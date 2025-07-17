Stolen Childhoods: Underage Marriages Still Haunt Central Asia

In spite of international laws banning marriage for minors, girls in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are commonly forced into marrying before reaching adulthood. One young Tajik woman described leaving school at 17 to perform housework for her husband's family, while a young Kyrgyz woman said she was kidnapped by her suitor at just 16. Human rights defenders say both countries are taking steps against such practices but warn that social changes are needed at the same time.