'Time To Wake Up': Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls For EU Ban On Russian Tourists

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says EU countries that oppose a blanket visa ban on tourists from Russia should "wake up" and forget about winning the hearts and minds of average Russians. He made the comments in an interview with RFE/RL's Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak, during an August 30-31 gathering of EU foreign ministers in Prague. They are discussing new measures against Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine but are divided on a blanket visa ban.