News
Latest Shoot-Out Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Increases Tensions
Kyrgyzstan's Border Guard Service says one person has been wounded in the latest shoot-out near a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Border guards from the two countries started shooting at each other on April 12 near the village of Maksat in the Leilek district after Tajik border guards "moved 20 meters inside Kyrgyz territory," the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said.
"Kyrgyz border guards fired warning shots, but Tajik border guards then started shooting at the Kyrgyz border guards," the service said in a statement.
An RFE/RL correspondent reports from the Tajik side that two Tajik border guards were wounded in the incident.
Tajik officials have not confirmed the shoot-out, which took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries' poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians – were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
All Of The Latest News
UN Watchdog 'Concerned' Over Reports Of Chemical Weapons Use In Ukraine
The UN's chemical-weapons watchdog says it is "concerned" about unconfirmed reports of the use of chemical weapons in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is closely monitoring the situation, it said.
"The Technical Secretariat of the OPCW...is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol, which has been carried in the media over the past 24 hours," the OPCW said in a statement.
Members of the U.S. Congress who have also been monitoring the situation said during a trip to Poland on April 12 said that the United States and its allies would not stand by if chemical weapons were used in Ukraine.
The United States is investigating reports that a poisonous substance has been dropped in Mariupol, the lawmakers said, but they cautioned that determining the nature of any attack in Mariupol could take time.
"We're taking those reports seriously and I know the United States government and others are trying to determine if that did indeed occur," Representative Jason Crow (Democrat-Colorado) said.
Crow said the administration "has been very clear that the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also addressed the reports about chemical weapons coming from Mariupol.
"We're not in a position to confirm anything, I don't think Ukrainians are either," Blinken told reporters.
He added that Washington had "credible information" that Russian forces may use a variety of riot-control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents. These would be aimed at causing symptoms to weaken or incapacitate Ukrainian fighters and civilians in Mariupol, he said.
"We share that information with...Ukraine and other partners," Blinken said. "And we're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually is happening."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Ukrainians Discouraged From Returning To Kyiv, Areas Near Capital
It is too early for people who left their homes in Kyiv and surrounding areas to return, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said, even as the border service said it has seen an uptick in the number of people returning to the country.
The Kyiv region is still facing difficult times, Maylar said, describing the situation as dynamic.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"It is too early to return, even to Kyiv," she said, speaking to reporters by phone.
The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, also said it was not yet recommended that residents of the Kyiv region return home. He suggested that the end of May was a more realistic time for their safe return.
The Kyiv region, including the communities of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel on the outskirts of Kyiv, was liberated early this month.
The comments came as Ukraine's border force said between 25,000 and 30,000 people return to Ukraine each day.
Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told journalists that people who return say they see that the situation is safer, especially in the western regions, and they can no longer stay abroad.
There are more women, children, and elderly people returning than in the early days of the conflict, when those arriving were almost exclusively men, Demchenko added.
The shift comes after Russian forces retreated from near Kyiv in preparation for an expected offensive in the east of the country.
The UN says that more than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russia launched the attack on February 24. About half crossed into Poland, and the rest went to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova.
Even though the number of people crossing the borders has declined, those who have been crossing have been in a more vulnerable state, have lesser means, and have also had less of a plan as to where they might go, UN refugee agency spokesman Matt Saltmarsh said in Geneva.
Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, according to the UN.
With reporting by AFP
Government Seizes Large Kazakhtelecom Stake From Nazarbaev's Nephew
NUR-SULTAN -- A large stake in Kazakhstan's communications monopoly, Kazakhtelecom, owned by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's nephew has been seized by the government.
The government said on April 12 that the almost 25 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom controlled by the Skyline Investment Company was nationalized, but provided no explanation beyond that.
The Skyline Investment Company was co-founded and controlled by Qairat Satybaldy, Nazarbaev's nephew, who was arrested last month on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
The government' statement on April 12 also said the almost 4 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom controlled by the Alatau Capital Investment company was also taken over by the government.
The announcement comes as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev continues to broadens his power following the removal of Nazarbaev and his clan from the tightly controlled oil-rich country's political scene following the unprecedented anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbayev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the Central Asian nation.
Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Alia.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
In late February, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Four Former Doxa Editors Sentenced Over Video Questioning Teachers
MOSCOW -- Four former editors of the Doxa student magazine in Moscow have been sentenced to two years of correctional labor each over a video questioning whether it was right for teachers to discourage students from attending rallies protesting opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's incarceration.
The Dorogomilovsky district court sentenced Armen Aramyan, Natalya Tyshkevich, Alla Gutnikova, and Vladimir Metyolkin on April 12 after finding them guilty of engaging minors in activities that might be "dangerous."
According to Russian legislation, those handed correctional labor sentences must pay the State Treasury a portion of their wages if they are employed. If they are unemployed, they must work at jobs assigned by the Federal Penitentiary Service during the term of their sentence.
The four journalists were detained in mid-April 2021 for questioning at the Investigation Committee after their homes and the magazine's offices were searched after the video was posted online in January 2021.
The video questioned teachers' motives for warning students about the repercussions they could face for participating in two unsanctioned rallies in January 2021 in protest of Navalny's arrest.
Doxa editors say the video was deleted from the magazine's website following a demand from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove it.
More than 10,000 Navalny supporters were detained across Russia during and after the January rallies.
Many of those detained were either fined or handed jail terms of several days. At least 90 were charged with criminal offenses, and several have been fired by their employers.
Human rights groups have called on Moscow repeatedly to stop targeting journalists because they cover protests or express solidarity with protesters, since both are protected under the right to freedom of expression.
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17, 2021, upon his arrival from Germany, where he had recovered from a poisoning in August 2020 that several European laboratories concluded was from a military-grade chemical nerve agent.
Navalny has insisted that his poisoning was ordered directly by President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has denied.
In February, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of his parole from an old embezzlement case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from that case was converted into a jail term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given the amount of time he had been held in detention.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Ukraine Says Russian Hackers Tried To Attack Ukrainian Power Grid Again
Ukraine says Russian hackers sought to attack and disable Ukraine's electricity grid for a second time last week but were thwarted.
Government spokesman Victor Zhora said on April 12 that the attack was carried out by "a military hacking team," whose aim was "to disable a number of facilities, including electricity substations."
"They did not succeed, and we're investigating," Zhora said, adding that the attack was likely carried out to support Russia's current military activities in eastern Ukraine.
The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine said in a statement on April 12 that the hacking group, which has been dubbed Sandworm in the past, had deployed data-wiping malware on computers that control high-voltage substations in Ukraine.
The organization, which is one of the government's main cyber-divisions, said hackers succeeded with an "initial compromise" in February.
"The disconnection of electrical substations and the decommissioning of the company's infrastructure was scheduled for Friday evening, April 8, 2022," it said.
Officials managed to prevent the attack from taking place, the organization said.
The statement did not say which Ukrainian energy provider was targeted.
Russia has consistently denied accusations it has launched cyberattacks on Ukraine.
The Slovak cybersecurity firm ESET, which was involved in the investigation, described the malware as an upgraded version of a malicious program that caused power blackouts in Kyiv in 2016.
Sandworm is a hacking group that Western experts and intelligence services assert is linked to Russia's military intelligence service.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Appeals Court Sends Former U.S. Marine's Case Back To Lower Court For Review
A Russian appeals court has sent Trevor Reed’s conviction and 9-year prison sentence back to a lower court, ruling that the former U.S. Marine was not allowed to properly review case materials.
The April 12 ruling by Moscow’s Second Court of Cassations was the latest twist in Reed’s case, which has drawn top-level protests and criticism from U.S. officials.
The 30-year-old from Texas has been in custody since 2019 after being charged with assaulting two Russian police officers. Convicted and sentenced a year later, Reed has denied the allegations and questioned the fairness of the judicial proceedings.
The appeals court said that, once Reed has adequately reviewed the case materials, he will be able to appeal again.
In the meantime, he will remain in custody.
Reed is currently serving his sentence in Mordovia, a region about 350 kilometers east of Moscow with a longstanding reputation for being the location of Russia's toughest prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
He participated in the April 12 hearing by video link.
As the hearing started, Reed said that he does not trust the court, arguing that his case was fabricated and facts and evidence that would prove his innocence have been ignored.
During the hearing, defense lawyer Viktoria Buklova said Reed had sustained a rib injury while in prison, though it was unclear how he was injured. She said he was being treated in a prison infirmary.
"Unfortunately, the justice that Trevor deserves has been denied,” U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who attended the hearing, told reporters afterward.
“His appeal was not decided today, the proceedings continue, and Trevor remains in prison for a crime he didn't commit," he said.
In recent months, Reed went on a hunger strike to protest prison conditions, including being placed in solitary confinement.
His parents have voiced concerns he may have contracted tuberculosis and that his health has been fragile.
Reed is one of three U.S. citizens currently being held in high-profile cases in Russia.
Another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan was sentenced by a court in Moscow to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges. U.S. officials have called that ruling a "mockery of justice.”.
Another American whose detention by Russian authorities has drawn criticism is women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hash oil.
Griner, who played for a Russian professional basketball team, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on illegal-drug charges. She has pleaded innocent.
With reporting by Interfax, CNN, and TASS
Poland Arrests Russian Man On Espionage Charge
A prosecutor-general's office says it has arrested a Russian national on suspicion that he allegedly collected information about Poland's military units, their supplies, and staff members at the request of Russian intelligence.
The prosecutor’s office in the northern Polish city of Gdansk said on April 12 that the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed in pretrial detention for three months. It gave no further details on the case.
A spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator for Intelligence Services, Stanislaw Zarin, said the suspect was apprehended on April 6 and faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of espionage.
According to the Portal Samorzadowy website, the suspect has lived in Poland for 18 years and owns a business in the country.
With reporting by Portal Samorzadowy
Orthodox Deacon Who Called For End To War In Ukraine Flees Russia
Russian Orthodox deacon Dmitry Bayev, who openly criticized President Vladimir Putin and the government for launching an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has left the country for an unspecified destination amid pressure from security authorities.
Bayev told RFE/RL on April 12 that he left his job at the John the Baptist Church in the city of Kirov a day after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24.
He then placed several posts on the VKontakte social media network calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and for Putin to be brought to justice at an international court.
After that, police searched the 33-year-old deacon's apartment and the Investigative Committee launched a probe against him, accusing him of distributing false information about the use of Russia's armed forces, which, after recently adopted legislation signed by Putin, is a punishable offense that carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Following that, Bayev says, he left the country along with his family.
In early March, hundreds of Russian Orthodox clerics called for an immediate stop to the war in Ukraine, but the church's leader, Patriarch Kirill, has openly supported the invasion and Putin.
Ukraine Investigating Reports Of Chemical Weapons Attack, Russia Rejects Accusations
Ukraine said it was checking reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons amid heavy fighting in the port city of Mariupol as the United Kingdom warned of a “response” if the information is proven to be true.
Russia has denied the accusations, which follow serious warnings from Western countries of the potential use of a chemical or nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said military authorities were investigating claims in Mariupol that an unspecified number of people were suffering respiratory and neurological illnesses after a drone attack.
"There is a theory that these could be phosphorous munitions," Malyar said in a television interview on April 12 that adding: "Official information will come later."
Phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, but rather an incendiary weapon that causes severe burning. It’s not technically illegal for militaries to use phosphorus, though targeting civilians with any weapon is banned under the Geneva Conventions.
Several other Ukrainian officials were quick to point out that the reports were yet to be confirmed.
The Interfax news agency reported on April 12 that pro-Russia separatist forces in the region also denied using any chemical weapons.
Malyar’s comments came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a general warning that officials were taking “with the utmost seriousness” growing fears that Russia could turn to chemical weapons.
Those fears have mounted as Russian forces encountered fierce Ukrainian resistance since the February 24 invasion, which has killed thousands, both civilian and military, and displaced millions.
In recent days, Russia has shifted its focus from the Kyiv region to the east of Ukraine, with a huge offensive expected there as thousands of troops, tanks, and heavy artillery equipment move toward the region.
James Heappy, Britain’s deputy defense minister, told Sky News on April 12 that London was also trying to verify the reports.
"If they are used at all, then [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond," Heappey said.
"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response," he added.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on April 11 that Washington was aware of the reports of possible chemical weapons use but could not confirm them.
Fighting has raged in Mariupol for weeks, creating a humanitarian crisis for the thousands of civilians said to be still trapped in the city.
The port is seen as key target for Moscow as its capture would help give Russia a land link between eastern Ukrainian areas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, Sky News, and Interfax.
EU Adds Airlines Licensed In Russia To Blacklist Over Safety Concerns
Twenty-one airlines licensed in Russia have been blacklisted by the European Union over safety concerns.
The EU's air safety blacklist, updated on April 11, includes companies that are not allowed to operate in the EU because they do not meet international safety standards, the European Union said in a news release.
"The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has allowed Russian airlines to operate hundreds of foreign-owned aircraft without a valid certificate of airworthiness," Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said in a statement.
"The Russian airlines concerned have knowingly done so in breach of relevant international safety standards. This...poses an immediate safety threat," she said.
The EU list includes all major Russian air carriers, including Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya, UTair, and Ural Airlines.
EU airspace is already closed to almost all Russian aircraft under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Valean said the decision was not another sanction against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine but a measure taken on the basis of technical and safety grounds.
The commission said that, after the addition of the 21 Russian airlines, the EU blacklist of carriers banned from EU skies now contained 117 companies. The list includes airlines from Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Sudan.
Part of the EU sanctions against Russia prohibits the sale of spare parts and equipment for Russian airlines. According to EU data, three quarters of Russian commercial aircraft are built in the European Union, the United States, and Canada.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Pope Francis To Visit Kazakhstan In September
Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September, the country's presidency and the Vatican said on April 11.
The pope "confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan as well as his participation in the Seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions" scheduled for September 14-15, the presidency said in a statement.
The Vatican press service said the pope confirmed his intention to visit the country during a videoconference.
The interfaith congress is aimed at promoting dialogue between religions. The first congress was held in 2003.
Kazakhstan, a majority Muslim country, is close to Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine against which the pontiff has spoken out several times.
Kazakhstan was rocked in January by deadly riots in which authorities say at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed.
Protests that broke out in town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called on the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send troops in the wake of the protests, which were also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Since the protests, Nazarbaev and a growing number of those around him have lost their official posts, and Toqaev has said he will introduce political reforms.
Francis, 85, has never visited Central Asia since his election in 2013.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church is making several trips abroad in 2022, including Malta this month and Canada in July.
Based on reporting by AFP
Russian Forces Shift Toward Donbas; Conditions Dire In Besieged Mariupol
Russian forces have continued moving toward eastern Ukraine ahead of a major planned offensive in the Donbas region, while conditions in Mariupol remain dire, with thousands of civilians reported dead and Russian forces inching toward full control of the port city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian commanders and Western officials say Russia has continued to shift its forces from areas north of Kyiv, and from Belarus, toward Kharkiv and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fighting has been ongoing since 2014.
Officials expect Russia to mount a new offensive, possibly with the goal of taking the remaining territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are still controlled by Ukrainian government forces.
The death toll from the conflict, which erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, remains unclear.
Ukrainian commanders said on April 12 that 19,500 Russian troops had been killed to date. The most recent official Russian Defense Ministry tally, in late March, was about 1,370.
U.S. officials say publicly that Russia has lost at least 10,000 troops, and privately, U.S. and Western officials put the figure closer to the Ukrainian estimate -- which would mean Russia has lost more troops in Ukraine than it did in the 10 years of the Soviet war in Afghanistan.
Ukraine has not released its own casualty figures, saying it is a state secret, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said publicly in mid-March that about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.
A U.S. Defense Department official said on April 11 that Russian forces were reinforcing around the Donbas region, including near the town of Izyum, which reportedly fell to Russian troops last week.
A Russian convoy including command and control vehicles, and infantry and helicopter support units, was seen heading for Izyum, the official said.
The official also said more than 60 Russian battalion tactical groups -- each numbering between 800 and 1,000 troops -- were believed to have deployed from Kherson in south-central Ukraine, to the northeast through the Donbas, up to the Russian border.
Russia has also appointed a new general to take unified command of the Donbas offensive, a move Western officials said appeared to be aimed at resolving the confusion and missteps that plagued Russian forces in the first phase of the war.
Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov, has been the site of an intense siege by Russian forces for weeks, and the city now resembles an apocalyptic landscape. Russian forces are fighting street-by-street combat with determined Ukrainian marines and the Azov Battalion.
On April 11, Myhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a post on Twitter that Ukrainian forces were "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol.
Speaking to South Korea's parliament on April 11, Zelenskiy said Russia had "completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes".
"Tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed at least," he said according to a transcript from the president’s
office.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko was quoted on April 12 as saying that the latest estimate was that around 21,000 civilian residents of Mariupol have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian and Western officials also said they were investigating reports that a chemical weapon might have been used against Azov fighters and Ukrainian marines in Mariupol.
A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity was quoted by Reuters on April 12 as saying that the United States did not have information to confirm any movement of chemical agents by Russia in or near Ukraine.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has also suffered major damage, but remains under Ukrainian control. Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration, said in a post on Telegram on April 11 that eight people were killed by shelling, but Ukrainian forces continued to defend the city.
Peace talks are all but stalled now, as Zelenskiy's government rejects Russian ultimatums, and the Kremlin shifts its attention to the Donbas. European diplomats have sought, unsuccessfully so far, to try to nudge Russian President Vladimir Putin away from continued onslaught.
Speaking on April 12 during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia, Putin called the war and its military objectives "noble," and he predicted Russian forces would be successful.
"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Putin was quoted as saying.
Putin asserted again that Russia was forced to invade Ukraine as a way to ensure Russia's security. Among other arguments, the Kremlin has said Ukraine joining NATO would be a critical threat to Russia. For its part, NATO has said Ukraine might join the alliance someday in the future, but not anytime soon.
The Russian leader also again asserted that Russian forces were helping people in Ukraine; an echo of another Kremlin argument that native Russian-speakers in Ukraine were somehow in danger.
"On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself," Putin argued. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision."
Podolyak said peace talks were very hard but they were continuing at the level of working sub-groups. He told Reuters that Russia was trying to put pressure on the talks with its public statements.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Biden Presses India Not To Increase Purchase Of Russian Oil
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to accelerate purchases of Russian oil, saying doing so would not be in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.
Biden, who is seeking to build a wider coalition of nations opposed to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, told Modi during an hourlong video call on April 11 that India's position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources.
“The president also made clear that he doesn’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy or other commodities,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Biden also told Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its sources of energy, Psaki said, but did not did not disclose whether India had made any commitments on energy imports.
As the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income, India has stepped up recently with a major purchase.
India also signaled restraint when it was among 58 countries that last week abstained from a U.S.-led effort to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations.
The call was characterized as “warm” and “candid,” but the White House could not say if India stood with the United States in fully condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the choice ultimately rested with Modi's government.
Biden opened the video conversation by emphasizing the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying that the United States and India are going to “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war" on food and other commodities.
“The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship, and of shared values,” Biden said.
During the call Modi called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and noted that an Indian student lost his life during the war. He said he has spoken with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appealing to both for peace.
Also on April 11, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met in person with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Austin appealed to India to act together with fellow democracies, saying now more than ever “democracies must stand together to defend the values that we all share.”
Blinken and Jaishankar said India's defense modernization needs were a key topic that they discussed at length.
"Today we are able and willing to be a partner of choice with India across virtually every realm," Blinken said at a joint news conference following the talks.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail
Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian opposition activist, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for disobeying a police order.
The Khamovniki district court in Moscow pronounced the sentence on April 12, a day after Kara-Murza was arrested by police outside his home.
According to Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, the police said at the hearing that the politician "behaved inadequately after seeing police officers, changed the trajectory of his movement, started moving faster, ignored the officers' demand to stop, and tried to escape."
Prokhorov rejected the police account, saying that Kara-Murza was met by police officers at the entrance to his apartment block and they detained him right after he stepped out of his car.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest comes amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which started on February 24.
Kara-Murza has built substantial support among U.S. lawmakers over the years, who have championed his case.
"The United States is troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in in a post on Twitter. "We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release."
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the poisoning of another opposition figure, Aleksei Navalny.
German Media Company Hires Journalist Who Protested Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In On-Air Broadcast
A Russian journalist who last month protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine by interrupting a live news broadcast on Russian state television has been hired by a German media company.
Marina Ovsyannikova has taken a job working as a freelance correspondent for Die Welt, the media group announced on April 11.
Ovsyannikova, 43, will report from Ukraine, Russia, and other places for the Die Welt newspaper and for the news outlet's TV channel.
Ovsyannikova burst onto the set of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One on March 14, holding a poster reading in part “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
Ovsyannikova, who was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest, published her first opinion piece in Die Welt's online edition on April 11. Titled The Russians Are Afraid, the piece discussed the consequences of her protest.
While it triggered a wave of support worldwide, the Kremlin condemned her action. She has been charged with "discrediting" the armed forces.
She may face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles (more than $500) if found guilty and could face harsher repercussions for her actions under a new law that makes the distribution of "false information about Russian armed forces" punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Ulf Poschardt, editor in chief of the Welt Group and spokesman for the management of WeltN24 said Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers at a crucial moment with an "unembellished view" of reality.
“In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics -- despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her,” Poschardt said.
Her job with Die Welt will afford her more visibility and therefore her security will improve, he told the dpa news agency.
Poschardt denied that Die Welt was trying to send a political signal to President Vladimir Putin by hiring Ovsyannikova.
"We do journalism, not politics," he said. "Good, courageous, incorruptible journalism is a threat to every autocrat and dictator. It is also a threat to those who narrow the corridor of opinion in open societies like ours."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Seven Individuals In Balkan Countries, Accusing Them Of Corruption
The United States has imposed sanctions on seven people in four Balkan countries, accusing them of threatening the stability of the region through corruption, criminal activity, and other actions.
The U.S. Treasury Department on April 11 announced the sanctions in anews release naming the seven people -- two each from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and North Macedonia, and one from Montenegro.
“The people designated today constitute a serious threat to regional stability, institutional trust, and the aspirations of those seeking democratic and judicious governance in the Western Balkans,” said Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
Among those sanctioned are Svetozar Marovic, former deputy president of the Montenegro Democratic Party of Socialists and former president of the Serbia and Montenegro common state. Marovic was arrested in 2015 by Montenegro authorities over suspected involvement in corruption relating to construction projects.
Marovic signed two plea deals in 2016 admitting to all the corruption charges against him but fled to Serbia before serving a sentence of multiple years in prison and returning more than $1 million to the state.
After the sanctions were announced, the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica called on Marovic to return to Montenegro and face justice.
"We hope today's actions will further galvanize [Montenegrin] authorities to tackle corruption. We know the public demands it," Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke said on Twitter.
The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Aqif Rakipi, a former member of parliament from Albania; Ylli Ndroqi, a media owner whose assets were seized by the Albanian government; and Bosnian officials Asim Sarajlic and Gordana Tadic.
Rakipi has long been involved in organized crime and has been a “destabilizing influence on political processes in Albania,” the department said, alleging that organized crime groups in Albania have offered money, gifts, or promises of jobs or concessions in return for votes for their preferred political party.
Rakipi lost his seat in Albania’s parliament in 2018 after prosecutors confirmed his role in criminal activity under an alias.
Ndroqi used media outlets formerly under his control to extort and blackmail Albanian citizens and facilitated bribes on behalf of an entity seeking to do business in Albania, Treasury said without specifying the entity.
Sarajlic is a member of the Bosnian parliament and was until recently a high-ranking official in the Party of Democratic Action (SDA). Sarajlic has been indicted for abuse of office and influence peddling, and has abused his position in relation to BH Telecom, a large state-owned enterprise, the Treasury Department said.
Tadic was removed from her position as chief prosecutor following her failure to assign cases to prosecutors using an automated case distribution system designed to prevent decisions based on personal or political reasons. In addition, she reportedly used her position to promote her own personal and familial interests, Treasury said.
Tadic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that she had not been informed about the sanctions and that she was surprised and disappointed.
"What kind of corruption? I don't know where [the allegations] came from," she said. "I work honestly," she added.
The Treasury Department also sanctioned Nikola Gruevski, the former prime minister of North Macedonia, and Sasho Mijalkov, the former chief of counterintelligence.
Gruevski has been convicted and remains a suspect in numerous cases of corruption and has been accused of abuse of money laundering and other offenses related to his time as prime minister from 2006 to 2016, the Treasury Department said.
"He has continuously evaded capture for his 2018 conviction by a court in North Macedonia on corruption related charges, which represents a serious setback for accountability for corruption and corruption-related activities in North Macedonia." the department said.
The Treasury Department’s actions freeze any U.S. assets of the designated individuals and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
In a separate statement on April 11, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Gruevski, Mijalkov, and Tadic, also accusing them of various corruption-related activities, and banned them from entering the United States.
After a meeting in Berlin with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for Western Balkan countries' efforts to join the EU to be accelerated.
"My impression is that we are living in a new era and it also has to do with the Russian aggression" in Ukraine, Scholz said at a joint news conference with Rama.
The need to seek common positions within the EU has been reinforced, he said, and that is why "the moment is favorable for the advancement" of the Western Balkans' accession process, he added.
With reporting by Reuters
Explosion Caused By Gas Leak Kills Six In Apartment Block In Moscow Region
Six people, including three children, have been killed and five injured after an explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed two upper levels of a five-story apartment block in the city of Stupino, south of Moscow.
The Moscow regional directorate of the Emergency Ministry said initially that two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed by the explosion, which took place on April 11, adding that the blast forced the evacuation of 60 people, including 10 children.
The directorate said hours later that rescue teams recovered four more bodies from the debris.
Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said the damaged building's restoration may take up to eight months if experts deem it is possible to be repaired. If not, it will be demolished.
Gas explosions occur with some frequency in Russia due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax
EU Warns Of Possible Food Crisis Sparked By Russia's War On Ukraine
The European Union has warned that Russia's war against Ukraine is putting the world on the brink of a food crisis as the Ukrainian economy, based in large part on agriculture, collapses.
A day after the World Bank said that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by nearly half this year, the EU’s top diplomat said on April 11 that Russia’s bombing of fields and the blocking of ports keeping ships from leaving with grain is sending shockwaves well beyond the country’s borders at a time when the global economy is already struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
"They are causing scarcity. They are bombing Ukrainian cities and provoking hunger in the world. They are provoking hunger in our world," Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Borrell’s warning adds to concerns raised by a World Bank report released on April 10 that said economic output in Ukraine is expected to contract by 45 percent, with the final extent of the country's economic decline ultimately depending on the "duration and intensity of the war."
"The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for the Europe and Central Asia region.
Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24. Since then, it has been hit with waves of sanctions from the West, crippling its economy and isolating it from most of the world, both diplomatically and economically.
The World Bank forecasts that Russia’s economy will contract by 11 percent this year due to the crushing sanctions.
Russia has destroyed Mariupol, a key Ukrainian port on the Sea of Azov, and severely damaged other major cities, including Kharkiv, the second-largest by population.
It has also bombed airports and rail lines while many bridges have been blown up, compounding the long-term damage being inflicted on Ukraine’s economy.
Meanwhile, more than 10 million Ukrainians, or nearly a quarter of the population, are believed to have left their homes to escape the fighting, including more than 4 million who have sought shelter in other countries.
“The war is causing severe damage to the economies of Ukraine and the rest of emerging and developing Europe and Central Asia, but the impacts are reverberating far beyond the region to every corner of the globe. The poorest and most vulnerable will be hit hardest,” Bjerde said, noting that Russia and Ukraine combined supply over 25 percent of world wheat exports.
“Countries in the region were already bracing for a sharp slowdown in 2022 due to a global deceleration in growth and trade, continued COVID-19 disruptions, inflationary pressures, debt sustainability concerns, and rising interest rates. The war in Ukraine has compounded these challenges, with the economic impacts being felt through multiple channels, including commodity and financial markets, trade and migration links, remittances, and investor confidence,” she added.
Britain Sanctions Bosnian Serb Politicians For Pushing 'De Facto Secession' Of Republika Srpska
Britain has announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, accusing them of attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina by pushing policies that amount to a "de facto secession."
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cited the policies on April 11 and asserted that the pair had been "encouraged" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's example.
"These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard-won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans," she said.
"With these tough sanctions we are showing that the enemies of peace will be held to account," Truss added.
Dodik and Cvijanovic -- the first to be targeted under London's Bosnia sanctions regime -- now face British travel bans and any assets or property they hold in the United Kingdom will be frozen.
Britain says that Dodik and Cvijanovic "have used their positions of authority to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska...in direct contravention of the country's constitution."
Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
Dodik launched the action using “divisive, dangerous, nationalist rhetoric, disrupting domestic and regional peace and inciting ethnic hatred and genocide denial," Britain said.
Before Dodik moved to launch the Serb withdrawal from Bosnia’s joint army in December, he traveled to Moscow, stoking the appearance that the move had the backing of Russia.
Cvijanovic, the president of the Republika Srpska entity, "publicly praised war criminals and denied the genocide in Srebrenica" in submitting draft laws in Republika Srpska that sought to transfer state competencies to the entity level, Britain said.
In response Dodik said that Republika Srpska would speed up the procedure to break contact and cooperation with the British ambassador to Bosnia.
He told a session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly that he did not care about the sanctions, had no property in Britain, and had not been there for 10 years.
He then read a statement from the British Embassy repeating Truss’s comments and stating that Dodik and Cvijanovic have acted in direct violation of the Dayton accords. After reading the statement he said, "Imagine all that nonsense."
Cvijanovic also said during the parliamentary session that she does not have property or accounts in Britain and is not personally hurt by the sanctions.
The Dayton accords created two highly autonomous entities -- Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- that share some joint institutions. The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Dodik is under U.S. sanctions over corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Ukraine Exhumes Bucha Victims For Forensic Tests, Reburial
Amnesty Calls On Russian Authorities To Open Trial Of Former Journalist Safronov
MOSCOW -- Amnesty International has called on Russian authorities to open to the public the ongoing trial of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former Russian journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.
In a statement on April 11, Amnesty expressed concern over the increasing number of trials in the country involving charges of high treason and called on authorities to release the 31-year-old Safronov, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
"Especially concerning is the status of secrecy of such cases that is labeled to all the materials, due to which lawyers are forced to sign papers barring them from making the details of the cases public," the rights group said.
The Moscow City Court began Safronov's trial on April 4 on a charge that he passed secret information about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to NATO member the Czech Republic in 2017.
Safronov, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Commission Repeats Claim That Russian Plot Caused 2010 Crash That Killed Top Polish Officials
A Polish government special commission has again claimed that a Russian assassination plan was behind the plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and senior members of his administration in 2010.
The commission’s latest report once more alleges that explosives planted on the Soviet-made Tu-154M plane caused the crash on April 10, 2010, in the western Russian city of Smolensk.
In addition to Kaczynski, the crash took the lives of his wife and more than 90 government and armed forces officials as well as many prominent Poles.
Their deaths were the result of an “act of unlawful interference by the Russian side,” the commission's head Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference on April 11.
He denied that any mistakes were made by the Polish crew despite bad weather at the time of the crash.
Two earlier reports by Polish and Russian experts on aviation incidents said the crash in dense fog at the Smolensk airport, which did not have sophisticated aviation equipment, was the result of human error. They found no proof of foul play.
But many Poles, including top members of the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), have questioned the results of the investigation conducted by the previous centrist government.
The latest report repeats many previous allegations made by the commission, which was appointed by the current government, and drums up hostility toward Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, now in its eighth week.
Lech Kaczynski’s twin brother, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, addressing a crowd of several thousand people in front of the presidential palace on April 10, recalled his brother's policies that were hostile to Moscow and again pointed the finger at Moscow.
Russia has categorically rejected any responsibility for the crash.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Kyrgyz Ex-President Again Removed From Courtroom For 'Disrupting Order'
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has been removed from the courtroom for the second time in three days after he began disrupting proceedings during his trial on a charge of attempting to seize power amid anti-government protests in October 2020.
As a hearing at the Birinchi Mai district court on April 11 resumed, Atambaev shouted "shame!" He also began kicking the glass walls of his defendant's enclosure and again stated that his poor state of health precluded him from being in the courtroom.
After people present in the courtroom started expressing support for the former president, the judge ordered the bailiffs to remove Atambaev from the room.
The judge already had to remove Atambaev on April 8 for "deliberately disrupting order in the courtroom" after the former president started kicking the glass enclosure, saying that he could not be in the courtroom due to his medical condition.
Earlier last week, Atambaev said he felt sick, and the trial was adjourned after an ambulance arrived at the court to take the former president to receive medical care.
On April 5, Atambaev said he felt better but refused to testify at the trial.
The charge against Atambaev stems from his participation in anti-government rallies in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
In the wake of the protests, Atambaev, who was then serving an 11-year prison term he was handed earlier that year for his role in the illegal release of a notorious crime boss, Aziz Batukaev, in 2013, was shortly released and along with several other politicians joined the protests. He was later rearrested.
The 65-year-old Atambaev, who denies any wrongdoing, was arrested in August 2019 after he surrendered to police following a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters.
The move to detain Atambaev was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev’s release.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev's other trial linked to the 2019 violence is currently taking place as well. He and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Austrian Leader Pessimistic After Talks With Putin Amid Preparations For Major Russian Assault In Southeast
A fresh diplomatic effort by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer offered little hope of a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, where officials say Russia is poised to unleash a massive offensive as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory from its neighbor's eastern regions.
Austria's leader told reporters after meeting with President Vladimir Putin on April 11 that he was pessimistic about the success of negotiations and described Putin as having "massively entered into a logic of war."
"I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin," said Nehammer, the first EU leader to meet Putin face-to-face since the war began. "The offensive [in eastern Ukraine] is evidently being prepared on a massive scale."
Russia is believed to be preparing for a potentially decisive showdown that experts say could start within days with a full-scale offensive. The goal is believed to be connecting occupied Crimea with territory in the southeast occupied by Moscow-backed separatist in the area known as the Donbas.
"We forecast that active combat will begin in these areas in the nearest time," Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
A key city in the region, Mariupol, once home to more than 400,000 people, has been under assault since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
If Russia finally captures it, it could link troops advancing from the east with those in Crimea and shift their focus to a new attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces in the east.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, insisted Mariupol's defenders were still holding out.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers that Mariupol has been destroyed and tens of thousands people have been killed there. The number has not been independently confirmed.
A separatist leader in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told Russia's RIA news agency that more than 5,000 people may have been killed in Mariupol. He said Ukrainian forces were responsible.
The number of people leaving the city has fallen because Russian forces had slowed pre-departure checks, Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy said late on April 11 in a video message to the nation thatUkraine could unblock Mariupol if it received enough heavy weapons.
"Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner. To completely destroy the enemy on our land, and to fulfill those tasks that are obvious to...our people. In particular, to unblock Mariupol," he said. "If we got planes and enough heavy armored vehicles, the necessary artillery, we could do it."
Weekend strikes hampered evacuations in and around another major city, Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, which has been under bombardment for weeks.
Authorities in Kharkiv warned people not to go near what they said were landmines being dropped on the city. Security forces cordoned off an area as they cleared a number of the small devices scattered on residential streets.
Earlier, authorities issued a warning that Russian forces had been dropping what they said were parachute bombs on Kharkiv.
U.S. President Joe Biden held a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to ask him not to accelerate purchases of Russian oil.
Biden, who is seeking to build a wider coalition of nations opposed to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, told Modi during an hourlong video call on April 11 that India's position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia was responsible for the escalating global food crisis because of its bombing of wheat stocks and preventing ships from carrying grain abroad.
And the World Trade Organization cautioned separately that the war could almost halve global trade growth this year.
The United Nations on April 11 heard accounts of rape and violence by Russian forces.
Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, said the rights group's emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape, involving 12 women and girls.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg," she told the UN Security Council, according to Reuters. "We know and see -- and we want you to hear our voices -- that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."
Russia's deputy UN ambassador denied the allegations and accused Ukraine and allies of "a clear intention to present Russian soldiers as sadists and rapists."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Mom, This Is Hell': Russians Confront Rising Casualties, Costs Of Ukraine War2
In Russia's War On Ukraine, Effective Satellites Are Few And Far Between3
Clearing The Lethal Litter Of War4
For Money Or A Passport: Many Kyrgyz Fighting Alongside Russians In Ukraine5
Russian Ruble Falls Sharply As Moscow Scraps Some Capital Controls6
Austrian Leader Pessimistic After Talks With Putin Amid Preparations For Major Russian Assault In Southeast7
Russia Appoints Notorious General To Oversee Ukraine War Amid Setbacks, U.S. Says8
Interview: How Can Ukraine Prepare For a New Fight Against Russia In The Donbas?9
Nasty, Repressive, Aggressive -- Yes. But Is Russia Fascist? Experts Say 'No.'10
Pro-Russia Supporters Rally In Germany, Face Off With Counterdemonstrators
Subscribe