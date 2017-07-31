Lithuanian President Says Russia Uses Energy For 'Manipulation'

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on July 31 she welcomed the U.S. Senate vote on July 27 that paved the way for imposing new sanctions on Russia. Speaking in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, following her meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of Estonia and Latvia, Grybauskaite said that Russia has "always used energy projects as a tool of influence, as a tool of suppression, and as a tool of manipulation." (AP)