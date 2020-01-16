Lavrov Visits Uzbekistan, Holds Talks With Top Officials

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 16 held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov in Tashkent.



The Uzbek presidential press service says Lavrov and Mirziyoev discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between Tashkent and Moscow.



According to the press service, during the talks, Mirziyoev "stressed with deep satisfaction the growing dynamics of the development of bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and alliance."



Lavrov, in turn, "extended greetings from the Russian President Vladimir Putin."



The press service also said that the issue of upcoming mutual visits of the two countries' top officials was also discussed.



Before meeting with Mirziyoev, Lavrov held talks with Komilov.



Komilov called Lavrov's visit "short but very lively."



Tashkent was Lavrov's last stop in his Asian tour, during which he also visited Sri Lanka and India.