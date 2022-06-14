After Hiding 21 Months At Swedish Embassy, Belarusian Father, Son Escape Minsk

A Belarusian father and son have evaded around-the-clock secret-service surveillance to flee their country after spending almost two years at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk, where they were living to avoid arrest after demonstrating against an August 2020 presidential election widely seen as falsified. The official results gave victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, but weren't recognized by the West. Vital and Uladzislau Kuznechyk spoke to Current Time in Latvia on June 10.