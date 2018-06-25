Libyan Diplomat's Son Abducted In Kyiv, Police Say

Police in Kyiv say that officers have been put on alert after the son of a Libyan diplomat was kidnapped in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv police said that the young man was kidnapped by at least two unknown individuals around noon on June 25.

Witnesses told police that a man was taken away in a dark-blue Volkswagen Golf.

According to the police, the abducted man is a Libyan national, identified as Abdusalom, who was born in 1992 and is a son of the financial attaché at the Libyan Embassy in Kyiv.

An investigation has been launched into what authorities are describing as "illegal deprivation of freedom and kidnapping."

Based on reporting by Insider.ua and pravda.ua

