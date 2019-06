The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries signed a joint declaration on June 14 at their summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, calling for greater cooperation among member countries and reaffirming their intent to ensure security for their region. Russia will now take over the SCO chairmanship. The parties have agreed to hold the next summit in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on July 22-23, 2020.