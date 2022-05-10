News
Lithuania Adopts Resolution Calling Russia 'Terrorist State,' Accuses Moscow Of 'Genocide'
Lithuanian lawmakers have unanimously adopted a resolution declaring Russia "a terrorist state" and calling Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine "genocide against the Ukrainian people."
In their May 10 resolution, the lawmakers also called for the creation of an international court to prosecute Russian officials responsible for the war in Ukraine, similar to the Nuremberg trials held by the Allies against representatives of the defeated Nazi Germany for plotting and carrying out invasions of other countries and other crimes in World War II.
"The Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systemically chose civilian targets to bombard, is the state that supports and carries out acts of terrorism," the Lithuanian parliamentary resolution says.
The resolution compares Russian President Vladimir Putin with Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, calling modern Russia under Putin's rule "a reincarnation" of the Soviet Union.
The resolution calls "on the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, foreign parliaments and governments to recognize and prosecute the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation."
Last month, lawmakers in two other Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, also adopted resolutions accusing Russia of genocide against the Ukrainian people.
The three Baltic states also last month banned the display of the symbols "Z" and "V," which are used by supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Georgian Minister Proposes Jailed Saakashvili Transfer To Clinic For Treatment
TBILISI -- Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze has proposed moving jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili, whose health has deteriorated in recent weeks, to a civilian medical clinic for treatment.
"We, as a responsible state, always act in the interests of health and life of any person. Therefore, as we would deal with any other inmate, to avoid complications, Mikheil Saakashvili will be offered to be transferred to the Vivamed clinic [in Tbilisi], where he will be checked and, if need be, treated," Bregadze said on May 10.
Bregadze's statement came the same day a Tbilisi court decided to postpone the former president's trial on embezzlement charges as he was unable to attend because of his health.
Saakashvili's relatives and supporters have demanded the authorities allow the 54-year-old politician be treated abroad.
Saakashvili, who was president from 2004 until 2013, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he called politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he held two separate hunger strikes during his detention.
Close Associate Of Fugitive Former Kyrgyz President's Son Arrested In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- A close associate of the son of former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev has been arrested in Bishkek on corruption charges.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on May 10 that Aleksei Shirshov was arrested on suspicion of the illegal privatization of dozens of state-owned apartments and houses in the northern Issyk-Kul region.
According to the UKMK, regional judges and judges in the Supreme Court of the Central Asian state, as well as officials of the president's office, the State Property Fund, and the State Registration Service, also may have been involved in the illegal privatization of 56 apartments and 27 cottages.
Shirshov's pretrial restrictions will be decided by a court in the coming days.
Shirshov, a businessman who used to lead the Dastan company, which produces military products, was known as a financial consultant of Maksim Bakiev, the fugitive son of the former president.
Shirshov fled Kyrgyzstan in 2010 following the ouster of Bakiev by anti-government protests, in which almost 100 demonstrators were killed.
It remains unclear when and why he came back to Kyrgyzstan, while some media reports say Shirshov returned recently to again take over at Dastan, which among other things produces Soviet-era V-111 Shkval torpedoes.
Kurmanbek Bakiev and his relatives, including Maksim Bakiev, fled the country after the protests.
Both Kurmanbek and Maksim Bakiev have been sentenced to life in prison in absentia on a number of charges and are wanted in Bishkek.
German, Dutch Foreign Ministers Call For Justice During Surprise Visit To Ukraine
The foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands have made a surprise visit to Ukraine, stopping in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian forces are accused of committing war crimes before retreating last month.
Annalena Baerbock's trip on May 10 makes her the first German cabinet minister to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February.
Wopke Hoekstra, her Dutch counterpart, also made the trip as the two prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later in the day.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha and other towns near Kyiv revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
Ukrainian police have said a majority of the civilians killed in Bucha died from gunshot wounds. Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their back, they said.
Baerbock said the victims were owed justice.
"These victims could have been us," she said after touring the town with Ukraine's prosecutor-general.
Moscow claims that Russian forces have not attacked civilians in Ukraine and says videos from Bucha showing the bodies of civilians lying in the streets were staged in order to justify new Western sanctions and disrupt peace talks.
Hoekstra walked the streets of Irpin, another nearby Kyiv suburb, and echoed Baerbock's calls for possible war crimes to be fully investigated.
"The bombed-out houses and buildings illustrate the impact the war has had on the lives of the men, women and children who live here," he said on Twitter.
"These acts cannot go unpunished. The Netherlands is committed to establish the truth and achieve justice," he added.
The visit is also a sign of a reset in relations between Kyiv and Berlin over Germany's early response to the war and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's detente policy toward Moscow when he was foreign minister from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2017.
He has since admitted the policy stance was a mistake.
Steinmeier and Zelenskiy spoke by telephone on May 5 to smooth the rift following Ukraine's blocking of a proposed visit to Kyiv by the German president.
The rift has also kept German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from visiting Kyiv, as he said it was not proper for him to travel there given the snub of Steinmeier.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and AP
Tehran Says Iranian-Swedish Djalali's Execution On Track, Not Related To Nouri Trial
Iran's judiciary says the death sentence of Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali will be carried out, as Tehran does not plan to seek a prisoner exchange for an Iranian being tried in Stockholm for his alleged role in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.
Judiciary spokesman Zabihollah Khodaian on May 10 confirmed that Djalali, who was arrested during an academic visit in 2016 and accused of spying for Israel, will face his punishment that the case was not related in any way to that of Hamid Nouri, who is on trial in Sweden for war crimes.
The cases have strained relations between Sweden and Iran.
"Djalali has been sentenced to death on several charges and the verdict is final. The sentence will be carried out," Khodaian said.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has condemned the case and called for Djalali's release, while a Norway-based campaign group, Iran Human Rights, has accused Iranian officials of threatening to execute Djalali "in retaliation" for the war crimes trial of Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official, by a court in Sweden.
"These two issues are not related. Mr. Nouri is innocent and Mr. Djalali was arrested two years prior to Mr. Nouri's case. There is thus no possibility of an exchange of these two individuals," Khodaian added.
He did not give a date for the execution, but last week Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that the Iranian-Swedish researcher will be executed by May 21.
Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 during an academic visit. He was accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.
Iran's Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence. Amnesty International in November 2021 urged Tehran to drop all charges against Djalali and release him.
Nouri, arrested in Sweden in 2019, faces a life sentence for his involvement in mass killings ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1988.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and AP
Russia Steps Up Bombardment Of Azovstal In Mariupol, Missiles Strike Odesa
Russian forces have escalated their attacks on a steel plant in the southern port of Mariupol where the last Ukrainian defenders, many of them wounded, and at least 100 civilians are still holed up, as missiles rained down on the strategically important Black Sea port of Odesa.
Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on May 10 that more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters remained in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, the last pocket of resistance after almost three months of heavy fighting that has leveled the city.
"Hundreds are wounded. There are people with serious injuries who require urgent evacuation. The situation is deteriorating every day," Vereshchuk told the AFP news agency.
Although the majority of noncombatants have been evacuated from Azovstal, at least 100 civilians remain inside, an aide to the city's mayor said on May 10.
"In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in the [Azovstal] shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers," aide Petro Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian forces have so far failed to complete the occupation of Mariupol, which would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, give Russia a land corridor to the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, and free troops up for fighting elsewhere.
In the eastern regions of Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, air-raid sirens could be heard early on May 10.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said on May 10 that the bodies of 44 civilians had been recovered from the rubble of a building in the city of Izyum destroyed by Russia in March.
Synehubov said the five-story building had collapsed with the civilians inside. Izyum is a key front-line node in eastern Ukraine.
The Odesa city council said late on May 9 that missiles were fired into the city, destroying several buildings.
One person was killed and five injured when seven missiles hit a shopping center and a depot, Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.
The UN has said that civilian casualties have edged past 7,000 since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion in February.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement that as of the start of May 9, 3,381 people, including 235 children, had been killed, with another 3,680 people injured.
The office said that most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it added, pointing to cities such as Mariupol, Izyum, and Popasna, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.
But the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that the actual death toll was thousands higher than the official UN figures.
"We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you," Matilda Bogner told a news briefing in Geneva.
Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on May 10 that the Ukrainian economy was set to contract by almost one-third this year in the wake of Russia's invasion.
The London-based bank said Ukraine's output was set to contract by 30 percent compared with an EBRD forecast of minus 20 percent given in March, shortly after Moscow's military invasion.
The EBRD added that Ukraine's economy would rebound by 25 percent next year, up from its March forecast of 23 percent.
A Russian blockade has drastically hit Ukraine's key agricultural sector, as the country is a major exporter of wheat and sunflower oil.
The fighting has also stopped Ukraine's deliveries of cables imported by European carmakers.
The EBRD added that the economy of sanctions-hit Russia would contract by 10 percent this year and post zero growth next year -- in unchanged estimates from March.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 10 that the European Union's planned sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, was needed as the bloc's proposals still faced negotiations between members.
"Now the sixth package of sanctions will be adopted, and it is certainly a package that we need, and also energy sanctions are needed," Zelenskiy told Slovakia's parliament in a video address.
The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on May 10 that Russia's misjudging of Ukrainian resolve resulted in failures on the battlefield and stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from boasting success during his speech at the May 9 military parade in Moscow.
Underestimating Ukrainian resistance led to "demonstrable operational failings," the ministry said, "preventing Putin from announcing significant military success" on May 9.
Putin instead justified Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a necessary move for "defending the motherland," a claim Britain said mirrored the fascism and tyranny that sparked World War II.
Putin, who presided over the Red Square parade to mark the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, reiterated his claim that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders and that the invasion of Ukraine was a necessary preemptive action.
In his own speech marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, Zelenskiy likened the Allies' fight against Hitler with his nation's struggle to repel Russia's aggression.
"We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, where more than 8 million Ukrainians died. Every fifth Ukrainian didn’t return home," Zelenskiy said, adding, "soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine."
U.S. President Joe Biden on May 9 signed largely symbolic legislation to reboot the World War II-era lend-lease program that helped defeat Nazi Germany.
Before signing the bill, Biden said that "Putin's war" was "once more bringing wanton destruction of Europe," drawing a reference to the anniversary of the allied victory in 1945.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, BBC, and dpa
Von Der Leyen Says Talks With Hungary's Orban On Russian Oil Ban 'Helpful' In Clarifying Issues
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible European Union-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.
"This evening's discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "We made progress, but further work is needed."
Von der Leyen said she would convene a teleconference with the leaders of other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.
A sixth round of EU sanctions including a ban on Russia oil has been drawn up by experts in the European Commission, but Hungary and other member states, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic, have reservations.
European diplomats in Brussels are locked in negotiations on the sanctions, which are designed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as they seek to achieve the backing of all 27 EU member states.
The package proposes most EU members halt oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said the two sides "made progress" in the talks in Budapest on May 9 but that they still had plenty to discuss.
"We cannot make the Hungarian people pay the costs of this war," he said on Facebook.
He said the Hungarian side informed von der Leyen "in detail" about the problems that the sanction package would cause, saying it would destroy Hungary's energy security.
"We asked that these issues be considered. Until the European Commission offers a solution to these problems, Hungary of course cannot support this sanctions package," Szijjarto said.
Before the talks over a working dinner at Orban's headquarters in Budapest's former Carmelite monastery, Orban's international spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, signaled Hungary's position, saying on Twitter that the proposal was "like an atomic bomb for the Hungary economy and would destroy our stable energy supply."
Technical talks continue, and negotiators insist there is united EU support behind the need for tougher sanctions.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, Reuters, and AFP
U.S. Suspends Tariff On Steel From Ukraine In Show Of Economic Support
The United States has announced the suspension of import taxes on steel from Ukraine in a show of support for the country's economy during the Russian invasion.
The Commerce Department said on May 9 that it would withdraw the 25 percent tariffs for a year.
Some of Ukraine's largest steel-producing operations have been among the hardest hit during the war, including the Azovstal factory in Mariupol.
"We can't just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people -- we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine's economic well-being," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
"For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel," she added.
The 25 percent tariff on steel was imposed in March 2018 to protect domestic industry, although a handful of countries were exempted.
Lawmakers and business leaders have been calling on President Joe Biden to remove the duties to help ease the economic blow to the Ukrainian economy.
Raimondo said the move was "a signal to the Ukrainian people that we are committed to helping them thrive in the face of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's aggression."
Ukraine accounts for only about 1 percent of U.S. steel imports, according to the Commerce Department.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Montenegrin Commercial Court Head Arrested Along With Several Bankruptcy Trustees
PODGORICA -- Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has welcomed the arrest of Commercial Court of Montenegro President Blaz Jovanic, saying it was "good for the state."
Authorities searched the institution's headquarters on May 9 in the presence of Jovanic, who was subsequently arrested along with other civil servants.
Neither the Police Directorate nor the Special Prosecutor's Office responded to RFE/RL's request for information about why Jovanic was suspected of criminal offenses.
According to the news portal Vijesti.me, he was arrested on suspicion of coordinating a criminal organization that robbed the state of millions of dollars.
Jovanic has also been accused by critics of President Milo Dukanovic of having used his position to cover up corrupt activities of the president and his inner circle.
The Police Directorate unofficially confirmed that the search and arrest were carried out on the order of Chief Special Prosecutor Vladimir Novovic, and eight people were arrested, mostly bankruptcy trustees.
"I think that the so-called bankruptcy mafia in Montenegro has taken off and done great damage to the state interests of Montenegro. Now is the time to slowly settle accounts and make everyone responsible for what they did," Abazovic told reporters in Podgorica on May 9.
The arrests are the latest in a series of measures aimed at curtailing corruption and abuse of public office at the highest levels of the Montenegrin justice system.
Abazovic, whose minority government was approved by parliament on April 28, also said that the arrests were the result of changes at the top of the Special Prosecutor's Office that occurred in March, when Novovic was elected, replacing Milivoje Katnic, who reluctantly resigned in February.
Newly elected Interior Minister Filip Adzic welcomed the action in a statement.
It and other recent actions are "the best indicator of commitment and uncompromising fight against organized crime and corruption, which has been set as one of the key priorities of this government. This is just the beginning," the statement said.
The arrests also were welcomed by the opposition pro-Serbian Democratic Front (DF).
DF leader Andrija Mandic said they were "concrete actions for the separation of the mafia and state bodies."
Jovanic has been the head of the Commercial Court for eight years. He was first elected in April 2014 and reelected in 2019 when he ran unopposed.
The role of the Commercial Court is to adjudicate disputes between economic and other legal entities, disputes between companies, and bankruptcy cases.
With reporting by dpa
Another Russian Tycoon Dies Under Strange Circumstances
A former top manager of LUKoil, Aleksandr Subbotin, has reportedly died under strange circumstances, the latest in a series of mysterious deaths of Russian businessmen since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Citing sources close to the Moscow regional police on May 9, media reported that forensic tests were held to find possible drugs in Subbotin's body, which was found in a basement in a house in the town of Mytishchi near the Russian capital on May 8.
According to the sources, the owner of the house where the billionaire's body was found, Aleksei Pindyurin, also known as Shaman Magua, testified to police that Subbotin came to his house under the influence of alcohol and drugs seeking a ritual he often asked Pindyurin to perform to relieve hangover symptoms.
Less than three weeks ago, on April 21, Vagit Alekperov, the founder and co-owner of LUKoil -- Russia's largest private oil company -- resigned after he and other Russian tycoons were hit by sanctions by Australia and the United Kingdom over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The same day, media reports in Spain reported that a former top manager at Russian gas giant Novatek, Sergei Protosenya, his wife, and daughter had been found dead in a rented villa in the town of Lloret de Mar near Barcelona two days earlier.
The 55-year-old millionaire was found hanged, while his wife and daughter had been stabbed to death in the villa, police were quoted as saying.
On April 18, Vladislav Avayev, a former vice president of one of Russia’s leading financial institutions, Gazprombank, was found dead in his Moscow apartment together with the bodies of his wife and daughter.
Police said at the time that the apartment was locked from the inside and a pistol was found in Avayev's hands, leading them to conclude that Avayev shot his wife and his teenage daughter before killing himself.
On March 24, another Russian billionaire, Vasily Melnikov, who owned the medical-supply company MedStom, his wife, and two sons were found stabbed to death in their apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.
On February 28, Russian tycoon Mikhail Watford was found hanged in the garage of his home in Surrey in the United Kingdom. U.K. officials said at the time there were no signs of a foul play.
On February 25, the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, a top manager of Russia's Gazprom energy giant, Aleksandr Tyulyakov, was found hanged in the garage of his house near St. Peterburg. Police said at the time that they found a suicide note next to the body.
Another top Gazprom executive, Leonid Shulman, was found dead in a cottage near St. Peterburg in January, weeks before Russia began its invasion. A suicide note was also found next to his body.
With reporting by TASS, Kommersant, Newsweek, RBK, Business Insider, and Novaya gazeta
EU's Michel Says Grain Exports Blocked As Russia Targets Ukraine's Odesa
European Council President Charles Michel says silos full of grain are sitting blocked in Odesa as Russian forces target the Ukrainian port with missile strikes.
Michel said during a visit to the city on the Black Sea on May 9 that stocks of grain, wheat, and corn were sitting ready for export, prompting the need for "a global response."
"This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black Sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries," Michel said on Twitter.
On May 2, Ukraine temporarily closed four seaports until the country "regains control over" them.
Organizations such as the United Nations have warned that Russia's war against Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, could trigger a major food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia, and Africa.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with Michel and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal during the Odesa visit, noting that Ukraine supplies grain to almost 400 million people on the planet.
"It is important to prevent a food crisis in the world caused by Russia's aggressive actions," Zelenskiy said.
"Immediate measures must be taken to unlock Ukrainian ports for wheat exports," he added.
Prague Moves To Strip Soviet Marshal Konev Of Honorary Citizenship
Prague's city council has decided to posthumously strip of the honorary citizenship granted to Marshal Ivan Konev that the Soviet military official was originally granted in 1945.
The city council's decision on May 9 was unanimous and now moves to the full city legislature for final approval.
The decision comes amid strong opposition from the Czech Republic -- a member of the European Union and NATO -- to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Relations between Prague and Moscow were already in a downward spiral before the February 24 invasion amid what the Czechs see as Russia's growing assertiveness over its interpretation of history.
Konev, who died in 1973, was honored for his role in helping the liberation of Bohemia from Nazi Germany.
But controversy around his role in the bombardment of the city of Mlada Boleslav, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians on May 9, 1945 -- after Nazi Germany was already officially defeated -- and allegations from Czech historians that he was involved in Russian reconnaissance efforts ahead of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia have long tainted his legacy.
In April 2020, Prague authorities dismantled a statue of Konev that was erected by the communist Czechoslovak government in 1980. For years it had been the center of controversy and frequently vandalized.
Russia threatened a response and opened a criminal case over the removal of the statue.
Konev wasn't the only Russian to be demoted by the Czechs on May 9.
Lawmakers in the southern city of Ceske Budejovice approved a move to rescind the honorary citizenship of Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman cosmonaut, who is currently a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber.
In explaining the move, municipal lawmakers said that Tereshkova's support of Russia's war against Ukraine and her role in changes to the Russian Constitution in 2020 that set up a framework allowing for President Vladimir Putin to run again in the next election made her unworthy of the honor.
Last month, the name of the Prague street in front of the Russian Embassy was changed to Ukrainian Heroes Street and a bridge nearby was renamed in honor of a Ukrainian soldier.
In 2020, Prague officials renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of the Russian government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by Cesky Rozhlas and Lidove noviny
Ukraine EU Membership Decades Away, Macron Says, Proposes 'Political Community' For Aspiring Countries
French President Emmanuel Macron says it could take several years for Ukraine to formally join the European Union and proposed the creation of a new political organization for European countries that share common values.
Speaking in Strasbourg on May 9, Macron said the process of joining the EU under current entry rules meant it would take years.
"Even if we grant it candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed, probably several decades," Macron said in a speech marking Europe Day.
Macron spoke after the European Commission said it aimed to deliver a first opinion in June on Ukraine's request to become a member.
While the 27 EU members have been fully united in backing Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion, there is division over how quickly the EU could move to accept Ukraine as a member.
A fast-track procedure would lead to lowering standards, Macron said, and he suggested creating a parallel entity that could appeal to countries that aspire to join the bloc.
He said this "European political community" would be open to democratic European countries adhering to its core values.
"Joining it would not necessarily prejudge future EU membership," he said, adding that it would not be "closed to those who left it," in an apparent reference to Great Britain. He also noted the hopes of countries such as Moldova and Georgia.
Macron also warned against humiliating Russia, saying this would not serve efforts for restoring peace.
"Tomorrow we'll have a peace to build, let's never forget that," he told reporters. The terms of a peace deal will be set by Ukraine and Russia, “but that will not be done through...the exclusion of one another, nor even in their humiliation."
Macron arrived later in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who described Macron's suggestion of a political community a "very interesting suggestion for dealing with the big challenge we face."
Britain, which left the European Union, could have a place in this political community, Scholz said.
He added that the EU shouldn’t stop pursuing the accession process for countries that have already begun, citing North Macedonia as an example, saying its leader had taken "very brave" decisions in recent years.
"We should find a way that this bravery isn't disappointed," Scholz said.
Macron said countries that had already embarked on the membership route and are close to joining should continue their path. But others not as far along, such as Bosnia-Herzegovina and others in the Western Balkans, may wish to consider joining a wider club instead.
Later in the evening, Macron and Scholz showed their support for Ukraine in a visit to Berlin's symbolically important Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukraine's national colors.
Earlier on May 9, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that she had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and was looking forward to receiving the answers to Ukraine's membership questionnaire.
"The EU Commission will aim to deliver its opinion in June," she added.
Later she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the future of Europe was also "Ukraine's future."
Zelenskiy on April 18 handed a completed questionnaire for Ukraine achieving EU candidate status to the bloc's top official in his country and the document is now being examined.
Giving Ukraine formal candidate status would be decided by the bloc's members, who would act on the expert advice from the commission.
If approved as a candidate, Ukraine would have to go through a complex and potentially lengthy accession process that would imply meeting rigorous democratic and rule-of-law standards.
In the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, EU officials have said they will work to speed up the accession process as much as possible.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
- By Current Time
Top Russian Website Briefly Posts Materials Critical Of Kremlin Amid Crackdown, War
One of Russia's leading news websites, Lenta.ru, briefly posted materials critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government amid a crackdown by the state on independent journalism and media reports slamming Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
About a dozen reports appeared on Lenta.ru on May 9 at the same time Putin was using the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 to justify Russia's war against Ukraine.
The reports carried headlines such as "Putin Unleashed One of the Bloodiest Wars Of the 21st Century," "Putin Has Turned Into a Miserable Dictator and Paranoiac," "Russia's Elite Sick Of Nepotism and Being Sycophants," and "It's Easy To Cover Holes In The Economy With War. Putin Must Go Away."
Each of the articles carried a disclaimer saying, "this material was not authorized by our leadership, and the presidential administration will kick the editors in the pants for its publication."
Mediazona and The Insider websites quoted Lenta.ru correspondent Yegor Polyakov as saying that he and his colleague, Aleksandra Miroshnikova, posted the materials in question on the website.
"This was not done by some sort of an attack by a hacker, but a deliberate decision made by me and [Aleksandra].... Our main motive was conscience," Polyakov said, adding that "it is possible to say now that we are not working at Lenta.ru anymore."
The reports in questions were quickly replaced with regular stories, but can still be found in the archived versions of the website.
With reporting by Mediazona
Russian Ambassador Doused With Red Paint At Ceremony In Warsaw
Protesters in Poland doused Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreyev with red paint as he attempted to lay flowers at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw for Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Video of the attack on May 9 showed red paint being thrown from behind Andreyev before another activist standing beside him throws some on his face as they protested Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Andreyev was surrounded by the protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine who were holding Ukrainian national flags and chanting "Fascist, fascist!" Some were dressed in white sheets smeared with red paint symbolizing Ukrainian victims of the war.
They first snatched the wreath he intended to lay at the memorial and trampled it. Other people in Andreyev's entourage were splattered with red paint as the delegation was prevented from placing the flowers at the cemetery to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
Poland has been one of the harshest critics of Russia's war in Ukraine.
More than 3.2 million refugees have flooded into Poland from Ukraine as a result of the fighting, which began on February 24.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the incident, saying on Telegram that "admirers of neo-Nazism have again shown their faces," repeating Russia's false assertion that it is fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine.
Russia "won’t be scared," while the "people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror," she said.
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau described the incident as "highly deplorable."
"Diplomats enjoy special protection, regardless of the policies pursued by the governments that they represent," he said.
With reporting by AP and AFP
RFE/RL Freelancer Covering High Profile Murder Trial Says Man Attacked, Threatened Her
BAKU -- An Azerbaijani journalist, who has worked as a freelancer for RFE/RL, says she was attacked by an unknown man armed with a knife who threatened and intimidated her over her coverage of a high-profile murder trial.
Aytan Mammadova said on May 9 that she had filed a complaint with the Baku city police over the attack, which took place late the previous night in the elevator in her apartment building.
Mammadova has been covering the ongoing trial of a man suspected of murdering a 10-year-old girl in 2019. She was one of the few journalists who traveled from the capital, Baku, to Ganja, a city in western Azerbaijan, for almost every court session.
In Azerbaijan, the story has caught the public's attention, in part because the suspect on trial has insisted that police tortured him to force him to confess to the murder.
"When the elevator doors shut, he grabbed my jaw with one hand and put a knife to my neck with the other hand," Mammadova said of the incident. "The knife went deep into the skin. He removed the knife, but then put it back on my neck again, leaving a cut mark."
According to Mammadova, the attacker said to her: "You have not gotten wiser," started cursing her daughter, and warned her "not to write about the case."
When the elevator reached Mammadova's floor, she fled to her apartment while the man stayed inside and went back down to the ground floor. Mammadova's husband tried to catch up with the attacker but could not find him.
International Outcry
Independent journalists and rights activists in Azerbaijan signed an open appeal to President Ilham Aliyev and law enforcement to find and punish those responsible for the attack on Mammadova.
Aliyev, 60, has ruled the oil-producing former Soviet republic with an iron hand since shortly before his father, Heydar Aliyev, died in 2003 after a decade in power.
The president has repeatedly rejected criticism from rights groups and Western governments that accuse him of jailing his opponents on trumped-up accusations and abusing power to stifle dissent.
The authors of the appeal said the attack on Mammadova was "an attack on freedom of speech and press."
An Interior Ministry spokesperson later announced that a criminal probe into the incident had been opened.
The attack triggered international condemnation, including from the U.S. Embassy in Baku. "We are closely monitoring the case and call on the authorities to investigate and bring those responsible to justice," it said in a post on Twitter.
That message was echoed by Teresa Ribeiro, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, in a Twitter post.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly also condemned the attack. "I strongly condemn this unacceptable intimidation of our freelancer, which is clearly intended to deter her from pursuing an important story," Fly said in a statement. "We call on the Azerbaijani authorities to investigate this attack and to protect journalists from harassment."
The Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said it was “shocked by the violence” in a Twitter statement on the attack and urged authorities to investigate.
Azerbaijan ranked 154th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2021 World Press Freedom Index.
EU's Borrell Says Russian Reserves Should Be Seized, Used To Rebuild Ukraine
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should consider seizing the frozen assets from Russia's foreign exchange reserves and using them to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.
Borrell told the Financial Times in an interview published on May 9 that the move would be similar to what Washington did with the Afghan central bank's assets following the return of the Taliban to power in the war-torn country.
In March, Russia said sanctions against it over the war had frozen around $300 billion of assets -- around half of its total gold and foreign exchange reserves -- held by Russia's central bank abroad.
"The European Commission has said the reconstruction price tag could run into hundreds of billions of euros, and EU capitals should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war," Borrell was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
"We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money," Borrell added.
After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden froze the roughly $7 billion in central bank assets that the now-defunct Western-backed government in Kabul had on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.
In February, the White House said it plans to use half of the assets, currently frozen on U.S. soil, for humanitarian aid and set aside the rest to possibly satisfy lawsuits over the September 11, 2001, attacks.
Borrell said such a move was one of a number of ways in which Russia could be made to pay "war compensations" for the unprovoked invasion it launched against its neighbor on February 24.
"This is one of the most important political questions on the table: Who is going to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine?" he said.
Based on reporting by the Financial Times
De Facto Incumbent Leader In Georgia's Breakaway Region Of South Ossetia Loses Runoff
TSKHINVALI, Georgia -- Anatoly Bibilov, the de facto incumbent leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, was defeated by the leader of the Nykhas party, Alan Gagloyev, in a May 8 presidential runoff election.
Bibilov told reporters in the regional capital, Tskhinvali, late on May 8 that the election was valid and he wishes Gagloyev "every success."
According to the latest data issued by the breakaway region's Central Election Commission, 85 percent of ballots had been processed and showed that Gagloyev was at 53.67 percent, while Bibilov trailed with 41.3 percent of the votes.
The United States, the European Union, and Georgia have called the vote illegitimate and said they would not recognize the results.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Putin Defends Ukraine Invasion In Victory Day Speech, As U.K. Calls Out 'Absurdity Of Russian Generals'
President Vladimir Putin has justified Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a necessary move for "defending the motherland," a claim Britain said mirrored the fascism and tyranny that sparked World War II, as Russian forces pressed ahead with their offensive in the east and south of the country.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised his war-ravaged nation that Ukraine will soon have “two Victory Days,” as the last Ukrainian defenders at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol vowed to fight to the end against Russian troops who have surrounded them.
Putin, who presided over a military parade in Moscow's Red Square to mark the Soviet Union's role in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, reiterated his accusation that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders and claimed that the invasion of Ukraine was a necessary preemptive action.
He also addressed soldiers fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia has pledged to "liberate" from Kyiv.
"Defending the motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred," he said.
In his own speech marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, Zelenskiy on May 9 likened the Allies' fight against Hitler with his country's struggle to repel Russia's aggression.
"We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, where more than 8 million Ukrainians died. Every fifth Ukrainian didn't return home," Zelenskiy said, adding, "Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone will not have even one left. We won then. We will win now, too," he said.
Meanwhile, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace called out the "absurdity of Russian generals -- resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals," saying they were "utterly complicit in Putin's hijacking of their forebears' proud history of...repelling fascism."
"All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behavior of the Russian Army," as they not only have "engaged in an illegal invasion and war crimes, but their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court-martialed," he said in a speech at the British National Army Museum.
"Through the invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his inner circle of generals are now mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago, repeating the errors of the last century's totalitarian regime," he added.
U.S. President Joe Biden on May 9 signed largely symbolic legislation to reboot the World War II-era lend-lease program that helped defeat Nazi Germany.
Before signing the bill, Biden said that "Putin's war" was "once more bringing wanton destruction of Europe," drawing a reference to the anniversary of the Allied victory in 1945.
Although there had been speculation that Putin might officially declare war on Ukraine, his 11-minute speech offered no assessment of progress in the war and gave no indication of how long it might continue.
Russian forces have so far failed to complete the occupation of the strategic Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters continue to resist in the sprawling network of underground tunnels and bunkers of the Azovstal steel mill.
Azovstal has achieved a symbolic value in the conflict, as Russian forces sought a celebratory win ahead of May 9. Zelenskiy warned of more intense attacks against the remaining defenders, who vowed to fight to the end.
The complete capture of Mariupol would also deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to complete a land corridor to the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula, and free troops up for fighting elsewhere.
On the battlefield, intense fighting raged in Ukraine's east, the port of Odesa in the south came under missile attack, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders of the steel plant, who have vowed to fight to the end.
The Odesa city council said late on May 9 that three missiles were fired from an aircraft, destroying five buildings. Two people were injured and taken to hospital, a statement from the council said.
According to the city council, rescuers managed to save a dog from under the debris.
"This is how they celebrate their Victory Day. Apparently, the only thing the occupiers have won is common sense and humanity," said Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa regional military administration.
Russian troops earlier on May 9 fired four missiles into the Odesa region from occupied Crimea. The missile strike occurred as European Council President Charles Michel visited the city.
In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were indications that Ukrainians had been "taken against their will into Russia."
Asked about statements from Kyiv that more than 1 million Ukrainians were being sent to Russia and placed in camps, Kirby said, "I can't speak to how many camps or what they look like." He called these actions "unconscionable" and "not the behavior of a responsible power."
On May 8, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) commemorated the anniversary of the end of World War II by pledging to "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the architects "and accomplices of this aggression," including the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarus, accountable for their actions.
The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States said Putin's actions "bring shame on Russia and the historical sacrifices of its people."
WATCH: Fighting continues to rage near Vuhledar, a city in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Because of the ongoing, unpredictable shelling by Russian forces, many people are living in basements. The buildings have been cut off from electricity, water, and gas. Civilian casualties are buried in an improvised cemetery.
The United States after the meeting announced sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians.
Zelenskiy also told the G7 leaders that 60 civilians had died in the bombing of a school on May 7 in the eastern Luhansk region.
"They were hiding from shelling in the building of a regular school, which was attacked by a Russian air strike," he said.
British officials announced an extra $1.6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, while Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular bulletin on May 9 that Moscow's invasion "has revealed shortcomings in its ability to conduct precision strikes" on a large scale and has shown utter disregard for the lives of civilians.
"Russia has subjected Ukraine's towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard to civilian casualties," the ministry said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Syrian President Visits Tehran On Unannounced Trip
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met on May 8 with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during an unexpected visit to Iran.
It was Assad's second visit to Iran since the start of the Syrian civil war 11 years ago. The Islamic republic, along with Russia, were major wartime allies of Syria and have supported the continuation of Assad's rule.
Iranian media published photos of Assad shaking hands with Khamenei and smiling beside Raisi.
According to Iranian media, during the meeting the two sides praised the "strong relations" between the two countries and pledged to strengthen them.
Khamenei told Assad that Syria is “much more respected and credible than before, and everyone sees it as a power,” according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency.
He added that the relationship between the two countries "is vital and we should not let it weaken, but we should strengthen it as much as possible."
Assad stressed that the strong Tehran-Damascus relationship is "a bulwark against Israeli influence in the Middle East."
Syrian state news agency SANA quoted Assad as praising Iran's help in what he called Syria's “fight against terrorism.”
Iran has sent thousands of militants to Syria to provide military assistance on the battlefield in a war that sent millions of people fleeing.
Assad has rarely traveled abroad since his government's crackdown on Syria's civil unrest in 2011 led to the civil war. However, he recently visited the United Arab Emirates and received promises from U.A.E. leaders to help Syria's severely weakened economy.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Canadian Prime Minister Announces New Military Aid, Sanctions After Meeting In Kyiv With Zelenskiy
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine on May 8.
Trudeau also announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow's invasion.
"Today, I'm announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition, and other support, including funding for demining operations," Trudeau said.
"And we're bringing forward new sanctions on 40 Russian individuals and five entities, oligarchs, and close associates of the regime in the defense sector, all of them complicit in Putin's war," in a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, Trudeau also said Canada will reopen its embassy, provide $25 million to the UN's World Food Program, and remove tariffs on all Ukrainian imports to Canada for next year.
The Ukrainian and Canadian ministers in charge of trade held a virtual meeting on May 8 to coincide with Trudeau's visit to Ukraine. They pledged to return to work on expanding a free-trade agreement and aim to finalize it within weeks.
Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko expressed hope for Canada’s support in overcoming a food crisis sparked by the blockade of Ukrainian seaports. Canada's decision to abolish duties on Ukrainian goods will be an important move toward boosting the Ukrainian economy, she said.
“This will help exporters increase the volume of produce leaving the country and thereby strengthen the Ukrainian economy and the defense of our state,” an Economy Ministry statement quoted her as saying.
Earlier on May 8, the mayor of Irpin, a town outside of Kyiv that had been temporary held by Russian troops, announced on Telegram that Trudeau had made a surprise visit.
Oleksandr Markushyn quoted Trudeau as saying that he visited “to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Sanctions Russian TV Stations, Prohibits Accounting Services After G7 Leaders Meet
The United States has unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians after the leaders of the Group of 7 (G7) met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.
The sanctions against Channel One, Russia-1, and NTV prohibit any U.S. company from financing them through advertising or selling them equipment.
"U.S. companies should not be in the business of funding Russian propaganda," said a senior White House official who spoke with reporters about the sanctions, which are the latest effort by the United States to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.
The sanctions also prohibit Americans from providing accounting, trust, corporate formation, and management consulting services to Russians, though providing legal services is still permissible.
The measures leveled against Gazprombank executives were the first involving the giant Russian gas exporter.
"This is not a full block. We're not freezing the assets of Gazprombank or prohibiting any transactions with Gazprombank," the senior White House official said. "What we're signaling is that Gazprombank is not a safe haven, and so we're sanctioning some of their top business executives...to create a chilling effect."
In addition, eight executives from Russia's Sberbank were added to the sanctions list, and Moscow Industrial Bank and its 10 subsidiaries were also added.
The package of sanctions also includes new export controls aimed at directly degrading the war effort.
The sanctions also target Promtekhnologiya, a weapons maker, along with seven shipping companies and a marine towing company. The White House also said the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission would suspend licenses for exports of special nuclear material to Russia.
In a statement after their virtual meeting, the G7 leaders "reassured" Zelenskiy of their continued support for Ukraine.
"We will pursue our ongoing military and defense assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue supporting Ukraine in defending its networks against cyber incidents, and expand our cooperation, including on information security," the statement said. "We will continue to support Ukraine in increasing its economic and energy security."
The leaders also again condemned Russia’s "unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal military aggression against Ukraine and the indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which has resulted in a terrible humanitarian catastrophe in the heart of Europe" and its "attempts to replace democratically elected Ukrainian local authorities with illegitimate ones."
They pledged to "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the architects "and accomplices of this aggression," including the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarus, accountable for their actions.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Ukraine 'Fighting For All Of Us,' U2's Bono Says In Kyiv Subway Station Performance
Bono and guitarist The Edge of the Irish rock band U2 praised Ukrainians for fighting for their freedom during a 40-minute unannounced concert in a subway station in Kyiv on May 8.
“The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a small crowd gathered inside the subway station, according to news reports on Ukrainian and Irish media.
Bono and The Edge played some of the band's biggest hits and other classics such as Stand By Me with its lyrics changed to "stand by Ukraine."
He also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying he "leads the world in the cause of freedom right now.”
Zelenskiy invited the band to perform in Kyiv "as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do," U2 said earlier on Twitter.
Bono rallied the crowd between songs, altering the lyrics to the song Pride (In The Name Of Love) to match the struggle for Ukrainian freedom from Russia.
"This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you'll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride," he said.
The song includes references to past conflicts in Ireland and decades of conflict with Britain over Northern Ireland.
"We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon," said Bono.
The 61-year-old Bono, who frequently lends his voice to a variety of causes, including the fight against poverty and AIDS, performed as raid sirens echoed in Kyiv and fighting raged in the country's east.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Diplomats Visit Kyiv As Jill Biden Meets Ukraine's First Lady In Unannounced Visit
U.S. diplomats returned to Kyiv on May 8 for a visit to commemorate Victory in Europe Day as U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine.
A senior State Department official said the visit by Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien and her team did not signal the reopening of the embassy, though the United States has promised to do so.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on May 8 and informed him that a small group led by Kvien "traveled to Kyiv to conduct diplomatic engagement in advance of the planned resumption of Embassy Kyiv operations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
U.S. diplomats left ahead of Russia's invasion out of security concerns but began returning to the western city of Lviv last month.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden met earlier with Olena Zelenska, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s wife, at a school that has been turned into transitional housing for Ukrainian migrants. Biden’s Mother’s Day visit to Ukraine was the latest high-profile by an American since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”
The two women met in a small classroom after Biden traveled to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian village that borders Ukraine.
They sat across a table from one another and talked as reporters looked on and then met in private. Zelenska and her children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.
Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day -- even today.”
The visit lasted about two hours.
Kuleba said later that he welcomed Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on May 8 and expressed gratitude for Norway’s continued support.
"We share a conviction that Russia’s war poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Norway and other European states. We counter it together," he said on Twitter.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Azovstal Defenders Vow To Fight Until The End, Saying, 'We Don't Have Much Time'
The last Ukrainian fighters in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the strategic port of Mariupol vowed on May 8 not to give up as they face a bloody final showdown with Russian invaders after the evacuation of civilians.
"We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online news conference.
"We don't have much time. We are coming under intense shelling," Palamar said, pleading with the international community to help to evacuate wounded soldiers from the plant.
Officials on both sides said the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal had been completed. Eight buses carrying 174 Mariupol civilians, including 40 evacuated from the steelworks, arrived in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhya on May 8, AFP reported.
Azovstal, with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders holed up in its sprawling network of underground tunnels and bunkers, has achieved a symbolic value in the conflict, with the Russian forces seeking a celebratory win ahead of the Victory Day holiday on May 9.
The conquering of Mariupol would also give Moscow a land bridge between the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014, and regions run by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told leaders of the Group of 7 (G7) countries on May 8 that 60 civilians died in the bombing of a school on May 7 in the eastern Luhansk region.
"They were hiding from shelling in the building of a regular school, which was attacked by a Russian air strike," he said during a virtual meeting.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the Luhansk region, told reporters earlier that Russian forces had bombed the school in Bilohorivka where about 90 people were sheltering, triggering a fire that engulfed the building.
Hayday said 30 people were rescued from under the rubble.
Bilohorivka is an urban settlement about 10 kilometers west of Lysychansk, which is under heavy Russian bombardment.
Zelenskiy denounced Russia's heavy shelling in the east of the country, saying Russia has "forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II" a day before Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.
WATCH: In the first stage of the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, which is under attack by Russian forces in Mariupol, over 150 people were brought out by bus. Those who got out told harrowing stories on May 3 of bodies strewn around the plant.
After Zelenskiy met with the G7 leaders, the group condemned Russia’s "unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal military aggression" against Ukraine and its "attempts to replace democratically elected Ukrainian local authorities with illegitimate ones."
The G7 leaders commemorated the anniversary of the end of World War II by pledging to "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the architects "and accomplices of this aggression," including the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarus, accountable for their actions.
The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States said Putin's actions "bring shame on Russia and the historical sacrifices of its people."
The United States after the meeting announced sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians.
Ahead of the virtual meeting, British officials announced an extra $1.6 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The funding includes 300 million pounds of military equipment promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This includes radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment, and night-vision devices.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy met with the president of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, Baerbel Bas, who traveled to Kyiv by train, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities connected with the invasion. He also said the Canadian Embassy would reopen.
Zelenskiy said securing the Bundestag's approval of heavy arms deliveries to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks was one of his country's top priorities.
The visit came after a major shift in German policy to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and Gepard anti-aircraft systems, also known as the Cheetah system.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced increasing criticism over Germany not doing enough to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. But Scholz's government reversed course last month and pledged to export heavier weapons to Kyiv.
On May 6, Zelenskiy called on Scholz to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9 -- the date that Russia commemorates as the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. There was no immediate word on whether Scholz had agreed.
The German chancellor emphasized Germany's historical responsibility in supporting Ukraine against Russia's war in a televised speech he was to deliver to mark the anniversary.
"We have learned a central lesson from our country's catastrophic history between 1933 and 1945," Scholz said, according to a transcript of the address quoted by dpa.
"Freedom and security will triumph -- just as freedom and security triumphed over violence and dictatorship 77 years ago," he said.
On the battlefront, Russia's Defense Ministry said on May 8 that it had destroyed a Ukrainian Navy ship near Odesa in an overnight missile strike.
The ministry's statement added that Russian air defenses also shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a Mi-24 helicopter over Snake Island in the Black Sea at night.
The reports could not be independently verified.
The head of Ukraine's regional military administration said Russian troops launched a series of missile strikes in the Odesa region during the day on May 8.
According to Maxim Marchenko, the attacks took place beginning early in the day, and Ukrainian air-defense units shot down four missiles, but an apartment house was hit, wounding a young girl, and a substation was destroyed, knocking out power in six neighborhoods.
On May 7, the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed a Russian landing ship near Snake Island, hitting it with an armed drone. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Russian forces launched a new offensive last month along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.
There has also been fierce fighting around Popasna in recent days amid a sustained Russian assault, and Hayday said Ukrainian forces had been pulling back and that the town had been destroyed.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his troops had taken control of most of the town.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
