Lavrov: Russia 'Condemns' What It Calls U.S. Moves To Topple Venezuela's Maduro

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has condemned what the Kremlin calls the "irresponsible plans" of the United States aimed at toppling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking at a meeting on May 5 in Moscow with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza, Lavrov accused the United States of leading "an unprecedented campaign" to oust

"Venezuela’s legitimate authorities."

"We condemn this campaign. It is only up to the Venezuelans to decide about the future of their country and an inclusive dialogue between all political forces is needed for that. Attempts at a violent coup in Caracas have nothing to do with the democratic process and only frustrate prospects for political settlement of the crisis," he said.

"We call on both the Americans and those who support them to drop irresponsible plans and act exclusively within the frames of international law, as President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin said in a telephone conversation with President [of the United States Donald] Trump a couple of days ago," Lavrov added.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax.