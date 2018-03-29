Lavrov Says Russia To Expel Same Number Of Envoys As West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced Moscow will expel the same number of diplomats from nations that have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.

Quoted by Russian media, Lavrov said U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman had been summoned on March 29 to the Foreign Ministry, where he was told that Russia is responding quid pro quo to the U.S. decision to order 60 Russian diplomats out.

Lavrov also said Russia would shut the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg in response to the U.S. decision to close the Russian Consulate in Seattle.

Lavrov said Russia would take similar action with other nations that expelled Russian diplomats this week.

More than 150 Russian diplomats have been expelled by Britain, the United States, NATO, many European Union countries, and several others that are not in the EU, including Ukraine, in response to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters