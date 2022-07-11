News
Lithuania Widens List Of Russian Goods Barred From Ground Transport To Kaliningrad
Lithuania has widened restrictions on trade through its territory from Russia to the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, including a ban on concrete, wood, alcohol, and alcohol-based industrial chemicals.
A spokesperson for Lithuanian customs told Reuters that the move was a result of the phase-ins on earlier announced European Union sanctions against Moscow taking effect.
Vilnius shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it said it was required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on June 18.
The EU imposed the punitive measures on Russia after it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has stressed that his Baltic country "must" and "will" enforce EU sanctions on Russian goods amid harsh rhetoric from Moscow over Vilnius's recent restrictions affecting Kaliningrad.
Goods that fall within humanitarian or essential categories, such as food, are exempted from the sanctions.
Lithuanian officials have suggested Russia can ship goods by sea to Kaliningrad, Russia's only ice-free port year-round.
Russia in late June summoned the EU envoy to "strongly" protest and threaten unspecified "retaliation" over the overland curbs on shipments to the exclave.
Kaliningrad is wedged between Lithuania and Poland, where the Pregolya River feeds into the Baltic Sea. It has about half a million inhabitants.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Newly Identified Victims Of Srebrenica Genocide To Be Buried As Bosnia Marks 27th Anniversary
The remains of 50 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on July 11 as Bosnia-Herzegovina marks the 27th anniversary of the killings of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serbian forces during the Bosnian war.
More than 3,000 people participated in the March of Peace 2022 on July 10 following a three-day hike to the Potocari memorial cemetery ahead of the ceremony.
Thousands are expected to attend the commemoration, which most Serbs and their leaders refuse to recognize in the ethnically divided country.
Still, in Belgrade, some groups said they will organize a gathering in the Serbian capital with the goal of having July 11 declared as the Day of Remembrance in that country.
In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces in the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
So far, 6,671 people have been identified and buried.
The massacre was labeled as genocide by international courts, but Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials refuse to accept that wording.
The episode came at the end of the 1992-95 Bosnian War pitting the Serbs against Bosniaks and Croats that claimed some 100,000 lives.
Both the wartime Bosnian Serb army commander, Ratko Mladic, and former political leader Radovan Karadzic were subsequently sentenced to life in prison by the UN war crimes court in the Netherlands for genocide in Srebrenica.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhely honored the Srebrenica victims in a joint statement, saying that "we stand together, in grief, with their relatives and friends who survived the genocide."
"It is more than ever our duty to remember the genocide of Srebrenica as part of our common European history...to stand up to defend peace, human dignity, and universal values.”
Russia Temporarily Halts Gas Shipments To Germany For Pipeline Work, But Some Fear Longer Suspension
Russia says it will suspend shipments of natural gas to Germany on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days beginning on July 11 as it conducts annual maintenance work.
But some in Germany have expressed fears that the Kremlin could find, or create, a reason to extend the stoppage as a way of punishing Berlin for its support of Ukraine following Russia's February 24 invasion of its neighbor.
The announcement of the supply suspension came after the Canadian government on July 10 said it would return a repaired Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbine to Germany after completing maintenance on the equipment.
The turbine is scheduled to be sent first to Germany, then transferred to Russia’s state-owned Gazprom -- operator of the pipeline -- so that Canada will not violate Western sanctions placed on Russia.
Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of the equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
Moscow on July 8 said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.
The work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was scheduled long in advance, but some people in the West have warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use \energy supplies as a political weapon.
"Putin is going to turn off the gas tap...but will he turn it back on?" the German newspaper Bild wrote on its website.
"We are confronted by an unprecedented situation -- anything is possible," German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio. “It could be that the gas flows again, maybe more than before. It can also be the case that nothing comes.
“We need to honestly prepare for the worst-case scenario and do our best to try to deal with the situation,” he said.
In June, Habeck said that "based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they could say, 'Now we can't turn it on any more.'"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russia is using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the shutdown was a regular scheduled event.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.
Moscow has cut off gas supplies to several European countries that did not comply with its demand for payment in rubles.
German is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and has warned that its economy could be pushed into recession if Russian gas flows are halted for an extended period.
Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Germany has sought to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, including through the building of liquefied natural-gas ports.
Russia’s economy could also feel pain if the pipeline were to be shut off for an extended period with the loss of revenue.
Germany has already halted the Nord Stream 2 gas project as punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Construction on Nord Stream 2, half owned by Gazprom in a consortium with European energy companies, was designed to double shipments of Russian gas to Germany.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and The Guardian
Ukrainian Crews Search For Survivors Of Devastating Russian Attack On Apartment Block
Ukrainian rescue crews continued to search through the ruins of a five-story apartment block after Russian rockets blasted the building in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least 18 people, while Ukraine’s military command warned that the Kremlin’s forces are preparing to intensify attacks in the east of the country.
"As of July 11 at 8:45 in the morning...18 people were killed, six people were rescued from the rubble, and about 137 tons of rubble were cleared," the local emergency services office in the town of Chasiv Yar said.
Officials fear dozens of people could still be trapped in the rubble of the apartment building as Russian forces step up their assault on the Donetsk region after taking most of the neighboring Luhansk region in fierce battles over recent weeks.
Earlier, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 30 others “are under the rubble" of the building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Chasiv Yar has prompted him to include the topic of war crimes on his schedule in the coming week.
"Since the beginning of this invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have been doing everything necessary to record the crimes of the occupiers and to collect evidence," he said in a video message on July 10.
He said the negotiations he plans will "contribute to the punishment of Russian war criminals."
Kyrylenko said the attack took place late on July 9. Chasiv Yar is a town of about 12,000 inhabitants about 20 kilometers southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that recently has been a target of Russian forces.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.
The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.
Russia -- which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine -- denies targeting civilians in the war. There was no comment on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on July 10.
Russia-backed separatist forces on July 11 said they had taken the village of Bohorodychne, calling it a “powerful bridgehead” for an attack on the key Donetsk city of Slovyansk, some 24 kilometers away.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked areas near Slovyansk on July 10 but were forced to withdraw.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said Russian troops were also gathering in the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 kilometers east of Slovyansk.
The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up Ukraine’s Donbas area, which has become the focus of Russian forces after they failed to take the capital, Kyiv, in the opening days following their February 24 invasion.
Russian forces have also captured large swathes of territory in the south of Ukraine, linking those areas with the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally seized and annexed in 2014.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on July 11 that the Russian military is continuing to shell Ukrainian settlements in the east of the country.
"In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of preparation of enemy units for the intensification of hostilities in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions,” it said in its daily update.
"Another hostile attempt of the invaders' offensive in the direction of Mariyinka completely failed. Under the fire of our soldiers, the invaders shamefully ran back," the summary stated.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The General Staff also said attacks were reported in several cities and towns in southern Ukraine.
Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a Russian military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.
Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian armed forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."
Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate the city and the Kherson region.
"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling...and we therefore urge [people] to evacuate urgently," she said on July 10 on national television.
The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city's residents remained after Ukraine lost control of most of the Kherson region in the early weeks of the war.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems have already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.
Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the United States and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.
The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by the United States to 12.
Meanwhile, Reznikov told Britain’s Times newspaper that Kyiv is massing a force of 1 million troops equipped with the newly provided Western weapons in preparation for an offensive to reclaim territory in the south.
Reznikov said Zelenskiy had ordered the military to retake coastal areas that are crucial to the country’s economy but which are now occupied by Russian forces.
“We understand that, politically, it is very necessary for our country,” he was quoted as saying. “The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans.”
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and UNIAN
Germany's Ex-Chancellor Refuses To Disassociate Himself From Putin
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said he wants to maintain contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite pressure for him to break off their friendship because of Moscow's war in Ukraine.
"I will not give up my opportunities for talks with President Putin," Schroeder told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in comments published on July 10.
Schroeder, a Social Democrat, was Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and after leaving office was made chairman of the board of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft.
He resigned from the position at Rosneft in May and rejected a nomination to the Gazprom board that had been put forward before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Schroeder faced fierce criticism in Germany for years over his work for the companies.
In the newspaper interview, Schroeder said he did not believe in a military solution to the war in Ukraine and that his understanding after visiting Putin in March was that Putin was interested in a negotiated solution.
"What such a solution looks like can only be clarified in a negotiation," he said.
Schroeder made it clear that he believes Ukraine is to blame for the fact that negotiations have failed so far.
Other members of Germany’s Social Democrat Party have distanced themselves from Schroeder.
With reporting by dpa
Federation Head Says Russian Tennis Deserves Credit For Kazakh Player's Wimbledon Victory
The president of the Russian Tennis Federation says Elena Rybakina, who became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title, owes her success to training in Russia.
Rybakina, who won the women's singles title at Wimbledon on July 9, was born in Moscow and played in the Russian system until financial issues led her to switch her nationality four years ago.
"It's the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan," Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev told Russian sports website Championat after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur for the title.
Tarpishchev referred to Rybakina as a "Muscovite."
Rybakina, 23, would not have been allowed to play in this year's Wimbledon as a Russian because the tournament banned players from Russia and Belarus over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
She was asked during her post-match news conference how she would respond if Russia tried to politicize her victory.
"As I said in previous interviews, I have been playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represented this country at the biggest tournaments, at the Olympic Games, which was my dream," she said.
"For my part, I can only say that I represent Kazakhstan."
There's been no official reaction from the Kremlin on Rybakina's Wimbledon success, but some Russian commentators have claimed her victory as a Russian achievement and a symbolic snub to the Wimbledon ban.
Kazakhstan, meanwhile, was pleased to have its first Grand Slam singles champion.
"Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has achieved a historic victory in the extremely prestigious Wimbledon tournament. I heartily congratulate this outstanding athlete!" President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev wrote on Twitter.
Kazakh media reported that Toqaev had a phone conversation with Rybakina after her victory.
Rybakina, was 19 when she switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan after the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation offered to support her with the cash she needed to continue playing on the Women's Tennis Association tour.
Rybakina said this week she feels like she lives on tour rather than in any one place. According to U.S. media, however, she maintains an apartment in Moscow, and on social media has referred to her home in Moscow.
After her victory on July 9 she climbed into the stands and embraced Kazahkstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov, then hugged Yaroslava Shvedova, a former player who has become her mentor.
Shvedova was born in Moscow, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2008, and won two Grand Slam doubles titles.
With reporting by AP
Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Adha Amid Rising Food Prices From War In Ukraine
Millions of Muslims across the globe have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, which coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
In some countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and the Central Asian states, Eid al-Adha was observed on July 9. But in other parts of the globe, including Pakistan and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, the holiday was observed on July 10.
Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among relatives, neighbors, and the poor.
Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it's a joyous occasion of which food is a hallmark. But as Russia's war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring across the world, many people said they couldn't afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice.
In Afghanistan, there is normally a shopping rush for animals ahead of Eid al-Adha. But this year, the global food-price hikes and economic devastation since the Taliban takeover have put it beyond the reach of many Afghans.
In eastern Ukraine, dozens of Ukrainian Muslims gathered on July 9 to observe Eid al-Adha at the mosque in Kostyantynivka, the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Donbas region.
The congregation was mostly made up of soldiers or combat medics from different units: Crimean Tatars and Ukrainian converts from Kharkiv, Kyiv, and western Ukraine.
Only a few local residents were present, as the war has forced many to flee to western regions of the country.
Muslims make up almost 1 percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian.
In his sermon following the traditional Eid prayers at the mosque in Kostyantynivk, mufti Said Ismahilov asked the congregation to remember Muslims living in occupied territories, where many have lost their homes and where several mosques have been destroyed by shelling.
Ismahilov said Muslims in occupied territories do not feel safe.
“There is a lot of fear," he said. "The war continues and we have no idea what is happening in the occupied territories and what situation Muslims are in there.”
Nearly 1 million Muslims from around the world arrived this week in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the largest pilgrimage since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the event.
On July 9, pilgrims carried out the symbolic stoning of the devil. It's among the set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible, performed during the pilgrimage every year.
All Muslims who are physically and financially able to complete the spiritual journey, are required to do the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lives.
With reporting by AP
Russia's Blockage Of Ukrainian Grain Exports Contributed To Sri Lanka Turmoil, Blinken Says
Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, voicing concern that it could lead to other crises elsewhere in the world.
Blinken reiterated calls on Russia to let an estimated 20 million tons of grain leave Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February.
"What we are seeing around the world is growing food insecurity that has been significantly exacerbated by the Russian aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok on July 10.
"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere," Blinken said.
He said there was also an impact in Thailand, where fertilizer prices had "gone sky-high" due to the blockade.
Blinken said it will have severe consequences to a farming country like Thailand "because in the absence of fertilizer, we know that means that next year yields will go down, prices potentially will go up."
Millions of tons Ukrainian grains are exported annually to Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world. But the exports have been halted, as Russia's navy is blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Moscow says it would allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if Ukraine's military demined the waters off Odesa and other ports.
But Kyiv says it can't demine the coast because Russia would "use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine."
Russia and Ukraine jointly account for nearly a third of global wheat exports.
According to the UN data, Ukraine accounted for 16 percent of the world's corn supplies and 42 percent of sunflower oil in 2019.
Sri Lanka has been wracked by weeks of turmoil triggered by severe shortages of food and fuel.
The country's president and prime minister agreed to resign after protesters stormed their official residences on July 9.
Opposition parties met on July 10 to agree on a new government, but protesters refused to leave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence.
"We won't give up this struggle until he actually leaves," student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters,
Rajapaksa, who is taking refuge on a vessel offshore, has pledged to leave office on July 13.
The protesters overran the presidential palace and on July 10 roamed free inside it. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence was set on fire during the turmoil on July 9.
Blinken said that Washington was tracking the developments and urged parliament to work quickly to implement solutions.
With reporting by AFP and BBC
At Least 15 Ukrainians Killed In Russian Rocket Attack On Apartment Building
Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block, collapsing the building in the eastern Donetsk region, officials said.
More than 20 people may still be trapped in the wreckage, the local branch of the emergency service in the town of Chasiv Yar said on Facebook.
Emergency workers late on July 10 pulled a man who had been trapped for almost 24 hours out of the rubble, bringing to six the number found alive. The man was rushed to a hospital after being pulled out by rescuers, who earlier said they were in contact with at least three people trapped under the ruins.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Chasiv Yar has prompted him to including the topic of war crimes on his schedule in the coming week.
"Since the beginning of this invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have been doing everything necessary to record the crimes of the occupiers and to collect evidence," he said in a video message on July 10.
He said the negotiations he plans will "contribute to the punishment of Russian war criminals."
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk military administration, said the attack took place late on July 9.
Chasiv Yar is a town of about 12,000 about 20 kilometers southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that has recently has been a target of Russian forces.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.
The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.
At least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June. Earlier this month, 21 people were killed when an apartment building and recreational area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region.
Russia -- which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine -- denies targeting civilians in the war. There was no comment on the strike on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on July 10.
Multiple rocket attacks were also reported in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, not far from the Russian border.
Rockets, fired in the early hours of July 10, hit a school, a private house, and a children's sanatorium, partially destroying the buildings, the Kharkiv prosecutor's office said. A 62-year-old man was wounded in the attacks, it said in a Telegram post.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked areas near the eastern town of Slovyansk on July 10, but were forced to withdraw.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of eastern Luhansk region, said Russian troops were gathering in the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 kilometers east of Slovyansk.
"The enemy is...shelling the surrounding settlements, carrying out air strikes, but it is still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region," Hayday said on Telegram.
"During the last night alone, the Russians launched seven artillery barrages and four rocket strikes," he added.
The Ukrainian military General Staff said in its daily summary that attacks were reported in several cities and towns in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Donetsk and Luhansk make up the Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
WATCH: Oleksandr Kraskivskyi, head of the village of Zamhlay in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, says he tried to reason with occupying Russian troops but he ended up being bound, beaten, and held captive. Kraskivskyi believes he survived after explaining that he had served with the Soviet Army in Afghanistan.
Last week, Russian forces captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.
Meanwhile, the situation in the southern region of Kherson has become more dangerous.
Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.
Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."
Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate the city and the Kherson region.
"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling...and we therefore urge (people) to evacuate urgently," she said on July 10 on national television.
She could not say when exactly the counteroffensive would happen.
The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city's residents remained after Ukraine lost control of most of the Kherson region in the early weeks of the war.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that advanced U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems had already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.
Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the U.S. and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.
The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by Washington to 12.
Reznikov told The Times in an article published on July 10 that Zelenskiy has instructed the Ukrainian military to retake the occupied southern territories.
"We understand that politically it is very necessary for our country," he told the British newspaper. "The president has instructed the supreme military commander to develop plans."
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, UNIAN, and TASS
Ukraine 'Disappointed' By Canada's Decision To Grant Waiver To Allow Repair Of Russian Gas Pipeline
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is "deeply disappointed" by a Canadian government decision to return a repaired Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbine to Germany after completing maintenance on the equipment.
The decision sets a "dangerous precedent" and will "strengthen Moscow's sense of impunity," the ministry said on July 10 in a statement.
The statement warns that the transfer of the turbine will allow Russia to continue to use energy as a weapon in war and calls on the Canadian government to reverse its decision.
Canada announced the decision on July 9, saying at the same time that it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Russia could continue supplying gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in full without the turbine.
It said the Nord Stream 1 compressor station where the turbine operated is equipped with several other turbines, including backups.
One turbine is in Canada, three are currently operating, and the rest "have been turned off without explanation," the ministry said.
It also reiterated its position that Russia could continue uninterrupted gas supplies to the European Union even if Nord Stream 1 were out of operation entirely by using gas-transit routes through Ukraine or Poland.
"Thus, Russia's demand for the mandatory return of the turbine to continue gas transportation is blackmail that has no technical justification," the ministry said.
Ukraine also asserted that Canada made its decision despite having said that it understood that Russia's demand had no technical basis.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement the new sanctions will apply to "land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery."
It said the sanctions would "put further pressure on a pillar of the Russian economy" and further increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime over "his senseless war in Ukraine."
The German corporation Siemens said on July 10 that Canada's decision was a "necessary and important first step" for the delivery of the turbine.
"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics," Siemens Energy said.
"Among other things, this involves legally required export- and import-control procedures. Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," it added.
Russia's Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
The turbine will be sent to Germany first and then be delivered to Gazprom so that Canada does not breach any sanctions, a government source told Reuters.
Germany says the return of the turbine would deprive Russia of an excuse to keep supplies significantly below normal levels.
Moscow on July 8 said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Director Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Iranian director Sadaf Foroughi's film Summer With Hope (Tabestan Ba Omid), an Iranian-set social drama, captured the top Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the award for best actress for their roles in the German-Georgian film A Room Of My Own (Chemi Otakhi) at the ceremony on July 9.
A Room of My Own was directed by 35-year-old Georgian Ioseb Bliadze.
Summer With Hope was the 45-year-old Canadian-based Foroughi's second feature film, following Ava in 2017.
The Canadian-Iranian social drama depicts a young swimmer in training for the national championships with his new coach. But the relationship between the two young men elicits disapproval from the people around them.
Organizers said 121,015 tickets were sold to film screenings at the 56th edition of the festival in the Czech spa city.
Based on reporting by AFP and The Hollywood Reporter
Blinken, EU's Borrell Back Compromise In Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dispute
WASHINGTON -- In a joint statement, the U.S. secretary of state and the European Union's foreign policy chief have expressed support for North Macedonia’s bid to begin EU accession talks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU’s Josep Borrell on July 9 said that, in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advancing the path to EU membership for North Macedonia, along with that of Albania, is important to all of Europe.
“At this critical moment in European history, marked by the unjustifiable aggression carried out by Russia against Ukraine, advancing Albania and North Macedonia’s EU path is key to strengthening the cohesion and resilience of the entire European continent,” they said.
“Guided by common values and EU standards and benchmarks, both countries are ready to take the next step toward EU membership,” it added.
The two also offered support for a French-initiated compromise proposal aimed at ending EU member Bulgaria’s veto of North Macedonia’s bid to enter the bloc.
Bulgaria has endorsed the proposal, which could lead to mentioning the Bulgarian minority in the preamble to North Macedonia’s constitution, among other things.
Critics in North Macedonia, including the leading opposition party, have attacked the proposal as a national "betrayal" that threatens to "Bulgarianize" their country, which declared its independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and has been an EU candidate for 16 years.
“We welcome a compromise proposal which takes into account the interests and concerns of both North Macedonia and Bulgaria based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding,” the Blinken-Borrell statement said.
“The sovereign decision of the parliament of North Macedonia will be important to move forward. This spirit of constructive compromise on which European integration is built should continue to inspire all those involved in this historic process,” it added.
Washington and Brussels have sought to integrate the small nations of the Western Balkans into Europe to help blunt Moscow's influence in the region.
U.S. Announces $368 Million In Additional Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new round of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with nearly $368 million worth of assistance going on top of previously announced military support.
“Today, I can announce the United States will provide nearly $368 million in additional support,” Blinken said on July 9 following his meeting with Group of 20 (G20) ministers in Indonesia.
He said the aid would include “food, safe drinking water, cash assistance, emergency health care, shelter, as well as support to coordination among humanitarian organizations that are doing so much of this critical work on the ground.”
“More than 11 million people in Ukraine -- 11 million people -- have fled their homes since the aggression began. That is more than a quarter of Ukraine’s entire population. The needs are tremendous and they’ll only increase as the war continues,” he said.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion, the United States has provided $1.28 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, USAID said.
Blinken said the United States has provided $7.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its "brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” including $2.2 billion over the past several weeks.
On July 8, the White House announced a new weapons package worth up to $400 million, including four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems and more ammunition.
The rocket systems, known as HIMARS, allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian positions from further distances and with greater accuracy than regular artillery. With the new shipment, Ukraine will have 12 HIMARS in all in operation.
Zelenskiy Removes Ukraine's Ambassador To Germany, Others In Diplomatic Shake-Up
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Kyiv's ambassadors to five countries, including Germany, and several other envoys, according to presidential decrees announced on July 9.
The series of short decrees did not give reasons for the dismissals, but listed the ambassadors as those to Germany, Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic, and India.
Envoys to the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh were also dismissed, the decrees stated.
The decrees did not say if the removed envoys would be offered other jobs within the Ukrainian government.
Hours later, Zelenskiy said in a video message that "rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice."
"New representatives of Ukraine will be appointed to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway, and India. Candidates are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said.
Among those dismissed was Ukraine’s controversial ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.
German newspapers Bild and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier in the week that Melnyk was set to leave Berlin and take up another post within the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.
Melnyk has been vocal in his appeals for more assistance from Berlin, particularly in the form of weapons exports from Germany.
In a Reuters interview prior to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Melnyk criticized Berlin’s resolve in negotiations with Moscow and said that "so far, there has been a lot of dialogue with Russia -- alas, without results -- but not enough severity.”
More recently, Melnyk came under pressure for defending controversial mid-20th-century nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.
Bandera is revered as a hero by many Ukrainians for leading the political wing of the anti-Soviet independence movement. Its military wing -- the Ukrainian Insurgent Army -- waged partisan warfare during and after World War II.
But Bandera -- who was killed by a Soviet assassin in Munich in 1959 -- is regarded as a traitor by others for leading an insurgent war against Soviet forces and collaborating with Nazi Germany. His forces also fought against the Nazis at times during the war and are accused of carrying out murderous campaigns against Poles and Jews.
Kyiv's relations with Germany have been particularly difficult since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While Berlin has given political support and military aid, Kyiv has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more.
Germany is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies, and some in Berlin have expressed concerns about rising energy prices in the country.
Scholz has accused Russia of using energy as a weapon and said Germany has relied too long on energy supplies from Russia.
Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Germany halted the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas project as punishment for Russia's military onslaught.
Nord Stream 2, half-owned by Russia’s state-owned Gazprom in a consortium with European energy companies, was designed to double shipments of Russian gas to Germany.
Ukraine has also demanded Germany either halt or severely curtail natural-gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said it is able to provide alternative supply routes.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Blinken Assails China's 'Alignment With Russia' Over Ukraine Invasion
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart that Beijing's political support for Russia’s war with Ukraine is complicating the relationship with Washington.
“We are concerned about [China’s] alignment with Russia,” Blinken told reporters on July 9 after the Group of 20 summit at the Indonesian resort of Bali.
In five hours of discussions, Blinken said he expressed deep concern to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about Bejing’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and that he did not accept China’s claims that it is neutral in the conflict.
Blinken said it would be difficult to be “neutral” in a war in which there is a clear aggressor, but that even if possible, “I don’t believe China is acting in a way that is neutral.”
Washington had hoped Beijing would join the West in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's long-stated view of opposing what it sees as interference in its own internal affairs.
Wang blamed Washington for the tensions between the two superpowers and said U.S. policy is being led by what he called a misperception of China as a threat.
“Many people believe that the United States is suffering from a China-phobia,” he said in a statement.
Blinken said he and Wang discussed a range of difficult issues, including trade, human rights, Taiwan, and disputes in the South China Sea.
Blinken said that "moving forward, the United States wants our channels of communication with Beijing to continue to remain open."
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Rybakina Becomes First Kazakh Player To Win Grand Slam Title With Wimbledon Victory
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has become the first player representing the Central Asian nation to win a Grand Slam tennis singles title, defeating Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon finals.
The 23-year-old Rybakina beat Tunisia's Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on July 9 in the famed tournament outside of London.
The 27-year-old Jabeur made history herself, becoming the first Arab woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament.
Rybakina, who was born in Moscow, would not have been allowed to play at this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia to Kazakhstan four years ago.
Players from Russia and Belarus were banned from competing at the tournament this year because of the war in Ukraine.
Rybakina is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since 21-year-old Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in 2011.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and will face Nick Kyrgios of Australia on July 10 in the men's final.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Blinken: 'No Signs' Russia Sought 'Meaningful Diplomacy' At G20 Summit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw no indications that Russia was seeking to engage with diplomats at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"We saw no signs whatsoever that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said on July 9 following the G20 gathering on the resort island of Bali. "If there is an opportunity for diplomacy, we will seize it."
Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov stormed out of a closed-door G20 session on July 8 after the United States and its allies condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Lavrov left both a morning session and an afternoon meeting before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the ministers through a video link.
"There was a strong consensus and Russia was left isolated, as it has been many times since this war begin," Blinken said. "In fact, Foreign Minister Lavrov left the meeting early, maybe because this message had been so resoundingly clear."
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
First Group Of Ukrainian Soldiers Begin Training In Britain
The first group of an expected 10,000 Ukrainian military recruits to receive training in the United Kingdom in the upcoming months have arrived in Britain and begun exercises, the Defense Ministry said.
Defense officials on July 9 said 1,050 British service personnel will train the inexperienced Ukrainian volunteers at several locations across Britain for several weeks.
Defense Minister Ben Wallace met with the recruits earlier in the week, telling them that "this ambitious new training program is the next phase in the U.K.'s support to the armed forces of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.”
The Ukrainians will undergo Britain's basic soldier training program, featuring weapons handling, battlefield first aid, field craft, patrol tactics, and the laws around armed conflict, the British ministry said.
The soldiers will also train on AK variant assault rifles, allowing the Ukrainians to work with the type of weapons they will use on the battlefield back home.
Ukraine is struggling to hold off a brutal invasion of the country by Russian forces. After holding off the Russians near Kyiv, the Ukrainians are now involved in a deadly effort to stop the Kremlin’s offensive in the east and south of the country.
Britain, under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has taken the lead in providing military aid to Kyiv. Johnson, hit by political scandals at home, has said he will step down, but most experts say the country is likely to continue its support for Ukraine.
Britain has provided nearly $3 billion in military aid, including more than 5,000 anti-tank weapons and multiple-launch rocket systems.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Sky News
Russia Vetoes Extension Of UN Aid Route For Syria
Russia vetoed an extension to a vitally needed United Nations humanitarian aid program for Syria, as aid groups and diplomats warned of potential catastrophe.
A UN program to get food, medicine, shelter, and other aid to some 4 million people in opposition-controlled northwest Syria has been in place since 2014.
Diplomats have struggled to extend the current UN Security Council mandate authorizing the mechanism, which expires on July 10. That program routes aid from Turkey via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.
Russia, which supports the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, signaled that it wants to close Bab al-Hawa. Russia's main argument is that the UN aid operation via Bab al-Hawa violates Syria's sovereignty and says more aid should be delivered from inside the country.
Moscow on July 8 vetoed a draft resolution by Ireland and Norway that would have continued the program for another year.
Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the only solution that Moscow would not veto was its own, via an alternative route.
Opposition groups fear that sending food and other aid from within Syria itself would allow it to fall under government control.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council last month to extend the aid operation. "We cannot give up on the people of Syria," he said.
The United States’ ambassador to the UN condemned Russia’s veto, calling it “a dark, dark day in the Security Council. “
“I have long said this is a life-and-death issue,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
The United Nations said last week that in the first 10 years of the Syrian conflict, which started in 2011, more than 300,000 civilians were killed.
With reporting by dpa, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Ukraine Says It's Pushing Back Against Russian Forces Trying To Advance West
A regional governor said Ukrainian forces were pushing back against Russian efforts to advance into the eastern Donetsk region, as Ukraine officials urged Western allies to send more weapons.
In a post to Telegram on July 9, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional administration, reported heavy Russian shelling of towns amid attacks from several directions.
"Russians are firing along the entire front line," Hayday wrote. "The enemy is trying to advance from the settlements of the Luhansk region to the first villages of the Donetsk region."
In Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, emergency services said six civilians were wounded when a rocket hit a two-story residential building on July 9.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces hit two "bases of foreign mercenaries deployed near Kharkiv.”
Kharkiv’s governor, Oleh Synehubov, said on Telegram that Ukrainian fighters had driven back two Russian attacks near Dementiivka, a town between Kharkiv and the Russian border.
Western intelligence agencies said this week that Russian forces may be taking an operational pause in their offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region after claiming to have taken all of the Luhansk region.
Hayday and other Ukrainian officials have denied that Luhansk was fully under Russian control, even as Ukrainian forces withdrew from the last major cities of Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk.
"The Russians are making very, very incremental, limited, hard-fought, highly costly progress in certain, select, small spaces in the Donbas," a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on July 8. "They're way behind on their timelines. They're far behind on their objectives. The Ukrainians are in localized places launching effective offensives."
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator, also said that Russia had been forced to pause operations to replenish troops and equipment.
"It is clear that they have to redeploy things, bring forward new troops and weaponry, and this is very good," Podolyak told Ukraine's 24 Channel television on July 8. "A certain turning point is beginning to take shape because we are proving we are going to attack storage facilities and command centers."
Britain’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on July 9 that Russia appeared to be using older, outdated vehicles to get troops to the front lines and suggested that Russia might be running low on some weaponry.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for more modern Western weaponry to help bolster defenses and launch counterattacks.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on July 9 that Western sanctions on Moscow were working, and he called again for more deliveries of high-precision weapons.
"Russians desperately try to lift those sanctions, which proves that they do hurt them. Therefore, sanctions must be stepped up until [Russian President Vladimir] Putin drops his aggressive plans," Kuleba told a forum in Dubrovnik by video link.
On July 8, the White House announced a new weapons package worth up to $400 million, including four more high mobility artillery rocket systems and more ammunition.
The rocket systems, known as HIMARS, allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian positions from further distances and with greater accuracy than regular artillery. With the new shipment, Ukraine will have 12 HIMARS in operation.
Russian forces have also seized territory across Ukraine's south, including in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya. Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, urged residents to evacuate before Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive.
Ukrainian officials have also warned civilians to flee in case they are trapped in territory that is taken over by Russian forces. As many as 1.6 million people may have been forcibly resettled from Russian-occupied territories, to Russia itself, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.
Activists and reporters have documented so-called filtration camps, where Ukrainians are interrogated and held -- sometimes for days -- while their backgrounds are scrutinized.
"We assess that Russia, with the help of proxy groups, almost certainly is using so-called filtration operations to conduct the detention and deportation of Ukrainian civilians to Russia," Courtney Austrian, the deputy U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said in remarks on July 7.
"Russian officials reportedly began preparations for the filtration process before February 24," she said. "At least 18 filtration locations along both sides of the Ukraine-Russia border have been identified thus far."
Top diplomats from the Group of 20 major industrial nations met in Bali, Indonesia, on July 8 for talks that were dominated by the Ukraine war, as well as soaring global food and energy prices.
Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, walked out of the meetings in the face of criticism from Germany and other Western officials. He denounced the criticism as "frenzied."
The rise in food prices is due in large part to Ukraine's inability to export its grain from Black Sea ports because of Russia's naval presence and ports that are mined.
Speaking on July 9 in Indonesia, alongside his Chinese counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that he believed Russia had come away from the G20 meetings isolated and alone.
“It was very important that he heard loudly and clearly from around the world condemnation of Russia’s aggression,” Blinken was quoted by Reuters as saying. “We see no signs whatsoever that Russia at this point is prepared to engage in diplomacy.”
Putin, meanwhile, said Western sanctions against Russia risked causing "catastrophic" energy price rises.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Montenegrin PM Signs Basic Agreement With Serbian Orthodox Church
Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has signed a basic agreement on relations between the government in Podgorica and the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Abazovic signed the agreement, which covers sensitive relations between the government and the church, after more than four hours of discussions on July 8. Thirteen ministers voted for the adoption of the agreement, five voted against, and three were absent.
Abazovic negotiated the agreement with Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Porfirije. A draft of the agreement was published last week after which the patriarch said the new agreement would mark a "crowning" of the normalization of relations between Montenegro and his church.
Some protests broke out in Podgorica after Abazovic's announcement alongside the Serbian patriarch.
Deputy Prime Minister Rasko Konjevic said on July 8 that, with the adoption of the basic agreement, Abazovic would lose the parliamentary majority that has supported his government so far.
"The contract is not in accordance with the constitution, and the preamble is not in accordance with historical facts," Konjevic said. "I am informing you that the government has lost its legitimacy, and after consultations a request will be submitted to shorten the mandate of the assembly -- that is, to hold extraordinary elections."
He asserted that the text was not properly adopted because 13 votes was not a two-thirds majority of the 21 ministers.
Abazovic disputed Konjevic's statement but said a new vote could be held because three ministers were absent when the vote took place.
The Serbian Orthodox Church has considerable influence in Montenegro and within the ruling coalition. A majority of Montenegrins worship under the auspices of the Serbian Orthodox Church, which has an arm based in Cetinje called the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral.
The basic agreement outlines the obligations of the state and institutions toward the church.
It recognizes Serbian Orthodox subjectivity six centuries further back than the church is afforded in Serbia itself, extends extraterritoriality of religious buildings, opens the possibility of religious teaching in public schools, and gives the church legal status that in some areas is equal to state institutions.
Critics have complained about the criteria it sets for settling registration disputes over property. The church controls hundreds of properties throughout Montenegro.
Montenegro's largest ruling party, the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), and the Social Democrats (SDP) criticized a draft of the basic agreement published on June 28 as overly generous toward the Serbian church.
The basic agreement must now be sent to the Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Belgrade, which must also accept it.
With reporting by Jasna Vukicevic
Iranian Oil Minister Reports Increase In Oil Exports, But Audit Court Says Revenue Collected At Just 15 Percent
Iran's oil minister has announced a 50 percent increase in oil exports and a 100 percent collection of oil revenues, but the Supreme Audit Court of Iran says revenue collected from customers in April and May was less than 15 percent.
Meanwhile, in the current annual budget, the government predicted the daily export of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil at a price of $70 per barrel.
That would represent a doubling of exports based on statistics from oil tanker tracking companies, which show that Iran exported an average of 700,000 barrels of oil per day in April and May.
The data company Kepler told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on June 13 that preliminary estimates showed that Iran's crude oil and gas condensate loaded in May was about 400,000 barrels per day, compared with 820,000 barrels in April and 908,000 barrels in March.
Iran's economy has been devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington after the United States withdrew from a deal with world powers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program. It is now struggling to circumvent sanctions and sell oil.
Iran’s main oil customer is China, and it incurs costs for circumventing sanctions and providing oil discounts to China. The exact amount of these costs is unknown.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in February, Russian state-run oil companies were sanctioned, and Moscow is now seeking new customers. It is scheduled to begin selling its oil to China in August, which will affect Iranian sales.
To compensate for the drop in demand from other markets, Moscow has sought to increase exports to Asia by discounting its crude by about $30 per barrel, which is $10 per barrel more than Iran's discount to its Asian customers, especially China, according to Reuters.
Prominent Reformist Figure Tajzadeh Reportedly Arrested In Iran
Iranian state media has announced the arrest of Mostafa Tajzadeh, the deputy interior minister in former President Mohammad Khatami's government and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic.
Tajzadeh has been accused of "a conspiracy to act against the country's security," the Mehr news agency said late on July 8.
Tajzadeh also was charged with "publishing falsehoods to disturb the public mind,” adding that this is the reason authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.
The report gave no further details.
Neither the arresting agency nor the location where he is being held was disclosed.
Tajzadeh was arrested and sentenced to six years in prison following the disputed reelection of President Mahmud Ahmadinejad in 2009. The sentence was later increased by one year.
Tajzadeh is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While serving his previous sentence he published open letters addressed to Khamenei from inside the prison.
The reformist activist also registered to run in a subsequent presidential election but was disqualified in preelection vetting by the Guardians Council.
The arrest of Tajzadeh coincided with the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulov and Mostafa al-Ahmed, two Iranian cinematographers and signatories of an anti-violence protest statement.
More than 100 Iranian cinematographers backed the statement, demanding that soldiers, who they wrote "have turned into the people's oppressors," lay down their weapons and "return to the arms of the nation."
Iranian state media has said the two filmmakers have been accused of "association with counterrevolution" and "inflammation and disrupting the psychological security of society" since the collapse in May of a residential tower in the southwestern city of Abadan, killing dozens of people.
Protests that took place after the collapse pointed the finger at government negligence and endemic corruption. As of mid-June, 13 people had been reported to have been arrested for construction violations.
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Of 'Severe Shortage' Of Crucial Drugs
An Iranian parliament member says the shortage of drugs in the country has reached a critical stage and that Iran's pharmaceutical industry is on the verge of collapse.
Abdul Hossein Rohalmini said on July 6 that the 13 Aban Pharmacy, the biggest drug distributor in Iran, currently has a shortage of 356 pharmaceutical drugs. He said that if this trend continues the country will face a "severe shortage" of medicines.
WATCH: It's been estimated that 95 percent of the medicine in Afghanistan enters the country illegally. According to an investigation by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, a significant portion of the pharmaceuticals come from Iran and are smuggled into Afghanistan on trucks and buses.
In March, the parliament voted in favor of cutting subsidies for drugs. State media reported the cash-strapped Iranian government would save some $9 billion annually by reducing drug subsidies.
Although domestic manufacturers supply most of Iran's drugs, much of the raw materials needed for the medicines is imported. Iran also is dependent on imports for most of the drugs needed to treat life-threatening ailments such as cancer and coronary disease.
In late June, Iran's Syndicate of Pharmaceutical Industries warned President Ebrahim Raisi of a critical situation in which pharmaceutical drug production lines could break down starting in July.
Rohalmini also criticized the current health minister, Iraj Harirchi, and previous ones, saying that they should be tried for crimes for failing to "implement general health policies."
The Iranian economy has been devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington withdrew from an accord Iran signed with five world powers aimed at curbing Tehran's controversial nuclear program.
The poor economic situation has led hundreds of thousands of people to protest in recent months. Many of the demonstrations have been met by crackdowns from security forces.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
HIMARS: U.S. Sends More Advanced Rocket Systems To Ukraine To Further Slow Russian Advance In East
The United States says it will send more long-range multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine as Kyiv's forces prepare for a slow Russian advance to grab more territory in the eastern Donbas region.
The U.S. weapons package announced on July 8 will include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, bringing to 12 the total number of these systems sent to Ukraine since last month.
The announcement came after Russia’s top diplomat clashed with his Western counterparts at a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, and after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that continued sanctions against Russia could lead to catastrophic energy price increases for European households.
Russia’s ambassador to Britain, meanwhile, painted a bleak prospect for the war ending soon, predicting Russian troops would capture the rest of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine and were unlikely to withdraw from land across the southern coast.
Ukraine would eventually have to strike a peace deal or "continue slipping down this hill" to ruin, Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Reuters in London.
Russia is likely concentrating its equipment in the direction of Siversk, about 8 kilometers west of the current front line, Britain's Defense Ministry said.
Russian forces are likely pausing now to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in the Donetsk region, while Ukrainian troops were preparing to push back another assault, the ministry said.
On the Donbas front lines, the Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling of towns and villages ahead of an anticipated push for more territory.
Civilian and military infrastructure was hit in towns near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, while shelling continued along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, a report from the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on July 8.
WATCH: Oleksandr Kraskivskyi, head of the village of Zamhlay in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, says he tried to reason with occupying Russian troops but he ended up being bound, beaten, and held captive. Kraskivskyi believes he survived after explaining that he had served with the Soviet Army in Afghanistan.
Russia is conducting defensive operations in the Kharkiv direction and is trying to improve the tactical position in certain areas, the report said. The shelling of Kharkiv and its surroundings, as well as other populated areas of the region, continued.
The aid announced by the United States on July 8 is the 15th package of military weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine from U.S. Defense Department stocks since last August.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff on July 8 urged the West to send more heavy weapons to counter what he called Russia's "scorched-earth tactics."
"With a sufficient number of howitzers, SPG, and HIMARS, our soldiers are able to stop and drive the invaders from our land," Andriy Yermak tweeted.
Russia has accused the West of waging a proxy war against it by stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine and by imposing economic sanctions.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in comments that contrasted with those of the Russian ambassador to Britain, said he believes the war will end through one of three scenarios -- a negotiated settlement, a long drawn out war of attrition, or the collapse of the Russian Federation.
Speaking at a conference on July 8, Reznikov said in the case of the first scenario, before negotiations could take place the two sides would withdraw to the positions they held on February 24, the day Russia started its invasion.
The talks would cover the status of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea.
“And we will conduct these negotiations at the table with our powerful partners. There will definitely be no Minsk 3,” he said, a reference to unsuccessful German-French efforts to find a peaceful solution with Russia after Russia-back separatists first seized parts of the Donbas and Crimea in 2014.
“There will be no capitulation agreements, and no one will negotiate with a gun held at their temple," he said.
WATCH: Harrowing scenes in Kharkiv as Ukrainian officials say at least three people were killed and five were injured after Russian shells hit residential areas on July 7.
The second option, according to Reznikov, is the gradual destruction of the enemy -- "a war of resources against resources." This option would mean an end would not come quickly. “Not until the end of this year, but maybe the beginning of the next,” he said.
Reznikov also said more than 1 million people are currently defending Ukraine. The majority -- about 700,000 people -- are mobilized in the armed forces. The remainder are national guard troops, border guards, and federal police.
The announcement of the U.S. arms delivery comes amid reports that Ukraine has used HIMARS delivered thus far to successfully strike Russian locations deeper behind the front lines and disrupt Russia's ability to conduct artillery operations, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters.
Ukraine's forces have used them to attack targets such as ammunition dumps, hitting them with guided missiles launched from farther away, out of range of Russian artillery. They have not used them to strike outside of Ukraine, the official added.
The official acknowledged that Russian forces recently made progress in eastern Ukraine, seizing more territory, but called it “very incremental, limited, hard-fought, highly costly progress” and said it was in “certain, select small spaces in the Donbas.”
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
