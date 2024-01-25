News
Lithuania To Ban Military Personnel From Non-Work-Related Trips To Russia, Belarus, China
The government of NATO member Lithuania has drafted legislation to ban its military personnel from taking non-work-related trips to Russia, Belarus, and China. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on January 25 that the list was compiled based on an assessment of risks and threats to national security. The ban also includes transiting the three states, with the exception of their airspace. "[Lithuania's] National Security Strategy states that Russia, Belarus, and China pose a threat to the country's security and to its citizens, including espionage actions against Lithuania by the intelligence and security services of these countries," the draft says. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kosovo Removes Billboard In Volatile North With 'Honorary Citizens' Vucic, Djokovic, Putin
A billboard with the pictures of "honorary citizens" including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, tennis player Novak Djokovic, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others, has been taken down in the Serb-majority Kosovo town of Zvecan. Kosovar Internal Affairs Minister Dzeljalj Sveclja and the local self-government minister, Eljbert Krasnici, oversaw the removal, saying there is no place in Kosovo for figures who represent "dictatorship and aggression." Zvecan is near where an attack on Kosovo police occurred in September that left four dead -- a local police sergeant and three of the attackers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Woman Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison For Killing Of Pro-Kremlin Blogger
A military court in St. Petersburg on January 25 sentenced Darya Trepova to 27 years in prison after finding her guilty of killing prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, a fervent proponent of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Prosecutors had asked the Second Western District Military Court for a sentence of 28 years in prison and a fine of 800,000 rubles ($9,000) on charges of terrorism and forgery.
Trepova, who pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charge and entered a guilty plea to the charge of document forgery, was arrested after an explosion in a restaurant in St. Petersburg on April 2 killed Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin. The blast also wounded 52 people.
Tatarsky was talking to people who had previously attended a meeting with him when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that blew up, killing him, according th Russian media reports.
Trepova, 26, admitted giving Tatarsky the box, but said at the trial that she did not know that there was an explosive device inside.
Trepova's co-defendant, Dmitry Kasintsev, in whose apartment Trepova was detained, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.
Kasintsev pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report a crime, but rejected the charge of covering up a crime.
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky. The FSB also tried to link the killing to associates of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence to back the allegations, and Navalny's aides have alleged the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
Russian Nationalist, Kremlin Critic Girkin Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison
A court in Moscow has sentenced Russian nationalist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov) to four years in prison on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities.
The prosecution last week had sought almost five years in prison for the former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Girkin has denied the charges.
Girkin, 53, was arrested in July 2023 after strongly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion. He accused the Kremlin leader of "cowardly mediocrity" and described him as a "nonentity."
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for making "mistakes" in the invasion of Ukraine and accused him and Putin of "incompetence."
Girkin last year even called on Putin to transfer power to "someone truly capable and responsible."
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has also argued for a total military mobilization to ensure Russian victory in the war against Ukraine.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people on board died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of the plane.
New Report Says Georgia's 'Penchant For Appeasing Russia' Hurting EU Aspirations
The Kremlin's war on Ukraine has split Eastern Europe, prompting Moldova and Ukraine to grow closer to the European Union while Georgia has exhibited a "penchant for appeasing Russia," according to a new report.
The report by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum published on January 24 says Georgia "has flatlined in its overall EU approximation because of serious backsliding in fundamental freedoms, democracy and governance-related indicators, the government’s evident disregard for civil society and its penchant for appeasing Russia, which is at odds with the EU consensus."
While Moldova and Ukraine improved their public administration in 2023, there was a "downwards drift in politically polarized Georgia," the report, called the Eastern Partnership Index, notes.
It adds that Georgia had "lost considerable ground" in terms of democracy and good governance.
Georgia was granted EU candidacy status in December 2023, while Ukraine and Moldova were shown the green light to begin negotiations to join the bloc.
The report notes that Georgia was afforded the status "even though" it had engaged in "anti-Western rhetoric" and attempted, but failed, to pass a controversial "foreign agents" bill in 2023.
Ukraine and Moldova, however, "are steadily making the kinds of systemic changes that Brussels expects them to do to proceed along the accession path."
The report says Georgia's "declining alignment with significant EU statements and its liberal trade policy," including strategic cooperation with China, could become "a critical concern for the EU in the future."
It also notes a "glaring" contradiction between Georgia's stated aspirations to join the bloc and its "reluctance to adhere to the EU's foreign policy consensus."
"While the Georgian government presents its foreign policy as pragmatic, its voting patterns clearly suggest a departure from an EU-style values-based normative approach," the report says.
The report suggests that "eliminating informal governance and oligarchic influences" were among key measures that could help Tbilisi in "realizing rules-based democratic institutions in line with EU membership norms."
This comes as Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, announced in December 2023 that he was returning to politics as the party's "honorary chairman," a decision he described as "unpleasant."
The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum is an umbrella network of nongovernmental organizations from the region and the European Union. Its mission is to aid civil societies in the planning, monitoring and implementation of the Eastern partnership policy that is aimed at bringing Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine closer to the EU.
Ukraine To Start Building 4 New Nuclear Reactors This Year
Ukraine expects to start construction work on four new nuclear power reactors this summer or autumn, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told Reuters, as the country seeks to compensate for lost energy capacity due to the war with Russia. Two of the units -- which include reactors and related equipment -- will be based on Russian-made equipment that Ukraine wants to import from Bulgaria, while the other two will use Western technology from power equipment maker Westinghouse. All four reactors will be built at the Khmelnytskiy nuclear power plant in the west of Ukraine, Halushchenko added.
Belarus Investigating 20 People, Including RFE/RL Journalist, For Comments To Media
The Investigative Committee of Belarus has launched a "special investigation" of 20 individuals now living outside the country -- including RFE/RL journalist and analyst Yury Drakakhrust -- for providing comments to indepdendent media in Belarus.
The Investigative Committee said on January 25 the 20 were accused of conspiring to seize power and promoting extremism, among other charges.
Most of the those accused in the case are independent political analysts, sociologists, and economists. The list also includes several employees of the office of Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus's opposition leader in exile.
All "took an active part in the development and implementation of the concept of destructive activities aimed at harming the national security of the Republic of Belarus, and also contributed to the incitement of social enmity and strife in society," the committee said.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
"There is no particular logic to this list, they just put as many people on this list as possible to intimidate as many people as possible," Hanna Krasulina, Tsikhanouskaya's press secretary and one of those on the list, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service.
Since a disputed 2020 presidential election, authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has cracked down hard on dissent and civil society, jailing hundreds and forcing most of the country's opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, to flee in fear of their safety and freedom.
While the official results handed Lukashenka victory and his sixth consecutive term in office, the opposition and many Western governments and organizations say the poll was rigged and that Tsikhanouskaya actually won.
Earlier this week, the Vyasna human rights center said that Belarusian authorities had detained more than 70 people recently, highlighting the continued crackdown on dissent.
According to Vyasna, some of those detained were released after they were questioned and their homes searched, while some remained in custody as raids and detentions continued into the evening. In some cases, entire families were detained.
Many of the people detained are either former political prisoners or relatives of individuals who are behind bars on politically motivated charges.
Last week, police in the western region of Brest detained six men on unspecified charges after searching their homes, breaking car windows, and destroying items inside their houses.
The January 25 list of people being investigated includes Ryhor Astapenia, Philip Bikanov, Alyaksandr Dobravolsky, Andrey Kazakevich, Anna Krasulina, Yevhen Kryzhanovsky, Dzianis Kuchynski, Veronika Laputska, Alyaksandr Lagvinets, Anna Lyubakova, Vasil Naumau, Maria Rohova, Pyotr Rudkovsky, Alesia Rudnik, Natalia Rabova, Paval Usau, Tatsyana Chulitskaya, Alyaksandr Shlyk, and Kateryna Shmatina.
According to Vyasna, as of January 23, the number of political prisoners in the country is 1,415.
Russia, Ukraine Clash Over Whether There Was Warning About Plane That Crashed
Ukraine and Russia have contradicted each other over whether there had been proper notification to secure the airspace around an area where a military transport plane Moscow says was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed, killing them and nine others on board.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov told deputies in Moscow on January 25 that Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane entered the Belgorod region in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, and that Russia had received confirmation the message was received.
Kartapolov did not provide any evidence to back up his claim and Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov reiterated in comments to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board, or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for an international investigation of the incident, and Yusov reiterated that call, as "there are many circumstances that require investigation and maximum study."
The RIA Novosti news agency on January 25 reported that both black boxes had been recovered from the wreckage site in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on January 25 called the downing of the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane a "monstrous act," though Moscow has yet to show any evidence that it was downed by a Ukrainian missile, or that there were Ukrainian prisoners on board.
While not saying who shot down the plane, Zelenskiy said that "all clear facts must be established...our state will insist on an international investigation."
Ukrainian officials have said that a prisoner exchange was to have taken place on January 24 and that Russia had not informed Ukraine that Ukrainian POWs would be flown on cargo planes.
Ukrainian military intelligence said it did not have "reliable and comprehensive information" on who was on board the flight but said the Russian POWs it was responsible for "were delivered in time to the conditional exchange point where they were safe."
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's commissioner for human rights, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "currently, there are no signs of the fact that there were so many people on the Il-76 plane, be they citizens of Ukraine or not."
Aviation experts told RFE/RL that it was possible a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile downed the plane, but added that it could have also been a Russian missile that was responsible.
"During the investigation, you can easily determine which system shot down the plane based on the missiles' damaging elements," said Roman Svitan, a Ukrainian reserve colonel and an aviation-instructor pilot.
When asked about Russian claims of dozens of POWs on board, Svitan said that from the footage released so far, he'd seen no evidence to back up the statements.
"From the footage that was there, I looked through it all, it’s not clear where there are dozens of bodies.... There's not a single body visible at all. At one time I was a military investigator, including investigating disasters; believe me, if there were seven or eight dozen people there, the field would be strewn with corpses and remains of bodies," Svitan added.
Russia backed up its accusation that Ukraine deliberately shot down the military transport plane by saying Russian radar registered the launch of two missiles from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, which borders the Belgorod region.
The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that did not mention the crash that the Ukrainian military had noticed more Russian military transport aircraft landing in Belgorod and linked this to Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities.
"With this in mind, Ukraine's armed forces will continue to take measures to destroy means of delivery and exercise airspace control to eliminate the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction," it said on Telegram.
A Ukrainian military intelligence statement on Facebook said Kyiv had not been asked to ensure airspace security around the Belgorod area as had been the case during previous prisoner of war swaps.
It said Russia's accusations that Kyiv shot down the transport plane could be "a planned action to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and weaken international support for our state."
Russia called for an emergency UN Security Council session on January 25 to discuss the downing of the aircraft, which Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called a "criminal" act by Ukraine.
Russian officials said the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three escorts.
A list of the six crew members who were supposed to be on the flight was obtained by RFE/RL. The deaths of three of the crew members were confirmed to RFE/RL by their relatives.
Video on social media showed a plane spiraling to the ground, followed by a loud bang and explosion that sent a ball of smoke and flames skyward.
Russia Declares Doxa Student Magazine 'Undesirable Organization'
Russia's prosecutor-general has added the Doxa student magazine to the register of "undesirable organizations," according to a post on the Telegram channel of the State Duma commission that investigates alleged interference by foreign states in Russia's domestic affairs. The Prosecutor-General's Office has yet to officially announce the move. The commission's chairman, Vasily Piskarev, has accused Doxa of being "involved in training on sabotage activities on Russia's territory." Four former editors of Doxa were sentenced to two years of correctional labor each in December 2022 over a video about opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's incarceration. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Swedish PM Seeks To Meet Hungary's Orban In Brussels For NATO Talks
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has offered to meet his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, in Brussels next week to discuss his country's NATO application and other bilateral issues, the government said on January 25. In a letter to Orban, Kristersson said he would also accept an invitation received earlier this week to meet in Budapest "at a time convenient for both of us." On January 23, Orban invited Kristersson to Budapest to negotiate his country joining the bloc. Hungary's parliament speaker said on January 25 that there was no urgency in approving Sweden's NATO membership bid. Hungary's opposition will probably request an extraordinary parliament session to ratify Sweden's bid but their effort will likely fail, Laszlo Kover told Index.hu, and he "feels no particular urgency, there is no extraordinary situation" regarding Sweden's bid. Orban said on January 24 that he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Hungary supported Sweden's membership, and would urge parliament to "conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
Dozens Protest Local's Killing In Siberia's Yakutsk; Several Detained
Russian police made several arrests after dozens of residents of Yakutsk gathered in a central square of the eastern Siberian city to protest the alleged murder of a local man by a suspect who they said was Tajik. Eyewitnesses said at least 15 people were detained on January 24 by security forces after some 50 people gathered in Yakutsk's Victory Square. Police attempted to disperse the protesters, telling them the suspect, who they said had a Russian passport, had been arrested. The protest was triggered by the stabbing death of a resident of Yakutsk's Namsky district on January 20. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russia Resumes Air Strikes On Odesa, Kharkiv, Wounding Several And Causing Material Damage
Russia launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's southern regions of Odesa, Mykolaiyv, and Dnipropetrovsk early on January 25, wounding several people and causing material damage, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said.
Ukraine's air defense said the drones attacked Odesa in two separate waves. A total of 11 of the 14 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia were downed -- 10 in Odesa and one in Mykolaiyv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said six people were wounded by falling debris in the Black Sea port.
Kiper said that an industrial facility, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attack. He said the southern city's Primoriye and Khadzhibey districts bore the brunt of the attack.
Local authorities said the Russian attack also targeted the warehouse of a furniture factory in the industrial district of Odesa, starting a large fire.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise was destroyed in a drone strike that caused a fire, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, adding that the fire had been put out by firefighters.
Lysak also said the settlement of Myrivsk, in the Nikopol area, came under Russian artillery fire.
Russia also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with five S-300 antiaircraft guided missiles, the air defense said. It was not immediately known if the missile strike caused damage or injuries.
The eastern city of Kharkiv, which is located some 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has recently been subjected to an unusually intense wave of missile strikes that targeted residential areas. In the latest such attack, at least 10 people were killed on January 23.
On the battlefield, amid a seesaw of offensive and defensive actions by both sides, Russian troops continued their unsuccessful attempts to encircle the industrial city of Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its early morning report on January 25 that four such attempts were repelled by Ukrainian defenders over the past 24 hours.
Oil Refinery In Southern Russia Ablaze, Russian Media Reports Say
A fire broke out at a large Rosneft oil refinery in the southern Russian town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region late on January 24, according to Russian news agency reports. "According to emergency services of Tuapse district, a fire broke out on the territory of the oil refinery in the town," the agencies reported, quoting a statement by Krasnodar's emergency service. "The fire is being brought under control. According to initial information, there are no casualties." Telegram channels showed pictures of the blaze and said drones were responsible. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijan Accuses PACE Of Bias, Suspends Cooperation With Council Of Europe's Legislative Body
Azerbaijan on January 24 said it was suspending its cooperation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) amid deteriorating relations with Brussels.
In a statement, the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE said the Strasbourg-based legislative body was “being used as a platform to target some member states.”
The decision came two days after Germany’s Frank Schwabe challenged the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation on the opening day of PACE’s 2024 winter session.
Schwabe specifically raised concerns about the status of political prisoners in Azerbaijan and cited the “violent displacement of people” from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s recapture of the ethnic Armenian-dominated region. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan recaptured the territory in September 2023.
The German representative also pointed out that PACE rapporteurs had been unable to visit Azerbaijan on at least three occasions in 2023.
The Azerbaijani delegation complained in its statement that “core principles of the PACE are exploited by certain biased groups to advance their narrow interests.” It further charged that "political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double standards, arrogance, chauvinism have become prevailing practice in the PACE.”
The delegation accused the PACE of exhibiting “Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia,” creating what it described as an “unbearable atmosphere” that it said contributed to Baku’s decision to “cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE until further notice.”
Azerbaijan’s decision to leave the PACE comes amid growing tensions with the European Union as Baku accuses Brussels of “bias” toward Yerevan as Armenia and Azerbaijan try to normalize relations.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on January 10 rejected a proposal by Armenia to use Soviet-era maps drawn in the 1970s to delineate borders, claiming that Azerbaijani territories had been handed to Armenia by the Soviet authorities.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on January 22 criticized Aliyev’s “territorial claims” and warned that there would be “severe consequences” if Armenia’s territorial integrity was violated.
The following day, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Borrell’s comments amounted to a “blatant misinterpretation of facts” and accused the chief EU diplomat of engaging in “threatening rhetoric.”
Two Iranian Protesters Who Were Partially Blinded By Security Forces Detained
Two Iranian protesters partially blinded by security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have been detained by authorities for continuing to speak out against the Islamic republic's leadership.
Amir Shah-Valayati and Matin Hosseini were arrested on January 23, according to the human rights group HRANA.
Shah-Valayati, a hairdresser, lost an eye in Tehran's Narmak district soon after unrest spread across the nation following Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf infraction.
He continued sharing protest content on social media and was detained again in May 2023, and then summoned and arrested once more, this time on January 23 at the Evin Courthouse. He is currently being held at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. Human rights groups Hengaw and HRANA report that he faces several charges, including "propaganda against the system."
Similarly, Hosseini was arrested in Bukan after losing vision in one eye when wounded by a shotgun pellet. His recent social media activity, which included visiting and posting images of protest casualties' graves, preceded his arrest.
The Iranian judiciary has yet to comment on the arrests amid persistent tensions between the country's leadership and the treatment of injured demonstrators.
Rights groups have accused the Islamic nation's security forces of “intentionally targeting” the eyes and faces of protesters during the violent crackdown on demonstrations by security forces.
In an analysis published on September 22, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said it was able to verify 138 cases of eye injuries sustained during the monthslong, nationwide protests in Iran. Many of the victims lost vision in one eye, some in both.
The unrest, catalyzed by Amini's death, represents the most significant challenge to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The government's response to the protests has been marked by a stringent crackdown, leading to over 500 fatalities, including 71 children, as claimed by rights groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Bill On Seizing Russian Assets To Help Ukraine Rebuild
A U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on January 24 that would help set the stage for the United States to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding. The committee voted 20 to 1 in favor of the unprecedented Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act. If it were to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act would pave the way for Washington's first-ever seizure of central bank assets from a country with which it is not at war.
Hungary Supports Sweden's NATO Membership, Orban Tells Stoltenberg
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on January 24 that he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Hungary supports Sweden's membership of the military alliance. Orban said on X, formerly Twitter, that he spoke by phone with Stoltenberg and “reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden." Orban also told Stoltenberg that he will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden joining NATO and “conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity.” Stoltenberg said he welcomed the "clear support" from Orban and his government for Sweden's NATO membership.
Iran Bars Former President Rohani From Running In Key Election
Iran's former President Hassan Rohani has been disqualified from running in the upcoming election for the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body whose tasks include appointing and theoretically removing the supreme leader.
The decision to ban Rohani was made by the Guardians Council, Iran's hard-line vetting body and constitutional watchdog whose members are directly and indirectly appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rohani’s office announced the decision on January 24 in a brief statement without comment.
To be eligible to run in major elections in Iran, candidates must first be vetted and approved by the Guardians Council.
The Assembly of Experts is a council of 88 clerics whose members are elected every eight years by the public.
Rohani, who served as president between 2013 and 2021, has been on the Assembly of Experts continuously since 2000.
The ex-president has long been a target of criticism for hard-liners, who accuse him of ignoring national interests in his attempts to improve Iran's relations with the West.
Since Khamenei became Iran's supreme leader in 1989, every president has been sidelined after leaving office.
News of Rohani's disqualification comes a day after conservative lawmaker Nasrollah Pejmanfar renewed the hard-liners' criticism of Rohani's approach toward the United States. He even threatened to expose what he dubbed the former president's "dark files," without elaborating further.
The Assembly of Experts election will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls on March 1.
Concerned about low voter turnout for the third consecutive nationwide election since 2020, Rohani had urged the authorities to facilitate a high turnout by allowing candidates from a wide political background to run in the elections.
For months, he has been warning about voter apathy, which he has attributed to public disillusionment and a deliberate strategy by hard-liners in power to ensure a low turnout.
The parliamentary election in 2020 and the presidential election in 2021 saw record low turnouts since the Islamic republic came to power in 1979, with official figures showing that less than half of eligible voters cast their ballots in both elections.
Nationwide unrest has rocked Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly started one of the deadliest protests against the clerical establishment, which lasted for months.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamic republic since its inception.
Rights groups say more than 500 people were killed in the crackdown. At the height of the unrest, more than 19,000 people had been arrested, including over 90 journalists and bloggers.
Nine people arrested during the protests and charged with capital offenses have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moldovan Journalist Released After Being Detained While Covering March In Separatist Transdniester
A Moldovan journalist detained on January 24 while covering a march in the capital of Moldova's Moscow-backed Transdniester region to protest trade duties announced by the Moldovan government has been released along with her cameraman.
Viorica Tataru, who works for local TV8 station, and her colleague Andrei Captarenco, were released after being held for two hours.
The protest in Tiraspol, which drew representatives of trade unions and organizations close to the Moscow-backed authorities in Transdniester, was organized by the breakaway region against new import and export duties announced on January 17 by Moldovan Reintegration Minister Oleg Serebrian.
The trade duties were introduced as part of Chisinau's move to align itself with European Union legislation as it prepares for accession talks with the 27-member bloc.
Local media reported that the protest lasted about one hour. The regional authorities claimed 50,000 people took part, but photos of the protest indicated that the number was far lower.
Tataru had told her employer by phone that she was detained while asking people who attended the march what they wanted. She said she was being taken to the security service headquarters in Tiraspol by two men who introduced themselves as "collaborators."
The initial report about her detention did not mention that Captarenco also was detained.
She told her station that she would be interrogated about her presence at the protest and that she was considered to be "foreign media" from across the border.
"I just told them it was they who announced 'a massive protest' and we wanted to see if it was true, to talk to the people about what they want," she said.
Following the report of Tataru's detainment, local human rights watchdog Promo-LEX called on Moldova's government to immediately intervene to secure the journalist's release.
"It's paramount that authorities take decisive measures to protect press freedom and rights in the region," Promo-LEX said in a statement. It also condemned the "abusive and illegal practices by the Tiraspol separatist forces in relation to journalists."
The Prosecutor-General's Office has opened a criminal case on the detention of the journalists.
Russian-speaking Transdniester, a sliver of land between the left bank of the Dniester and Ukraine, declared independence from then-Soviet Moldova in 1990 over perceived fears that Chisinau would seek reunification with its kin in Romania.
Chisinau and Tiraspol fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 after Moldova itself declared independence in the waning days of the USSR. More than 1,000 people were killed during the conflict that was quelled by the Russian forces stationed in Transdniester since Soviet times, who intervened on the side of Russian-speaking separatists.
Although Moscow never officially recognized Transdniester's independence, it still stations more than 1,000 troops in the region as "peacekeepers" and guardians of a huge Soviet-era arms and ammunition depot in the village of Cobasna.
Years of half-hearted negotiations brokered by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to resolve the frozen conflict have yielded no result amid Moscow's continuous backing of the separatists.
However, after pro-Western President Maia Sandu came to power in 2020 and put Moldova firmly on the European path while strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chisinau secured an invitation to open membership negotiations with the EU, Transdniester's unresolved status has come under the spotlight again.
As aid from Moscow has been slowly drying up after decades amid the war in Ukraine, separatist leaders are under increasing economic pressure as Chisinau advances on the path to EU integration and is beginning to adopt the bloc's rules.
Two More Bodies Found Under Rubble In Kharkiv, Bringing Death Toll From Russian Strike To 10
Ukrainian rescuers have found two more bodies under the rubble of a house in Kharkiv destroyed by a Russian missile strike on January 23, bringing the total number of dead in the eastern city to 10, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 24. He said the two victims were a 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, adding that the search-and-rescue operation at the site of the impact continues. Russian troops launched a massive wave of missiles on several Ukrainian cities on January 23, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukrainian And Slovak PMs Agree To 'New Pragmatism' To Aid Strained Relations
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he agreed with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, on a policy of "new pragmatism" as the two neighbors try to improve relations that have soured since the populist Slovak leader won an election last year vowing to halt military aid to Kyiv.
The two met in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on January 24 to "open a new page" in bilateral relations, according to Shmyhal, just a day after Fico called life in Kyiv "normal" even though Russian missiles had rained down on the capital hours earlier.
After the meeting, Shmyhal said agreement was reached "on a number of important issues" that will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons and equipment directly from Slovak companies without government interference, and support from Bratislava for the Ukraine Facility program, which envisages the provision of 50 billion euros by the European Union for Ukraine.
"Despite all the political challenges, we are developing a policy of 'new pragmatism' in our relations," the Ukrainian prime minister said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Since assuming office in October 2023, Fico has followed through on his campaign pledges to reorient Slovak foreign policy to be "independent."
At his first European Union summit in late October, Fico reiterated that Slovakia won't back further military aid to Ukraine, while also rejecting further international sanctions against Russia.
Earlier this week he said Slovakia rejects the admission of Ukraine to NATO because its membership would mean “nothing else than a basis for World War III" and that Kyiv would have to give up some territory to end the war launched by Russia in February 2022 because there was no military solution to the conflict.
His comments on January 23 about life in Kyiv struck a particularly sour note with Ukrainians given that dozens of people had been wounded during a barrage of Russian missiles.
After meeting Shmyhal, Fico appeared to strike a conciliatory tone, saying that while there are "some issues where we might have different opinions, that's life."
Fico assured Shmyhal that Ukraine had the "full support" of Slovakia to fulfill the country's "European integration aspirations."
In December, the EU voted to start membership talks with Ukraine despite hesitation among some members.
Ukraine is counting on quick steps in the first half of 2024 regarding the opening of negotiations on its bid to join the EU, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this week, while also calling on the bloc to increase the supply of weapons and approve a long-term support program for Kyiv.
Human Rights Watch Says 11 At 'Imminent Risk' Of Execution In Iran
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at “imminent risk” of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a statement dated January 23, the rights group said all 11 had been sentenced to death on political or security-related charges, which “under international law should never result in the death penalty, a grave violation of the right to life.”
Some of the prisoners were convicted of “corruption on earth” and moharebeh, which translates to “enmity against God.”
HRW urged the international community to “put pressure on Iran to end the use of the death penalty for such charges.”
“Iranian authorities are notorious for wielding the death penalty against people after unfair trials to instill fear into a population that has mobilized nationwide protests calling for fundamental reforms,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
The rights group identified eight of those at imminent risk as Anvar Khezri, Kamran Sheikha, Khosro Besharat, Pejman Fatehi, Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazlum, and Reza Rasaee.
HRW’s statement comes after Iran executed Farhad Salimi, an ethnic Kurd, and Mohammad Qobadlou, a protester arrested during the antiestablishment unrest in 2022.
“Iran’s brutal government takes an especially harsh response to ethnic minority communities,” said Page.
HRW said Iranian authorities substantially increased the rates of executions in 2023. Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Citing an April 2023 report by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights, HRW said ethnic minorities were disproportionately targeted in executions.
The report showed that, in 2022, the execution of ethnic Kurds, Azeris, and Baluchis had more than doubled compared to the previous year.
“This underscores the intensified targeting of minority communities with capital punishment,” HRW said.
China, Uzbekistan Announce Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
China and Uzbekistan announced on January 24 that they've upgraded their ties to an "all-weather" comprehensive strategic partnership, a move that raises the level of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The agreement was announced during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing as part of a multiday state visit where the Uzbek leader is courting investment and looking to deepen ties with China. While this terminology may not always ensure preferential treatment, Beijing uses these defined levels of partnerships in its foreign policy to indicate its strategic priorities and perception of countries.
Bashkir Activist Detained For Taking Part In 'Mass Riots'
Alfinur Rakhmatullina, a 60-year-old activist, was detained in Salavat, a city in Russia's Bashkortostan region, on charges of participating in mass riots, her daughter, Laysan Ravilova said on January 24. On January 22, four activists were charged with taking part in mass disorder and sent to at least two months of pretrial detention after they attended thousands-strong rallies on January 15 and January 17 in the Bashkortostan city of Baimak. The protests were held in support of activist Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in prison for inciting "ethnic hatred" after he criticized the government's plan to open a gold mine in the region, which would bring in migrant workers. To read the original story Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyz Security Committee Refuses Request From Media Outlet To Reopen Offices After Search
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) has refused a request by the media website 24.kg to open its offices, which have been sealed shut since the independent news outlet's premises were searched by law enforcement officers in the capital, Bishkek, last week. The UKMK gave no details of its decision, saying only that an investigation into 24.kg continues. Asel Otorbaeva, the director 24.kg, said she made the request because she does not know why access to the offices has been restricted. Otorbaeva, and two editors -- Makhinur Niyazova and Anton Lymar, were questioned over an unspecified 24.kg report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
