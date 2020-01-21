Lavrov, Shoigu Among Key Ministers Staying In Russia's New Government

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new government, keeping key officials in place including the ministers of foreign affairs and defense.



The list of appointments released by the Kremlin on January 21 showed Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu are staying on in the government of new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



"I sincerely wish you success...it is in the interests of the entire country," Putin said in a televised meeting with the new cabinet.



Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak, and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev are also keeping their posts in the new government.



However, Perm Governor Maksim Reshetnikov becomes the new economy minister, replacing Maksim Oreshkin.



Putin’s economy adviser Andrei Belousov was named as first deputy prime minister, replacing Siluanov.



Dmitry Grigorenko was appointed one of the deputy prime ministers and chief of government staff.



During his state-of-the-nation address on January 15, Putin announced plans for far-reaching constitutional reforms, prompting speculation that the shakeup could help keep the 67-year-old former KGB officer in power beyond the end of his fourth presidential term in 2024.



Putin's speech was followed by the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was replaced the next day by Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's tax service.



A committee from the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved Putin's proposed amendments to the constitution on January 21, a day after they were submitted to the chamber.



The State Duma is set to conduct its first reading of the bill on January 23, the legislature said in a statement.

