Thousands Take Part In Ukraine's Annual Pride Parade
Thousands of people, including diplomats, marched through the Ukrainian capital for the city's 10th annual gay-pride parade. Participants wore rainbow masks and carried the rainbow-colored flags that symbolize the gay movement as they walked through the center of Kyiv on September 19. The Equality March, launched a decade ago, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The marchers were flanked by police as a few hundred antigay protesters gathered nearby, but there were no reports of any incidents.