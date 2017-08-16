Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Tekebaev Handed 8-Year Prison Sentence

BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz court has sentenced opposition leader Omurbek Tekebaev and his co-defendant to eight years in prison each on corruption charges.

A court in Bishkek found Tekebaev and former Emergency Situations Minister Duishonkul Chotonov, guilty of bribe-taking on August 16.

After the judge pronounced the verdict and sentence, Tekebaev's supporters started shouting in protest.

Tekebaev told them, "Everything will be fine!"

Tekebaev is the leader of the opposition Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party, which says the trial is a politically motivated effort to keep him out of a presidential vote this autumn.

Investigators say Tekebaev and Chotonov received a $1 million bribe from a Russian businessman in 2010, when Tekebaev was deputy prime minister.

Both denied any wrongdoing.

Ata-Meken has alleged that the government launched the case in an effort to stifle dissent ahead of the October 15 presidential election in the Central Asian country and keep Tekebaev off the ballot.

Tekebaev was arrested in late February. On March 5, Ata-Meken named him as its candidate for the presidential election.

