Russia's Lavrov Seeks To Calm Africa's Concerns About Rising Food, Oil Prices
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to Egypt on July 24 for talks on the first leg of an Africa trip that will also take in Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Lavrov met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. He was also expected to meet with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and to address the permanent representatives of the Arab League.
Lavrov will attempt to assuage concerns raised by the disruption of shipments of Ukrainian grain caused by Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
African nations have been particularly affected by rising commodity prices caused by the war, including spiking gas and oil prices.
In an article posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website ahead of the trip, Lavrov rejected Western claims that Russia is to blame for the growing global food crisis, dismissing them as “another attempt to shift the blame to others.”
Egypt, which is a major importer of Ukrainian and Russian wheat, has refused to take sides in the Ukraine war, and Sissi has cultivated close personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS.
Russia Blocks Another Website By Novaya Gazeta Staff Over Ukraine War Coverage
Russia’s state media-monitoring agency has blocked the website of the magazine Novaya rasskaz-gazeta for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.
Roskomnadzor blocked the site on July 24 at the request of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, and there was no further explanation.
Novaya rasskaz-gazeta began publishing on July 15 and was produced by the staff of the respected newspaper Novaya gazeta, which suspended publication in March under pressure from the authorities over its coverage of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.
According to the staff of Novaya rasskaz-gazeta, the website lasted seven days and nine hours before being shut down.
Novaya gazeta began publishing in 1993 and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia. The paper’s editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Some members of the paper’s staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe. Roskomnadzor has blocked its website in Russia as well.
Shortly after the massive Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation,” Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.” The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Says Washington Will Support Kyiv 'For As Long As It Takes'
KYIV -- The United States will continue to “support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” expediting military aid in the country’s battle against invading Russian military forces, says the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Bridget Brink said she was “really proud” of the fact that the United States was “the largest provider of security assistance to Ukraine.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“And that includes long range artillery, anti-air defense, coastal defenses, a lot of ammunition and much, much more. So, we are now providing assistance through a presidential drawdown, which is a very fast way to provide it. And we're doing it about every other week [which] is what we are on a schedule for and we will continue supporting and helping Ukraine with the security assistance for as long as it takes,” Brink added, referring to a presidential authority to provide military assistance.
Brink’s comments come after the White House announced on July 22 that the United States is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium-range rocket systems and tactical drones.
The latest tranche brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by President Joe Biden’s administration to $8.2 billion since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on its western neighbor on February 24.
The new package includes four high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS and will allow Kyiv to acquire up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones, both crucial weapon systems that have allowed the Ukrainians to stay in the fight despite Russian artillery supremacy, according to John Kirby, the White House National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications.
U.S. officials are coordinating closely with their Ukrainian counterparts on weapons deliveries, Brink said.
“So, I can tell you that, at every stage of this, with the closest coordination with our Ukrainian partners, we are doing everything possible to give Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines what they need as soon as they need it,” the U.S. ambassador said.
Brink said it was up to Ukraine to decide “what victory is” as President Biden and his administration have made clear.
“We've always said, and the president has said, we're not going to tell Ukraine what victory is or force Ukraine into a position of giving up territory or something like that. That is not what we are going to do,” Brink explained. “What we like to see, what we support for Ukraine is a sovereign, independent, democratic, and prosperous Ukraine. So, all of this assistance and all of this support is to help Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government achieve that goal.”
Crimea 'Playbook'
Russia was relying on its “playbook” from 2014 when it seized control of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and began to foment unrest in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, providing arms, fighters, and financing to separatists.
“It's outrageous that Russia is trying to annex territory of Ukraine. But it's no surprise, we saw this happen in Crimea in 2014. And it seems like it's the same playbook,” said Brink.” So, efforts are taking place in Kherson and other parts that are occupied by Russia now to do things such as give citizens passports, require Russian language in the schools and administration, install proxy leadership in those administrations. We think it's outrageous, and it's not in accordance with international law.”
The U.S. National Security Council said on July 19 that it had intelligence that Russia was preparing to annex all of the Donbas as well as land along Ukraine's southern coastline including Kherson and Zaporizhzhya.
This would formalize Russian control over more than 18 percent of Ukrainian territory in addition to around 4.5 percent that Moscow took in 2014 by illegally annexing Crimea.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 20 that Russia's ambitions in Ukraine now went far beyond the eastern Donbas region to include a swath of land in the south and "a number of other territories."
Lavrov claimed that Russia’s new territorial ambitions were driven by the course of the war. But in the early stages of the invasion, Russia tried to occupy much of Ukraine’s south and capture the capital, Kyiv.
In her interview with RFE/RL, Brink also denied that sanctions against Moscow weren’t working.
“I think they're already having an effect. And sanctions, the way sanctions work, is the effect also takes place over time. So, it is clear based on GDP [gross domestic product] output, basically, based on inflation, and other indicators that the sanctions are already having an impact,” Brink said.
The White House has said that Russia’s default on its foreign debt on June 27 – the first time since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago -- showed the power of Western sanctions imposed on Russia since it invaded Ukraine.
Brink, who speaks Russian, has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in several senior positions across the U.S. State Department and the White House National Security Council. Before taking up her post in Kyiv, Brink served as U.S. ambassador to Slovakia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on May 19, the same day that the Senate confirmed Brink's nomination. The embassy had closed earlier this year due to security concerns.
Ukraine Proceeds To Implement Grain Deal Despite Russian Attack On Odesa Port
Ukraine was proceeding with plans to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile attack on the Odesa port that cast doubt on Moscow’s commitment to the deal.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Facebook late on July 23 that "we continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports."
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the previous day’s missile strike against the Odesa port “barbarism” and said it showed that Moscow could not be trusted to implement the grain-export agreement reached on July 22.
Two Russian Kalibr missiles struck near a pumping station at the Odesa port, while two others were shot down by Ukrainian air-defense forces. A Ukrainian military official said the missiles were fired from a Russian warship in the Black Sea near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on July 24 acknowledged the missile strikes, saying that they had destroyed “military infrastructure” at the Odesa port. She added without evidence that the “high-precision strike” had destroyed a Ukrainian Navy “patrol boat.”
The previous day, Turkey said Moscow had denied carrying out the attack.
Under the grain-export deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, exports of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports would be restored to pre-war levels of some 5 million tons a month.
The missile strikes on Odesa appeared to violate the deal, under which Moscow would guarantee safe passage in and out of the ports.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food prices to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
Under the agreement signed in Istanbul, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters into three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.
Kyiv said around 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the attack “outrageous” and a sign that the Kremlin “continues to weaponize food.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the strike a “cowardly” attack and said its shows that “the Russian leadership's signature counts for little at the moment."
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara was “concerned” by the attack.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that “Russia would bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis” if the strikes caused the deal to collapse.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the food crisis, and has blamed Western sanctions for slowing Russia’s own food and fertilizer exports.
He has also blamed the food crisis on Ukraine’s decision to lay mines around its Black Sea ports.
Ukraine was forced to mine the area around its ports to prevent Russia from invading its territory by sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
West Aims To Deliver Up To 30 Precision Rocket Launch Systems To Ukraine, Says U.S. Congressman
The United States and its Western allies could potentially deliver up to 30 multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine that have been highly effective so far in destroying Russian arms depots, a senior U.S. congressman said.
Rep. Adam Smith (Democrat-Washington), the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told RFE/RL that the current goal is to increase the number of rocket systems deployed to Ukraine to 25-30.
Smith made the comments during a visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Smith is one of several members of Congress who met with the Ukrainian leader on July 23.
Ukraine has requested at least 50 of the high-precision rocket systems, including both the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.
The systems can fire rockets far behind enemy lines with the precision of a few meters, making them highly effective.
The M270 is mounted on a tracked chassis and can fire up to 12 rockets at a time. The HIMARS are mounted on a truck for greater mobility but can only fire six at a time.
The United States has already delivered a dozen HIMARS to Ukraine and recently approved the delivery of four more.
Western allies have delivered a few M270s to Ukraine.
Smith did not give a time frame for the delivery of the remaining systems.
Orban Calls For U.S.-Russia Talks On Ukraine War; Says Kyiv Can’t Win
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the United States and Russia to hold peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv cannot win against Moscow’s larger force.
During a July 23 speech delivered in neighboring Romania, Orban also criticized the European Union’s strategy of imposing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, saying it is hurting the bloc.
"Only Russian-U.S. talks can put an end to the conflict because Russia wants security guarantees" only Washington can give, Orban said.
The United States and its Western allies were engaged in intense, monthslong negotiations with Russia over the Kremlin’s security concerns when President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine on February 24 on the false premise of protecting Russian-speakers in the Donbas.
A nationalist who has repeatedly clashed with the EU over his increasing authoritarian rule at home, Orban has been a thorn in the bloc’s side since the war began, undermining the image of a West completely united against Kremlin aggression.
The 59-year-old Hungarian leader has held up EU energy sanctions against Russia and criticized Western military assistance to Ukraine. The 27-member EU requires unanimity for many decisions.
The EU earlier this month imposed its seventh round of sanctions against Russia as it seeks to weaken the Kremlin’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
While the sanctions have severely hurt Russia’s economy, they have also helped drive up energy prices, slowing the EU economy and pushing it toward recession. Russia had been the largest supplier of energy to the EU prior to the war.
During his speech in Romania, Orban highlighted the economic impact on the EU and said the bloc needs a new strategy for dealing with Russia and the war.
The Hungarian leader said the EU "should not side with the Ukrainians, but position itself" between both Kyiv and Moscow.
The EU sanctions "will not change” the course of the war and "the Ukrainians will not come out victorious," he said, pointing to the Russian military’s “asymmetrical dominance.”
Along with other EU leaders, Orban initially condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he has maintained an ambiguous position on the conflict in recent months, even sending his foreign minister to Moscow to negotiate for more gas imports.
Hungary is among the European nations most dependent on Russian natural gas, receiving about 85 percent of its needs from the Kremlin-controlled Gazprom company.
With European natural gas prices up nearly fivefold over the past year due in large part to the war in Ukraine, Orban has been forced to scrap a decade-long cap on gas and power prices for higher-usage households.
The price caps helped Orban secure reelection in 2014 and had been a key point of his election campaign in April, when he won a fourth consecutive term in office.
The 59-year-old ultraconservative leader also defended his vision of an "unmixed Hungarian race" as he criticized mixing with "non-Europeans."
"We move, we work elsewhere, we mix within Europe," he said at the Baile Tusnad Summer University in Romania's Transylvania region, home to a large Hungarian community.
"But we don't want to be a mixed race", a "multiethnic" people who would mix with "non-Europeans," he said.
The Hungarian premier has targeted migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as well as NGOs that support them, restricting the right to seek asylum and putting up barriers at borders.
The European Court of Justice has condemned Hungary several times as a result.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Independent Siberian Lawmaker Reportedly Flees Russia Amid Criminal Investigation
A lawmaker from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk who made critical comments pertaining to Russia’s war in Ukraine has reportedly fled the country after prosecutors opened a criminal investigation.
Khelga Pirogova, an independent lawmaker, left Russia on July 22, the same day that Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin ordered prosecutors to open a criminal case, local media reported.
She may have fled to neighboring Kazakhstan, local media speculated. Pirogova did not answer her phone when contacted by RFE/RL. Her lawyer, Yegor Solunin, said he has yet to receive material from prosecutors.
Pirogova was briefly detained by police on July 22 following a charity event in support of local residents who took part in protests organized by jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in January 2021.
The protesters have been ordered by a court to pay compensation to the police.
Pirogova gained attention beyond her region when her comments on an article in Russian state media went viral.
The lawmaker said she was disgusted by the article, which quoted relatives of Siberian soldiers killed in Ukraine thanking local government officials for competently organizing funerals.
In her Twitter post, Pirogov said “not one normal person” would calmly accept the death of a relative and be pleased with a well-organized funeral.
"Instead of the lives of their relatives, they managed to have a normal table with food organized at the funeral," Helga Pirogova said in her post. “It's just unspeakable, I want to revive them all, slap them hard on the cheeks and let them go back to the graves” to grieve.
Pirogova later deleted her post, saying it was an emotional reaction to the article.
Since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin has clamped down hard on any dissent against the war.
In March he signed bills in law that effectively criminalize any criticism of the war or actions of Russian soldiers.
Russian citizens face up to 10 year in prison for distributing "false news" about military operations and up to 15 years for “discrediting” the nation’s armed forces.
A Russian court earlier this month sentenced Aleksei Gorinov, a Moscow city lawmaker, to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of “knowingly distributing false information” about Russia’s military.
At a meeting of the Moscow city legislature in March, Gorinov criticized the Russian invasion, suggesting it was inappropriate to be holding a local children’s art competition while in Ukraine “every day children are dying.”
Gorinov is the first elected official in Russia to be convicted under the new law.
Ukraine Says Russian Missiles Hit Odesa Port, Key To Grain Export Deal
Russia bombed Ukraine’s port of Odesa, a strategic Black Sea terminal, on July 23, a day after a landmark deal was signed between the two warring nations to resume grain exports.
Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port, but did not cause significant damage, Ukrainian officials said. Another two missiles were shot down, they added.
Ukrainian, Western, and UN officials immediately denounced Russia’s attack, accusing the Kremlin of continuing to threaten global food supplies and endangering the lives of millions of people around the world.
"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement [the grain deal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said following the attack.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
After months of talks, Russia and Ukraine finally signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations on July 22, allowing millions of tons of desperately needed grain -- currently trapped in Ukraine by the war -- to be exported across the Black Sea and help alleviate the global food crisis.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food prices to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
Under the agreement signed in Istanbul, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters into three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.
Kyiv said around 20 million tons of produce from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the attack “outrageous” and a sign the Kremlin “continues to weaponize food.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the strike a “cowardly” attack and said its shows that “the Russian leadership's signature counts for little at the moment."
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara, a key interlocutor in the grain talks, was “concerned” by the attack.
Natalya Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said one of the missiles hit a pumping station while the other caused a small fire that damaged houses around the port.
She said the grain storage area was not hit. No casualties have yet been reported.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that “Russia would bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis” if the strikes caused the deal to collapse.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the food crisis, and has blamed Western sanctions for slowing Russia’s own food and fertilizer exports.
He has also blamed the food crisis on Ukraine’s decision to lay mines around its Black Sea ports.
Ukraine was forced to mine the area around its ports to prevent Russia from invading its territory by sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Thirteen Russian Missiles Hit Central Ukraine, Killing At Least Three People
Thirteen Russian missiles hit a military airfield as well as railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region early on July 23, killing at least three people, the regional governor said.
"Nine Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and one serviceman is dead. First, two guards of an electrical substation were killed," Andriy Raikovych, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.
The provincial capital, Kropyvnytskiy, was targeted by eight Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea and five long-range Kh-22 missiles fired from aircraft, Raikovych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
One neighborhood has been left without electricity. Rescue workers were working at the affected areas, the official added.
Heavy fighting has been taking place in the last 48 hours in southern Kherson Province, where Ukrainian troops continued their offensive against Russian forces, British military intelligence said on July 23.
It said Russian forces were using artillery fire along the Inhulets River.
"Supply lines of the Russian forces west of the river are increasingly at risk," the U.K. Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update.
It said additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the strategic Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnieper River, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs. Ukrainian rockets first targeted the Antonivskiy bridge on July 19.
The 1.4-kilometer bridge is a key link for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine. If the Antonivskiy bridge is rendered unusable it would be hard for the Russian military to keep supplying its forces in the region.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Unian.net
Floods Kill More Than 20 People In Southern Iran, Says State Media
Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern province of Fars have killed at least 21 people following heavy rainfall, state media reported on July 23.
The flooding hit several towns and villages near the city of Estahban where torrential rainfall swelled the Roudbal River, a local official said.
Videos posted on local and social media showed vehicles being carried away by the rising waters of the river. One video showed adults pulling a child from a car as it began to shift downstream.
According to city Governor Yousef Karegar, rescue teams saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.
Photos released by Iran's Red Crescent Society showed rescue workers walking on cracked dry soil while others searched among reeds.
The flooding began at around 5 p.m. local time on July 22, on a summer weekend in Iran, when families tend to head to cooler areas such as rivers, lakes, and valleys.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television said.
Iran has seen repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
In Fars Province, a flash flood caused the death of 44 people in March 2018.
Experts say climate change amplifies droughts and floods and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
U.S. Releases $270 Million In Military Aid, Four More HIMARS For Ukraine
The United States has signed off on another $270 million in military aid to Ukraine, including four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), bringing the number sent to 20.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced the aid on July 22, saying Russia has "launched deadly strikes across the country, striking malls, apartment buildings, killing innocent Ukrainian civilians."
He said in the face of these “atrocities,” U.S. President Joe Biden “has made clear that we're going to continue to support the government of Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes."
Ukraine has said the HIMARS sent thus far have made a major difference for Ukrainian troops in countering Russian forces.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov earlier this week voiced hope that the United States would provide as many as 100 HIMARS, saying they could turn the tide against Russia.
The systems can precisely strike targets from as far away as 80 kilometers.
Kirby said the fresh aid will also include 500 portable drones that detonate on their targets and 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition.
Much of the aid comes from a $40 billion package for Ukraine approved by Congress in May.
Kirby also said the U.S. government is considering supplying Ukraine with fighter jets. These are "preliminary explorations" into the feasibility of providing such weapons, he said, adding that it would not be something the United States could execute immediately or even in the short term.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Johnson Reassures Zelenskiy Of Ongoing Support From U.K. After He Leaves Office
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on July 22 that British support for Ukraine will “not waver” regardless of who becomes the next prime minister.
Johnson “stressed the U.K.’s ongoing determination to support the Ukrainian people and said that resolve will not waver” after the Conservative Party chooses his replacement.
Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 amid a wave of scandals and defections by his Cabinet ministers. He said he would remain in his post until the party elects a new leader in September.
The two candidates vying to replace him -- former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss -- have both said they will maintain strong diplomatic and military support to Kyiv.
Johnson has been one of the West's most active and vocal supporters of Ukraine, visiting Kyiv twice since the war began and spearheading billions of pounds of U.K. military aid.
In Johnson's final appearance at weekly prime minister's questions in the House of Commons on July 20, the British leader said he wanted to give "some words of advice" to his successor.
"No. 1: Stay close to the Americans; stick up for the Ukrainians; stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere," he said to cheers from Conservative Party colleagues.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said in their latest call that Zelenskiy thanked Johnson again for his staunch support for Ukraine.
The spokeswoman said the prime minister outlined the recent steps that Britain has taken to bolster Ukraine’s resistance, including training thousands of Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom.
The United Kingdom is working to expand the training effort, including through the involvement of international partners, she said. Zelenskiy said the military support being provided by the United Kingdom and others is making a real difference in the conflict, she added.
Johnson also welcomed the announcement in Turkey of a UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The move ends a standoff that had threatened food security around the world.
“Both the prime minister and President Zelenskiy stressed the need for the deal to be implemented in full by all parties,” she said.
Johnson also spoke with Zelenskiy about the treatment of British prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces, thanking Zelenskiy for his government’s efforts to secure detainees’ freedom, the spokeswoman said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP and dpa
Russian Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate As Inflation Eases
Russia's central bank has cut its key interest rate from 9.5 percent to 8 percent, citing a slowdown in the annual inflation rate.
The 1.5 percentage point drop announced on July 22 brings the key interest rate to a level lower than before President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February.
The bank said consumer prices are easing partly because demand has been falling and inflation expectations have “significantly decreased."
Russia’s interest-rate cut is the opposite of recent steps by Western banks, which have raised rates to combat inflation fueled by the war in Ukraine. The European Central Bank on July 21 hiked rates by half a percentage point. The United States raised its key rate last month by three-quarters of a point.
Days after Moscow launched the invasion, the Russian central bank hiked its key rate to 20 percent to prop up the ruble amid Western sanctions that restrict dealings with Russian banks, individuals, and companies.
Since then, the Russian central bank has managed to stabilize the ruble and financial system by preventing money from leaving Russia and by forcing exporters to exchange most of their foreign earnings into rubles.
The ruble traded at 58.8 to the dollar on July 22, making the Russian currency worth more than the day before the invasion when it took 78.8 rubles to buy $1.
The central bank said in a statement that it expected annual inflation to edge down to 12 percent to 15 percent this year, then drop to 5 percent to 7 percent in 2023 and return to 4 percent in 2024.
The statement said companies were still facing difficulties with production and logistics and warned that "the external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging."
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Iranian Mothers Prevented From Entering Sports Event To Watch Their Children
The mothers of several children who were scheduled to participate in a karate competition in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad have been barred from watching the event in person as security officials enforced a government ban on women entering stadiums in the country.
Video of a security officer stopping the mothers from entering a sports hall where the event was taking place was published on social media on July 22.
The women begin to protest against being barred from the premises but the security officer tells them he is enforcing a "national directive" that was sent to all sports halls across the country by the deputy minister of sports.
Women have been barred from attending stadiums since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Iran's clerical establishment has long opposed the idea of women being allowed in stadiums with male fans and enforcement of the ban on women entering stadiums in Iran, especially in religious cities like Mashhad, has been stepped up recently.
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in recent months, with videos emerging on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
On March 29, police blocked female supporters who had arrived outside the Imam Reza stadium in Mashhad from going inside, even though they had valid tickets. When they began protesting, the women were pepper-sprayed.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Pro-Putin Russian Journalist Under British Sanctions Quits Top Post At State TV Corporation
Well-known Russian journalist Sergei Brilyov, a dual Russian-British citizen currently under British sanctions over his role in distributing anti-Ukraine propaganda, has quit the post of deputy director of Russia's State Television and Radio Corporation.
Brilyov wrote on Facebook on July 21 that he also stopped anchoring his News On Saturdays weekly television program, emphasizing that the last time he hosted it was on February 26, which is two days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Brilyov also wrote that he returned from a business trip in South America in April and said he issued 33 special reports and documentaries from there, some in Spanish and some in Russian. It’s not clear whether any were broadcast, but he said he would start issuing some of the programs on Telegram. It’s also unclear whether he still works for Russian TV.
According to Brilyov, he underwent surgery for an unspecified health problem when he returned to Russia in April.
Brilyov is known as one of Russia's noted journalists loyal to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In 2018, Brilyov confirmed a report by now-jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny saying that he and his wife are British citizens, raising questions about legality of his membership on public councils at the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry of Russia.
In 2011, Putin signed a law barring foreign-passport holders from membership on such councils.
The British government in March slapped Brilyov with personal sanctions, saying he was part of Russia's propaganda machine justifying Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
EU Approves Another 500 Million Euros In Weapons Aid For Ukraine
The European Union has approved another 500 million euros ($512 million) for the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, the European Council said on July 22.
European Council President Charles Michel earlier this week announced the EU's intention to provide the funds.
Nearly all the money -- 490 million euros -- is to be spent on weapons and ammunition. The remaining 10 million euros will go toward protective equipment, fuel, and medical supplies.
The council approved its first package of 500 million euros at the end of February and followed that with three more in March, April, and May. The tranche approved on July 22 is the fifth, bringing the total amount to 2.5 billion euros.
The funds come from the European Peace Facility, a new EU financing instrument that can be used to strengthen armed forces in partner countries.
According to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Germany is financing about one-quarter of the expenditure.
Based on reporting by dpa
Russian, Ukrainian Officials Sign Grain Export Deal Aimed At Easing Global Crisis
Russian and Ukrainian officials have signed a UN-backed deal aimed at allowing grain exports to leave Ukraine to help ease a global food crisis caused in part by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of it neighbor.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate mirror agreements with the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 that UN chief Antonio Guterres said will benefit developing countries "on the edge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the edge of famine."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan added at a signing ceremony in Istanbul that the agreement will help ease global food inflation by unlocking the export of some 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war.
He added that the implementation of the deal should start in the coming days and will be run by a joint coordination center in Istanbul.
"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope...possibility...and relief in a world that needs it more than ever," Guterres told the gathering.
"You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his late-light video address that around 20 million tons of last year's harvest will be exported now that the deal has been concluded, pointing to the UN's responsibility to guarantee the deal.
"Russia could engage in provocations, attempts to discredit the Ukrainian and international efforts. But we trust the United Nations. Now it's their responsibility to guarantee the deal," he said.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said in an interview with RFE/RL that the U.S. welcomes the agreement.
In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called on Russia to let Ukrainian grain begin to move out quickly and voiced hope that the deal was well-structured enough to monitor compliance.
"We fully expect the implementation of today's arrangement to commence swiftly to prevent the world's most vulnerable from sliding into deeper insecurity and malnutrition," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
"We're hopeful that this is going to make a difference. But we're clear-eyed about it," he said.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top Ukrainian presidential adviser, had earlier outlined details of the accord, which states that there will be "no escorting of grain transport by Russian ships, nor will there be any presence of Russian representatives in our ports."
"In case of provocations, there will be an immediate military response," he wrote, adding all inspections of transport ships will be carried out by joint teams in Turkish waters "should the need arise."
Guterres said that the country's biggest export hub, Odesa, would be reopened along with ports in Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the bloc welcomed the deal, calling it in a tweet "a critical step in overcoming the global food insecurity caused by Russia‘s aggression against Ukraine."
Speaking separately at the Aspen Security Forum in the U.S. state of Colorado, senior U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland praised the level of detail of the agreement.
"It's now incumbent on Russia to actually implement this deal. But it is very well-structured in terms of monitoring and in terms of channels that the grain ought to be able to get out of," said Nuland, undersecretary of state for political affairs.
Russia is obliged to act after the blockade sent food prices soaring in developing countries, particularly in Africa, where it had banked on support, she said, adding that the deal came together because Russia felt it was losing support in the global south, where many countries had become convinced that the blockade was really NATO's fault.
With reporting by Anadolu, Interfax, AFP, TASS, and Valeria Yehoshyna of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Iranian Whistle-Blower Sentenced For Revealing Shopping Trip By Speaker's Family
A whistle-blower has been sentenced to two years in prison and banned from media-related activities after he revealed details of a controversial shopping trip by the family of Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
Activist Vahid Ashtari, who published the report on the extravagant shopping spree that triggered sharp criticism since it came at a time when many Iranians are failing to make ends meet, tweeted an image of the court verdict regarding his case on July 21.
According to the verdict, Ashtari must also shut down all of his social-media pages.
Ashtari said the case was filed at the same time as the indictment, while the investigator issued an indictment without accepting any documents or a final defense.
The affair stems from an April social-media post in which Ashtari published photos that showed some members of Qalibaf's family returning from a trip to Turkey with around 20 large pieces of luggage, including a high-end baby carriage.
After the post, another journalist in Turkey reported that during the trip, Qalibaf's wife bought two apartments in Istanbul for some $1.6 million.
Qalibaf’s supporters claimed the uproar over the trip was orchestrated by hard-liners who wanted to push him out of the powerful post he holds. Ashtari is reported to have ties with Saeed Jalili, an ultra-conservative hard-liner who was Iran's top nuclear negotiator under former President Mahmud Ahmadinejad.
In response to the criticism, Qalibaf claimed in a closed session of parliament on April 30 that he had been "against" the family trip to Turkey from the beginning.
His family has claimed a "security clique" was behind the reports and an attempt to portray Qalibaf in a bad light.
Hard-liners have gained a foothold in Iranian politics during the past year, taking control of the presidency and parliament. But there has been mounting evidence of divisions within their ranks and some Iran watchers say the arrest of Ashtari and other social media administrators could be a sign of an internal power struggle.
Iranian authorities have blocked most social-media sites and apps, including Telegram. But many Iranians continue to use the banned platforms.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Deputy Rector Of Economic Academy In Moscow Placed Under House Arrest On Embezzlement Charges
A deputy rector at Russia's presidential Academy of National Economy and State Service (RANKHiGS), Ivan Fedotov, has been placed under house arrest on financial-fraud charges.
The Tver district court announced the decision on July 22, less than one month after the institution’s rector, Vladimir Mau, was put under house arrest.
The Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow said on June 30 that Mau's arrest was linked to a high-profile fraud case launched last year against former Deputy Education Minister Marina Rakova and the director of the RANKHiGS's Institute of Social Studies, Sergei Zuyev. Rakova and Zuyev are currently being held at a detention center.
According to investigators, Mau and his subordinates are suspected of pretending to hire staff members, which caused damages of 21 million rubles ($369,000) to the school.
Russian authorities said earlier that Rakova was suspected of embezzling 50 million rubles ($878,000) from the ministry.
Senior U.S. Official Says Hundreds Of Russian Casualties Daily In Ukraine
A senior U.S. defense official said on July 22 that Washington believes Russia is sustaining hundreds of casualties every day in its war in Ukraine and has lost thousands of lieutenants and captains since the start of the invasion.
In addition to the lieutenants and captains killed, hundreds of colonels and many Russian generals had been killed as well, Reuters quoted the officials as saying on condition of anonymity.
"The chain of command is still struggling," the official said.
CIA Director William Burns on July 20 said the United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine after almost five months of war have reached around 15,000 killed and likely 45,000 wounded, adding that Ukrainian armed forces have also endured significant casualties.
Russia classifies military deaths as state secrets and has not updated its official casualty figures frequently during the war. On March 25 it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed.
The Ukrainian government last month said that 100 to 200 Ukrainian troops were being killed daily.
The official also said Washington believed Ukraine had destroyed more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets inside Ukraine, including command posts, ammunition depots, and air-defense sites.
The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war began, including $2.2 billion in the last month.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would provide Ukraine with four additional high-mobility artillery rocket systems in the latest weapons package.
Based on reporting by Reuters
'Kafkaesque Absurdity': Prosecutors Appeal Acquittal Of Siberian LGBT Artist In High-Profile Case
KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia -- Prosecutors in Siberia have appealed the acquittal of LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova in a high-profile case over drawings and other artwork depicting women's bodies that she posted online.
A group of Tsvetkova's supporters reported the prosecutors' move on July 22, exactly one week after she was acquitted by a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
Tsvetkova’s mother, Anna Khodyreva, wrote on Facebook that the prosecutors' move may prolong her daughter’s ordeal for years.
"It is horrifying even to imagine how many more years of life and energy this senseless accusation can steal from Yulia," the activist's mother wrote, as the appeal means a new investigation into the case, as well as another trial, which could take two to three years to complete.
On July 15, the central district court found Tsvetkova innocent in a trial that was held behind closed doors because prosecutors said they needed to show the images as evidence.
The acquittal was to take force after 10 days unless authorities appealed the ruling.
Last month, prosecutors said they were seeking a conviction and a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
The 29-year-old Tsvetkova was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a social media page called The Vagina Monologues that showed abstract art resembling female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
Tsvetkova’s trial began in April 2021 after a nearly 1 1/2-year investigation during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest. In May of last year, she launched a hunger strike to protest the case against her.
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and “Kafkaesque absurdity.”
Russian-Estonian Citizen Handed Prison Term For Buying Drones For Russian Army In Ukraine
A court in Tallinn has sentenced a man with dual Russian-Estonian citizenship for publicly raising funds and buying drones for the Russian armed forces invading Ukraine.
The Harju district court on July 21 sentenced 43-year-old Vladimir Shilov to four months in prison, with another eight months suspended and a four-year probation period after finding him guilty of supporting the aggression of a foreign country.
The court also found Shilov's two co-defendants, Ilya and Ruslan Golembovsky, guilty of funding the drones' purchase, and handed each of them a suspended five-month prison term with a 20-month probation period.
Estonian authorities arrested Shilov on May 28 when he was crossing the Estonian-Russian border with three drones he had purchased in Estonia for the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Shilov openly supported President Vladimir Putin and started a fundraising campaign online to buy drones for Russian troops, calling it "an act of support of our troops."
Ukraine and many countries of the European Union have criminalized support of Russian aggression against Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
With reporting by Delfi and Postimees
Female Mountaineers From Pakistan, Iran Reach World's Second-Highest Summit
Two women -- one from Pakistan and another from Iran -- appear to be the first female climbers from their countries to reach the summit of K2, the world's second-highest and arguably most dangerous peak.
Samina Baig, 32, hoisted Pakistan's flag atop the 8,611-meter-high peak, located on the Chinese-Pakistani border, on July 22.
Baig hails from the remote northern Pakistani village of Shimshal in the Gilgit–Baltistan region.
She was among several women to successfully reach K2's peak on July 22, according to Karrar Haidri, chief officer of the Pakistan Alpine Club, which helps coordinate between climbers and the government in the event of an emergency.
Haidri said a second Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiyani, was also among the teams to reach the top of the mountain, but it appeared that Baig had arrived at the peak a few minutes earlier.
Baig was also the first Pakistani woman to climb the Himalaya's 8,848-meter Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, in 2013.
Pakistani media said several other mountaineers, including female climbers from Iran, Oman, Lebanon, and Taiwan, also summited the peak on July 22.
Farsi-language posts on social media identified the Iranian climber in the same party as Afsaneh Hesamifard. According to Iranian media, Hesamifard became only the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest during an expedition in May.
Haidri said Afghan climber Ali Akbar Sakki died on July 21 due to a heart attack while attempting to scale K2 as part of the team of climbers who reached its summit on July 22.
K2 has one of the deadliest records, with most fatalities occurring to climbers on their descent. Only a few hundred have successfully reached its summit. By comparison, Mount Everest has been summited more than 9,000 times.
Winds on K2's peak can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius.
With reporting by AP, Geo TV, and Samaaenglish TV
Siberian Lawmaker Detained Over Tweet About Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine
NOVBOSIBIRSK, Russia -- An independent lawmaker in the Russian city of Novosibirsk has been detained over a tweet she posted about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
A witness told RFE/RL that Khelga Pirogova was detained by three men in civilian clothings after a fundraising event on July 21. According to the witness, the men did not present an arrest warrant, nor did they provide any explanation as to why they were detaining the lawmaker.
Pirogova told RFE/RL later that she was charged with "discrediting Russia's armed forces."
Media reports said earlier that several lawmakers in the Siberian city had reported Pirogova over her post on Twitter about Russian troops killed in Ukraine.
In her tweet, which has since been deleted, Pirogova commented on volunteers from Russia's lower economic classes dying on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee said earlier this month that its chief, Aleksandr Bastrykin, had ordered that the tweet be investigated.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russia Adds Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, Slovenia To List Of 'Unfriendly Nations'
Russia has added Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia to its list of nations that "carry out unfriendly actions towards Russian companies and citizens."
A statement from the Russian government said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the order on July 22.
According to the government press service, the embassies of the mentioned countries will now have to limit staff levels.
"Greece cannot have more than 34 staff members, Denmark -- 20, and Slovakia -- 16. Slovenia and Croatia will not be allowed to hire [Russian citizens as] employees at their diplomatic missions and consulates," the press service said.
Earlier in March, just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was condemned by the West and many other countries, President Vladimir Putin ordered the government create a registry of "unfriendly nations."
The list includes the United States, Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Micronesia, Montenegro, Albania, Switzerland, Andorra, South Korea, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Czech Republic, and North Macedonia.
