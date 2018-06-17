LGBTI Activists Gather In Central Kyiv For 'March Of Equality'

Gay-rights activists have gathered in the center of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for a pride rally, amid stepped-up security.

The organizers expect about 5,000 people to attend the June 16 March of Equality, which started near Taras Shevchenko Park.

Roads were closed to cars in the city center, where some 5,000 police and soldiers from the National Guard have been deployed to protect the marchers.

Ahead of the march, several clashes took place between members of the security forces and activists who tried to prevent the event from taking place, police said. At least 56 peope were detained in the violence.

The organizers of the march, who have been receiving threats from far-right groups ahead of the march, advised the participants not to hold posters, banners, or symbols of the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex) community until they are at the event area.

WATCH: Live-stream from the march by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service:

“We want to feel free in our country,” said Tymur Levchuk of Kyiv Pride, a nine-day series of events in Kyiv, including conferences, movie screenings, and artistic performances, that are due to close with the Equality March.

“Kyiv is a city where there should be no discrimination, violence, or alienation,” he said. “This is a city where everyone can be themselves.”

In June 2017, some 2,500 people gathered for the March of Equality in Kyiv, according to police. An estimated 5,500 officers ensured that the event proceeded without disturbance.

However, a counterdemonstration by a few hundred ultranationalists degenerated into scuffles with police.

The ambassadors of Britain and Canada attended the march in a sign of support for Ukraine's LGBTI community.

Kyiv held its first major pride march in 2016 after a pro-Western government that came to power in 2014 sanctioned such events.

In 2015, the march was called off when right-wing activists pelted participants with smoke grenades.

With reporting by the Kyiv Post​