'It's Safe Here': Belarusians Adjust To Exile In Latvia

Amid brutal repression in Belarus, increasing numbers of people are finding political asylum in neighboring Latvia. Many left in the blink of an eye, leaving everything behind, and are now struggling to adjust. "On the one hand, everything is similar, but I can't get used to the fact that at demonstrations, the police are there to protect us," says journalist Nasta Zakharevich, an RFE/RL contributor who was arrested twice and spent weeks behind bars before deciding to flee.