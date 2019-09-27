Lavrov Slams West In UN General Assembly Speech

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took aim at the West as he took the podium at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying Russia doesn’t accept seeing “its centuries-long dominance in world affairs diminishing."

Some Western countries "are trying to impede the development of a polycentric world," Lavrov told world leaders on September 27, without referring to any particular state.

Lavrov’s speech comes amid persistent tensions between Russia and the United States and its allies over issues including the Ukrainian and Syrian conflicts, Moscow’s meddling into other countries’ elections, and a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain last year.

Earlier on September 27, Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York for talks that included the situation in the Korean Peninsula, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, among other things, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS