War Damage In Ukraine, Seen From Above And On The Ground

The latest satellite images taken on the first day of Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine show damage and destruction to Ukrainian airports and military infrastructure inflicted by air strikes or missile attacks.
The photos also reveal the movement of Russian forces into the country on February 24. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir also photographed damage to Russian military equipment, including Grad missile launchers near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 25.
The photos also reveal the movement of Russian forces into the country on February 24. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir also photographed damage to Russian military equipment, including Grad missile launchers near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 25.