Lines Form At Morgue As Kazakhstan Dismisses Chinese 'Fake News' About Deadly 'Unknown Pneumonia'
Desperate relatives are waiting in line for hours for an overwhelmed Kazakh morgue to release the bodies of their loved ones, raising questions about the country's COVID-19 data. Official statistics show hundreds of deaths related to COVID-19 and more than 1,000 dead from "pneumonia." But Chinese news reports about a form of pneumonia in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than the coronavirus have been dismissed by the Kazakh Health Ministry as "fake news."