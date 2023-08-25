News
Four Latvians Detained For Allegedly Spying For Russia
Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) said on August 25 that it had detained four Latvian nationals on suspicion of spying for Russia's Federal Security Service. Three were sent to pretrial detention, while the fourth was ordered not to leave the country and to report to investigators if he decides to change permanent address. According to the VDD, the men are suspected of "carrying out activities aimed against freedom of actions, immunity, economic, social, and physical safety of other individuals." The detentions came after investigators searched 14 sites and confiscated an unspecified number of documents and information. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Ultra-Nationalist Detained In Finland On Ukraine's Request
Finnish media reports on August 25 said police have detained Yan Petrovsky, a Russian ultra-nationalist and former commander of the Rusich saboteur group that fights alongside of Russia's armed forces against Ukraine. According to the reports, Petrovsky is wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of committing war crimes in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014-2015. The Russian Embassy in Helsinki said it had been informed about "detention of a Russian national at Kyiv's request." The United States and the European Union sanctioned Rusich and its commanders for taking part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tsikhanouskaya Says Independence Of Belarus 'Under Greatest Threat'
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, marking the 32nd anniversary of Belarus's adoption of a document issued by the Supreme Soviet of Belarus to assert its independence from the Soviet Union, said her country’s independence has come under its "greatest threat" ever because of the rule of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
In a video statement posted on YouTube on August 25, Tsikhanouskaya said that 32 years ago "the dream of many generations" of Belarusians came true as Belarusian independence arrived thanks to "the heroism of past generations."
That has all changed, she added, with moves Lukashenka has taken to align the country closely with neighboring Russia, including allowing the Kremlin to stage military operations from Belarusian territory since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"Today, our country again finds itself at a crossroads: to become a part of 'the Russian world' and be absorbed within an empire or to escape its clutches and become a wealthy and free European nation. Today we again have to stand for our independence, because its is under its greatest threat ever in modern history," she said.
"There are Russian soldiers on our territory now, their military bases as well. There are mercenaries, criminals who are destroying Ukrainian cities and killing civilians. [Russia's] nuclear weapons are here, turning Belarus into a target on military maps," Tsikhanouskaya said.
Lukashenka has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since taking power in 1994.
He claimed to have won a sixth term in office in an election in August 2020, which the opposition and many Western government say was rigged.
Since then, he has cracked down hard on dissent and civil society, jailing hundreds and forcing most of the country's opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, to flee in fear of their safety and freedom.
The Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic was issued by the Supreme Soviet of Belarus to assert its independence from the Soviet Union. First approved on July 27, 1990, the declaration initiated the process of Belarus' eventual independence on August 25, 1991. Less than four months later, the Soviet Union was officially dissolved.
Six Crimean Tatars Detained By De Facto Authorities In Russian-Annexed Crimea
Russian-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea on August 24 detained six Crimean Tatars on charges of organizing a terrorist group and participating in its activities. Three of the charged, Ruslan Asanov, Remzi Nemetulayev, and Ametkhan Umerov were sent by a de facto court in Simferopol on August 25 to pretrial detention for at least two months. The three men pleaded not guilty. The other three, Seydamet Mustafayev, Abdulmedzhit Seytumerov, and Eldar Yakubov, are awaiting a court decision on their restrictions. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, many of whom openly protested the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
NGOs Launch Petition Against Internet Blockage, Slowdowns By Kazakh Officials
A group of nongovernmental organizations have urged Kazakh authorities to cancel legislation that allows the government to block or slow access to the Internet. Nongovernmental organizations, including MediaNet International Journalism Center, Legal Media Center, Civil Expertise, Erkindik Kanaty, Eurasian Digital Foundation, Digital Paradigm, and Internet Freedom Kazakhstan initiated a petition for the move, expressing concern that an Internet shutdown during a January crackdown last year highlights their concerns over the state's ability to deprive the public of access to information. In 2021, Freedom House designated Kazakhstan as a "non-free Internet" nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service click here.
Head Of Ukraine's Emergency Service Dismissed, Says Interior Minister Klymenko
Serhiy Kruk, the head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, has been dismissed, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on August 25 on Telegram, without giving a reason for the move. Klymenko said Kruk's deputy, Volodymyr Demchuk, would serve as acting head. The move appears to be connected to a helicopter crash in January that killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and state secretary Yuriy Lubkovich, plus 11 other people, including a child. Kruk and three other officials from the Emergency Service were accused of negligence and violating flight safety rules in approving the flight in bad weather conditions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Founding Chairman Of Belarusian Culture Society In Siberia Detained In Belarus
Belarusian authorities in the northeastern district of Polatsk have detained Aleh Rudakou, the former founding chairman of the Belarusian Culture Society in the Russian region of Irkutsk. The Minsk-based Vyasna human right center said on August 24 that Rudakou's wife, Volha, was also detained. The reason for the detention remains unknown. Rudakou, once a well-known public figure among Belarusian diaspora, moved from Siberia to his native village in Belarus in 2013 after leading the Belarusian Culture society in Irkutsk for 17 years. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Belarusian Political Prisoner Viktoria Haurylina Goes On Trial Amid Crackdown
Another political prisoner in Belarus, Viktoria Haurylina, has gone on trial amid a part of a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent. The Homel regional court started the trial on August 25. Haurylina was arrested in late January and charged with financing an extremist group and the illegal access and distribution of private information. It is not clear what the charges stem from. The trial is being held behind closed doors. Belarus has seen a wave of arrests for those critical of the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kremlin Claims It Wasn't Involved In Plane Crash Believed To Have Killed Wagner Boss
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the plane crash near Moscow that is believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group that ran afoul of President Vladimir Putin by launching a short-lived mutiny against Russia's top army brass over how the war against Ukraine was being conducted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told a news conference on August 25 that tests to identify the 10 victims and an investigation were still being carried out into the crash, a day after Putin broke his silence on the August 23 accident, referring to Prigozhin in the past tense while sending his condolences to the families of those who perished.
Prigozhin's name was on the plane's manifest but it has not yet been officially confirmed that he was on the plane, which mysteriously crashed north of Moscow.
Britain's Defense Ministry said on August 25 that while there is not yet "definitive proof" that Prigozhin was onboard and he is known to exercise "exceptional" security measures, "it is highly likely that he is indeed dead."
Putin called Prigozhin "a talented man," who made "serious mistakes," though he didn't elaborate on the miscues made by the man who just two months earlier led a short-lived mutiny against the Russian military and presented the most serious challenge to the Russian leader in his more than two decades in power.
Prigozhin, for years a close ally of Putin, was not arrested or detained at the time of the mutiny, but the president denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
"There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane's passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle," Peskov said.
"All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions," he said.
Wagner commander and co-founder Dmitry Utkin was also listed among the seven passengers on the Wagner jet, Russia's aviation authority said, quoting the airline. Two pilots and a flight attendant also were onboard the plane, the aviation authority said, adding an investigation into the incident has been launched.
While there has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin or the Defense Ministry that Prigozhin and Utkin died, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner has pronounced him dead.
The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia."
Grey Zone also reported that another private jet owned by Prigozhin landed safely in the Moscow region. The information could not be independently verified immediately.
The deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin, if proven true, would be a severe blow to the Wagner group, which was key in Russia's battle to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut earlier this year.
Wagner soldiers have also been deployed to Syria, where Russia supports President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war and in Libya, where they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Hifter. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.
"The demise of Prigozhin would almost certainly have a deeply destabilizing effect on the Wagner Group," the British Defense Ministry said.
"His personal attributes of hyper-activity, exceptional audacity, a drive for results and extreme brutality permeated Wagner and are unlikely to be matched by any successor.... Wagner's leadership vacuum would be compounded by the reports that founder and field commander Dimitry Utkin and logistics chief Valery Chekalov also died."
The Wagner chief's whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny. He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.
Earlier he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated that helped end the mutiny.
The Wagner insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court Exonerates 240 Members Of Basmachi Movement
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court has exonerated 240 people convicted in the 1920-1930s by the Soviet regime for taking part in the Basmachi (Raiders) movement, which fiercely fought against Russian and Soviet forces. The Supreme Court announced on August 24 its decision to exonerate the men, many of whom were sentenced to death and others who were incarcerated for many years. The Basmachi movement that started during World War I in Central Asia was eradicated by the Soviets by the late 1920s. However, clashes between Soviet armed forces and remaining Basmachi rebels along the border with Afghanistan continued until the early 1930s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Heineken Exits Russia With One-Euro Sale Of Operations
Dutch brewer Heineken said on August 25 it had completed its exit from Russia by selling its operations there to Russia's Arnest Group for a symbolic one euro. The world's second largest brewer said the deal had received all the required approvals and was likely to leave it with exceptional losses of 300 million euros ($324.8 million). Heineken announced its intention to exit Russia in March 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, acknowledging that the process had taken longer than expected. Many multinational companies flocked to leave Russia after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, but the Kremlin has retaliated by seizing some assets. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Ukraine Trade Strikes As Kyiv Reports 'Successes' In South
Russia said it has thwarted a massive wave of drone attacks on occupied Crimea and a missile strike on Kaluga as Ukraine's military reported deadly air and drone strikes on its regions.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on August 25 in a statement that its air defense neutralized 42 drones, nine of which were allegedly shot down while the other 33 were "suppressed by electronic means and crashed without reaching their target."
The Moscow-appointed head of Sevastopol region in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea's Cape Khersones.
The Russian ministry also said a Ukrainian missile was downed in Kaluga, a region just southwest of Moscow, while Russian Telegram channels reported blasts in the sky above the Kaluga, Tula, and Moscow regions, likely caused by antiaircraft fire.
Telegram channel Baza reported that the missile was shot down near the Shaikovka military airfield in Kaluga region, some 300 kilometers southwest of Moscow.
Two major Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, temporarily ceased operations, Russian TASS news agency reported.
There we no immediate reports of casualties or damages.
Moscow and its surrounding have been targeted frequently by drone attacks in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported Russian air and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight, adding that there were casualties among civilians.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched seven missile and 47 air strikes...on the positions of our troops and on populated areas," the military said in its daily report, adding, "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population."
The military did not provide further details about the targets of the Russian strikes or the victims, saying that incoming information is "currently being clarified."
Ukraine's air defense separately reported that it had shot down four Russian cruise missiles above the Odesa region that had been launched from the Sea of Azov.
On the battlefields in eastern Ukraine, heavy fighting continued amid a seesaw of offensive and defensive actions by both sides.
Ukrainian forces are conducting offensive operations in the direction of the strategic southern city of Melitopol and in the area of Bakhmut in Donetsk, the General Staff said on August 25.
In the Kupyansk sector of the eastern Kharkiv region and in Avdiyivka in Donetsk, Kyiv's troops have been repelling successive Russian attempts to break the front line and advance to the west.
At least one civilian was wounded on August 25 in the Russian shelling of the village of Podoli in Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
The General Staff said its troops achieved some successes over the past 24 hours on the Orichiv-Tokmak axis toward Melitopol -- the same sector where it had liberated the village of Robotyne earlier in the week.
Around Bakhmut, the scene of some of the longest and fiercest battles this year, Ukrainian forces are on the offensive south of the city, it said.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said late on August 24 that the situation along the whole eastern front is "tense and very dynamic."
The claims could not immediately be verified.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on August 24 that he had spoken by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden and thanked him for his Independence Day greetings.
"The U.S. took the lead in rallying global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership enabled our struggle and bent the arc of history toward good," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
The United States said it will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 warplanes in October, joining a Western coalition that is helping to prepare Kyiv’s fliers on the sophisticated combat aircraft to join the fight against the Russian invasion.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder on August 24 said the program would begin in the state of Arizona following completion of English-language training sessions for Ukrainian pilots.
"These pilots will be conducting English-language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in September prior to attending F-16 flying training in Arizona," Ryder said without specifying the number of pilots.
The U.S. announcement came after reports out of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway that those NATO nations would be sending a number of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
U.S. Plans To Train Ukrainian Pilots On F-16s In Arizona Starting In October
The United States said it will begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 warplanes in October, joining a Western coalition that is helping to prepare Kyiv’s fliers on the sophisticated combat aircraft to join the fight against the Russian invasion.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder on August 24 said the program would begin in the state of Arizona following completion of English-language training sessions for Ukrainian pilots.
"These pilots will be conducting English-language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in September prior to attending F-16 flying training in Arizona," Ryder said without specifying the number of pilots.
Training of Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s is also expected to be conducted by an 11-nation coalition in Denmark and Romania in coming weeks. Greece also said it will provide training for Ukrainian pilots.
Denmark reportedly has already started training eight Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s at a Danish military base in Skrydstrup, along with maintenance and servicing personnel.
The U.S. announcement comes after reports out of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway that those NATO nations would be sending an undisclosed number of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 20 announced that Denmark had approved sending 19 of the advanced warplanes to Ukraine and that the Netherlands had agreed to send 42 F-16s -- although Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that while his country has 42 of the planes available, it has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.
On August 24, Norwegian broadcaster TV2, citing unnamed sources, said Oslo had decided to send an undisclosed number of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested F-16 fighters from its Western partners, and Denmark and the Netherlands were the first to answer the call. Kyiv has said it needs the planes to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of a significant Russian advantage over the skies of Ukraine.
Denmark has suggested its F-16s could be delivered by the end of the year after four to six months of training.
The United States has authorized Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver the American-made F-16s to Ukraine.
On August 21, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency that Kyiv may only use the Danish and Dutch F-16s within Ukrainian territory.
Russia on August 21 condemned the decisions by Denmark and the Netherlands to provide the warcraft.
"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency on August 21.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL’s Russian Service, and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions Over Forced Deportation, Transfer Of Ukraine Children
The U.S. State Department on August 24 imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine's children. The United States is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors. Ukraine's government estimates that Russian authorities have deported and/or forcibly displaced over 19,500 children from their homes since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Among those hit with sanctions was Artek, which the State Department said is a Russian government-owned "summer camp" located in Russian-occupied Crimea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
In Special Operation, Ukraine Raises Flag In Russian-Annexed Crimea On Independence Day
KYIV -- The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on August 24 said it had conducted a special operation in Russian-annexed Crimea along with the Ukrainian Navy in a mission coinciding with the country’s Independence Day and leading to the raising of the national flag again in the region.
"Special units reached the shores on watercrafts near settlements of Olenivka and Mayak," the HUR statement said. "During implementation of the assignment, Ukrainian defense forces entered battles with the occupier's units. The enemy suffered losses among military personnel [and] its military equipment was destroyed."
“Also, the national flag flew over Ukraine's Crimea again," it added, saying that Ukrainian units safely returned after carrying out the assignment.
The details could not immediately be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that HUR's units had conducted the special operation in Crimea.
"It is too early to talks about the liberation of Crimea.... Yes, those were our guys.... There were no casualties from our side, and that is a good news," Zelenskiy said during a joint press conference with visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Kyiv.
Sources within Ukraine's intelligence services told RFE/RL earlier that Ukrainian armed forces clashed with occupying Russian troops near the settlement of Mayak on Crimea's Tarkhankut Cape overnight.
The SHOT Telegram channel in Russia also reported about the clashes on the Tarkhankut Cape.
HUR official Andriy Yusov later confirmed the report, saying Ukrainian forces were assisted by the Ukrainian Navy during the fighting.
The 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as Russian air-defense systems, are located in Mayak.
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Also in 2014, backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk commonly known as Donbas.
After starting an ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops have occupied parts of other Ukrainian regions.
Ukraine has resisted the invasion and vowed to recapture all of its territory occupied by Russian forces.
Russian Man Sentenced To Six Years For Planning To Set Fire To Military Registration Office
Russia’s Southern District Military Court on August 24 sentenced Oleg Vazhdayev to a six-year prison term under a strict regime after he was found guilty of attempting to set fire to a military enlistment office in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Vazhdayev, who was detained in September 2022, had said he was trying to destroy his personal file and prevent his mobilization into the military. Vazhdayev claimed he had been tortured while under police detention. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and with the start of mobilization, more than 100 attempts to set fire to military buildings have been registered across the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
Taliban Says Two Arrested In Killing Of Female Afghan YouTube Star
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on August 24 said they have arrested two people suspected in the killing of female YouTuber Hora Sadat in the capital, Kabul, three days ago. Police officials said a woman and a man were being held on murder charges and that the investigation was continuing. Sadat had a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers and shared video clips on various social issues. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, violence against women has increased nationwide, and arrests and murders of journalists have increased. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
U.S. Targets Mother Of Chechen Strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, 10 Others With New Set Of Russian-Related Sanctions
U.S. authorities slapped financial sanctions and a travel ban on the mother of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov and 10 others under Russian-related sanctions. Aymani Kadyrova was targeted under the Global Magnitsky Act, which aims to target people deemed to have committed human rights offenses. Kadyrova was listed as having links to her son’s Akhmat Kadyrov foundation, which was previously sanctioned by U.S. authorities. Ramzan Kadyrov, who has run Chechnya for nearly 20 years as his own personal fiefdom, was previously sanctioned by U.S. officials. Akhmat Kadyrov, Ramzan Kadyrov’s father, was a former president of Chechnya who died in a bomb attack at a soccer stadium in 2004.
Iran's Judiciary Issues Another Warning Against Protests Over Amini's Death
Iran's judiciary has once again warned government opponents not to take to the streets to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month as tensions rise a year after the 22-year-old died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
Deputy Judiciary Chief Sadeq Rahimi told reporters on August 24 that Iranian intelligence and security agencies are "vigilantly monitoring" potential protest activities and that "any group aiming to disrupt social structures in the coming days will be identified and handed over to the judiciary."
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September 2022 because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Witnesses say security agents beat her during her arrest, while official autopsy reports blamed it on health conditions the family claims she didn't have.
Amini died on September 16 after being moved to a hospital, sparking mass protests that have continued for most of the past year.
Authorities have responded to the biggest challenge to the Islamic leadership since it came to power following the 1979 revolution with a heavy-handed crackdown that has seen hundreds killed, thousands arrested, and harsh penalties, including the death sentence for offenders.
Rahimi cautioned those pardoned by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this year for violations committed during the protests would be hit with even harder penalties if they are detained again.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as a thinly veiled attempt at propaganda in the face of such strong dissent.
The government, fearing a flare-up in protests next month on the anniversary of Amini's death, has been ramping up warnings against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
In a statement released on August 21, Amnesty International detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death has intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest.
The Telegram channel of the Iranian Student Guild Councils highlighted the delay in the academic calendar of major universities, attributing it to the upcoming anniversary of Amini's death. The channel also reported an increase in "contacts from security agencies with students" as the anniversary approaches.
Reports say many students have been coerced into signing commitments to abstain from potential student protests and online activities that align with the protests.
In recent weeks at Azarbaijan Civil University, security personnel have allegedly threatened students and their families with potential arrests and university expulsions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Iranian Rapper Says He Was Tortured And Forced To Confess In Prison
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin, who was detained during the nationwide protests in Iran last year, says he has endured mock executions, beatings, and other forms of torture while in prison on a charge to which he was forced to admit guilt.
In an audio file released by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network on August 23, Yasin detailed harrowing accounts of physical and psychological torture he says he has endured since being taken into custody. He also says prison officials threatened to harm his family if he didn't admit to being involved in the shooting of a paramilitary officer during the protests.
In the audio clip, the second one he has released in the past two months, Yasin says he was transferred to the Amin Abad Psychiatric Hospital, tied to a bed, and drugged.
"I was forcibly tied to the hospital bed by some prison soldiers and prison personnel. My hands were handcuffed and my feet were bound. I was given an injection in the arm and I was unconscious for 24 hours," he said.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in 2022. Initial reports suggested he was first taken to a local police station before being transferred to Evin prison and subsequently to the Greater Tehran prison.
The judiciary's news agency reported that Yasin was accused of "waging war against God," a charge that led to a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court. However, the Supreme Court has since accepted Yasin's appeal for a retrial and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that before the first court session, the appointed lawyer asked Yasin to "take the blame for a shooting to have his life spared."
Yasin describes a "mock execution" set up by prison officials that he endured before being moved to the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, along with two other detainees, Mohsen Shekari and Mohammad Boroghani. Shekari was executed in December shortly after his transfer.
Yasin lamented the lack of access to his appointed lawyer, accusing his public defender of being unresponsive. In a letter made public recently, the rapper had pleaded for a meeting with his legal representative and access to his case files ahead of a court hearing scheduled for September.
Over recent months, Yasin has consistently maintained his innocence, releasing multiple audio files to publicize his claims. He has also reportedly launched at least one hunger strike in protest.
Since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for offenders.
Meanwhile, judges have also recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Adds 29 Russian Companies, Rosatom Subsidiaries, To Its Sanctions List
Canadian authorities have updated their sanctions list to include another 29 Russian companies. The restrictions were imposed against several banks and financial institutions, as well as research centers and some other design and construction organizations. The updated sanctions list also targets subsidiaries of Rosatom, including companies that are a part of Russia’s nuclear weapons complex and the export agency that sells atomic technology abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Idel Realities click here.
Taliban Halts Some 100 Afghan Women From Flying To U.A.E. On University Scholarships
The founding chairman of the Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group says Taliban authorities have stopped around 100 women from traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he planned to sponsor their university education.
Billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said in a video posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had paid for a plane to fly the group to the U.A.E. on the morning of August 23.
"Taliban government refused to allow the girls who were coming to study here -- a hundred girls sponsored by me -- they refused them to board the plane, and already we have paid for the aircraft, we have organized everything for them here, accommodation, education, transportation security and an array of comprehensive services aimed at ensuring the utmost comfort and safety for the female students. Our aspirations were crushed," he said in the post.
The Taliban administration, which seized power in 2021 when international forces left the country following a two-decade engagement, has not commented publicly on the matter.
Along with his video message, Al Habtoor posted an audio clip of one of the Afghan students who said a male chaperone had accompanied her during her trip, but once at Kabul airport the authorities stopped her and others from boarding the flight.
In recent months, the Taliban-led government has intensified restrictions against Afghan women and girls. Many public activities of women have been banned by the Taliban, including the right to continue education after primary school and employment in government offices and nongovernmental organizations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said the ban on education for Afghan girls above the sixth grade remains in force.
The Taliban also banned women from entering universities and access to many public spaces, including parks, public baths, and sports clubs.
In July, the Taliban's Public Affairs Ministry ordered Afghanistan's beauty salons and hairdressing salons to close.
International and human rights organizations are calling on the Taliban to stop restrictions against women.
Prosecutors Seek Three-Year Sentence For Siberian Woman Accused Of Assaulting Officers
Prosecutors asked a court on August 24 in Russia's Siberian region of Buryatia to sentence 61-year-old Natalya Filonova to three years in prison on a charge of assaulting police. Filonova is accused of attacking four police officers when they dispersed a rally in September against the military mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin. Filonova and her supporters reject the charge as politically motivated. In June, an ambulance was called to the courtroom to assist Filonova. Physicians said then that Filonova was unable to take part in the trial as she had an extremely high blood pressure and needed immediate hospitalization. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Memorial Rights Group In Yekaterinburg Fined For Failure To Properly Report Activities
A court in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg on August 24 fined the local branch of the Memorial human rights group 350,000 rubles ($3,700) for "failure to properly report its activities as a foreign agent." Memorial branch chief Aleksei Mosin said at the hearing the group filed all papers with the Justice Ministry, but ministry officials said the monthly report did not comply with newly adopted regulations. Mosin said his group was not informed of new regulations. In early August, another court fined Mosin's group 300,000 rubles for allegedly discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow-launched war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Noted Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan, Ramila Saitova, Goes On Trial Over Anti-War Video
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, on August 24 began the trial of noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested in May over her online posts against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Saitova was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say 'I do not want to kill.'" If convicted, Saitova faces up to six years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
