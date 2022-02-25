War Damage In Ukraine, Seen From Above And On The Ground

Accessibility links

The latest satellite images taken on the first day of Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine show damage and destruction to Ukrainian airports and military infrastructure inflicted by air strikes or missile attacks.

The photos also reveal the movement of Russian forces into the country on February 24. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir also photographed damage to Russian military equipment, including Grad missile launchers near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 25.
The burned-out hulk of a Russian Grad missile launcher and the body of a soldier near Kharkiv on February 25.
The burned-out hulk of a Russian Grad missile launcher and the body of a soldier near Kharkiv on February 25.
The remnants of a Russian military vehicle near Kharkiv on February 25.
New images from February 24 show damage to fuel storage areas and other airport infrastructure at an airfield in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.
A closer view of the damage at the Chuhuiv airfield.
A satellite photo released by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising after an explosion at the Chuhuiv airfield. &nbsp;
A closer view of the site of the explosion at Chuhuiv airfield.
The Mykolaiv air base in southern Ukraine was hit by Russian air strikes, according to&nbsp;Planet Labs PBC.
A new field hospital established approximately 16 kilometers east of Ukraine&#39;s border, near Krasnaya Yaruga, Russia.
Maxar says this is a base for ground-attack helicopters near Tomarovka, Russia.
A ground-attack helicopter in flight near Tomarovka.
Ground forces deployed near Krasnaya Yaruga, Russia.
A convoy of military vehicles near Sergievka, Russia.
A satellite image shows a convoy of military vehicles near Sergiyevka, Russia.
Russian forces deployed in the western outskirts of Belgorod, Russia.
In western Belarus, military forces and more than 50 heavy equipment transporters (HETs) have assembled at the Brestsky training area near Brest. Additional equipment is positioned at the nearby rail yard.
Military forces near Brest in the western Belarus
Military forces near Brest in the western Belarus.
