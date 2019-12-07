Lavrov Expected To Visit Washington, Meet With Pompeo On December 10

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Washington to meet for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. officials say.

The Washington Post and AP on December 6 quoted senior U.S. officials as saying that Lavrov will meet with Pompeo on December 10, with a news conference likely to follow.

The officials said the two diplomats would discuss Ukraine, Syria, arms control, and other issues related to currently tense U.S.-Russia relations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said Lavrov's "meeting is being prepared" for December 10, but she did not provide details.

Pompeo and Lavrov have met several times over the past year and have spoken occasionally by phone.

Lavrov and Russia’s then-ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, met at the White House with President Donald Trump in May 2017, prior to Pompeo assuming the secretary of state post.

It is unclear if Lavrov will meet with Trump during this visit.

Based on reporting by AP and The Washington Post