We were late providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in an interview with Current Time, adding that -- as an overspill of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- the deadly missile explosion in Poland on November 15 was a wake-up call. Nauseda believes the incident has already triggered an overview of NATO’s defense capabilities on its eastern flank as well as a stronger push to better arm Ukraine. Speaking in Prague on November 17, Nauseda also explained why the Baltic countries restricted entry rules for Russian passport holders, saying the prospect of ending up with a large group of supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Lithuanian territory was unacceptable.