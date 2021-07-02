Lukashenka Orders Closure Of Belarus-Ukraine Border Amid Growing International Pressure

Belarus’s authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said he had ordered the full closure of the border with Ukraine, claiming that that a "huge amount of firearms" were coming from the neighboring country, state media reported on July 2.

Lukashenka’s allegations, which he did not substantiate with any evidence, come as his regime is facing international pressure over its brutal crackdown on dissent in the wake of a disputed presidential election in August 2020.



The European Union, the United States, and other countries have slapped sanctions on Belarusian entities and Lukashenka's inner circle over the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy activists and opposition politicians by Belarusian authorities following the vote.



The opposition says that election was rigged, and the West has refused to recognize the official results of the vote and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.



Amid growing tensions with the West following last month's forced landing of a European passenger plane in Minsk and the arrest of an opposition blogger who was on board, Lukashenka also alleged on July 2 that "terrorist sleeper cells" linked to Germany, Lithuania, the United States, Poland, and Ukraine had been exposed in Belarus, according to the BelTA news agency.



There were no immediate comments from the countries cited by Lukashenka.



Earlier on July 2, Lithuanian authorities said migrants continue to pour into the Baltic state across its border with Belarus, a situation it said Minsk was purposely organizing in retaliation of the West's sanctions imposed on Lukashenka for his ongoing crackdown on dissent.



The Lithuanian State Border Security Service said in a statement that 150 immigrants had been apprehended while trying to illegally cross the Belarusian-Lithuanian border in the previous 24 hours, almost twice the number detained along the border for all of 2020.



The total number of detained illegal immigrants, mainly from Iraq, who illegally entered Lithuania from Belarus since January now stands at 822, the statement added.

Vilnius contends that the migrants are moved to the border with Lithuania, where Belarusian border guards turn a blind eye as they cross into the European Union member state.



Lithuania has been one of the loudest critics of Lukashenka and advocates for his opponents since Belarus was thrown into turmoil last August when the 66-year-old strongman claimed a sixth presidential term, setting off unprecedented protests.



The Baltic state has offered refuge to Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say was the real winner of the vote, and to many others targeted in a violent crackdown. Vilnius has become a center for Belarusians in exile, and the two countries have expelled a number of diplomats as ties have worsened in recent weeks.



Vilnius has requested aid from the EU's border guard service, Frontex, due to the influx of migrants.