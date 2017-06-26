Russian FM Asks Tillerson To Help Stop 'Provocations' Against Syrian Forces

Russia says Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told his American counterpart to "take measures to prevent provocations" against Syrian government forces.

The Foreign Ministry said that during a June 26 telephone call Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed on the need to reinforce the fraying cease-fire in Syria, "to step up the fight against terrorist groups, and prevent attempts to use toxic agents."

"Lavrov urged Washington to take measures to prevent provocations against Syrian government

troops conducting operations against terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the State Department.

The call was the second between Lavrov and Tillerson in less than a week. It came as U.S.-Russian relations continue to spiral downward.

During the previous call, Lavrov accused U.S. forces of undermining the Syrian government's offensive against Islamic State fighters.

Moscow last week abruptly canceled high-level talks with a top U.S. diplomat after Washington announced new sanctions against Russians linked to the separatist conflict in Ukraine.

In Syria, U.S. forces have stepped up military actions -- shooting down drones and, earlier in June, a Syrian Air Force jet.