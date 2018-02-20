Russia's Lavrov Blames West For 'Increasing Tensions' In Balkans

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the United States and some European countries of stoking East-West tensions in the Balkans ahead of a visit to Serbia this week.

In an interview with Serbia's Beta news agency on February 19, Lavrov said the "anti-Russia" countries in the West were making Balkan states choose "either you are with the West or with Russia" as a condition of joining the EU and NATO.

Lavrov told Serbian broadcaster N1 TV that forcing Balkan nations to pick sides was a "very wrong policy" and that Russia intends to maintain its interests and ties with Balkan countries like Serbia.

The EU recently set a goal of accepting Serbia and Montenegro into the the bloc by 2025 -- a target date also embraced by Belgrade.

While EU leaders have laid down tough conditions for joining -- particularly on establishing the rule of law, guaranteeing fundamantal rights, and settling regional territorial disputes -- they have not openly pushed anti-Russian policies as a condition of membership.

Serbia, in particular, has continued to nurture close ties with Moscow and has said it will not join the EU's economic sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

Belgrade has also not sought to join NATO like neighboring Macedonia and Montenegro, which joined the military alliance last year.

Belgrade's neutral military policy has not been openly opposed by U.S. or European leaders.

Western countries have raised questions, however, about Serbia's establishment of a joint Russian-Serbian humanitarian center in the southern city of Nis, which Western officials suspect may be used by Russia to harbor spies and disseminate propaganda in the Balkans.

A U.S. lawmaker who visited Serbia last year said that to secure the flow of investment from the West, U.S. officials were looking for "an indication that [Serbia] is really leaning toward Western democracies and free-market capitalism and leaning against the type of aggression that, unfortunately [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is demonstrating with Russia currently."

Lavrov told Beta news that forcing Balkan countries to adopt "anti-Russia" policies is "increasing tensions in Europe."

"Washington and some European capitals send their emissaries to the Balkans for this exact purpose: don't be friends with Russia, refuse joint interaction with it in all areas," Lavrov told Beta.

He denounced what he called the "hysteria" in the West over the humanitarian center, where he said only four Russian citizens were currently working.

Lavrov also defended the role of pro-Russian media in the Balkans, telling Beta, "To protect the pluralism of opinion that the West constantly advocates, to have a different point of view can only be beneficial to listeners, viewers, and social network users."

Lavrov, who is scheduled to visit Serbia on February 21, took a particularly strong stand against any move by the EU to force Serbia to recognize the independence of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia. Kosovo is recognized by 116 other states, including most EU members.

Lavrov said that Russia will continue to block Kosovo from obtaining recognition at the United Nations until Belgrade and Pristina negotiate a compromise on the matter of sovereignty, as advocated by Serbian leaders.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Interfax