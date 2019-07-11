Large Fire Breaks Out At Power Station Near Moscow

A large fire has broken out at a power station in the town of Mytishchi, near the Russian capital, and at least eight people have been injured, according to local officials.



Russian news agencies quote eyewitnesses and emergency officials as saying that flames leaping into the sky at the facility were up to 50 meters high.

The Emergencies Ministry's Moscow branch told the Interfax news agency that the fire erupted at a high-pressure gas pump on the premises of the station and there is a danger that the blaze could spread to nearby buildings.

Emergency officials quoted by Russian news agencies say at least eight people have been injured.



In firefighting terms, the blaze has been given the highest level of difficulty.

There has been no immediate information about casualties.

Reports say that fire brigades have arrived at the site.



The Mytishchi power station TETs-27 has been in operation since 1992. Its total capacity is 1,068 megawatts and the main fuel used at the station is natural gas.



The town of Mytishchi is located just northeast of Moscow, some 20 kilometers from the city center.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, Interfax, and Reuters