How A Latvian Volunteer Driver Helps Ukrainians Escape From Russia

Hundreds of Ukrainians have found their only escape route from Russia's 6-month-old war is into Russia. Jonas Luskiavic, a Latvian volunteer driver, has given up his profession as a shoemaker to help Ukrainians get to the European Union. He knows the border crossings into the Baltic states, how to get his contacts to those inside Russia, and responds as soon as people call him for help. A Ukrainian family Luskiavic is helping recounts being interrogated by Russians for eight hours and trekking on foot to reach the EU border.