Lithuania Appears Headed For Presidential Runoff

The presidential election in the Baltic state of Lithuania is likely heading for a runoff.



Preliminary results from the May 12 vote show a prominent economist and former finance minister outpolling the other candidates in the election to choose a successor to incumbent Dali Grybauskaite.



Results from Lithuania’s Central Electoral Commission showed Gitanas Nauseda, a banker-turned-politician, leading the nine-candidate field with 31.2 percent of the vote.



Ingrida Simonyte, a lawmaker and former finance minister, was in second with 27.2 percent.



A candidate needed to secure more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a May 26 runoff.



Grybauskaite has served the maximum two 5-year terms as Lithuania's head of state since 2009, a Baltic country bordering Russia that is a member of the European Union and NATO.



Grybauskaite has been a strong critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaigned on stopping corruption and improving Lithuania's economy.



The election campaign was dominated by voter anger over economic inequality and corruption.



The Lithuanian president has limited powers, but is in charge of foreign policy and is the country’s representative at EU summits.The president also appoints ministers, judges, the military chief, and central bank head, usually wth the approval of parliament or the prime minister.



Lithuania, a close U.S. ally, faces tense relations with neighboring Russia. It has arrested and charged several people in recent months accused of spying for Moscow.



NATO increased its assets in Central and Eastern Europe, including in Lithuania, following Russia's annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014.



