onetime pop diva and businesswoman who had a public falling out with her late father and is currently in an Uzbek prison on embezzlement and criminal conspiracy charges.
Tashkent has sought over $1 billion from foreign jurisdictions since announcing Karimova's imprisonment in 2017.
Ikramov said on September 13 that Karimova's assets in Switzerland, which Uzbekistan wants to get back, are estimated to be worth a total of $686 million.
Once seen as a possible successor to her father, Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 while he was still alive and running the country. Karimov died in 2016 and Shavkat Mirziyoev succeeded him soon afterward.
Criminal investigators in Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, and the Netherlands have linked Karimova to a massive, yearslong bribery scheme that revolved mainly around foreign telecommunications companies gaining access to the Uzbek market.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, but the sentence was later commuted to house arrest for five years. She was detained in March 2019 for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.
In February 2020, Karimova sent a letter to Mirziyoev offering to return $686 million to the country's treasury in exchange for the dismissal of the court case against her at home.
But a month later, she received an additional 13-year sentence after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
With reporting by TASS, Moskovsky Komsomolets, and Interfax
Jailed Tajik Journalist's Documentary Wins First Prize At Film Festival In Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A documentary by jailed Tajik journalist Abdullo Ghurbati has won the top prize at the Baiqonyr International Short Film Festival in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
Ghurbati's documentary Too Big was recognized as the best of 17 works presented at the festival, which ran from September 7 to September 11.
The documentary chronicles the life of a 13-year-old boy, Abdurahman, who is unable to go to school due to economic hardships and has to work pushing a cart at a market.
Ghurbati was arrested in June and placed in pretrial detention on a charge of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur police station in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe. He was charged later with having links to the banned Islamic Renaissance of Tajikistan (IRPT) party.
The 26-year-old journalist and his relatives have insisted that the charges are baseless. The IRPT has said that the journalist has nothing to do with the party.
The assault charge could see him jailed for up to two years.
Human Rights Watch has demanded that Dushanbe immediately release Ghurbati and blogger Daleri Imomali, who was arrested along with the documentary-maker, calling the charges against them "bogus."
Iran Says Fire At Oil Field Has Been Extinguished Amid Claims Of Sabotage
Iranian oil officials said a fire at the southwestern Shadegan oil field has been extinguished amid claims that the blaze was an act of sabotage.
The fire broke out early on September 13 after "tampering by unknown elements," but it was quickly brought under control, Qobad Nasseri, head of the Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company which exploits Shadegan, told state television.
The state news agency IRNA said the blaze had been extinguished.
"The damage is being evaluated but the field will return to production shortly," Nasseri said.
The fire apparently occurred at one of around 20 active wells in Shadegan, whose estimated production capacity is about 70,000 barrels per day.
Shadegan is located in Khuzestan Province, home to Iran's Arab minority, which has long been the scene of anti-government unrest.
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
On September 13, a judiciary spokesman said authorities have arrested several people over the assassination of a colonel from Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in May, which Tehran has blamed on Israel and its Western allies.
The IRGC said the shooting of Hassan Sayad Khodai in the capital, Tehran, by two people on a motorcycle was the work of "terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression (the West) and Zionism (Israel)."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Detains Russian Teachers In Occupied Territories As It Recaptures Territory
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have detained an unspecified number of Russian teachers who moved to Ukrainian towns and cities after Russia took control of them after launching its invasion in late February.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on September 12 that the teachers, who moved to Ukraine to teach a Russian curriculum at local Ukrainian schools "committed a crime."
"Of course, a court will decide on their punishment, but on the territory of our country there is still a big number of Russian citizens who came to temporarily occupied territories and they will surely face justice unless they leave our territory immediately," Vereshchuk said .
Vereshchuk added that the detained Russian teachers will not be included in prisoner-exchange lists as they are not combatants.
Ukrainian media reports said on September 10 that an unspecified number of Russian teachers were left behind as Russian troops and Russia-appointed officials fled several towns and villages in the Kharkiv region as Ukrainian armed forces recaptured territory during a lightning counteroffensive.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said earlier that the Russian teachers were detained in the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
On September 13, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that there were Russian teachers in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov added that all Ukrainian teachers who collaborated with Russian-appointed authorities and chose to move to Russia from the region, had been given assistance to do so.
With reporting by strana.ua, Interfax, and TASS
Pope Arrives In Kazakhstan To Take Part In Religious Congress, Condemns War In Ukraine
Pope Francis has arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a gathering of leaders of world religious leaders -- though without Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill -- amid tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Kazakh presidential press service said the plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in Nur-Sultan shortly after 5:15 p.m. local time on September 13. The pope will be in Kazakhstan for three days.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev greeted Pope Francis at the airport and the two leaders held talks, after which they met with civil society representatives and diplomats. Francis said he came to the Central Asian nation "to echo the plea of all those who cry out for peace."
"Now is the time to stop intensifying rivalries and reinforcing opposing blocs," the pope said, calling for a new "spirit of Helsinki," referring to 1975 accords that helped bring an end to the Cold War.
Francis addressed Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, calling it "tragic and senseless" and emphasizing that Russia was responsible for the war in Ukraine. Francis was previously criticized for not doing so when the Russian invasion began in late February.
Toqaev said it was a "great honor" to welcome Pope Francis to his country.
"You arrived in Kazakhstan at a milestone time in the history of humankind. I believe that the time has come for representatives of different cultures and religions to show wisdom and energy to unite people for the sake of peace, social harmony, and mutual support," Toqaev said.
Francis said earlier that he hoped to meet Patriarch Kirill at the inter-religious summit, but last week, Kirill's spokesman said the patriarch would not attend the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of Russian authorities on the war, prompting Pope Francis to warn him against becoming President Vladimir Putin's “altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Slams Germany Over Refusal To Provide Tanks, Vehicles
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has slammed Germany for refusing to provide it with Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles it has asked for as Ukraine continues to try and push Russian forces out of territory they are occupying in the east and south of the country.
"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now -- to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," he said in a an unusually blunt comment on Twitter on September 13.
"What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?" he added.
Kuleba's comments come a day after Berlin rejected Kyiv's call for battle tanks at a time when some analysts say Ukraine is gaining an upper hand in its battle against occupying Russian forces and high-tech battle vehicles would give them even more momentum.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that no other countries were currently supplying such vehicles and Germany would not do so unilaterally.
The German government has been criticized -- sometimes even from within -- for its reluctance to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine while other NATO members have.
But Lambrecht said on September 12 that Germany has a leading role in Europe and must ensure it can defend itself.
"It's not so simple just to say: I'll just risk that we won't be able to act, the defense of the country, by giving everything away. No, I won't do that," she said. "But we have other possibilities, from industry, with our partners."
Russian-Appointed Rector Of University In Ukraine's Kherson Reportedly Survives Assassination Attempt
The Russia-installed rector at Kherson State University in southeastern Ukraine, Tatyana Tomilina, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt and is currently in the hospital.
Russian news agencies reported late on September 12 that a handmade explosive device detonated, killing a man thought to be her security guard and injuring Tomilina as they were entering her apartment block.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Initial reports said that Tomilina was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and contusions. Russia-appointed authorities in Kherson said on September 13 that Tomilina's life is not under threat and that her wounds are not serious.
It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
Tomilina started collaborating with Russian-imposed authorities in Kherson after Russian armed forces took control of the city in March, weeks after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine. She later was appointed to the post of rector at the university.
She was previously the director of the Mishukov Academic Lyceum at Kherson State University, a position she was fired from some time ago for her pro-Russian positions.
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, there have been several assassination attempts conducted against Russian-appointed officials in territories occupied by Russian troops.
Several officials are reported to have been killed, though on September 12, the Russian-appointed deputy mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko -- who were reported killed by unknown attackers -- turned out to be alive and said in televised interviews that their assassinations were faked by Russia’s Federal Security Service.
They said the move was made to prevent real assassination attempts allegedly planned by Ukrainian intelligence.
With reporting by TASS, Baza, and Interfax
Kyrgyzstan's Energy Minister Charged With Abuse Of Office
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev has been charged with abuse of power in two probes launched against him over the usage of state funds.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on September 13 that one case was launched against the minister regarding his alleged use of the state budget for personal trips by his subordinates to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Russia in 2021-22.
The statement said the second case launched against Bekmurzaev is about the misuse of state budget funds during the renovation of a spa complex.
Bekmurzaev has yet to comment.
Earlier in July, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov publicly reprimanded Bekmurzaev for general shortcomings in his work. Before that, lawmakers also criticized the minister over energy issues faced by the Central Asian nation.
Bekmurzaev was appointed to the post in June 2021. He has said that he launched dramatic reforms in the energy sector.
Amnesty Says Walls Around Iranian Mass Graves Show Need For Probe
Amnesty International has called on members of the United Nations Human Rights Council to demand that Iran stop concealing the mass graves of victims of the 1988 prison massacres and open an international investigation into the "extrajudicial execution and enforced disappearance of thousands of dissidents amounting to ongoing crimes against humanity."
The rights group said in a statement on September 13 that Iranian authorities have erected 2-meter-high concrete walls around the Khavaran mass graves outside Tehran where the remains of several hundred political dissidents executed in secret in 1988 are believed to be buried.
The construction has sparked concerns that the authorities can more easily destroy or tamper with the mass-grave site away from public view as the site is no longer visible from the outside and its entrance is guarded by security agents who only permit relatives to enter on certain days, Amnesty said.
"The Iranian authorities cannot simply build a wall around a crime scene and think that all their crimes will be erased and forgotten," said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.
"For 34 years, the authorities have systematically and deliberately concealed and destroyed key evidence that could be used to establish the truth about the scale of the extrajudicial executions carried out in 1988 and obtain justice and reparations for the victims and their families," he added.
Through his fatwa in 1988, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini paved the way for the immediate execution of Iranian prisoners deemed loyal to the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a political-militant organization that advocated the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.
Many of the prisoners had been rounded up for even the slightest perceived affiliation to the MKO. The fatwa eventually encompassed all left-wing opponents of the regime, including communists, Trotskyists, Marxist-Leninists, and others.
The cemetery in the east of the capital was traditionally a final resting place for members of religious minorities, who were interred there to keep them separate from the graves of Muslims. But following the mass executions, Khavaran became best known as a secret burial ground for some of the thousands killed.
Last month, the families of victims of the mass executions expressed outrage over construction and other changes made at the Khavaran cemetery, which they believe holds the remains of their loved ones.
Amnesty accused Iranian authorities of putting up five security cameras both inside the site and in the street outside "to intimidate mourning families and deter members of the public from visiting the site to pay their respects."
"States engaging at the UN Human Rights Council have a moral obligation to stand with families, victims, and survivors of atrocities in Iran including the 1988 prison massacres and heed the calls of UN experts for the establishment of an international investigative mechanism," Eltahawy added.
The UN Human Rights Council is currently holding a regular session in Geneva.
Ukraine Working To Stabilize Territory Recaptured In Kharkiv Region, Zelenskiy Says
The Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the stabilization of the liberated communities is under way.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on September 13 that Ukraine was in full control of more than 4,000 square kilometers of territory recaptured from Russian forces and is stabilizing another 4,000 square kilometers.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The commander in chief held another charge. As of this time, stabilization measures have been completed in areas with a total area of more than 4,000 square kilometers, and stabilization continues in approximately the same liberated territory," Zelenskiy said.
"Remnants of occupying forces, sabotage groups are discovered, collaborators are detained, full security is restored," he said.
Just one day earlier, Zelenskiy said Ukraine had retaken 6,000 square kilometers in its recent counteroffensive in the northeast, where dozens of areas, including the cities of Izyum, Kupyansk, and Balaklia have been retaken.
Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region have since September 6 reclaimed more than 300 settlements and areas home to around 150,000 people, said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, speaking in the central square of Balaklia.
A senior U.S. military official said Russia had largely ceded territory near Kharkiv and pulled many of its troops back over the border.
Ukrainian troops have shared videos of themselves raising Ukrainian flags on buildings in the Kharkiv region and being greeted by grateful residents. Some of the videos show pieces of Russian artillery and tanks left behind by fleeing troops.
With the recapture of nearly all of the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian advance could soon spread into neighboring Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia has concentrated its forces in an effort to expand territory held by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
Serhiy Hayday, governor of the Luhansk region, said troops had already retaken the city of Lyman in northern Donetsk, a claim that could not be independently verified. He said Svatove to the east would likely be the next battle front.
Though the recent territorial shifts marked one of Russia's biggest setbacks since its troops were repelled from Kyiv in the early days of the war, Moscow signaled it was no closer to agreeing to a negotiated peace, and the Kremlin insisted it would achieve its military goals.
Russia said it was carrying out strikes across the Ukrainian front line and accused Ukrainian soldiers of abusing civilians in the recaptured territories.
"Air, rocket, and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
"High-precision" strikes have also been launched on Ukrainian positions around Slovyansk and Kostyantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region, it added.
WATCH: Russian artillery litters the fields in areas of the Kharkiv region that Ukrainian troops have taken back in the last few days. Ukrainian soldiers have posted videos of themselves raising Ukrainian flags on buildings and being greeted by grateful residents.
In a phone call on September 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict based on a cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, a spokesman for the chancellor's office said.
Putin told Scholz that Russia provides the Red Cross access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and highlighted Russia's willingness to remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Scholz also discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
The UN nuclear watchdog said later on September 13 that all three of the backup power lines at the Zaporizhzhya power plant had been restored. One of the lines is providing the plant with the external electricity it needs for cooling and other essential safety functions, while the other lines are being held in reserve, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.
Ukraine, meanwhile, called on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to back its dramatic advance.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington would announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in the "coming days."
Kirby said it was too early to say whether gains by Ukraine signalled a turning point in the war.
"What you're seeing is certainly a shift in momentum by the Ukrainian armed forces," he said, but Zelenskiy should be the one to "determine and decide whether he feels militarily they've reached a turning point."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Azerbaijan, Armenia Each Report Dozens Killed In Overnight Clashes As World Leaders Urge Halt To Fighting
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has said it lost 50 troops in overnight clashes with ethnic Armenian troops after Yerevan said that at least 49 of its soldiers were killed in the fighting -- the deadliest since Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war in 2020 over the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Fifty Azerbaijani servicemen died as a result of Armenia's large-scale provocation," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, referring to border clashes that erupted early on September 13.
Russia said it had brokered a cease-fire between the two sides, but Azerbaijan accused ethnic Armenian forces of violating the agreement.
"Despite the declaration of a cease-fire since 0900 (0600 GMT/UTC), Armenia is intensively violating the cease-fire along the border by using artillery and other heavy weapons," Baku's military said.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosian denied the accusation, calling it "obvious nonsense." Torosian said the Azerbaijani armed forces had not stopped shelling the positions of ethnic Armenian troops, settlements, and infrastructure "for a single minute." But he said the shelling in some directions had significantly weakened.
Earlier, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that its forces were responding to Armenian "provocation" and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.
"Azerbaijani armed forces are undertaking limited and targeted steps, neutralizing Armenian firing positions," it said in a statement.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
Lavrov emphasized the need to avoid conflict in the region, as well as the importance of the full implementation of the declarations signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia ending the fighting in 2020.
Armenia appealed earlier to world leaders after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Baku had attacked Armenia's positions overnight and that fighting was ongoing.
"For the moment, we have 49 (soldiers) killed and unfortunately it's not the final figure," Pashinian told parliament.
Calls For De-Escalation
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. His spokesman said Washington would "push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement" between the neighbors.
Blinken said he told Aliyev and Pashinian that the fighting was "in no one's interest" and "urged them to do everything possible to pull back from conflict and get back to talking about a lasting peace."
Blinken said there were "always concerns" about Moscow's role in the peace process but added, "If Russia can actually use its own influence to calm the waters...that would be a positive thing."
The Armenian government said earlier that it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Moscow and appeal to the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) -- a regional security bloc -- as well as the United Nations Security Council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to urgently de-escalate tensions, calling on the two sides "to exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats," according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
France will raise the clashes at the UN Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said.
The Kremlin said on September 13 that Russian President Vladimir Putin was doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities.
"The president makes every effort to contribute to the de-escalation of tensions at the border. These efforts continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
Asked whether Moscow intends to do something in connection with Yerevan's appeal for help to the CSTO, Peskov declined to give details.
"I would not like to say more now. Since the work, various agreements and so on, I would not like to announce something before the approval process is completed," Peskov said.
Turkey, Azerbaijan's traditional ally, blamed Armenia for the latest flare-up, urging Yerevan to "cease provocations" against Baku.
"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted after a phone call with Bayramov.
The CSTO, which includes Armenia but not Azerbaijan, met virtually on September 13 to discuss the situation.
After the meeting, the press service of the Belarusian president reported that the secretary-general of the CSTO may go to the conflict zone. The trip was proposed as one of the steps that could be taken immediately to diffuse the situation.
CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas would use the trip to prepare a detailed report. Another proposal would create a working group from the staff of the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Headquarters to analyze the situation and develop proposals, a CSTO statement said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Ahead Of Xi's Visit, Pressure Increases On Kazakhs Who Have Protested Relatives' Detention In Xinjiang
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's official visit to Kazakhstan later this week, many Kazakhs who have been demanding the release of their relatives from camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang have found themselves under pressure from authorities.
On September 12, three women who have been demanding that the Kazakh government assist in gaining the release of their relatives were forced from a bus in Almaty that was heading to the southern city of Shymkent.
One of the women, Gulfia Qazybek, told RFE/RL by phone that law enforcement officers did not explain why they were taking her and the other women to the police station, saying simply that it had been ordered by their supervisors.
The two other women forced off the bus with Qazybek were Gauhar Qurmanalieva and Khalida Aqytkhan.
Two days earlier Qurmanalieva told RFE/RL that two activists who had demanded their relatives' release from Chinese custody had been sentenced to 15 days in prison on unspecified charges.
She added that another activist, Nurzat Ermekbai, was held in police custody for four hours on the same day.
Qurmanalieva also said that she and seven other men and women who have staged rallies demanding their relatives' release from Chinese penitentiaries were summoned to the Almaty city administration on September 9.
They were told by a person who identified himself as a representative of the Foreign Ministry that they would face up to 15 days in jail if they appeared in Nur-Sultan, the capital, and staged rallies there on the eve of Xi's visit, which is scheduled for September 14.
She added that police forcibly took her and her 15-year-old daughter to a police station, warning of "serious repercussions" if she and other activists staged protests in Nur-Sultan during Xi's visit.
"If you travel to the capital, the Chinese government will impose pressure on your relatives there in Xinjiang. They will not only be unable to come to Kazakhstan, but they will never be released from prison," Qurmanalieva said, quoting the officials.
Qurmanalieva said she and other protesters still planned to be in the capital when Xi visits Kazakhstan, the first trip abroad by the Chinese president since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, several men and women held a rally in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, urging Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to raise the issue of their relatives, who they say are being illegally held in custody in Xinjiang, during his talks with Xi.
The United Nations last month issued a report citing "appalling treatment" of the region's indigenous people, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim ethnic groups, in Xinjiang.
The report by outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet authoritatively cited "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims and said China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.
China, which tried to block the release of the report, says the camps are necessary to curb terrorism, separatism, and religious radicalism.
Kazakhs are the second-largest indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Noted Belarusian Designer Reportedly Detained
MINSK -- Noted Belarusian designer Anatol Lazar has reportedly been detained by police amid an ongoing crackdown.
Human rights activist Alyaksandr Kaputski said that the co-founder of the website Tuzin hitou (A Dozen Hits) and director of Adliha (Thaw) advertisement studio was detained on unspecified charges.
Lazar, whose nickname is Wiecier Mechaniczny, was detained after police searched his home and confiscated his computer and telephone, Kaputski said on September 11.
In January last year, Lazar was briefly arrested along with several book publishers amid a crackdown on protests challenging the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that named authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner.
Many in Belarus have faced trials since the disputed presidential election, with authorities brutally suppressing dissent in any form.
On September 12, a court in the western city of Baranavichy handed a parole-like three-year sentence to a disabled activist, Uladzislau Rabich, after finding him guilty of insulting Lukashenka.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
EuroPride Week Starts In Belgrade Under Cloud Of Official Ban, Threats From Religious And Nationalist Groups
BELGRADE -- Organizers of a pan-European LGBT event scheduled for Belgrade but threatened last month with an official ban launched EuroPride week on September 12 with rainbow flags and brief remarks.
The defiant opening of EuroPride passed without incident despite intense protests by religious and nationalist groups and a warning last month from President Aleksandar Vucic that the event could not take place although it had been approved three years ago.
"#EuroPride2022 has began. My @EuroPride colleagues and I are here for this historic event," Kristina Garina, president of the EuroPride organizers' association that licenses the annual event, tweeted after the ceremonies. "Congratulations and thank you to @belgradepride for their commitment and resilience organizing it."
Loosely affiliated right-wing groups like Dveri and the National Patrol, with the support of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its patriarch, held a third street protest and "litany" in Belgrade on September 11 to pressure officials to block EuroPride.
The march to Belgrade's towering Temple of St. Sava attracted thousands of people, threatening counterdemonstrations and other steps if EuroPride went ahead.
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije led clerics and faithful in a prayer "for the sanctity of marriage and family" that accused "invisible forces" of imposing "ungodly and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family."
EuroPride celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city each year since 1992. It has drawn crowds of over 1 million people multiple times.
The event includes music and theater, rights conferences, club nights, and culminates in a carnival-style parade that was scheduled for September 17 in Belgrade but has elicited threats from opponents and warnings from officials who say they can't ensure security for this year's march.
On September 10, Vucic said the Interior Ministry would hand down a final decision by September 14 on whether or not Serbian authorities would allow the event to go ahead.
Organizers have repeatedly vowed to continue and said a ban would infringe commitments by Serbia to uphold the European Convention on Human Rights.
One of EuroPride's local organizers, Marko Mihailovic, addressed a small group of attendees alongside Pride banners in front of the Palace of Serbia, which houses several ministries and other government offices in the New Belgrade district of the capital early on September 12.
Mihailovic said he'd looked forward to the event as a victory of common sense, democracy, and respect for the rule of law since it was initially approved for Belgrade three years ago. The recent hostilities and threats, he said, had changed the mood.
"I thought it would be a day when we will be overjoyed with the success we have made, but those are not the feelings I feel today," he said.
"We are standing in front of an institution which has not done enough to protect our constitutionally guaranteed rights," Mihailovic added.
At an LGBT Pride parade in Belgrade in 2010, antigay protesters, including gangs of young men, attacked participants and fought with police. The event returned in 2014 and has mostly taken place without incident since then.
Amid preparations for this year's events, the organizers hailed the first staging of EuroPride in Southeastern Europe as "a turning point" in the Western Balkans, where conservative religious and right-wing leaders have resisted equal rights for sexual minorities and gender rights.
But, as the date approached, the powerful Serbian church and mostly right-wing groups have tried to whip up opposition to the event.
Two rounds of street demonstrations brought out thousands of people demanding that Belgrade cancel its hosting of EuroPride.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is openly gay and a participant in a 2017 Pride event, declined to intervene to support holding the EuroPride events.
She responded angrily on September 12 to a local newspaper editor who accused Brnabic of selling out the LGBT community to become a "Progressive," a reference to Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which she joined after becoming prime minister as an independent five years ago.
Brnabic accused the editor and other "enlightened elites" of cubbyholing gay people as incapable of holding diverse political views.
"[To them] if you're gay, you can only be gay, period. It's the only thing that defines you," Brnabic tweeted. "You are not the prime minister -- but LGBT."
Written by Andy Heil based on reporting by RFE/RL Balkan Service correspondents Iva Gajic and Gordana Cosic in Belgrade, and Danas and N1
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Investigation Shows Contractors At Russian Base In Kyrgyzstan 'Dispatched To Ukraine'2
Spoils Of War: Ukrainian Fighters Show Off Captured Russian Hardware3
Russian Pianist Osetinskaya Latest Artist Facing Canceled Concerts For Anti-War Views4
In Rare Rebuke, Municipal Lawmakers In Several Districts Demand Putin's Resignation5
Ex- Chief Of Ukraine's Security Service In Kharkiv Reportedly Detained On Treason Charge6
Turning The Tide? Ukraine Stuns Russia With Counteroffensive But Can't Claim Victory Yet7
Ukraine Working To Stabilize Territory Recaptured In Kharkiv Region, Zelenskiy Says8
Ukraine Detains Russian Teachers In Occupied Territories As It Recaptures Territory9
Assassinations Of Two Russia-Imposed Officials In Occupied Kherson Faked By FSB10
How One Crusading Lawyer Battles For The Rights Of Russians Sent To Fight In Ukraine
Subscribe