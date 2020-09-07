Leading Belarusian Opposition Figure Reportedly Abducted

MINSK -- Maryya Kalesnikava, a leading member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition, has disappeared and was reportedly taken away by unknown individuals.

Several media websites reported the possible abduction on September 7.

The Tut.by website cited a witness, who introduced herself as Anastasia, as saying that she saw Kalesnikava being forced by men in civilian clothes into a minibus with an inscription "Communication" on it and taken away.

According to the witness, the incident took place in downtown Minsk, near the National Arts Museum. Tut.by said Kalesnikava did not answer her phone when the outlet tried to contact her.

Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Volha Chamadanava refused to comment on the report when contacted by RFE/RL.



"The Minsk police did not detain her," Interfax later quoted the police department of the Minsk City Executive as saying.

Kalesnikava is the chief of the presidential election campaign of the former banker Viktar Babaryka, who was arrested on embezzlement charges before the August 9 presidential poll.

After Babaryka was refused registration as a presidential candidate over his arrest, which he and his supporters have called politically motivated, Kalesnikava joined the election campaign of another opposition candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Belarusian election officials announced incumbent President Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the landslide winner of the election, a result many Belarusians call falsified.

Thousands of Tsikhanouskaya's supporters have rallied across the country for almost a month, protesting the official results and insisting that Tsikhanouskaya won the election.

The European Union and other Western governments and organizations have rejected the results and have begun implementing sanctions against Lukashenka and other Belarusian officials over the "rigged" elections and subsequent crackdown on opposition members, media, and protesters.

With reporting by Tut.by