Latvian President: It's Up To The Belarusian People To Change The Regime

Latvian President Egils Levits says the international community is doing all it can to support the Belarusian people and punish the regime in Minsk following a presidential election in August 2020 that is widely considered to have been fraudulent. But Levits says changing the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka is ultimately up to Belarusians. Levits spoke to RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on August 23 on the sidelines of an International Crimean Platform Summit.