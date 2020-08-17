'Lie!' 'Leave!': Belarusian Factory Workers Taunt Lukashenka During Speech

A speech by Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka at a tractor plant in Minsk on August 17 was interrupted several times by workers who chanted, "Lie!" and "Leave!" Lukashenka's speech at the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant came just hours after exiled opposition politician Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya called for a new vote, saying she was ready to "act as a national leader," and as thousands of factory workers across Belarus went on strike to protest an election they say was rigged.