Lavrov Says 'Extremely Significant' Differences Still Exist With Japan On Peace Accord

There are still "extremely significant" differences between Russia and Japan over a World War II peace agreement that Tokyo hopes will end a territorial dispute between the two countries, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.



Lavrov made the statement at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, in Moscow on May 10.



"During the previous rounds of talks we had in January and February, as well as during consultations between our deputies, the parties clarified their main approaches and thoroughly discussed historical and legal aspects," Lavrov was quoted as saying.





"I hope that these talks and consultations allowed the parties to better understand differences in their positions. Those differences are still rather significant."



Japan has been seeking a deal to resolve a dispute over four islands -- known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia -- which has prevented Moscow and Tokyo from formally ending their wartime hostilities.



In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that "painstaking work" remains before Moscow can conclude a peace treaty with Tokyo, adding that a settlement that negotiators would propose must be "supported" by the public.



Soviet troops seized the islands off Japan's northeastern coast in the last days of World War II.



Tokyo's refusal to recognize Moscow's sovereignty over the islands is an issue that has stalled the peace process since the 1950s.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, Interfax, and RIA Novosti