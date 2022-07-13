Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latvian Cities Announce Halt On Accepting Ukrainian Refugees

Latvian Cities Announce Halt On Accepting Ukrainian Refugees
Embed
Latvian Cities Announce Halt On Accepting Ukrainian Refugees

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:13 0:00

Many Latvian cities, including the capital, Riga, will no longer accept Ukrainian refugees. The state program to support Ukrainian refugees is suffering from a lack of funding and local authorities have said they no longer have the money to house people. Many refugees are at risk of becoming homeless -- the government cannot afford to pay for their hotel accommodation and it is too expensive for those without jobs to rent housing by themselves.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG